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Slide 1: Calculating warming by CO2 in degrees
Celsius. We prepared this set of slides to show how
to use technology unavailable in 1904 to calculate
warming by CO2, methane, and nitrous oxide in
degrees Celsius. The slides provide the details of
the Excel spreadsheet and Humidair psychrometric
program calculations based on the study’s results
in Reference [1]. This explanation is critically
needed because the science behind Reference [1]
is not well-known in the climate science
community. Reference [1] identifies water vapor as
the only greenhouse gas with a measurable impact
on the Earth’s temperature.
Slide 2: The psychrometric chart [2]. The chart was
invented in 1904 as air conditioning grew, requiring
adding and removing heat and water. It is a
mathematical model of the Earth’s atmosphere,
which consists of moist air. Engineers currently use
it to design heating, ventilating, and air
conditioning (HVAC) systems. Before computers, it
was the “slide rule” for them. Today, there are
several computer programs. Humidair is used in
our work because it can simultaneously calculate
many results in a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet.
Slide 3: This is a psychrometric chart. Consider 25oC
and 50% relative humidity (RH). At 25oC on the
bottom axis, the vertical dashed line reaches the
50% RH curve. The horizontal line goes to the right
to show 0.010 kg of water vapor per kg of dry air.
The line for enthalpy (heat content) goes up from
the temperature/RH point to 51 kilojoules per kg of
dry air. It goes down to approximately 0.86 specific
volume as cubic meters per kg of dry air from the
temperature/RH point. When studying large
numbers of measured points, it is more accurate
and easier to use than a chart. It is used daily by
HVAC engineers.
2
Slide 4: The science behind the chart. The Ideal
Gas laws of Boyle and Gay-Lussac are crucial to the
psychrometric chart—gases above their boiling
point act as Ideal gases. The Ideal gas law can be
expressed as PV= nRt. One gram mole of CO2 has a
mass of (12 + (2 x 16)) = 44 grams and 6.02214076
x 1023 molecules. That equals one mole of CO2.
Avogadro’s law states that equal volumes of
different gases contain equal molecules under the
same temperature and pressure conditions.
Slide 5: The development of the chart. The
psychrometric chart is a mathematical model of the
properties of moist air. Willis Carrier was starting
to work with air conditioning. He needed an easy
method for determining how much heat and water
must be added or removed to maintain
comfortable conditions for people. The advent of
computers displaces this chart. It has proven
accurate over 120 years of practical experience. It
is used for atmosphere control in buildings and
other living spaces. There is a reference only to dry
and moist air. There is no reference to CO2
warming or any other 60 greenhouse gases
identified by the Intergovernmental Panel on
Climate Change (IPCC) in the Fourth Assessment
Report (AR4).
Slide 6: Partial list of properties on the chart. This
table has some of the properties of moist air
calculated from the Humidair program. The
properties are available as SI units or as English
units. The Humidity ratio is in kg moisture/kg dry
air. “Moisture” is another word for “water”. The
basis for all units is “/kg dry air” or “/lb dry air.”
This chart section has Specific volume, cubic
meters /kg dry air, and Specific enthalpy,
kilojoules/kg dry air. Enthalpy is the heat content.
Slide 7: Inputs to the Humidair program. Dry bulb
temperature is the usual measurement of air
temperature. A wet bulb’s air temperature is
measured with a water-wet wick over the
thermometer bulb. A flow of air cools the bulb and
lowers the temperature. The dew point is the
temperature at which the water vapor condenses
into liquid water. The relative humidity is the
percentage of water vapor in the air compared to
the maximum at a given temperature. Barometric
temperature is the current air pressure measured
by a barometer.
Slide 8: The “flycarpet” program in SI units. The
“flycarpet” psychrometric program is free. It is
available at
https://www.flycarpet.net/en/psyonline. It is
helpful as a “one-off” to check something. At
atmospheric sea-level pressure, it is 101,325
Pascals (Pa). Insert the dry bulb temperature and
relative humidity in the appropriate spaces and
then click on the blue checkmark. Scroll down
below the table to “Submit”. Click on “Submit,” and
the table recalculates to give revised values.
Slide 9: The “flycarpet” input and output. Here is
the “flycarpet” input and output table. The upper
two lines are the input. The lines below are the
outputs.
Slide 10: Microsoft Excel inputs, an example. The
inputs are Columns C to J. These column numbers
refer to the Excel calculations from Humidair in
Reference [3], sheet 1. The weather stations are
selected to show the difference in temperature
between Pond Inlet and three other cities.
Temperature and relative humidity (RH) are
recorded values from AccuWeather on December
31, 2023. The current weather at the time of the
recording is in Column J. The level of CO2 was
418.04 ppm for this example.
Slide 11: Excel spreadsheet, inputs, and outputs.
The inputs are in Columns C to N. The outputs are in
columns O and P. Humidair requires the code W in
Column N to calculate Column O. Column P is
Column O divided by 1,000 to give water vapor as
grams/kg of dry air.
Slide 12: How to use Humidair under Excel. The
formulas used to calculate the value in a cell are in
the cell. When Cell L14 is highlighted, the formula
appears directly above Column C. The Cell number,
L14, appears two spaces to the left of the formula.
The formula is from the Engineering Toolbox at the
URL: https://www.engineeringtoolbox.com/air-
altitude-pressure-d_462.html. The calculation gives
the air pressure at the elevation of Amsterdam in
L14 as 101,217 Pascals (Pa). To convert to bar units,
divide by 100,000 to give 1.0121693 bar. This is part
of the input to Humidair.
File: Calculating the warming effect of CO2 August 18 2024.docx
Slide 13: Codes for Humidair values. Slide 6 has a
partial list of codes, including the humidity ratio, the
specific volume, and the specific enthalpy. Consult
the Humidair program for more codes. The program
runs under Microsoft Excel and is available for rent
or purchase—rent is $29.95 US for five months, and.
purchase is $149.95 US.
Slide 14: Outputs of Humidair. Here are the outputs
from Humidair and a part of the Excel spreadsheet.
The level in Y14 of 380.296 is reduced from 418.06
ppm to 380.296 by multiplying it by the ratio of the
specific volumes of CO2 (0.725/0.797). The heat
content, AC14, of 0.0125 is the product of
(0.577*0.833*26). AF of 0.0083 is (0.0125/1.508).
The difference in temperature between Amsterdam
and Pond Inlet is 26oC, and the contribution of CO2 is
0.0083oC. For the other two cities, the contribution
of CO2 is 0.0064oC to 0.0091oC.
Slide 15: Col. Z. 0.630 grams CO2/kg dry air. Column
B in this table [4] shows the molecules of each gas in
the atmosphere per million molecules of dry air.
Column C shows the moles of CO2, methane, and
nitrous oxide. Column D shows the CO2, methane,
and nitrous oxide grams per kg dry air. The value for
CO2 of 0.630 is inputted into Column Z of the Excel
spreadsheet.
File: Calculating the warming effect of CO2 August 18 2024.docx
Slide 16: Col Z, 0.630 grams CO2/kg dry air. The
418.06 ppm reported by the Mauna Loa
Observatory is 418.06 molecules of CO2 per million
molecules of dry air. Dividing 418.06 by 1,000,000
gives 0.00041806 moles of CO2 per mole of dry air. A
mole of dry air is the molecular weight = 29.
Multiplying the moles of CO2 by the molecular
weight of 44 gives 0.0184 grams of CO2 per mole of
dry air. Multiplying by (1000/29) gives 0.634 grams
of CO2 per kg of dry air. Why is it not the 0.630 in
the table and Excel spreadsheet? It’s probably a
typo. The CO2 is now in the same units as the water
vapor calculated by the Humidair program.
Slide 17: Outputs of Humidair for methane. The
level in AI14 of 0.000967 is reduced from 0.001063
by multiplying it by the ratio of the specific volumes
(0.725/0.797). The heat content, Al14, of 0.0000510
is the product of (0.00967*2.209*26). AO of
0.0000338 is (0.0000510/1.508). The difference in
temperature between Amsterdam and Pond Inlet is
26oC, and the contribution of methane is
0.0000338oC. For the other two cities, the
contribution of methane is 0.0000232oC to
0.0000373oC.
Slide 18: Outputs of Humidair for nitrous oxide. The
level in AR14 of 0.000465 is reduced from 0.000511
by multiplying it by the ratio of the specific volumes
(0.725/0.797). The heat content, AU14, of
0.00001064 is the product of (0.0004650*880*26).
AX of 0.00000705 is (0.00001064/1.508). The
difference in temperature between Amsterdam and
Pond Inlet is 26oC, and the contribution of methane
is 0.00000705oC. For the other two cities, the
contribution of methane is 0.00000547oC to
0.000007783oC.
File: Calculating the warming effect of CO2 August 18 2024.docx
Slide 19: Excel has many features. It is a powerful
program; we use very few of its many built-in
functions. Excel plots several kinds of graphs and bar
charts. To access these, specify the columns of x and
y values. Text can be added to the graphs and
charts. Data points have different symbols, colors,
and sizes—plot curves of points. Excel will put
mathematical functions on curves and give the R-
squared values.
Slide 20: How to use AccuWeather and your
smartphone. AccuWeather has access to millions of
weather stations. Measurements such as
temperature and relative humidity are updated
hourly, and the weather forecast is updated every
four hours. For your purposes, select the location
and find the elevation of the places on Google Earth.
Record the dry bulb temperature in oC and the
relative humidity in percentage. Even with twenty
locations, it is relatively simple to record them all
within the same hour, essentially simultaneously.
Slide 21: Helpful tips. (1) In any group of results
from weather stations, the baseline weather station
is the one where the specific volume, cubic meters
per kg of dry air, is the lowest and the number of
molecules per cubic meter is the highest. As the
temperature rises and the amount of water vapor
increases, the molecules per cubic meter decrease.
(2) The measured temperature at any location
includes all the factors affecting the earth’s
temperature. The factors include the Sun’s
radiation, infrared radiation, clouds, and cosmic
radiation,
File: Calculating the warming effect of CO2 August 18 2024.docx
Slide 22: An example of learning from a large data
set. We selected twenty weather stations that
represent various sections of the Earth. The
temperature and relative humidity were recorded
on the 21st of the month starting in March 2021 and
continued for twelve months, i.e., one year. This
gave 240 points of water vapor per kg of dry air to
plot versus temperature.
Slide 23: Twenty representative weather stations.
This figure shows the locations of the twenty
weather stations. There are four above the Arctic
Circle and one below the Antarctic Circle. There are
six in the mid-latitudes North and five in the mid-
latitudes South. There are three on the Equator and
one in the Sahara Desert, Taoudenni.
Slide 24: Below dew point: water vapor, above Sun.
This figure plots the humidity ratio as grams of
water vapor per kg of dry air versus the dry bulb
temperature and includes the blue dew point
temperature. It shows that water controls the
temperature below the dew point, while the Sun
controls the temperature above the dew point line.
This is valuable information and moves climate
science forward. This is new information and is
available only because of the research methods
used to obtain it. There is likely much more to learn
using these research methods.
File: Calculating the warming effect of CO2 August 18 2024.docx
Slide 25: There is much more to learn. The method
used is new and not well-known among climate
scientists. It can search new research areas and use
different sets of weather stations. It can verify
existing information. It can show that the warming
effect of CO2 is too small to measure, i.e.,
undetectable. There is much room to expand
knowledge.
Slide 26: Summary and conclusions. The method
described is a valuable tool for further exploration
of the Earth’s climate system. It shows that water
vapor is the only greenhouse gas with a measurable
warming effect on the Earth. The Intergovernmental
Panel on Climate Change (PCC) claims in Table 2.14
of the Fourth Assessment Report (AR4) that the
warming effect of methane is 21 times that of CO2
and nitrous oxide is 310 times. This method shows
that the warming effect of methane is 0.0407%, and
nitrous oxide is 0.085% of that of CO2. The IPCC
numbers are seriously flawed. We have confidence
that our work is valid and are pleased that 120 years
later, based on information not available in 1904, it
supports the work of Willis Carrier and the
psychrometric chart.
Suggestions to improve this document are welcome.
For corrections, please state the slide number and
the location on the slide. Please feel free to ask.
Slide 27: References for more information. These
references provide additional information.
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