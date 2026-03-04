Comment by John Shanahan
Be sure to read the complete document at the link above. It has plenty of photos of events that have happened throughout history, not just since the use of fossil fuels. The NDRC authors provide no scientific basis to associate these events with carbon dioxide from use of fossil fuels. This is the same technique that President Obama’s Science Advisor, John Holdren uses in his presentations. The public accepts their statements as if they were a Divine Host.
Escerpts
The Environmental Protection Agency soon will issue final standards to limit dangerous carbon pollution from America’s power plants. To help sort out the debate over the Clean Power Plan, we have prepared this well-referenced resource book to help separate fact from fiction. Climate change is the central environmental challenge of our generation. We may be running out of time but, as the Clean Power Plan illustrates, we are not running out of solutions. For the sake of our children and all future generations, we must rise to the challenge. Now. –Rhea Suh, NRDC president
Totally unjustified statement. Accept this on blind faith.
Comment by John Shanahan
Here are the same kind of events in the 1600s
Besides all the other good reasons to limit climatealtering carbon pollution—the threats to our health, our environment, our economy, our national security— there is this: The moral imperative. “Climate change is a global problem with serious implications, environmental, social, economic, political, and for the distribution of goods. It represents one of the principal challenges facing humanity in our day,’’ Pope Francis said in an encyclical calling for swift global action.2 “The effects of the present imbalance can only be reduced by our decisive action, here and now. We need to reflect on our accountability before those who will have to endure the dire consequences.’’3 Pope Francis’ encyclical on climate change and his U.S. visit in September will spotlight the fact that many faith leaders are calling for decisive action to combat climate change, while citing its disproportionate impact on the poor and vulnerable. “The diversity of faith communities actively advocating for the Clean Power Plan is both broad and strong,” according to the Reverend Stacy Martin, director of national policy and advocacy for the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.4 “People of faith have a moral obligation to be good stewards of the Earth, to care for the environment, and to protect future generations by addressing the effects of climate change and carbon pollution,’’ Delman Coates, senior pastor of Mount Ennon Baptist Church in Clinton, Maryland said at a July 2014 EPA hearing on the first-ever limits on carbon pollution from power plants.5 Speaking on behalf of the U.S. Conference on Catholic Bishops, Miami Archbishop Thomas G. Wenski called action on climate change necessary “to protect the common good.’’ “The consequences of climate change will be borne by the world’s most vulnerable people; inaction will worsen their suffering,’’ he said in a letter to the EPA.
Thanks for reading John Shanahan's Substack - Energy And The Modern World! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.