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This graphic depicts how the ejection of water vapor from Hunga-Tonga volcano accelerated ozone depletion in the stratosphere. Credit: Chelsea Thompson/Chemical Sciences Laboratory

Good Science is based on the Scientific Method.

In this case, the Hypothesis is that the current spike in global temperatures as

measured by the University of Alabama at Huntsville (UAH) has been impacted by

the Hunga Tonga submarine volcano explosion on 15th January 2022.

From 2022 to 2024 the media has been having a field day saying these are the

hottest years “evah”!

In 2022 there was a rise in the water vapor in the Stratosphere, after the massive

explosion in the Western Pacific. This included 146 million metric tonnes of water

blasted some 60 km into the air. This water froze into ice crystals. Usually, the

Stratosphere has a low water vapor content, but the Hunga Tonga eruption added

some extra 10%.

Here are three graphics to better understand what has happened over the last 3

years. The first one is an overview of the initial eruption and the fast action of

NOAA to get a team of researchers out into the Indian Ocean on the Island of

Reunion in a matter of a week after the explosion. Start at the lower right-hand

side of the graphic and follow the arrows up and to the left to see where the island

of Reunion and the data collection site is. The inset in the graphic shows a vertical

cross-section profile of the Stratosphere up to 31 km high. This graph, when

integrated, is where the accurate estimate of the 146 million tonnes of water vapor

comes from.

And what is the longer-term effect of this once-in-a-lifetime event?

The above data record is from the NASA Aura satellite. This documents the water

vapor in the Stratosphere and a very clear increase in 2022 can be seen in the dark

patch. It took the best part of a year to spread around the globe, first in the

Southern Hemisphere and then to the north. Looking at the end of the data series –

one can see that in the middle of 2024, the dark patch is beginning to lighten up,

showing a reduction in the water vapor content.

So, what is the impact on global temperatures? We consider the 45-year UAH

satellite temperature record to be the best available data with one reading per

month. The complete record through February 2025 is available at the foot of this

article.

Here is a chart of those data points for the last few years, starting in 2015.

The blue squares are the January readings and usually fall between the red readings

taken in July. In the above chart, there are annotations which further explain the

important point of the hypothesis that Hunga Tonga was the driver of the latest

temperature spike. The baseline along the x-axis is the Pre-industrial temperature

from circa 1850. The optimistic temperature IPCC goal of a 1.5°C rise is shown in

2030. Also shown is the start of Solar Cycle 25 and the Grand Solar Minimum in

2020. A downturn in the temperature record can be seen starting in 2020. Then the

July 2022 reading is an outlier – which we assert was due to the extra Water

Vapor (WV) in the Stratosphere. From July 2023 onwards there are 18 red dots

for the monthly readings which are above the 1.5°C IPCC guideline. Did you see

the one for April 2024, which is literally off the chart and buried in the 2 of 2024

title?

These 18 UAH readings form a very clear spike, which is indeed one of the highest

temperature spikes over the last 100 years and longer. The red dot for February

2025 is right on the 1.5°C above Pre-industrial. The dashed line pointing down to

the “Sun”, in the chart above, is the prediction from the research of Valentina

Zharkova. Is this where we are heading?

So, we agree that 2024 was a very hot year, but not from the slow rise of CO2. The

attribution of the heat spike to the Hunga Tonga volcano is based on several

different empirical data sources and meets the standard of the Scientific Method.

Comments are welcome!

References:

https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2024JD041296

Read source document here.

The eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano on January 15, 2022, produced the largest underwater explosion ever recorded by modern scientific instruments, blasting an enormous amount of water and volcanic gases higher than any other eruption in the satellite era.

Two research papers have now detailed how that water vapor rapidly affected the Earth’s stratosphere between 10 and 31 miles above the surface, causing an unexpectedly large loss of ozone and an unexpectedly rapid formation of aerosols.

“Up until now, sulfur has been the primary focus of research on eruptions,” said Elizabeth Asher, a CIRES research scientist now working at NOAA’s Global Monitoring Laboratory. Asher led one of the two recent studies while at the NOAA’s Chemical Sciences Laboratory. “Studying Hunga Tonga showed that other gases, like water vapor, can have a profound impact on these outcomes.”

Hunga Tonga offered a unique opportunity to observe the immediate atmospheric impacts of a massive volcanic eruption. When news broke of the eruption, Karen Rosenlof, a senior climate scientist at the Chemical Sciences Laboratory, immediately contacted colleagues on the island of La Réunion, which sits in the Indian Ocean 8,000 miles away from Hunga-Tonga but lay directly in the path of the dispersing eruptive plume. Only days later, Asher and several colleagues from CIRES, the University of Houston, and St. Edward’s University were on flights bound for La Réunion carrying miniaturized atmospheric instruments in their baggage.

The rapid deployment of balloon-borne observations at Réunion Island confirmed the unprecedented amount of water vapor – an estimated 150 million tons – that was injected into the stratosphere by the eruption. The balloon payloads also carried instruments to measure ozone and sulfur dioxide, in addition to carrying a POPS (portable optical particle spectrometer) particle instrument to determine the abundance of injected aerosol, which was used to calculate the rate at which new aerosol particles were formed downwind of the volcano.

The rapid response observations by NOAA and partner scientists provided insights that would have been impossible if the measurements were a month later.

“Our measurements showed that stratospheric ozone concentrations decreased rapidly – by as much as 30% in air with the highest water vapor concentrations – in the immediate wake of the eruption,” said Stephanie Evan, a scientist from the Laboratoire de l’Atmosphère et des Cyclones in France and lead author of the other recent study, published in the journal Science. Evan and colleagues continued to measure ozone concentrations depleted by around 5% across the Indian and Pacific oceans two weeks following the eruption.

This graphic depicts how the ejection of water vapor from Hunga-Tonga volcano accelerated ozone depletion in the stratosphere. Credit: Chelsea Thompson/Chemical Sciences Laboratory

Scientists have long understood fundamentally that chlorine-containing molecules react with sulfate aerosols containing water vapor in the stratosphere converting them to an active form that destroys ozone. According to Rosenlof, however, these were the first measurements that captured the effect.

While Evan examined the impacts to ozone, Asher focused her attention on the particle measurements collected by the POPS. Volcanic aerosols are profoundly important for global climate, as demonstrated by the 1991 Mt. Pinatubo eruption that cooled the planet by 0.5°C (0.9°F) for nearly two years. They can also act as surfaces upon which rapid chemical reactions can take place, leading to the destruction of ozone.

By combining data from the balloon measurements with global satellite data, Asher and colleagues found that a large, dense layer of aerosol particles formed in the stratosphere faster than had ever been seen before. These findings were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

“The tremendous amount of water vapor that this volcano sent to the stratosphere led to a rapid production of sulfate aerosol particles that we were able to observe within days of the eruption,” explained Asher. Under normal atmospheric conditions, sulfate aerosols form from sulfur dioxide on a timescale of about a month. In this case, rapid measurements provided critical clues for determining the chemical and microphysical processes required to cause these effects – clues that would have vanished if the measurements had been taken a month later.

Such measurements are critical for furthering scientific understanding of aerosol processes in the stratosphere, which remain one of the largest sources of uncertainty in climate predictions. Volcanic eruptions in particular are of significant interest because they are considered natural analogs for stratospheric aerosol injection — a proposed method of climate intervention that would spread reflective particles like sulfur dioxide in the stratosphere to intercept solar radiation and cool the Earth’s surface.

For more information, contact Chelsea Thompson, Chemical Sciences Laboratory: chelsea.thompson@noaa.gov.