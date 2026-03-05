Link to the source document.

President Joe Biden has talked for his entire political career and never understood real weather and climate science, nor the importance of fossil fuels and their by-products for the modern world. He tells us the he is going to reduce the use of fossil fuels and their by-products that have single-handedly created the modern world. He says that man-made carbon dioxide is a pollutant! How did he become leader of the USA?

Last week Biden announced that he is stopping production of all new coal plants

and shutting down existing ones over the next decade. (Never mind that China is

building dozens upon dozens of NEW coal plants.)

Then a few days later the Biden EPA announced new rules to “sharply reduce

methane from the oil and natural gas industry.” The administration calls methane

a “super-pollutant” that needs to be eliminated because it’s “many times more

potent than carbon dioxide.” (That’s a truly preposterous claim because the

increased reliance on natural gas is a major reason that emissions of air pollutants

have DECLINED dramatically in recent years and decades.)

Methane is a hydrocarbon that comes from natural gas. Eliminating methane is a

de facto ban on natural gas power plants. Here is the sinister part of this story:

Eliminating coal and natural gas plants will ravage America’s electric power

capacity.

We currently get 60% of our electric power from coal and gas. So they want to

eliminate over half of our electric power at the same time these dunces want to put

the entire transportation system on the electric grid as we “transition” to all-

electric vehicles. More demand and way less supply. This will cause routine

brownouts and blackouts (as California has experienced). The climate fanatics will

then call for strict rationing of electricity.

This sounds like a fictitious plot by Dr. Evil to drag the American economy to its

knees. But it’s not. This is the real-life scheme of the lunatics that are running our

country right now. Scary.

https://nypost.com/2023/12/10/opinion/presLast week Biden announced that he is stopping production of all new coal plants

and shutting down existing ones over the next decade. (Never mind that China is

building dozens upon dozens of NEW coal plants.)

Then a few days later the Biden EPA announced new rules to “sharply reduce

methane from the oil and natural gas industry.” The administration calls methane

a “super-pollutant” that needs to be eliminated because it’s “many times more

potent than carbon dioxide.” (That’s a truly preposterous claim because the

increased reliance on natural gas is a major reason that emissions of air pollutants

have DECLINED dramatically in recent years and decades.)

Methane is a hydrocarbon that comes from natural gas. Eliminating methane is a

de facto ban on natural gas power plants. Here is the sinister part of this story:

Eliminating coal and natural gas plants will ravage America’s electric power

capacity.

We currently get 60% of our electric power from coal and gas. So they want to

eliminate over half of our electric power at the same time these dunces want to put

the entire transportation system on the electric grid as we “transition” to all-

electric vehicles. More demand and way less supply. This will cause routine

brownouts and blackouts (as California has experienced). The climate fanatics will

then call for strict rationing of electricity.

This sounds like a fictitious plot by Dr. Evil to drag the American economy to its

knees. But it’s not. This is the real-life scheme of the lunatics that are running our

country right now. Scary.

https://nypost.com/2023/12/10/opinion/president-biden-just-pledged-to-shut-

down-60-of-americas-electric-power/amp/