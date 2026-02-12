Ralph Alexander, Douglas Lightfoot, and Gerald Ratzer come to the same conclusion: “The warming effect of atmospheric CO2 is very small compared to the warming effect of water vapor. Ralph Alexander has gone to great length to claim that Lightfoot and Ratzer are wrong with their reasoning, even though Alexander, Lightfoot, and Ratzer come to the same conclusion.

This is an interesting discussion for many scientists and engineers. I have post many articles by Douglas Lightfoot and Gerald Ratzer where they have responded to this criticism. Ralph Alexander has posted many interesting articles. I have requested Lightfoot and Ratzer to post a comment on Alexander’s blog post.



Full article: Challenges to the CO2 Global Warming Hypothesis: (10) Global Warming Comes from Water Vapor, Not CO2

Prince Edward Island, Canada. Weather, climate, life is thriving on the Blue Marble. Water plays many roles in Earth’s climate and life itself.