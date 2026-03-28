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Montreal, Canada, a beautiful city, with wonderful people

Slide 1: Calculating warming by CO2 in degrees

Celsius. We prepared this set of slides to show how

to use technology unavailable in 1904 to calculate

warming by CO2, methane, and nitrous oxide in

degrees Celsius. The slides provide the details of

the Excel spreadsheet and Humidair psychrometric

program calculations based on the study’s results

in Reference [1]. This explanation is critically

needed because the science behind Reference [1]

is not well-known in the climate science

community. Reference [1] identifies water vapor as

the only greenhouse gas with a measurable impact

on the Earth’s temperature.

Slide 2: The psychrometric chart [2]. The chart was

invented in 1904 as air conditioning grew, requiring

adding and removing heat and water. It is a

mathematical model of the Earth’s atmosphere,

which consists of moist air. Engineers currently use

it to design heating, ventilating, and air

conditioning (HVAC) systems. Before computers, it

was the “slide rule” for them. Today, there are

several computer programs. Humidair is used in

our work because it can simultaneously calculate

many results in a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet.

Slide 3: This is a psychrometric chart. Consider 25oC

and 50% relative humidity (RH). At 25oC on the

bottom axis, the vertical dashed line reaches the

50% RH curve. The horizontal line goes to the right

to show 0.010 kg of water vapor per kg of dry air.

The line for enthalpy (heat content) goes up from

the temperature/RH point to 51 kilojoules per kg of

dry air. It goes down to approximately 0.86 specific

volume as cubic meters per kg of dry air from the

temperature/RH point. When studying large

numbers of measured points, it is more accurate

and easier to use than a chart. It is used daily by

HVAC engineers.

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Slide 4: The science behind the chart. The Ideal

Gas laws of Boyle and Gay-Lussac are crucial to the

psychrometric chart—gases above their boiling

point act as Ideal gases. The Ideal gas law can be

expressed as PV= nRt. One gram mole of CO2 has a

mass of (12 + (2 x 16)) = 44 grams and 6.02214076

x 1023 molecules. That equals one mole of CO2.

Avogadro’s law states that equal volumes of

different gases contain equal molecules under the

same temperature and pressure conditions.

Slide 5: The development of the chart. The

psychrometric chart is a mathematical model of the

properties of moist air. Willis Carrier was starting

to work with air conditioning. He needed an easy

method for determining how much heat and water

must be added or removed to maintain

comfortable conditions for people. The advent of

computers displaces this chart. It has proven

accurate over 120 years of practical experience. It

is used for atmosphere control in buildings and

other living spaces. There is a reference only to dry

and moist air. There is no reference to CO2

warming or any other 60 greenhouse gases

identified by the Intergovernmental Panel on

Climate Change (IPCC) in the Fourth Assessment

Report (AR4).

Slide 6: Partial list of properties on the chart. This

table has some of the properties of moist air

calculated from the Humidair program. The

properties are available as SI units or as English

units. The Humidity ratio is in kg moisture/kg dry

air. “Moisture” is another word for “water”. The

basis for all units is “/kg dry air” or “/lb dry air.”

This chart section has Specific volume, cubic

meters /kg dry air, and Specific enthalpy,

kilojoules/kg dry air. Enthalpy is the heat content.

Slide 7: Inputs to the Humidair program. Dry bulb

temperature is the usual measurement of air

temperature. A wet bulb’s air temperature is

measured with a water-wet wick over the

thermometer bulb. A flow of air cools the bulb and

lowers the temperature. The dew point is the

temperature at which the water vapor condenses

into liquid water. The relative humidity is the

percentage of water vapor in the air compared to

the maximum at a given temperature. Barometric

temperature is the current air pressure measured

by a barometer.

Slide 8: The “flycarpet” program in SI units. The

“flycarpet” psychrometric program is free. It is

available at

https://www.flycarpet.net/en/psyonline. It is

helpful as a “one-off” to check something. At

atmospheric sea-level pressure, it is 101,325

Pascals (Pa). Insert the dry bulb temperature and

relative humidity in the appropriate spaces and

then click on the blue checkmark. Scroll down

below the table to “Submit”. Click on “Submit,” and

the table recalculates to give revised values.

Slide 9: The “flycarpet” input and output. Here is

the “flycarpet” input and output table. The upper

two lines are the input. The lines below are the

outputs.

Slide 10: Microsoft Excel inputs, an example. The

inputs are Columns C to J. These column numbers

refer to the Excel calculations from Humidair in

Reference [3], sheet 1. The weather stations are

selected to show the difference in temperature

between Pond Inlet and three other cities.

Temperature and relative humidity (RH) are

recorded values from AccuWeather on December

31, 2023. The current weather at the time of the

recording is in Column J. The level of CO2 was

418.04 ppm for this example.

Slide 11: Excel spreadsheet, inputs, and outputs.

The inputs are in Columns C to N. The outputs are in

columns O and P. Humidair requires the code W in

Column N to calculate Column O. Column P is

Column O divided by 1,000 to give water vapor as

grams/kg of dry air.

Slide 12: How to use Humidair under Excel. The

formulas used to calculate the value in a cell are in

the cell. When Cell L14 is highlighted, the formula

appears directly above Column C. The Cell number,

L14, appears two spaces to the left of the formula.

The formula is from the Engineering Toolbox at the

URL: https://www.engineeringtoolbox.com/air-

altitude-pressure-d_462.html. The calculation gives

the air pressure at the elevation of Amsterdam in

L14 as 101,217 Pascals (Pa). To convert to bar units,

divide by 100,000 to give 1.0121693 bar. This is part

of the input to Humidair.

File: Calculating the warming effect of CO2 August 18 2024.docx

Slide 13: Codes for Humidair values. Slide 6 has a

partial list of codes, including the humidity ratio, the

specific volume, and the specific enthalpy. Consult

the Humidair program for more codes. The program

runs under Microsoft Excel and is available for rent

or purchase—rent is $29.95 US for five months, and.

purchase is $149.95 US.

Slide 14: Outputs of Humidair. Here are the outputs

from Humidair and a part of the Excel spreadsheet.

The level in Y14 of 380.296 is reduced from 418.06

ppm to 380.296 by multiplying it by the ratio of the

specific volumes of CO2 (0.725/0.797). The heat

content, AC14, of 0.0125 is the product of

(0.577*0.833*26). AF of 0.0083 is (0.0125/1.508).

The difference in temperature between Amsterdam

and Pond Inlet is 26oC, and the contribution of CO2 is

0.0083oC. For the other two cities, the contribution

of CO2 is 0.0064oC to 0.0091oC.

Slide 15: Col. Z. 0.630 grams CO2/kg dry air. Column

B in this table [4] shows the molecules of each gas in

the atmosphere per million molecules of dry air.

Column C shows the moles of CO2, methane, and

nitrous oxide. Column D shows the CO2, methane,

and nitrous oxide grams per kg dry air. The value for

CO2 of 0.630 is inputted into Column Z of the Excel

spreadsheet.

File: Calculating the warming effect of CO2 August 18 2024.docx

Slide 16: Col Z, 0.630 grams CO2/kg dry air. The

418.06 ppm reported by the Mauna Loa

Observatory is 418.06 molecules of CO2 per million

molecules of dry air. Dividing 418.06 by 1,000,000

gives 0.00041806 moles of CO2 per mole of dry air. A

mole of dry air is the molecular weight = 29.

Multiplying the moles of CO2 by the molecular

weight of 44 gives 0.0184 grams of CO2 per mole of

dry air. Multiplying by (1000/29) gives 0.634 grams

of CO2 per kg of dry air. Why is it not the 0.630 in

the table and Excel spreadsheet? It’s probably a

typo. The CO2 is now in the same units as the water

vapor calculated by the Humidair program.

Slide 17: Outputs of Humidair for methane. The

level in AI14 of 0.000967 is reduced from 0.001063

by multiplying it by the ratio of the specific volumes

(0.725/0.797). The heat content, Al14, of 0.0000510

is the product of (0.00967*2.209*26). AO of

0.0000338 is (0.0000510/1.508). The difference in

temperature between Amsterdam and Pond Inlet is

26oC, and the contribution of methane is

0.0000338oC. For the other two cities, the

contribution of methane is 0.0000232oC to

0.0000373oC.

Slide 18: Outputs of Humidair for nitrous oxide. The

level in AR14 of 0.000465 is reduced from 0.000511

by multiplying it by the ratio of the specific volumes

(0.725/0.797). The heat content, AU14, of

0.00001064 is the product of (0.0004650*880*26).

AX of 0.00000705 is (0.00001064/1.508). The

difference in temperature between Amsterdam and

Pond Inlet is 26oC, and the contribution of methane

is 0.00000705oC. For the other two cities, the

contribution of methane is 0.00000547oC to

0.000007783oC.

File: Calculating the warming effect of CO2 August 18 2024.docx

Slide 19: Excel has many features. It is a powerful

program; we use very few of its many built-in

functions. Excel plots several kinds of graphs and bar

charts. To access these, specify the columns of x and

y values. Text can be added to the graphs and

charts. Data points have different symbols, colors,

and sizes—plot curves of points. Excel will put

mathematical functions on curves and give the R-

squared values.

Slide 20: How to use AccuWeather and your

smartphone. AccuWeather has access to millions of

weather stations. Measurements such as

temperature and relative humidity are updated

hourly, and the weather forecast is updated every

four hours. For your purposes, select the location

and find the elevation of the places on Google Earth.

Record the dry bulb temperature in oC and the

relative humidity in percentage. Even with twenty

locations, it is relatively simple to record them all

within the same hour, essentially simultaneously.

Slide 21: Helpful tips. (1) In any group of results

from weather stations, the baseline weather station

is the one where the specific volume, cubic meters

per kg of dry air, is the lowest and the number of

molecules per cubic meter is the highest. As the

temperature rises and the amount of water vapor

increases, the molecules per cubic meter decrease.

(2) The measured temperature at any location

includes all the factors affecting the earth’s

temperature. The factors include the Sun’s

radiation, infrared radiation, clouds, and cosmic

radiation,

File: Calculating the warming effect of CO2 August 18 2024.docx

Slide 22: An example of learning from a large data

set. We selected twenty weather stations that

represent various sections of the Earth. The

temperature and relative humidity were recorded

on the 21st of the month starting in March 2021 and

continued for twelve months, i.e., one year. This

gave 240 points of water vapor per kg of dry air to

plot versus temperature.

Slide 23: Twenty representative weather stations.

This figure shows the locations of the twenty

weather stations. There are four above the Arctic

Circle and one below the Antarctic Circle. There are

six in the mid-latitudes North and five in the mid-

latitudes South. There are three on the Equator and

one in the Sahara Desert, Taoudenni.

Slide 24: Below dew point: water vapor, above Sun.

This figure plots the humidity ratio as grams of

water vapor per kg of dry air versus the dry bulb

temperature and includes the blue dew point

temperature. It shows that water controls the

temperature below the dew point, while the Sun

controls the temperature above the dew point line.

This is valuable information and moves climate

science forward. This is new information and is

available only because of the research methods

used to obtain it. There is likely much more to learn

using these research methods.

File: Calculating the warming effect of CO2 August 18 2024.docx

Slide 25: There is much more to learn. The method

used is new and not well-known among climate

scientists. It can search new research areas and use

different sets of weather stations. It can verify

existing information. It can show that the warming

effect of CO2 is too small to measure, i.e.,

undetectable. There is much room to expand

knowledge.

Slide 26: Summary and conclusions. The method

described is a valuable tool for further exploration

of the Earth’s climate system. It shows that water

vapor is the only greenhouse gas with a measurable

warming effect on the Earth. The Intergovernmental

Panel on Climate Change (PCC) claims in Table 2.14

of the Fourth Assessment Report (AR4) that the

warming effect of methane is 21 times that of CO2

and nitrous oxide is 310 times. This method shows

that the warming effect of methane is 0.0407%, and

nitrous oxide is 0.085% of that of CO2. The IPCC

numbers are seriously flawed. We have confidence

that our work is valid and are pleased that 120 years

later, based on information not available in 1904, it

supports the work of Willis Carrier and the

psychrometric chart.

Suggestions to improve this document are welcome.

For corrections, please state the slide number and

the location on the slide. Please feel free to ask.

Slide 27: References for more information. These

references provide additional information.

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