Source: email, Super Grok AI

The Sun and the oceans are two major factors in climate change on the water planet! It is a serious analytical deficiency to fail to acknowledge the oceans’ tremendous surface area and volume.

Comment by John Shanahan, civil engineer

Man-made global warming alarmists and other experts ignore the surface area and volume of the oceans, the planet’s spherical shape, and gravity when they analyze climate change. These predictions use models so far from reality that they are of little value. Certainly, we should not determine the fate of the modern world and the lives of billions of people on these poor climate change models. We thank Terigi Ciccone for asking Super Grok AI these three questions. The answer from Super Grok is astounding, given the numerous climate change studies that ignore these questions.

Here are brief, physics-based responses to your three questions, staying focused on fundamental mechanisms (solar input, heat capacity, gravity/adiabatic processes, convection, and geometry) we’ve been discussing.

Question 1: Smaller ocean surface area and 85% reduced ocean volume

Oceans currently cover ~71% of Earth’s surface and hold ~97% of its water, acting as the planet’s dominant thermal buffer with immense heat capacity. They absorb ~90% of excess heat, moderate temperatures (coastal/marine climates have narrow daily/seasonal swings), drive the global water cycle via evaporation, and redistribute heat via currents.

With drastically smaller ocean coverage and volume:

Temperature swings would become extreme — much hotter days and colder nights on land, with sharper seasonal contrasts (like a “super-continental” climate).

The water cycle would weaken dramatically: far less evaporation, reduced rainfall, weaker convection/thunderstorms, and diminished latent heat transport.

Weather would turn more volatile and arid overall, with less moderation of extremes. Global climate stability would collapse; the planet would behave more like a dry, rocky world with rapid heating/cooling and limited life-supporting moderation.

Question 2: No adiabatic compression and no gravity

Without gravity, there would be no hydrostatic pressure gradient, no organized atmosphere layered by density, and no adiabatic processes (rising air wouldn’t cool by expansion; descending air wouldn’t warm by compression). The environmental lapse rate (~6.5°C/km) would vanish.

No vertical temperature structure: the troposphere couldn’t sustain organized convection or stable layering.

No large-scale circulation cells (Hadley/Ferrel), no pressure gradients driving winds, and no mechanism to create the observed equator-to-pole or surface-to-upper atmosphere gradients.

Weather would essentially cease in any recognizable form — no storms, no consistent winds, no rain cycles. The atmosphere would be a thin, uniform, non-dynamic gas layer with minimal heat transport. Surface temperatures would be dictated almost purely by local radiative balance, leading to extreme day/night contrasts and no habitable climate as we know it.

Question 3: Planet shaped as a cylinder, tetrahedron, or cube instead of a sphere

A sphere provides uniform curvature, consistent gravity distribution, and smooth solar angle variations with latitude. Non-spherical shapes would disrupt this:

Cylinder : Ends would receive highly variable insolation (extreme “polar” cold at flat caps); sides might have more uniform but distorted day/night cycles. Circulation would break into chaotic bands or fail entirely, with poor heat redistribution. Weather patterns would be fragmented and unstable.

Tetrahedron or cube: Sharp edges/corners and flat faces would create abrupt changes in solar incidence, gravity gradients, and surface slopes. Some faces would overheat while others stay frigid; convection and winds would concentrate along edges, producing violent localized storms and minimal global mixing. Equator-to-pole (or face-to-face) gradients would be erratic rather than smooth. Overall climate would be highly heterogeneous, with extreme regional contrasts and little planetary-scale moderation.

In all cases, the absence of spherical symmetry would destroy the stable, large-scale circulation and heat transport that make Earth’s climate relatively habitable.

These thought experiments highlight how interconnected the basic physics are: ocean volume/area for buffering, gravity for structure, lapse rate, and sphericity for smooth energy distribution. Let me know if you’d like to expand on any!

In my general view, the Earth is a precision-engineered and designed piece of work by the Greatest Engineer ever.

Cheers, Terigi

Leave a comment