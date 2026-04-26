See original website here.

Our initiative has been submitted to the Nobel Foundation in Stockholm — a symbolic step affirming that peace is designed and built in reality.

⚙️ From Gaza to Eilat — Infrastructure of Peace.



#BuiltToUnite #InfrastructureOfPeace #GlobalPeaceRecognition #NobelPeace #EngineeringForPeace #RedToMed #Innovation #Future

Built to Unite™ — $3.9 Trillion Trade Grid Beneath Gaza

Peace Through Engineering

Asia–Europe Corridor through Israel

Flagship: Red-to-Med Tunnel™

Red Sea (Eilat) ⇄ Gaza Offshore Port

Platform: Tunnel · Capsules · Ports

2025 Global Startup Awards Nominee

2026 Nobel Peace Prize Submission

Aligned: MENA2050 · Vision 2030

Built to Unite Inc. — New York, USA

Head Office: Jerusalem, Israel

IP filings: US · EU · IL · CN · UAE

Golden Triggers — Why It Matters

7,000 km shorter than Suez

20–25 days faster Asia–Europe flow

Up to 80% lower cargo insurance

Capital turnover acceleration

Fully underground sealed routing

Hydrogen-powered infrastructure

1M+ new jobs: AI, hydrogen, logistics

AI-governed trade system

Red-to-Med Tunnel™ — Beneath Politics, Under Israel

230 km underground capsule route

~500 m engineered depth class

Maglev capsules — cargo · gas · data

600 km/h nonstop sealed layer

Dual independent capsule tubes

Tube / capsule envelope: ~3 m class

Cross-passages for safety + access

Fire-rated precast segmental lining

Drainage + water monitoring layer

Fiber + telemetry spine end-to-end

Managed by Jerusalem Digital Core™

Digital twin: geology + TBM progress

FreightCapsule™ — Universal Cargo Pod

~3 m diameter pressure pod

Length band: 12–15 m modular

Payload band: 10–15 t modular

ISO logic: 1×40ft or 2×20ft

High-speed underground band

Dispatch band: 30–120 sec headway

LSM propulsion: linear motor drive

Sealed climate chamber: cold-chain

Robotic load + unload doctrine

Digital manifest + clearance layer

AI merge · spacing · switch control

Predictive maintenance + swap

MaglevPort™ — Offshore AI Port (Gaza Offshore Port)

~10 km offshore Gaza coastline

Sea-built modular logistics platform

Deck: fabricated + offshore

100+ autonomous gantry cranes

Ship-to-capsule: 5–6 hours band

Throughput: 4,000+ containers/hour

Capsule staging lanes + buffering

Direct seabed tunnel interface

Telemetry: port → tunnel → terminals

AI berth + yard orchestration

Hydrogen + solar redundancy

Port digital twin: berth · yard · cranes

Eilat Terminal — Gaza Operational Twin

Location: Eilat, Northern Red Sea

Mirror terminal to Gaza platform

Direct capsule handoff at tunnel exit

Autonomous + yard management

Container · energy · data export node

Hydrogen + storage envelope

Tunnel transit band: ~20 minutes

Synced with Jerusalem Digital Core™

Model: Eilat ↔ Gaza mirrored ops

Inspection + capsule service loops

Grid coupling: port · storage

GazaMegacity™ — Logistics Platform

Population horizon: 10M

Long-horizon GDP frame: ~$1.9T

Hydrogen + solar distributed grids

Metro + freight layers integrated

95–99% water reuse infrastructure

Logistics · energy · AI economy core

AI civic operations + corridor control

Modular build: district-by-district lots

Port-to-city industrial pipelines

Digital twin: uptime + maintenance

Workforce: education + upskilling

NegevCity™ — Hydrogen Capital

250K industrial population scale

H₂ output band: ~2.4M tons/year

80+ industrial plants cluster

70K modular housing units

Export energy + manufacturing base

Direct FreightCapsule™ interface

AI industrial automation layer

Desert desal + reuse loops

Hydrogen · storage · power export

Digital twin: safety + throughput

CrownLoop™ — Continental AI Trade & Energy Ring

Ring length band: 3,600–4,200 km

High-speed capsule freight layer

Connects Gulf · Red Sea · Med

NEOM & Gulf ports — export

Suez Zone — redundancy & overflow

Aqaba — inland logistics hub

Catchment population: 300–350M

Primary metro nodes: 15–20

Secondary logistics nodes: 35–50

Energy envelope: 10–14 GW

Multi-core AI governance fabric

Digital twin: ops + capacity planning

Long-horizon macro value: ~$2.0T

Smart Infrastructure — Modular. Scalable. Sovereign.

Vertical shafts: interface layer

40 shafts per terminal (baseline)

Shaft class: 15 m wide · ~500 m deep

Target flow: 1 capsule / 30 sec / shaft

Multi-shaft buffering ship peaks

Precast modules accelerate rhythm

Parallel fronts: ports + shafts + TBMs

AI logistics: crews · materials · TBMs

Build digital twin: P50/P90 schedule

Utilities spine: power · fiber · vent

Safety: suppression · isolation

Commissioning: early cashflow

Construction Architecture — How It Is Built

Total tunnel length: 230 km

Dual tubes: 2 × 230 km

Depth class: ~500 m

Lining thickness: 40–60 cm band

Shafts per terminal: ~40 baseline

Shaft class: ~15 m dia · ~500 m deep

TBM deployment: 8–12 parallel fronts

TBM advance: 12–20 m/day band

Excavation window: 24 months band

Precast yards: 3–5 locations

Guideway install: 6–8 months

Power + fiber: parallel install

Testing + commissioning: 4–6 mo

Digital Twin Control — Build + Operations

Geological model: 1:1 strata map

TBM telemetry: torque · pressure

Schedule twin: P50 / P90 curves

Capsule headway sim: 30–120 sec

Throughput: 4,000+ cont/hour port

Velocity model: 400–600 km/h band

Energy load sim: 10–14 GW envelope

Port ↔ tunnel sync: buffered peaks

AI routing: sub-second dispatch

Maintenance: 30–90 days band

Telemetry ingestion: real-time

Proven Tech — Already Working

Maglev reference: Japan speed class

Urban maglev: Shanghai systems

Deep tunnels: Switzerland precedent

Ports: Shanghai · Hamburg · Busan

Telemetry: real-time stacks

AI scheduling: aviation · rail · yards

Lining: global tunnel standard

Supply chains: industrialized vendors

Hydrogen: industrial deployments

Storage: mature grid components

ISO containers: envelope capsules

System Economics — Funding, Build, Revenue

Core corridor CAPEX: $12–15B band

Direct roles: ~45,000 build baseline

Freight revenue: $260B by 2045

City asset value logic: ~$300B

AI + hydrogen stack logic: ~$140B

AI licensing + twins: $1.0T+

Trade rerouting capture: ~$1.5T

Insurance compression: ~$0.5T

Working capital accel: ~$0.3T

Integrated macro value: ~$3.9T

Build Phases — Timeline Control

Phase 1: shafts + AI core (0–12 mo)

Phase 2: TBMs + tubes (12–24 mo)

Phase 3: ports + integration (36 mo)

Early revenue: phased commissioning

Cash: ports → segments → full run

Corridor readiness: 27–36 mo. band

Funding Stack — Where Money Comes From

PPP + concessions framework

EPC / EPCM contracting lanes

Infra funds + SWFs participation

Export credit + guarantees

Green bonds + energy-linked paper

Port concession financing anchor

Concession: throughput-based

AI licensing: ops + standards + twins

Early revenue: block commissioning

Global Coalition — Corridors & Participants

Israel — route + Digital Core™

Gaza — port zone + workforce

Egypt — Suez SEZ integration

Saudi Arabia — Gulf + NEOM link

Jordan — inland + Aqaba

UAE — capital + operations partners

Europe — endpoints + alignment

USA — finance ecosystem + AI

China — port automation + maglev

Japan — high-speed reference

Switzerland — deep tunnel reference

Horn: Sudan · Djibouti · Ethiopia

Legal + IP Framework

Built to Unite Inc. (USA)

169 Madison Ave, STE 38467

New York, NY 10016

Head Office: Jerusalem, Israel

IP filings: US · EU · IL · CN · UAE

© 2025 Built to Unite™

Berne Convention protection

press@builttounite.com

www.BuiltToUnite.com

Effective Date: June 2025

Last Updated: February 2026

️ Protected Trademarks and Naming Architecture: Red-to-Med Tunnel™, Infrastructure of Peace™, Vertical Smart City™, Logic-First Logistics™, Built to Unite™, Asia-Europe Freight Capsule Grid™, Gaza Offshore Smart Port™, Eilat Integration Hub™, Negev Logic Corridor™, Peace Through Engineering™, Zero-Conflict Infrastructure™, $3.9 Trillion Asia-Europe Trade Grid™, Modular. Scalable. Sovereign.™, AI-Managed Freight Corridors™, Beneath Politics. Under Israel.™, 230 km Underground Capsule Route™, 500m Deep, 600 km/h Fast™, Gaza–Eilat Operational Twins™, Shared AI. Shared Logistics. Shared Peace.™, Powered by Hydrogen and Logic™.

Legal Protection: This content—including logic structures, diagrams, capsule models, naming architecture, slogans, and economic frameworks—is protected under international copyright law (Berne Convention).

Licensing: Built to Unite™ offers governments, investors, and companies the opportunity to license this masterplan, brand system, and communication framework for implementation.

Unauthorized reproduction or adaptation is strictly prohibited.

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