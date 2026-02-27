Source - Schiller Institute

Join the International Peace Coalition this week with Jonathan Kuttab, Palestinian-American international human rights lawyer, expert on international law, and Executive Director of Friends of Sabeel North America and Co-Founder of Nonviolence International; Elisabeth Martens, organizer of the petition “For an immediate reactivation of the UN Charter in favor of multilateralism”; Diane Sare, US Independent Presidential Candidate; and others soon to be announced.

Please send reports and initiatives for the agenda ASAP.

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Feb. 25, 2026 (EIRNS)--The deafening silence of the non-response from Western governments to Tuesday’s revelations from Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) that it believes the U.K. and France are seeking to provide Ukraine with a nuclear weapon says a lot about the level of insanity in the current strategic situation—which only seems to become more dangerous and unpredictable by the hour. The same day, members of the Coalition of the Willing gathered in Kiev to pledge their undying support for continuing the lost war in Ukraine: “For as long as it takes,” promised embattled U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Nary a mention of the SVR accusations, though the British have unsurprisingly been pushing for a nuclear showdown against Russia since the days of Churchill and Lord Bertrand Russell—a modern reincarnation appearing in 2022 when the Ministry of Defense’s Malcom Chalmers publicly called for a “Cuban Missile Crisis on steroids” in Crimea.



And yet, quite lawfully, the gravitational pull of the burgeoning new economic order exemplified by the Chinese economic miracle of the past four decades is sweeping in even nations like Germany, whose otherwise questionable and increasingly unpopular Chancellor Friedrich Merz just concluded a state visit to Beijing, accompanied by top CEOs and other business leaders. “I have been very critical of the situation for a long time,” Schiller Institute founder Helga Zepp-LaRouche told CGTN’s World Insight program on Feb. 25, “but now for the first time, I think that there is a changed environment where an opportunity can be taken and a miracle—Germany and China are the two countries that had economic miracles, Germany in the post-War period, and China has made the most unprecedented miracle in world history ever, and if these two countries combine their experience, I really think there is a great future ahead.”



The tension felt between these two systems—one the old, dying colonial system defended by Little Marco Rubio in Munich, and the other, the new paradigm of win-win cooperation exemplified by Xi Jinping’s Global Governance Initiative—pervades the strategic picture. In concrete terms, that is felt, for example, in the question of whether U.S. President Donald Trump will soon order a strike on Iran—an insane move that more and more within U.S. institutions are warning against—or whether cooler heads will prevail. The shameless lying about Iran heard from Trump in his Feb. 24 State of the Union Address does not inspire confidence in the possibility of a peaceful approach, and it was called out directly by Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei, who posted on X on Feb. 25: “‘Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth,’ is a law of propaganda coined by Nazi Joseph Goebbels. This is now systematically used by the U.S. administration and the war profiteers encircling it…. Whatever they’re alleging in regards to Iran’s nuclear program, Iran’s ballistic missiles and the number of casualties during January’s unrest is simply the repetition of ‘big lies.’”



Which direction—that of insanity, or reason—civilization will ultimately go in is not an objective question; it is an existential cultural issue. Many people in the Global South “are looking at the collective West basically as a dying civilization,” Zepp-LaRouche said on Feb. 25 during an interview with former CIA officer and intelligence analyst Larry Johnson. “I think we may very well be…. [I]f we don’t get back to our more proud tradition of science and technology and excellence in the economy, we may end up being one of these civilizations where you can see the relics in museums of a culture which didn’t make it.”



On Monday, March 2, the Schiller Institute will hold an emergency Zoom conference, “Epstein and the Bottomless Depravity of the ‘Elites’ —Urgent Need for a Cultural Renaissance!“ which will address the creation of a new security and development architecture, the creation of an international movement of world citizens, and the creation of a new cultural renaissance. The two-panel event will include the participation of distinguished representatives from institutions from all over the world, as well as experts, scholars, scientists and artists. Count yourself among those who choose Reason and organize maximum participation in the conference as a crucial intervention to replace Insanity in human affairs—before it’s too late to act.

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The speakers list has been published on the RSVP link

Invitation to an Emergency Zoom Conference

of the Movement of World Citizens

Epstein and the Bottomless Depravity of the “Elites” —

Urgent Need for a Cultural Renaissance!

March 2, 2026

Panel 1

8 a.m. (U.S. EST); 2 p.m. (Europe CET); 9 p.m. (China CST), Institutional speakers



Panel 2

11 a.m. (U.S. EST); 5 p.m. (Europe CET); 12 a.m. (China CST), Representatives of think tanks and universities

RSVP Here

Zepp-LaRouche on CGTN:

‘If China and Germany Work Together, They Have Unlimited Potential’

Schiller Institute founder Helga Zepp-LaRouche was featured on Feb. 25 in a live panel discussion on CGTN’s World Insight program discussing German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s ongoing state visit to China. “I’m for the first time really optimistic about the prospects of German-Chinese relations,” Zepp-LaRouche told program host Tian Wei, “because I think that the pressures that work on the situation—in a certain sense it has all changed dramatically. The fact that there are almost all the top brand names, the CEOs of the top German industry are accompanying Chancellor Merz, I think this is a very promising sign and it reflects that it is in the fundamental interest of German industry to look for long-term cooperation with China, so I’m really optimistic.”

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Declaration of January 12: Let Us Create a Movement of World Citizens!

After convening on January 12, 2026 in an international virtual emergency roundtable dialogue, we the undersigned have issued this appeal to the world community. We join together to catalyze actions we believe must be taken to avert the plunge of human civilization into a potentially fatal catastrophe.

By signing, I support the initiative of the initiating signers.

Read More & Add Your Name

International Peace Coalition Statement:

Appeal to the American People, to President Trump and to Congress!

January 5, 2026—The following statement has been released for broad international circulation by the International Peace Coalition. Signatures of endorsement can be added by signing below. Contact questions@schillerinstitute.org for more information.

Please endorse the IPC statement on the United States plans to station intermediate-range missiles (such as the SM-6, the Tomahawk, and hypersonic weapons such as Dark Eagle) in Germany as of 2026. Thank you to those who have endorsed already. We will put out the names and titles publicly with a press release soon.

Endorse Here

Withdraw from NATO!

New National Security Strategy Requires New Security Architecture

by Helga Zepp-LaRouche

The following statement has been released by the Schiller Institute for immediate circulation internationally. It was written as a rallying call during this period of change and new strategic openings, and individuals are encouraged to endorse it. In addition, websites and journals are encouraged to re-publish this article in full or in part, with attribution to the Schiller Institute.

Read & Endorse

A New Security-Development-Cultural Architecture—

Or a New War with Iran?

Report on IPC #142

Feb. 20, 2026 (EIRNS)—The 142nd consecutive weekly meeting of the International Peace Coalition on Friday,Feb. 20 posed the extreme contrast between the degeneracy of the world into sexual perversion, war fighting and economic looting, and, on the other hand, the purpose of the IPC and the Schiller Institute: lifting humanity into a higher vision of mankind, based on the creative power of man and the placing of humanity itself as the focus of human thought. The extreme danger of President Trump unleashing a war on Iran, and the almost certain expansion of such a war throughout the region or even globally, was a focus of much of the discussion, as well as the impact of the Epstein Class phenomena, expanded with the arrest of the former Prince Andrew, threatening the welcome demise of the British Royal System.

Read & Watch Here

Ten Principles of a New International Security and Development Architecture

by Helga Zepp-LaRouche

Helga Zepp-LaRouche at the Nov. 22, 2022 Schiller Institute conference, “Stop the Danger of Nuclear War Now; Third Seminar of Political and Social Leaders of the World,” offered the following ten principles, upon which a new global security and development architecture could be founded. She added in her Nov. 24 webcast, “These ideas are meant to be food for thought and a dialogue among all people concerned to find a basis for a world order guaranteeing the durable existence of the human species.”

Read Here

Zepp-LaRouche Open Letter: Replicate Cusa’s Thinking and Initiate a New Renaissance for Our World Today

Schiller Institute founder Helga Zepp-LaRouche issued an open letter on Nov. 5, calling for representatives of all religions and cultures around the world to start a dialogue to solve the strategic crises facing Mankind, inspired by Nicolaus of Cusa’s “coincidence of opposites” method of thinking, as recently emphasized by Pope Leo XIV in his Oct. 25 Jubilee Audience sermon. Zepp-LaRouche’s letter is followed by a packet of print and video documentary materials, including crucial writings on Cusa by Zepp-LaRouche and her late husband, Lyndon H. LaRouche.

--> Open Letter & Documentation