Our initiative has been submitted to the Nobel Foundation in Stockholm — a symbolic step affirming that peace is designed and built in reality.
⚙️ From Gaza to Eilat — Infrastructure of Peace.
#BuiltToUnite #InfrastructureOfPeace #GlobalPeaceRecognition #NobelPeace #EngineeringForPeace #RedToMed #Innovation #Future
Built to Unite™ — $3.9 Trillion Trade Grid Beneath Gaza
Peace Through Engineering
Asia–Europe Corridor through Israel
Flagship: Red-to-Med Tunnel™
Red Sea (Eilat) ⇄ Gaza Offshore Port
Platform: Tunnel · Capsules · Ports
2025 Global Startup Awards Nominee
2026 Nobel Peace Prize Submission
Aligned: MENA2050 · Vision 2030
Built to Unite Inc. — New York, USA
Head Office: Jerusalem, Israel
IP filings: US · EU · IL · CN · UAE
Golden Triggers — Why It Matters
7,000 km shorter than Suez
20–25 days faster Asia–Europe flow
Up to 80% lower cargo insurance
Capital turnover acceleration
Fully underground sealed routing
Hydrogen-powered infrastructure
1M+ new jobs: AI, hydrogen, logistics
AI-governed trade system
Red-to-Med Tunnel™ — Beneath Politics, Under Israel
230 km underground capsule route
~500 m engineered depth class
Maglev capsules — cargo · gas · data
600 km/h nonstop sealed layer
Dual independent capsule tubes
Tube / capsule envelope: ~3 m class
Cross-passages for safety + access
Fire-rated precast segmental lining
Drainage + water monitoring layer
Fiber + telemetry spine end-to-end
Managed by Jerusalem Digital Core™
Digital twin: geology + TBM progress
FreightCapsule™ — Universal Cargo Pod
~3 m diameter pressure pod
Length band: 12–15 m modular
Payload band: 10–15 t modular
ISO logic: 1×40ft or 2×20ft
High-speed underground band
Dispatch band: 30–120 sec headway
LSM propulsion: linear motor drive
Sealed climate chamber: cold-chain
Robotic load + unload doctrine
Digital manifest + clearance layer
AI merge · spacing · switch control
Predictive maintenance + swap
MaglevPort™ — Offshore AI Port (Gaza Offshore Port)
~10 km offshore Gaza coastline
Sea-built modular logistics platform
Deck: fabricated + offshore
100+ autonomous gantry cranes
Ship-to-capsule: 5–6 hours band
Throughput: 4,000+ containers/hour
Capsule staging lanes + buffering
Direct seabed tunnel interface
Telemetry: port → tunnel → terminals
AI berth + yard orchestration
Hydrogen + solar redundancy
Port digital twin: berth · yard · cranes
Eilat Terminal — Gaza Operational Twin
Location: Eilat, Northern Red Sea
Mirror terminal to Gaza platform
Direct capsule handoff at tunnel exit
Autonomous + yard management
Container · energy · data export node
Hydrogen + storage envelope
Tunnel transit band: ~20 minutes
Synced with Jerusalem Digital Core™
Model: Eilat ↔ Gaza mirrored ops
Inspection + capsule service loops
Grid coupling: port · storage
GazaMegacity™ — Logistics Platform
Population horizon: 10M
Long-horizon GDP frame: ~$1.9T
Hydrogen + solar distributed grids
Metro + freight layers integrated
95–99% water reuse infrastructure
Logistics · energy · AI economy core
AI civic operations + corridor control
Modular build: district-by-district lots
Port-to-city industrial pipelines
Digital twin: uptime + maintenance
Workforce: education + upskilling
NegevCity™ — Hydrogen Capital
250K industrial population scale
H₂ output band: ~2.4M tons/year
80+ industrial plants cluster
70K modular housing units
Export energy + manufacturing base
Direct FreightCapsule™ interface
AI industrial automation layer
Desert desal + reuse loops
Hydrogen · storage · power export
Digital twin: safety + throughput
CrownLoop™ — Continental AI Trade & Energy Ring
Ring length band: 3,600–4,200 km
High-speed capsule freight layer
Connects Gulf · Red Sea · Med
NEOM & Gulf ports — export
Suez Zone — redundancy & overflow
Aqaba — inland logistics hub
Catchment population: 300–350M
Primary metro nodes: 15–20
Secondary logistics nodes: 35–50
Energy envelope: 10–14 GW
Multi-core AI governance fabric
Digital twin: ops + capacity planning
Long-horizon macro value: ~$2.0T
Smart Infrastructure — Modular. Scalable. Sovereign.
Vertical shafts: interface layer
40 shafts per terminal (baseline)
Shaft class: 15 m wide · ~500 m deep
Target flow: 1 capsule / 30 sec / shaft
Multi-shaft buffering ship peaks
Precast modules accelerate rhythm
Parallel fronts: ports + shafts + TBMs
AI logistics: crews · materials · TBMs
Build digital twin: P50/P90 schedule
Utilities spine: power · fiber · vent
Safety: suppression · isolation
Commissioning: early cashflow
Construction Architecture — How It Is Built
Total tunnel length: 230 km
Dual tubes: 2 × 230 km
Depth class: ~500 m
Lining thickness: 40–60 cm band
Shafts per terminal: ~40 baseline
Shaft class: ~15 m dia · ~500 m deep
TBM deployment: 8–12 parallel fronts
TBM advance: 12–20 m/day band
Excavation window: 24 months band
Precast yards: 3–5 locations
Guideway install: 6–8 months
Power + fiber: parallel install
Testing + commissioning: 4–6 mo
Digital Twin Control — Build + Operations
Geological model: 1:1 strata map
TBM telemetry: torque · pressure
Schedule twin: P50 / P90 curves
Capsule headway sim: 30–120 sec
Throughput: 4,000+ cont/hour port
Velocity model: 400–600 km/h band
Energy load sim: 10–14 GW envelope
Port ↔ tunnel sync: buffered peaks
AI routing: sub-second dispatch
Maintenance: 30–90 days band
Telemetry ingestion: real-time
Proven Tech — Already Working
Maglev reference: Japan speed class
Urban maglev: Shanghai systems
Deep tunnels: Switzerland precedent
Ports: Shanghai · Hamburg · Busan
Telemetry: real-time stacks
AI scheduling: aviation · rail · yards
Lining: global tunnel standard
Supply chains: industrialized vendors
Hydrogen: industrial deployments
Storage: mature grid components
ISO containers: envelope capsules
System Economics — Funding, Build, Revenue
Core corridor CAPEX: $12–15B band
Direct roles: ~45,000 build baseline
Freight revenue: $260B by 2045
City asset value logic: ~$300B
AI + hydrogen stack logic: ~$140B
AI licensing + twins: $1.0T+
Trade rerouting capture: ~$1.5T
Insurance compression: ~$0.5T
Working capital accel: ~$0.3T
Integrated macro value: ~$3.9T
Build Phases — Timeline Control
Phase 1: shafts + AI core (0–12 mo)
Phase 2: TBMs + tubes (12–24 mo)
Phase 3: ports + integration (36 mo)
Early revenue: phased commissioning
Cash: ports → segments → full run
Corridor readiness: 27–36 mo. band
Funding Stack — Where Money Comes From
PPP + concessions framework
EPC / EPCM contracting lanes
Infra funds + SWFs participation
Export credit + guarantees
Green bonds + energy-linked paper
Port concession financing anchor
Concession: throughput-based
AI licensing: ops + standards + twins
Early revenue: block commissioning
Global Coalition — Corridors & Participants
Israel — route + Digital Core™
Gaza — port zone + workforce
Egypt — Suez SEZ integration
Saudi Arabia — Gulf + NEOM link
Jordan — inland + Aqaba
UAE — capital + operations partners
Europe — endpoints + alignment
USA — finance ecosystem + AI
China — port automation + maglev
Japan — high-speed reference
Switzerland — deep tunnel reference
Horn: Sudan · Djibouti · Ethiopia
Legal + IP Framework
Built to Unite Inc. (USA)
169 Madison Ave, STE 38467
New York, NY 10016
Head Office: Jerusalem, Israel
IP filings: US · EU · IL · CN · UAE
© 2025 Built to Unite™
Berne Convention protection
press@builttounite.com
www.BuiltToUnite.com
Effective Date: June 2025
Last Updated: February 2026
️ Protected Trademarks and Naming Architecture: Red-to-Med Tunnel™, Infrastructure of Peace™, Vertical Smart City™, Logic-First Logistics™, Built to Unite™, Asia-Europe Freight Capsule Grid™, Gaza Offshore Smart Port™, Eilat Integration Hub™, Negev Logic Corridor™, Peace Through Engineering™, Zero-Conflict Infrastructure™, $3.9 Trillion Asia-Europe Trade Grid™, Modular. Scalable. Sovereign.™, AI-Managed Freight Corridors™, Beneath Politics. Under Israel.™, 230 km Underground Capsule Route™, 500m Deep, 600 km/h Fast™, Gaza–Eilat Operational Twins™, Shared AI. Shared Logistics. Shared Peace.™, Powered by Hydrogen and Logic™.
Legal Protection: This content—including logic structures, diagrams, capsule models, naming architecture, slogans, and economic frameworks—is protected under international copyright law (Berne Convention).
Licensing: Built to Unite™ offers governments, investors, and companies the opportunity to license this masterplan, brand system, and communication framework for implementation.
Unauthorized reproduction or adaptation is strictly prohibited.
Thanks for reading John Shanahan's Substack - Energy And The Modern World! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.