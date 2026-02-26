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Norway

I have recently presented the assistance of AI to construct a 3D scatterplot of CO2

and temperature: Plot link.

In addition, I have presented the use of AI to perform a multivariate analysis with

PCA and discussed the correlation between CO2, CH4, and temperature: Plot link.

Here is the final part of the AI assistance in climate analysis: the use of PCA/PLS

to study the predictive ability of the gases CO2 and CH4, with a primary focus on

CO2.

The basic principles of PCA are described in the second link above and will not be

described here.

Global warming?

The big controversial question in the climate discussion is whether an increased

level of fossil CO2 in the atmosphere causes global warming through increased

temperature. The IPCC and the IPCC-believers are totally convinced about this,

whereas those being called “climate realists” do oppose this point of view.

There are several reasons to argue against the message from IPCC. They have used

climate models to predict the temperature increase since the very beginning, but

the models have since failed. Figure 1 shows one of the latest failures:

Figure 1. Climate models show a failure in predicting temperatures.

Such a failure has been observed from the start of the false climate narrative,

shown here by a plot from 1992:

Figure 2. Climate models from 1992. They Fail Totally

This systematic model failure throughout the history of the IPCC may be evaluated

by calculating the predictive ability of the models, as well as the predictive ability

of the gases CO2 and CH4.

This can be done by using a PCA to construct principal components, also known as

PCs. We need a training set with both the independent variables (the gases) and the

dependent variable (temperature). Also, we need a test set, by which the model

predicts the observed and known temperature values, using regression methods.

In this investigation, we included both CO2 and CO2 + CH4 as the independent

variables to investigate details about the predictability of CH4 as well as CO2. For

comparison with earlier studies, we also show a score plot for the CO2 alone.

The reason to include CH4 was to look for any effects due to the higher warming

effect of CH4. CH4 is 25 times more powerful than CO2 (comparing molecule for

molecule); thus, the CH4 concentrations (2 ppm) were multiplied by 25 when

studying the mixture. The current CO2 concentration is about 420 ppm.

The scores and loadings are shown in the PC1, PC2 plot in Figure 3.

Figure 3. The two biplots for raw and detrended data

Here we can see that the loading vector for CO2 and temperature is demonstrating

an angle close to 90 ̊, revealing an uncorrelated situation. With exactly 90 ̊, the two

lines would have been orthogonal and exactly uncorrelated. With an angle larger

than this, the vectors tend to be inversely correlated. However, the raw data

includes a massive time trend and exaggerates the impact. The R2s are calculated and listed in Table 1. This value (R2) indicates how much the independent variable influences the dependent variable. The impact calculated to zero, both for CO2 and CH4, of the detrended data. This means that the predictive ability, both for CO2 and for CH4, is nonexistent.

Table 1.

Conclusion:

This multivariate study has shown that neither CO2 nor CH4 have any

predictability for global temperature, and the CO2 hypothesis must be discarded.

Concluding remarks:

This study, Part 1-3, has shown that AI is a useful tool for multivariate

analysis. By the application of PCA and PLS, it was possible to apply the

chemometric philosophy:

Never use one variable at a time. A picture might tell more than a thousand numbers,