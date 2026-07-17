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Beijing has replaced thousands of degrees to orient its university system toward the sectors it considers strategic. Comparing this to Europe forces us to ask a question that is as challenging as it is inevitable: has the Bologna Process failed in our universities? Well, I tell you that it has.

Every so often, a headline appears intended to provoke a mix of alarm and fascination: «China eliminates twelve thousand university majors». The reader concludes that such a country has decided to sacrifice the humanities on the altar of artificial intelligence and turn the university into an immense school of inhumane technologies. However, the reality is somewhat more complex than the headline and quite a bit more interesting.

China is not destroying its university system; rather, it is reorganizing it industrially. Between 2021 and 2025, it has replaced thousands of degree programs and created as many others oriented toward strategic sectors.

It is not simply a matter of closing degree programs, but of replacing one with another. The difference is radical because it reveals an idea of a university that is impossible to propose in Europe: an institution must respond to the needs of the present and the projections of the future.

China demands that we ask at least three questions to which we can only respond with a taboo: 1) Is the European model of the university compatible with the reality of the 21st century? For the most part, no. 2) Can Europe competitively undertake a university reform comparable to China’s? By no means. And 3), the million-dollar question: Has the Bologna university reform been a failure? Without a doubt.

This last issue is the most serious of all, because it betrays a fact that no generation is willing to acknowledge, except for those born in the 21st century—young people who, when choosing between university and vocational training, mostly choose the latter, because the current university system is disappointing to them. Today, it is an open secret that the famous “Bologna Process” has been a failure.

In the 21st century, the monopoly on knowledge is held by the internet, not the university. For decades, at least in theory, the university conducted research, transmitted knowledge, and trained the generations that would enter the most highly qualified professions. Today, those objectives are better fulfilled by other institutions. In that context, the university has lost control of knowledge. The internet has supplanted and absorbed it insurmountably. Classrooms are empty, but social networks are oversaturated. Business and the market have done the rest.

Trade and its laws impose a speed on the university that is impossible to follow in classrooms and academic laboratories. Science is in the enterprise and the market, not in the lecture hall.

The digital revolution, artificial intelligence, and technological acceleration have profoundly altered the relationship between knowledge and work, that is, between university and enterprise. Entire professional sectors are reinventing themselves in a matter of months, while successive university curricula are modified with a desperate slowness to give rise to new plans that are more ineffective than the previous ones.

By the time a degree manages to adapt to a technological innovation, that innovation has already been extinguished or replaced by another. However, Beijing’s silent strategy is disproportionate and unprecedented.

As things stand, China has chosen to intervene directly in the university structure. It can be debated whether its decisions are wise or not, but at least there is a recognizable strategy. It is not limited to announcing grand principles or producing administrative reforms. China is a very silent country and Europe a deafened and narcissistic continent. The old continent offers a very different landscape from the Chinese one.

Here the university seems to have become accustomed to living in a state of permanent reform that rarely confronts real problems, entertained as it is in the pursuit of happiness—from primary education onwards, children are taught to be happy—the confirmation of various ideologies, the recruitment of retirees whose attendance in class replaces the absence in the classroom of truly young generations, the public accreditation of spaces free from the politically incorrect, and the demonstration, before its God and before history, that our Faculties are in the ideologically correct place of democracy and the 2030 Agenda, even if that place is scientifically irrelevant to a globalization that ends where the hegemonic world power of the People’s Republic of China begins.

In summary: the European university is delighted with itself, like Narcissus before a mirror. But the mirror is broken and Narcissus doesn’t know it, because the shadow of German idealism is not only very long, but extremely nearsighted.

It’s not that the university doesn’t know what to do with artificial intelligence. It’s that it doesn’t know what to do with anything. And what it least knows what to do with is its best professors and students. Those are the ones who matter less every day in a university that, essentially, only thinks about how to legally pass those who fail, so that they graduate without appearing in the statistics of academic failure.

However, life is not a mirage. University reality is not a dream, but a period in your biography in which you gamble, sometimes definitively, with your future.

Evaluation procedures change, indicators multiply, new strategic documents are drawn up, and successively renewed terminologies and promises appear. However, the decisive question remains unanswered: what knowledge does 21st-century society really need and how should the university organize it, if it can do so at all?

This situation compels us to think about new forms of cultural and scientific organization. Foundations, independent research centers, editorial projects, and specialized institutions can become spaces capable of carrying out tasks that the university performed for decades and that today, due to its own impotence, it seems to be progressively abandoning, as the alma mater is swallowed up by a market that loves money more than its neighbor and its own profit more than public service.

Jesús G. Maestro is a professor and university chair specializing in Literary Theory and Comparative Literature, who has worked as a literary theorist and critic, and as an editor and translator. He is the author of three reference works: Crítica de la razón literaria (2017-2025, 25 vols.), Ensayo sobre el fracaso histórico de la democracia en el siglo XXI (2024) and A philosophy for surviving the 21st century (2025). He has recently published The failure of happiness (2026) and Invisible borders. The new inequality in the era of globalization (2026).