Link to source document.

Comment by John Shanahan

Be sure to read the complete document at the link above. It has plenty of photos of events that have happened throughout history, not just since the use of fossil fuels. The NDRC authors provide no scientific basis to associate these events with carbon dioxide from use of fossil fuels. This is the same technique that President Obama’s Science Advisor, John Holdren uses in his presentations. The public accepts their statements as if they were a Divine Host.

Escerpts The Environmental Protection Agency soon will issue final standards to limit dangerous carbon pollution from America’s power plants. To help sort out the debate over the Clean Power Plan, we have prepared this well-referenced resource book to help separate fact from fiction. Climate change is the central environmental challenge of our generation. We may be running out of time but, as the Clean Power Plan illustrates, we are not running out of solutions. For the sake of our children and all future generations, we must rise to the challenge. Now. –Rhea Suh, NRDC president

Totally unjustified statement. Accept this on blind faith.

Comment by John Shanahan

Here are the same kind of events in the 1600s