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According to a report from the South China Morning Post, China now possesses the capability to construct as many as 50 nuclear reactors at the same time. The China Nuclear Energy Association released the findings, which detail an ability to manage numerous projects across their entire development timeline. The report indicates that China's position in nuclear technology has advanced from following others to matching them and now leading in certain aspects. This expansion forms part of a broader national strategy to lower carbon emissions and decrease dependence on fossil fuels. China's goal is to establish itself as a dominant force in nuclear power by the year 2030, aiming to exceed the United States in total installed capacity. The country currently operates 60 commercial nuclear reactors and is building 36 more, a figure that constitutes over half of the world's reactors currently under construction. Authorities have also granted approval for 16 additional reactors. The report states that upon completion of all these projects, the nation's installed nuclear power capacity will hit 125 gigawatts. A CNEA official projected that by 2040, China's installed capacity could reach 200 gigawatts. Please mention the Source: https://www.indexbox.io/blog/china-can-now-build-50-nuclear-reactors-concurrently-aims-for-global-leadership-by-2030/