Chinese people today are vastly better off than any time in the past. They are quickly becoming better off than most of the world. Yet, many Westerners refuse to acknowledge their own worsening situation and continue, as for centuries, to singularly criticize China’s government. Western governments and inside power centers have plenty of short comings of their own. John Shanahan.

Link to source article.

Excerpts from article.

China pledged humanitarian assistance for Ukraine’s power infrastructure. Ukraine’s energy grid has been devastated by the war, so this is a practical gesture aimed at something Kyiv genuinely needs. For its part, Ukraine still maintains that China-Russia trade has enabled Russia’s war. This complaint isn’t new — Kyiv and much of Europe have held this position for some time.

But from a realist standpoint, expecting China to cut economic ties with its largest northern neighbor is simply not realistic. China-Russia trade has its own economic logic and geographic reality. No major power would abandon relations with its largest neighboring country because of external pressure.

So the current dynamic looks more like both sides giving a little and gaining a little: China is willing to provide energy aid for Ukraine in need, and Ukraine is willing to keep talking. Notably, in January, Budanov — former head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence and now chief of the Presidential Office — publicly stated at Davos that “China has not transferred a single finished unit of weapon.” This suggests that Zelensky’s claim last April of having evidence of Chinese arms supplies to Russia was more of a diplomatic pressure tactic.

The underlying disagreements between China and Ukraine haven’t disappeared, but both sides are looking for a space where they can coexist.

Notes on the Other Meetings

The readout from the meeting with Rubio was short, just confirming that both sides agreed to implement the consensus reached by their heads of state and to keep communication channels open. No specific issues mentioned here.

In his meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Cooper, the British side reaffirmed its longstanding policy position on Taiwan, consistent with the Starmer government’s broader “reset” approach to China since taking office.

The meeting with Serbian President Vučić continued the familiar rhythm of the close China-Serbia relationship, with concrete projects like the Hungary-Serbia railway and the bilateral free trade agreement.

In the meeting with the Argentine Foreign Minister, Wang Yi emphasized that “China-Argentina cooperation is not directed at any third party, nor should it be disturbed by third-party factors.” Who that message was aimed at doesn’t need much explanation.

On the Russia-Ukraine issue, Wang expressed support for Europe’s participation in the Russia-Ukraine negotiation process. Since the Trump administration initiated U.S.-Russia dialogue, Europe’s greatest anxiety has been marginalization. China’s statement of support for Europe is, in a sense, also a response to the U.S.-Russia negotiation, which tries bypass the EU and Ukraine.

Below are official readouts:

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Wang Yi held a trilateral foreign ministers’ meeting with German FM Wadephul and French FM Barrot in Munich.

Wang Yi said this first-ever China-France-Germany trilateral FM meeting is both an innovative response to changing times and an important opportunity for strategic communication. He described the current international landscape as undergoing the most profound and complex changes since WWII — with unilateralism, protectionism, and power politics rampant, the UN-centered international system under severe strain, open economic globalization facing strong headwinds, and global governance suffering serious deficits. As responsible major countries and major world economies, the three nations bear important responsibilities for world peace and development. He called for upholding mutual respect, seeking common ground while shelving differences, advocating open cooperation, and pursuing win-win approaches — to give China-EU relations clear direction and provide more stability and certainty amid global turmoil.

Wang Yi stressed that 50 years of China-EU engagement prove the two sides are partners, not rivals; that mutual dependence is not a risk; integration of interests is not a threat; and open cooperation does not undermine security. China’s development is an opportunity for Europe, and Europe’s challenges do not come from China. He urged Germany and France, as heavyweight EU members, to push the EU toward an objective, comprehensive perception of China and a rational, pragmatic China policy, while keeping the China-EU partnership positioning firm. Both sides should respect each other’s core interests, properly handle frictions, deepen practical cooperation, and jointly tackle global challenges.

Wadephul said that facing an unstable world, Germany and France need dialogue with China more than ever — to build trust, dispel misunderstandings, and speak with a common voice as major powers. Germany values China’s positive role in global affairs. Germany and France reaffirm their firm adherence to the One China policy and commitment to long-term stable relations with China. They support free trade, oppose decoupling, and are willing to resolve trade frictions through consultation to promote balanced EU-China economic and trade development.

Barrot said global instability is rising, multilateralism and the international order are under threat, and conflicts persist worldwide. France, China, and Germany should jointly promote world peace and improve global governance. The more unstable the situation, the more partnerships are needed. France is committed to revitalizing stable, positive EU-China relations. France welcomes President Xi’s global governance initiatives and looks forward to coordinating across multilateral platforms. He expressed confidence that France-China, Germany-China, and EU-China relations can advance in parallel.

The three sides exchanged views on China-EU relations, the Ukraine crisis, and other issues of common concern, positively assessed the meeting’s significance, and agreed to maintain strategic communication.

Wang Yi said the world is increasingly turbulent, the existing international order faces severe shocks, and multilateralism confronts serious challenges. At this critical juncture, strengthened China-Germany strategic communication and joint opposition to unilateralism and bloc confrontation carry significance beyond the bilateral relationship. Both sides should firmly uphold the UN Charter’s purposes and principles, replace the “law of the jungle” with global governance, and together serve as stabilizing forces.

Wang Yi expressed China’s readiness to prepare for the next phase of high-level interactions, enrich the China-Germany all-round strategic partnership, and contribute to healthy China-EU relations. He called economic and trade cooperation the “ballast stone” of China-Germany ties and pledged that China would provide a market-oriented, law-based, and internationalized first-class business environment for German and other foreign enterprises to share in China’s development opportunities.

Wadephul said that stable Germany-China relations provide much-needed stability in a turbulent world. Germany attaches great importance to China, welcomes a more open China, and has high expectations for the Chinese market. Germany-China cooperation holds enormous potential. Germany opposes economic decoupling and trade protectionism, welcomes fair competition, and pursues the One China policy. He looks forward to close high-level exchanges and a comprehensive upgrade of Germany-China relations.

Both sides exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis and other international and regional issues.

Wang Yi noted they had just successfully held the inaugural China-France-Germany trilateral FM meeting, sending positive signals. Facing a world of growing turmoil and assaults on multilateralism, the three major countries should stand up to uphold the UN Charter’s purposes, defend true multilateralism, maintain the free trade system, and provide more positive energy for the world.

Wang Yi said that since President Macron’s visit to China, China-France relations have shown positive momentum, with departments following up on visit outcomes and exchanges accelerating across fields. Both sides should plan the next phase of engagement, continuously build understanding and trust, and expand mutually beneficial cooperation. As responsible, independent major countries, multilateral collaboration is a hallmark of China-France relations. Both sides should squarely face global governance deficits, support each other’s multilateral initiatives, jointly uphold the UN’s role, and prevent the world from sliding back into the “law of the jungle.”

Barrot said President Macron’s successful visit to China last year saw in-depth strategic communication and broad consensus between the two leaders. France values China’s major-country role, firmly pursues the One China policy, and is ready to implement the leaders’ consensus, strengthen institutional dialogue, deepen mutually beneficial trade cooperation, and resolve frictions through dialogue. This year France holds the G7 rotating presidency while China hosts APEC; France looks forward to close multilateral cooperation with China on important issues such as global governance.

Both sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis, the Iran nuclear issue, and other topics.

(It’s before the MSC, but it’s part of Wang’s trip to EU)

On February 11, 2026 local time, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met with Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs, in Budapest.

Wang Yi conveyed warm greetings from China’s leader to Orbán. Wang Yi stated that despite the complex and volatile international situation, what remains unchanged is the friendship and cooperation between China and Hungary. The leaders of the two countries have established strong mutual trust and friendship, providing a strategic guarantee for the healthy development of China-Hungary relations. China commends the government led by Prime Minister Orbán for its longstanding policy of friendship toward China and its active promotion of comprehensive China-Hungary cooperation. Facts have proven that developing mutually beneficial cooperation with China fully serves the fundamental interests of the Hungarian state and people and is the right choice. China will continue to be a trustworthy long-term strategic partner for Hungary. China-Hungary relations are built on the foundations of mutual respect, equal treatment, and win-win cooperation, and possess strong inherent momentum and broad development potential. Hungary is welcome to continue riding the express train of Chinese-style modernization, sharing opportunities and jointly promoting development. China is confident that Hungary will continue to provide strong support on issues concerning China’s core interests. China will, as always, support Hungary in safeguarding its sovereignty, security, and development interests, in pursuing a successful path suited to its own national conditions, and opposes external interference in Hungary’s internal affairs. The success story of China-Hungary cooperation will have a demonstrative effect on Europe and the world, and China looks forward to Hungary playing an active role in promoting the healthy development of China-EU relations.

Orbán asked Wang Yi to convey sincere greetings to China’s leader, noting that President Xi Jinping’s historic visit to Hungary in 2024 consolidated the traditional friendship between Hungary and China and deepened cooperation across all fields. The Chinese nation is a great nation, and China’s leader possesses strategic vision, excels at long-term planning, and has led China’s rapid development, making it increasingly strong and confident. Hungary admires China’s development achievements. Chinese corporate investment in Hungary has ranked first for consecutive years, and the Hungary-Serbia Railway is about to commence operations — all of which have vigorously promoted Hungary’s economic development and improved the livelihood of its people. More Chinese enterprises are welcome to invest and establish operations in Hungary. Hungary firmly upholds the one-China policy and looks forward to further deepening comprehensive cooperation with China. Hungary will continue to actively promote EU-China dialogue and cooperation.

During the visit, Wang Yi held talks with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, and the two jointly met with the press.

Wang Yi said China and the UK are both world-class powers and permanent UNSC members, each bearing responsibility for international peace and security. They should maintain regular exchanges, strengthen strategic coordination, expand common interests, and safeguard world peace and development. Prime Minister Starmer’s recent historic visit to China successfully restarted China-UK relations. President Xi and PM Starmer agreed to develop a long-term, stable, comprehensive strategic partnership, reaching a broad consensus on bilateral and multilateral cooperation and responding to widespread expectations for stable China-UK ties.

Wang Yi called for implementing the leaders’ consensus, releasing positive signals in the bilateral relationship, and exploring more cooperation potential. Both sides should properly hold the next rounds of the economic and financial dialogue, the joint economic and trade committee, and the China-UK strategic dialogue; resume normal legislative exchanges; and strengthen people-to-people contacts. China supports free trade, opposes all forms of protectionism, and welcomes UK and other foreign enterprises to invest in China and use platforms like the China International Import Expo to expand exports to China. He hoped the UK would provide a fair, just, and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises.

Cooper said PM Starmer’s China visit achieved complete success and fruitful results, playing an important role in advancing UK-China relations. A long-term, stable comprehensive strategic partnership serves both sides’ strategic interests. The UK has long pursued its policy on the Taiwan issue since the establishment of diplomatic relations, which has not and will not change. The UK is willing to implement the leaders’ consensus, advance institutional dialogues, expand cooperation in trade, investment, finance, climate, security, and green technology, and properly manage differences. The UK upholds multilateralism and the international rule of law; both sides can strengthen multilateral cooperation to contribute to world peace and security.

Both sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis, Sudan, Iran, and other international and regional issues.

Wang Yi said the world is changing rapidly and should change for the better, not for the worse. Now is the time for countries to strengthen solidarity and cooperation, jointly uphold the UN’s authority, and practice true multilateralism. Countries should work together to build a community with a shared future for mankind. China supports Europe in pursuing strategic autonomy and contributing to a more secure, harmonious, and fair world. Austria, a European country with unique strengths, will surely make new contributions. As a responsible major country, China will remain committed to being an anchor of world peace and a main engine of global development.

Wang Yi noted this year marks the 55th anniversary of China-Austria diplomatic relations. Both sides should draw on historical experience, maintain their friendly strategic partnership positioning, and deepen relations on the basis of equality and mutual respect. China is ready for close exchanges at all levels, strengthened cooperation, and welcomes Austrian enterprises to seize opportunities in the digital economy and future industries. He hoped Austria would provide a fair, just, and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises. China supports expanded cultural and artistic exchanges and welcomes Austrian citizens to take advantage of visa-free policies to visit and experience China.

Meinl-Reisinger said Austria highly values relations with China and firmly pursues the One China policy. Austria-China cooperation has achieved positive results across all fields on the basis of equality and mutual benefit. Austria is willing to use the 55th anniversary as an opportunity to strengthen exchanges, expand trade cooperation, enhance people-to-people contacts, and elevate the friendly strategic partnership. The world indeed needs more cooperation and peace, not turmoil and war. Austria is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in multilateral institutions such as the UN under the framework of multilateralism.

Both sides exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis and other issues of common concern.

Wang Yi said President Xi Jinping and President Trump have provided strategic guidance for China-US relations. Both sides should jointly implement the important consensus reached by the two leaders, making 2026 a year in which China and the US move toward mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation. For China and the US, dialogue is better than confrontation, cooperation is better than conflict, and win-win is better than zero-sum. As long as both sides maintain attitudes of equality, respect, and reciprocity, they can find ways to address each other’s concerns and properly manage differences. Both sides should work together to continuously extend the cooperation list and shorten the problem list, putting China-US relations on a track of stable, healthy, and sustainable development, and sending more positive signals to the world.

Both sides agreed the meeting was positive and constructive. They agreed to jointly implement the two leaders’ important consensus, leverage the coordinating role of political and diplomatic channels, serve high-level interactions between the two countries, strengthen dialogue and cooperation across all fields, and promote stable development of China-US relations.

Wang Yi conveyed warm greetings from President Xi Jinping. He said President Vučić has led the Serbian people in upholding independence, opposing foreign interference, and safeguarding national stability, dignity, and development — which China appreciates. Under the leadership of Presidents Xi and Vučić, the building of the China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era has gotten off to a good start. The two leaders met twice last year for strategic communication and broad consensus. China is willing to maintain close high-level exchanges with Serbia, consolidate political trust, clearly support each other on core interests, strengthen practical cooperation, operate the Hungary-Serbia railway well, unleash the positive effects of the China-Serbia FTA, and carry forward the ironclad friendship.

Vučić asked Wang Yi to convey greetings to President Xi, noting Xi’s successful visit to Serbia the year before last powerfully advanced bilateral ties. He thanked China for supporting Serbia’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. In an increasingly turbulent world, China remains Serbia’s true friend and partner. He looks forward to elevating cooperation in politics, trade, technology, and culture. Serbia firmly adheres to the One China principle, firmly supports China’s legitimate position on national reunification, and will continue to give firm support on all issues involving China’s core interests.

Wang Yi noted this year marks the 15th anniversary of the China-Ukraine strategic partnership, with the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations coming next year. Despite major changes in the international landscape, China upholds the founding spirit of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit, and win-win cooperation, cherishes China-Ukraine traditional friendship, and continues to advance cooperation across fields. Last year, China-Ukraine trade developed steadily, with China maintaining its position as Ukraine’s largest trading partner and largest source of imports. The intergovernmental cooperation committee’s sub-committee meetings continued. China-Ukraine relations should stay anchored in the right direction. China is willing to provide new humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and hopes Ukraine will continue to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel and institutions in Ukraine.

Wang Yi said recent intensive dialogues around the Ukraine crisis are encouraging. China’s position has been consistent, always following the “Four Shoulds” proposed by President Xi as the fundamental guideline — adhering to objectivity and fairness while actively promoting peace talks. China is willing to maintain communication with Ukraine and, together with the international community, play a constructive role in achieving an early political settlement.

Sybiha said Ukraine and China have traditional friendship and are important strategic partners. China is a major country with significant international influence. Ukraine highly values developing relations with China. As Ukraine’s largest trading partner, cooperation potential is enormous. Ukraine adheres to the One China principle and will take concrete measures to ensure the safety and legitimate rights of Chinese citizens and enterprises in Ukraine. Ukraine appreciates China’s consistent respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries and its positive efforts to promote peace. The war in Ukraine should end, and Ukraine looks forward to China playing an important role in achieving an early ceasefire and comprehensive peace.

Wang Yi said that in the 54 years since establishing diplomatic ties, China and Argentina have always upheld mutual respect and equal treatment, with relations proving resilient through international vicissitudes. In 2024, President Xi and President Milei met and reached important consensus on consolidating the China-Argentina comprehensive strategic partnership. China is ready to implement the leaders’ consensus for the benefit of both peoples.

Wang Yi called for maintaining the right direction in bilateral ties, strengthening mutual support on core interests, and deepening cooperation in trade, technology, finance, and minerals. Argentina is welcome to use platforms like CIIE and the Canton Fair to bring more quality products to China. He hoped Argentina would provide a fair, transparent, and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises, and welcomed Argentine citizens to use visa-free policies to visit China. He stressed that China’s growth represents an increase in world peace and stability, that China never engages in geopolitical competition or asks countries to choose sides, and that China-Argentina cooperation neither targets any third party nor should be disturbed by third-party factors.

Quilno said Argentina-China friendship has deep roots. The 2024 leaders’ meeting injected new momentum into the relationship. The two countries are important trading partners and comprehensive strategic partners; cooperation with China has greatly benefited Argentina. He thanked China for its support on the Malvinas Islands sovereignty issue and for assistance during Argentina’s economic difficulties. Argentina firmly adheres to the One China principle and looks forward to deepening cooperation in trade, energy, minerals, and finance, welcoming Chinese enterprises to invest in Argentina.

Full text, MSC “China Session,” Feb 14, 2026

Esteemed Chairman Ischinger,

Dear friends and colleagues,

It is a pleasure to be back at the Munich Security Conference and to exchange views with all of you once again.

Over the past year, the international landscape has grown ever more turbulent and chaotic. The law of the jungle and unilateralism are running rampant, and humanity’s cause of peace and development has arrived at a new crossroads. President Xi Jinping has put forward the Global Governance Initiative, calling on all nations to uphold five principles — sovereign equality, the international rule of law, multilateralism, a people-centered approach, and action orientation — and to jointly build a more just and equitable global governance system. This initiative follows the tide of our times, builds the greatest common ground among nations, and has quickly won broad international support. It has injected fresh momentum into the effort to build a community with a shared future for mankind, and has provided a Chinese compass to guide the great ship of history through the storm toward a brighter shore. Humanity has traveled a long road through wind and rain to reach where we are today; sailing together in the same boat remains the only right choice. We should calibrate the course of this great ship of history by reforming and improving global governance.

To reform and improve global governance, we must first reinvigorate the United Nations system.

The United Nations is a vital achievement of the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War, a hard-learned choice made by our forebears after profound reflection, and the peace project into which nations have poured more effort than any other. This edifice, built jointly by the peoples of the world — we bear only the responsibility to reinforce and maintain it, never the right to damage or tear it down.

The United Nations may not be perfect, but it remains the most universal and authoritative intergovernmental international organization in the world. On the UN platform, every country — regardless of size, wealth, or poverty — can make its voice heard, cast a sacred vote, and bears equal obligations and enjoys equal rights. Without the United Nations, the world would slide back into a jungle era of the survival of the fittest, and the vast majority of small and medium-sized countries would lose the multilateral anchor on which their security and livelihoods depend.

What we need most today, therefore, is to return to the original mission: reinvigorate the United Nations’ leading role, uphold the purposes of its Charter, enhance the efficiency of the UN system, and enable it to better meet the demands of the twenty-first century — so that it may once again radiate powerful vitality.

To reform and improve global governance, the key is for countries to coordinate and cooperate.

The reason the current international system is underperforming lies mainly not in the United Nations itself, but in the fact that some countries magnify differences and divisions, pursue “my country first,” zealously promote bloc confrontation, and even revive Cold War thinking. All of this has eroded the foundations of trust, poisoned the atmosphere for cooperation, and made the functioning of international mechanisms an uphill struggle.

To safeguard international coordination and cooperation, we should seek common ground while shelving differences, and pursue mutually beneficial cooperation. The world is inherently diverse; that countries differ in social systems, histories, cultures, and interests is only natural. It is precisely because differences exist that dialogue and cooperation are needed. We can respect one another and elevate one another — like the friendship between gentlemen: harmonious, yet distinct.

Looking back at history — whether it was winning the World Anti-Fascist War, weathering the impact of the global financial crisis, tackling climate change, or combating terrorism — every step of progress in human endeavor has been the result of nations bridging their differences and working together in good faith. Let us always remember: unity is strength, and unity is hope.

To reform and improve global governance, we must steadfastly practice multilateralism.

The monopolization of international power by a handful of countries is losing credibility. We are entering a multipolar world, and we should practice true multilateralism, advance the democratization of international relations, ensure that global affairs are decided by all countries through consultation, and that the destiny of the world is shaped by all countries together.

We must ensure that everyone adheres to the same set of rules — the basic norms of international relations grounded in the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter. We must uphold equality of rights, equality of opportunity, and equality of rules, so that all countries — especially the vast number of small and medium-sized states — can find their place and play their part in the international system.

In practicing multilateralism, major powers must especially lead by example: lead in advancing cooperation, not in provoking conflict and confrontation; lead in abiding by rules, not in applying double standards; lead in practicing equality, not in imposing one’s will on others; lead in promoting openness, not in pursuing unilateral self-interest.

The Global South is rising as a collective force, and the global governance system must keep pace with the times, giving fuller voice to their concerns and greater weight to their representation. Time will prove that the more democratic international relations become, the more secure world peace will be; and the stronger multilateralism grows, the more effective global governance will become.

To reform and improve global governance, the most urgent task is to stop wars and promote peace.

As we look to the future, we must not forget the present. Without peace, how can we speak of global governance? Even today, more than sixty conflicts continue to rage around the world; war is still inflicting wounds, and people are still suffering. The vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security put forward by President Xi Jinping points us toward the way to resolve these problems. All parties should persist in urging peace and promoting talks, oppose fanning the flames, use mediation to resolve disputes, and use dialogue to end conflicts.

Achieving a ceasefire and reconstruction in Gaza still requires unrelenting effort. Implementing the two-state solution and delivering justice to the Palestinian people is an inescapable responsibility of the international community. The situation in Iran bears on the broader landscape of Middle East peace; all parties should act with prudence and avoid triggering new conflicts. The Ukraine crisis has at last opened the door to dialogue; all parties concerned should seize this opportunity, strive to reach a comprehensive, lasting, and binding peace agreement, address the root causes of the conflict, and achieve enduring peace and security in Europe. On Venezuela, the bottom line of the international rule of law must not be breached, and the principle of national sovereignty must be upheld.

Dear friends,

This year marks the launch of China’s Fifteenth Five-Year Plan. The starting point of all our work is to give our people a better life. We look forward to a stable external environment for development, and we hope that through our own development we can make the world a better place. China will be a firm force for peace — committed to our own path of peaceful development and calling on all other nations to do the same. China will be a reliable force for stability — upholding international fairness and justice and exploring solutions to hotspot issues with Chinese characteristics. China will be a progressive force in history — resolutely safeguarding the fruits of human civilization’s progress, advancing the implementation of the four major global initiatives, and promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

China and Europe both possess ancient civilizations and are both indispensable poles in a multipolar world. The choices we make are of vital importance to the future and destiny of the world. In the process of world multipolarity and economic globalization, China and Europe are partners, not rivals. As long as we hold firmly to this conviction, we will be able to make the right choices in the face of challenges, prevent the international community from sliding toward division, and continue to drive the progress of human civilization. Let us together calibrate the direction of history’s advance, and together create a better world!

“Support political resolution of all regional hotspots through dialogue”

When asked what role China plays in resolving regional conflicts, especially the Ukraine issue, Wang Yi said: China’s position is clear — all regional hotspots should seek political resolution through dialogue and consultation, and the same applies to Ukraine. But China is not a party to the conflict; the decision-making power is not in China’s hands. What we can do is urge peace and promote talks. We have sent a special envoy to mediate, and through various channels we have urged all parties to cease fire as soon as possible and return to the negotiating table.

We are encouraged that dialogue among various parties has recently been launched, particularly with a focus on substantive issues of the Ukraine crisis. We welcome this. Of course, the positions of all sides still diverge significantly, and peace talks cannot be achieved overnight. But without dialogue, where will peace come from? If dialogue does not continue, a peace agreement will not materialize on its own. We encourage and support all efforts dedicated to peace, and will continue to play a constructive role for peace in our own way.

Europe should not be a bystander. After the US and Russia launched their dialogue early last year, Europe seemed to be sidelined. I raised here that the war is taking place on European soil — Europe has the right and should join the negotiation process at the appropriate time. Europe should not be on the menu, but at the table. China supports Europe engaging in dialogue with Russia and putting forward its own proposals and solutions. In this process, by addressing root causes, a more balanced, effective, and sustainable European security architecture should be formed to prevent similar events from recurring and achieve lasting peace in Europe.