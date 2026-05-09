China's Long Game
(aa1) Fareed (aa1) China (cc1) USA Fareed Zakaria, CNN, Global Public Square, USA - April, 2026
Video of Fareed Zakaria talking about the long game of relations between the United States and China in Geopolitics and Economic cooperation/competition.
Fareed Zakaria, CNN, Global Public Square
- China’s economy focuses on excelling in industries of the future. Their universities have focused on many sound subjects and academic accomplishments. Their university presidents demand excellence of the professors and students.
- The USA has focused for over four decades on exporting manufacturing industries for profit and better labor talent. They accept alarmists’ claims that man-made carbon dioxide is a pollutant. Therefore, the US government has wanted to reduce the use of fossil fuels, and set goals for Net Zero, Carbon Capture and Carbon Sequestration. Do our universities concentrate too much on race, ethnicity, sex, and sexual orientation at the expense of academic accomplishments? Do our university presidents focus too much on political guidelines and funding sources of the federal government?
Thanks for reading John Shanahan's Substack - Energy And The Modern World! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.