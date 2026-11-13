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This page tracks measures of human well-being alongside the climate records they are often linked with: food production, deaths from natural disasters, temperature, drought and greenhouse gases. All charts are drawn automatically from the published data and update on their own.

Food Production

World Cereal Yield – Tonnes per Hectare

World average cereal yield, tonnes per hectare. Source: Our World in Data

Natural Disasters

Deaths from Natural Disasters Worldwide

Recorded deaths from all natural disasters worldwide per year. Reporting has improved over time, so early years are not fully comparable with recent ones. Source: Our World in Data

Climate Context

Global Land and Ocean Temperature Anomaly – NOAA

NOAA global land and ocean monthly temperature departure from the 1901–2000 average. Source: NOAA NCEI Climate at a Glance

Contiguous US – Palmer Drought Severity Index

Palmer Drought Severity Index for the contiguous United States. Below zero is drier than normal, above zero is wetter. Source: NOAA NCEI Climate at a Glance

Mauna Loa Monthly Mean CO2

Monthly mean atmospheric CO2 at Mauna Loa Observatory, Hawaii, ppm. Source: NOAA Global Monitoring Laboratory

NOAA Annual Greenhouse Gas Index

NOAA Annual Greenhouse Gas Index, 1990 = 1. Updated once a year. Source: NOAA AGGI

Source Guide:

Our World in Data

Crop Yields | Natural Disasters

NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI)

Climate at a Glance

NOAA Global Monitoring Laboratory (GML)

Trends in Atmospheric CO2 | Annual Greenhouse Gas Index

See also the WUWT Extreme Weather Page, Global Temperature Page and CO2 Page.

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