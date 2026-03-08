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How much money is wasted by government subsidies for wind and solar? What volume of waste will go to landfills with worn out wind and solar installations over centuries?

Excerpts

Markets aren’t panicking over France because they trust it, they’re calm because they know Germany can’t afford another breakdown. In past crises like Greece, Berlin demanded austerity. This time it dares not, even as its own economy bleeds: Germany is heading for a third consecutive year of contraction and facing a job massacre, with about 250,000 positions already lost and counting.

The last thing Berlin will risk is a eurozone fracture, no matter whether it’s Macron or Marine Le Pen’s National Rally at the helm in the coming weeks. Both Berlin and Paris will be happy for the European Central Bank to step in: buying French debt, stretching its mandate, and socializing the losses across the bloc.

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The grid runs on balance. At every moment, supply must match demand, no more, no less. Baseload plants like nuclear or coal run steadily. Dispatchable sources like gas and hydro adjust output within minutes to smooth short-term swings. Together, they keep the system in sync. Intermittent power breaks that symmetry. Wind and solar respond to weather, not demand, and their output constantly overshoots or undershoots what the grid needs. The more wind turbines and solar panels you build, the larger the collective swings become because output doesn’t average out, it moves together. Many sites share the same weather, which makes their fluctuations correlated and amplifies total variability.

As variability rises, the system needs more reserves and redispatch to stay balanced. Each of those fixes adds complexity and every layer of complexity multiplies the number of things that can go wrong. The grid becomes a feedback loop: more intermittency creates more volatility, which demands more intervention, which adds more volatility still. That’s how costs accelerate. The process is already underway. Take Spain. The blackout on April 28 changed how the grid was run. Operator REE started to manage the system with a new level of caution: curtailing solar output earlier, ramping gas plants more often, and holding bigger reserve margins to keep frequency stable. As a result, technical curtailment costs jumped from roughly €3.5 million a day in early 2025 to over €18 million in early May. That’s what happens when you replace a system designed for reliability with one where reliability is an add-on you have to purchase separately.

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