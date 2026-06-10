Read the source document here.

Black capped chickadee

Comment by John Shanahan

We post articles from Daily Atom and their partner institutions for education about nature, showing skills that nature does better than humans, and where we are better than other creatures. In this case the Black capped chickadee is able to remember where it hides thousands of seeds. We think that exceeds the abilities of most people as to where everything is in their house or in their computer. Chickadees 1 - humans 0.

A striking and easy to identify bird, chickadees have a reputation for being chatty busybodies. They are frequent visitors to feeders and backyards and are one of the most studied and well-recognized wild songbirds in North America.

Fact Sheet

Conservation

Physical Description

True to their names, these chickadees have a black cap on their head with a black bib (throat) and white cheeks. They have a gray back and wings with buffy undersides that fade to white on the chest.

Size

Small, stocky birds with short, rounded wings, black-capped chickadees are about 4.5 to 6 inches long (12 to 15 centimeters) with a wingspan of 6 to 8 inches (15 to 21 centimeters).

Native Habitat

Chickadees like open wood and deciduous forests. They thrive in backyards, cottonwood groves and willow thickets. In harsh winter weather, small flocks of black-capped chickadees are sometimes seen in dense pine forests.

Black-capped chickadees can be found across North America, ranging from Alaska through eastern Canada, and spreading southward into the northern parts of the United States. The southern border of their range is slowly creeping north as the climate warms.

Lifespan

Most chickadees live about two to three years. The oldest chickadee on record was over 11.5 years.

Communication

Black-capped chickadees produce a dazzling array of calls. Adults can make as many as 16 different calls, all with different meanings. The call for which they are named in English — “chick-a-dee-dee-dee“ — is far more complex than it sounds, with information encoded in each note. Generally the more “dees” that ring out, the greater the threat a predator poses. They also sing a highly recognizable “fee-bee“ song. They sing more in the spring than in any other time of year.

Other species of songbirds, especially migrants moving through an area, tend to tag along with chickadee flocks. They listen for the chickadee feeding calls to find food and for chickadee alarm calls to keep them safe.

Food/Eating Habits

Chickadees love bird feeders, especially ones with sunflower seeds, suet and peanuts. However, more than half of their food throughout the year consists of insects, spiders, caterpillars, larvae and insect eggs. They have even been known to scavenge on dead deer, skunks and fish. They also eat vegetation, including berries and seeds.

Chickadees hide huge amounts of food for the winter months—in the fall they can store up to 1,000 seeds a day or 80,000 seeds a season, jamming them anywhere they can fit. To keep track of all these seeds, they can replace old neurons with new ones, overwriting old memories with new ones. A chickadee’s hippocampus—the part of its brain responsible for spatial memory—is larger in chickadees that live in places with colder, harsher weather. The hippocampus actually shrinks in the spring when food is easily available and grows again when it’s time to survive the winter.

Sleep Habits

Chickadees are diurnal, sleeping at night and active during the day. They get up with the first light of dawn after spending their nights sleeping in thick branches or tree cavities with their beak tucked under their wing. They usually sleep alone, though sometimes they will sleep clumped together for warmth. On the coldest nights, they can decrease their body temperature from its normal 107.6 degrees Fahrenheit to 82 degrees Fahrenheit to conserve energy. Very few other birds can replicate this feat.

Social Structure

Chickadees are social creatures that like to live in flocks of up to 12 birds. Males and females have separate social structures, and the highest-ranking females usually mate with the highest-ranking males. Higher-ranking chickadees tend to have bigger territories, bulkier bodies, higher singing rates and greater reproductive success. Subordinate chickadees tend to forage in the outermost parts of trees, making them most vulnerable to predators, and are braver about approaching or exploring new situations.

Reproduction and Development

Black-capped chickadees appear to be monogamous. Scientists aren’t yet sure if they mate for life. The male does not display to the female before mating, though he will fly after her. The pair works together to dig out a nest hollow in a dead tree, snag, a rotting stump or a nest box. They can also nest in abandoned downy woodpecker nest holes, and they rarely use the same nest site from one year to another. The mother uses moss and other coarse vegetation to build the nest, which she lines with soft material including fur. Females lay one to 13 eggs which hatch after 12-13 days. Nestlings fledge after 12-16 days.

The mother lays a clutch of between one and 13 white speckled eggs, though typically she lays between six and eight. The mother sits on the eggs for 12 to 13 days until they hatch, while the father brings her food. The chicks stay in the nest for 14 to 18 days after hatching. The family then leaves the nest but will stay together as a group until the young chickadees are five to six weeks old.

Parents feed their nestlings mostly caterpillars and spiders. Spiders provide taurine, a nutrient that is important for chickadee brain formation.

Cite this page:

Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute. (n.d.). Black-capped chickadee. Retrieved June 10, 2026, from https://nationalzoo.si.edu/animals/black-capped-chickadee

Fun Facts

The call for which they are named in English — “chick-a-dee-dee-dee“ — is far more complex than it sounds, with information encoded in each note. Generally the more “dees” that ring out, the greater the threat a predator poses. They hide seeds and other foods to eat later, and can remember thousands of individual hiding places. Flocks have a dominance hierarchy. Some individuals even belong to several flocks, each with a different ranking.

Conservation Status

lc Least Concern

ntNear Threatened

vuVulnerable

enEndangered

crCritically Endangered

ewExtinct in the Wild

exExtinct

ddData Deficient

neNot Evaluated

Taxonomic Information

Class: Aves

Order: Passeriformes

Family: Paridae

Genus and Species: Poecile atricapillus