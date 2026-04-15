Source: email

China’s Abandoned, Obsolete Electric Cars Are Piling Up in Cities

This is John Shanahan’s email to a friend who recommended Paul Krugman’s article: Chinese Electrotech is the Big Winner in the Iran War.

Dear friend,

Thanks for this article by Paul Krugman about wind and solar-generated electricity, battery-operated vehicles, Chinese energy and minerals, Chinese manufacturing, and Trump’s ego-centered domestic and foreign policy failures.

Here are additional points that I keep in mind, but Krugman and most others don’t:

1) Wind and solar-generated electricity work best during the middle of the day, when the sun’s energy is greatest. Battery-operated vehicles need recharging at night, regardless of the weather or season. In the future, there could be nearly 1 billion electric vehicles if the United States, Europe, and China have their way.

2) Wind and solar are neither clean nor environmentally nor wildlife friendly. They can’t provide the petroleum by-products that are the foundation and keystone of the modern world.

3) Paul Krugman, most of the world’s National Academies of Science, many American and European Heads of State, their science advisors, and organizations like the Natural Resources Defense Council, Sierra Club, Greenpeace, etc. (a thousand times over) insist that “man-made” carbon dioxide is a pollutant. They have to acknowledge that “natural” carbon dioxide is essential for life. There is no agriculture, beef, chicken or fish production without all the carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

4) Who understands the science of carbon dioxide better: Paul Krugman, climate alarmist politicians in North America and Europe, the go-along-with-climate-alarmism National Academies of Science, the climate science dogma of the Vatican, OR scientists who explain that all carbon dioxide, like all humans, is created equal?

5) Ten thousand years from now, which will have benefited mankind and the environment more: fossil fuels and their by-products, OR wind turbines, solar panels, batteries for 1 billion EVs, and super-massive grid storage batteries for massive urban areas serving five billion urban residents?

Please forward this message to Paul Krugman and John Kerry.