Read the source document here.
Subscribe to WUWT, click here.
Subscribe to John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World
To unsubscribe send email to: acorncreek2006@gmail.com with the word STOP
This page tracks measures of human well-being alongside the climate records they are often linked with: food production, deaths from natural disasters, temperature, drought and greenhouse gases. All charts are drawn automatically from the published data and update on their own.
Food Production
World Cereal Yield – Tonnes per Hectare
Natural Disasters
Deaths from Natural Disasters Worldwide
Climate Context
Global Land and Ocean Temperature Anomaly – NOAA
Contiguous US – Palmer Drought Severity Index
Mauna Loa Monthly Mean CO2
NOAA Annual Greenhouse Gas Index
Source Guide:
Our World in Data
Crop Yields | Natural Disasters
NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI)
Climate at a Glance
NOAA Global Monitoring Laboratory (GML)
Trends in Atmospheric CO2 | Annual Greenhouse Gas Index
See also the WUWT Extreme Weather Page, Global Temperature Page and CO2 Page.
Thanks for reading John Shanahan's Substack - Energy And The Modern World! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.