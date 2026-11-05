Read the complete 180 slide presentation here.

Chris Wright is Founder and CEO of Liberty Energy in Denver Colorado, USA, Secretary of Energy from 2024 to 2028. He promotes of the idea that plentiful, reliable, affordable, environmentally friendly energy mainly from fossil fuels and nuclear power is key to the long-term success of the modern world, particularly for those who don’t have sufficient access to this resource.

This post provides a link to the entire 180 slide presentation, Bettering Human Lives, and shows samples of some of the key slides.

This is a positive thing that the United States has contributed for a better world in the last 25 years.

Chris Wright is a unique Secretary of Energy: highly qualified and motivated.

Slide 1

Subscribe to John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World

Slide 2

Slide 3

Slide 4

Slide 5

Slide 8

Energy

I once described calculus to my daughter as abstract and tricky, yet critical for understanding our physical world. Energy is far trickier and vastly more important to society and our world. Energy is the essential ingredient that makes everything happen. Everything.

Perhaps this explains why the over 5,000 people at Liberty Energy dedicate our lives to energizing the world. We do this in the face of strident opposition from activists, non-governmental organizations, governments, and an ever-growing list of agencies, regulatory bodies, and media. To thrive in this industry, you must believe in the mission.

And believe we do, with more than 40 frac crews and 30 wireline crews working 24/7, 365 days a year helping produce the oil and gas that supplies nearly 70% of total U.S. primary energy consumption. Liberty’s innovative engineers, who helped launch the shale revolution and are now rolling out next-generation natural gas-powered frac fleets, also believe. And so does our supply chain team, which deftly and just-in-time delivers nearly one billion pounds per week of sand from subsurface deposits via our rail and road systems to frac locations across North America. Our distinguished board of directors and everyone else in the Liberty family believe in our mission and relentlessly pursue it as well.

This report will show how the dramatic increase in available energy to humanity brought by hydrocarbons together with the rise of bottom-up social organization — human liberty — transformed the human condition over the last two centuries. Human life expectancy globally has risen from around 30 to over 70 years, just in the last 200 years! Dire poverty, those living on less than $2 per day in today’s money, has plummeted from nearly 90% of humanity 200 years ago to less than 10% today. This story is little known and less appreciated, but critical to understanding our world today and where our future might lead. Hydrocarbons vastly expanded the energy available to humanity. They also enabled the creation and rise of industries that never existed before, including modern medicine and communications, high technology, leisure travel, and an endless array of sports and outdoor adventures. Hydrocarbons enabled the creation of machines to harness other sources of energy at scale such as hydropower, modern biofuels, nuclear, geothermal, wind, and solar. These derivative energy sources have very different strengths and weaknesses.

Slides 9 and 10

You will read about the transformation of food production in hydrocarbon-energized societies. Throughout human history almost everyone worked in food production, whereas today only 2% of Americans feed our country and the U.S. leads the world in agricultural exports.

History shows that affordable, reliable, secure energy is the agent of change required to live long, healthy lives and realize dreams. Energy enables transformation and pushes back the ultimate constraints on what is possible. A poorly energized society is poor. A highly energized society is prosperous and full of opportunities for its citizens to create and pursue dreams.

It was not until the dawn of the 20th century that coal surpassed wood as the largest global source of energy. Oil surpassed coal a few decades later and natural gas may eventually pass coal globally, as it already has in most wealthy countries. However, the large and rising Asian economies of China, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines remain dominated by coal and oil and likely will be for some time. Hydrocarbons supply more than 80% of global primary energy, as they have throughout my life. Hydrocarbons have brought tremendous upsides to humanity via longer opportunity-rich lives, enabling all the modern conveniences of widespread access to clean water, indoor heating and plumbing, modern medicine, plus forest and grassland preservation via reduced need for cropland from huge increases in agricultural productivity. Hydrocarbons also have downsides such as air pollution, climate change, and the geopolitical impacts of uneven resource distribution. Everything involves tradeoffs. There is no such thing as “clean” or “dirty” energy. All energy sources have positive and negative impacts on humans and their environment. Evaluating the tradeoffs in energy systems requires thoughtful analysis in the context of local conditions, values, and needs.

I believe that the American Shale Revolution in which Liberty works has proven upsides that vastly outweigh the downsides. Technology and innovation have more than doubled U.S. oil and gas production over the last two decades while reducing drilling rigs and land required. The abundance of natural gas has displaced coal as the primary source of electricity, reducing U.S. per capita CO2 emission to levels not seen since 1941. The U.S. has gone from being the world’s largest importer of oil and natural gas to a net exporter of oil and refined products and the world’s largest exporter of natural gas! Many benefits have accrued from this surge in supply, first and foremost, the significant reduction in global oil and natural gas prices. Lower energy prices better human lives.

The geopolitical benefits of achieving America’s long-sought goal of energy independence are also significant. Figure A shows the transformation of the U.S. energy balance of trade versus China, Europe, and Russia. China has become the world’s largest importer of both oil and natural gas. However, coal is China’s most important energy source, and it has massive domestic coal resources. China has become the largest producer of energy-intensive manufactured goods, following a century of American leadership in manufacturing. Today the U.S. annually consumes 25 exajoules* of energy across the transportation sector and 25 exajoules in the industrial sector. For China, those numbers are 20 exajoules for transportation and 70 exajoules in manufacturing! China’s massive, low-cost coal resources and willingness to deploy them has turned China into the world’s heavy industry titan, dominating global production of energy intensive goods such as cement, steel, metals processing, batteries, automobiles, polysilicon, and more. With today’s low-priced abundance of natural gas in the United States, the econom- *1 Exajoule (EJ) = 0.95 Quadrillion British Thermal Units (BTUs) = 278 Terawatt-hours (TWh) (40) (30) (20) (10) 0 10 20 30 40 1990 1992 1994 1996 1998 2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 2022 Net Exports (Imports), (EJ/Year) Figure A Energy Independence vs. Energy Dependence: Net Exports (Imports) of Oil, Natural Gas & Coal Russia U.S. China OECD Europe Figure A — Energy Institute - Statistical Review of World Energy (2023), IEA, JP Morgan Annual Energy Paper ic benefits of moving energy-intensive manufacturing to China have mostly vanished. We cannot say the same for Europe, which seems destined to continue its deindustrialization.

Ironically, the wealthy world has outsourced energy intensive manufacturing from modern natural gas-fueled factories in the U.S and Europe to Chinese coal-fueled factories, all in the name of going “green” or reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Every time a large steel plant is closed in Europe or the U.S. due to “climate” policies, the impact is the opposite of a “climate” benefit. Steel, or other energy-intensive manufacturing, is simply being moved from a cleaner manufacturing facility to a higher-emission overseas plant. These “climate” policies grow global emissions, and export well-paying blue-collar jobs. National or state-level greenhouse gas emissions goals have many perverse impacts. Unfortunately, they remain politically popular.

Slides 12 and 13

Energy and the Modern World

The world has transformed more dramatically in the last 200 years than during any period in history. Life expectancy has more than doubled and dire poverty has gone from being the normal human condition to a gruesome affliction suffered by less than 10%. Destitution (living on less than $2 per day) remains but is a scourge that we should end by the year 2050. We can do this, but only if we don’t stand in the way of increased energy access. No one can rise from poverty without increased energy consumption. Soaring energy availability enabled dramatic improvements in human well-being over the last two centuries, expanding today’s life possibilities beyond the wildest imaginations of our ancestors. The enormous increase in energy availability to Americans today is the equivalent to everyone having a hundred human servants working to satisfy their needs, bringing lifestyles that would make Louis XIV envious. Harnessing coal, oil, and natural gas to empower human action, together with the rise of human liberty (bottom-up social organization) have completely transformed the human condition. Economic historian Dierdre McCloskey termed this transformation the Great Enrichment.

There are people in the world today who do not appreciate or understand this transformation. This unawareness is demonstrated by the rapid rise of the ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) movement in the investment community. A movement often distinguished by its explicit opposition to hydrocarbons and its promotion of a top-down, check (or fill-in) the box definition of social graces. Albeit often well-intentioned, ESG has stood in opposition to the transformative forces that enabled the modern world: hydrocarbons and bottom-up social organization. Perhaps these attitudes can enjoy a moment in the sun among the lucky one billion, but they are unlikely to stand the test of time or enjoy prominence in the developing world. Liberty Energy and myriad other companies care deeply about the environment, social advancement for all, and good corporate governance. In fact, a vibrant market economy with dynamic companies competing for workers and customers has been the prime driver of the tremendous social and environmental progress of the last several decades. Progress has been most pronounced among societies with free people, free markets, and limited government with low corruption. Segregation on buses in the old American South required governments to first drive private jitney transportation companies out of business. That’s because few for-profit ventures are willing to alienate customers. Only when public transportation became a government monopoly could segregation in buses be strictly enforced. Unfortunately, it took Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr., and a strong social movement with legislative and legal enforcement reforms to end legal segregation in the American South. Competition drives businesses to be places of opportunity and empowerment.

Slide 16

Climate Change Industrial development of the modern world has driven up atmospheric concentration of carbon dioxide by 50%, from a little less than 0.03% to now above 0.04%. This rise has mainly been driven by the combustion of hydrocarbons: coal, oil, and natural gas. Carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide are the primary greenhouse gases increasing due to human activities. However, naturally occurring water vapor is the most important greenhouse gas. Without water vapor in our atmosphere our planet would be frozen and uninhabitable for humans. Human industrial and agricultural activity increases greenhouse gas concentrations and is contributing significantly to a warming trend that earth has experienced over the past 150 years. Total warming over this period has been about 1.3°C (2.3°F).

A warming planet leads to expansion of seawater and melting of ice caps that drive up sea level. Mean global sea level rose around nine inches in the 20th century and at current rates would add 15 more inches throughout the 21st century.

Another thing that we often hear about climate change is that it leads to a significant increase in extreme weather events with deadly consequences. This claim is false. Extensive reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) actually show no increase in the frequency or intensity of hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, or weather-related droughts. Further, deaths from extreme weather have declined significantly for a century as wealthier, more energized societies are much more resilient to extreme weather. Annual deaths from extreme weather events have declined by over 90% even as the global population has quadrupled during the last century. Climate change discourse is unfortunately rife with false claims and alarmist proclamations from all quarters. We seek to address that in this report by giving a brief technical summary of the physical phenomenon and an overview of the empirical data on temperature, sea level, extreme weather, and wildfires. Following the technical sections is a review of climate economics work and the policy implications. A realistic understanding of climate change is important for evaluating tradeoffs around the energy / climate / poverty nexus.

While climate change is a significant problem, it should be considered in the context of the world’s other largest afflictions such as malnutrition, endemic diseases, and air pollution. Figure C puts climate change in this context by overlaying comprehensive economic work to quantify the economic damage from the world’s most pernicious afflictions as compared to the estimated climate change impacts from Nobel Prize-winning climate economist, William Nordhaus. While the world has made great progress over the last century in reducing the impacts of malnutrition, disease, and air pollution, the impacts today remain quite large in absolute scale, particularly to the world’s least fortunate.

Figure C shows clearly that while climate change is significant, it is far less urgent than our other largest afflictions today. Affordable, reliable energy alone will not cure these afflictions, but no cure is possible without it. Prioritizing climate change above these other afflictions threatens to hamper progress on our most urgent issues and losing support for long-term plans to address climate change.

Slides 18 and 19

Energy Poverty

I have been lucky in so many ways throughout my life. I could try to list them all, but it would be embarrassing. I will only mention one: I was born in a two-parent family in the United States during the second half of the 20th century. That is winning the lottery. Most people don’t win the lottery.

Perhaps only a billion people today enjoy the full package of liberty and energy and, sadly, more than two billion people still lack regular access to basic energy services like clean cooking fuels and reliable, affordable electricity. Most also live in societies without rule of law and secure property rights, the essential ingredients of human liberty. This human liberty and energy transformation is far from complete. We need to expand and improve it, not curtail it.

The most urgent and acute problem in global development is broadening energy access, particularly to energy that is of high quality and clean at the point of consumption. The United Nations estimates that “slow progress towards clean cooking solutions means that the health of 2.4 billion people is at risk.” That’s one-third of humanity who still lacks access to clean cooking fuel, including some 80% of Africans and half of the Indian population. In concrete terms, over two billion people still cook their daily meals and heat their homes with traditional fuels, typically wood, dung, agricultural waste, or charcoal, often on open fires. This results in low-temperature combustion and high levels of smoke and fine particulate matter — PM2.5, one of the world’s most deadly pollutants – which is believed to lead to the deaths of about two to three million people every year. This staggering loss of human life and potential could be prevented by providing access to a basic gas stove and a canister of Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG), which is mainly propane.

Liberty launched the Bettering Human Lives Foundation specifically to address this most urgent energy access issue. If the world’s least fortunate are to improve their lives and join the developed world, there must be a dramatic increase in their personal energy consumption, and that of the societies in which they live. There is simply no other way to escape poverty.

Energy access for the world’s least fortunate is no bolt-on social goal for Liberty; it is one of the driving principles upon which our company was founded. The greatest force combatting energy poverty has been the American Shale Revolution, the space in which Liberty works. The numbers are astounding: trillions of dollars saved for global energy consumers and over $3,000 each year for every American family. (More details on this in our Shale Revolution section, page 62).

Energy poverty is not limited to the developing world; it is present across all societies. In fact, energy poverty is growing fastest in high-income countries making policy choices that necessarily drive up the local cost of energy. In 2020, some 27% of U.S. households had trouble meeting their energy needs, and 10% of Americans reported keeping their homes at unhealthy temperatures to balance their budgets. This in the world’s wealthiest country! Under-heated homes are a significant cause of death among the elderly and people in poor health. In the winter of 2022-2023, due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Europe’s own failed climate policies, natural gas and electricity prices soared. The European Union estimated that increased heating costs led to 68,000 excess deaths.

Globally, around four million people die annually due to the cold, eight times more than people who die of heat. Raising the cost of home heating is deadly.

Many years of studying these issues has led me to a simple conclusion: Zero Energy Poverty by 2050 is a humane and achievable goal. Net zero carbon emissions by 2050 is neither achievable nor humane, as impeding energy access runs counter to emerging from poverty.

Slide 22

ENERGY

Slide 23

Energy

Energy is the essential ingredient that makes everything happen. Every organism, from the smallest micro-organism to the majestic humpback whale, relies on energy. As far back as 3.5 billion years ago, the ability to harness energy released from chemical bonds has made possible the exquisite complexity of all life forms. As life grew in complexity, so did nature’s technology, bestowing upon plant and animal kingdoms mitochondria — micro-powerplants that inhabit cells and facilitate movement, growth, repair, and even thought. Throughout human history, physiological demands for greater energy led to substantial and long-lasting cultural change. Our ability to harness the energy of combustion — fire — significantly altered the human diet by expanding the range of foods we consume. Wood was the sole energy source for heat and cooking throughout human history until the arrival of the modern world. Wood is termed renewable because natural cycles of water and sunlight power photosynthesis to grow trees. Forests provide finite stores of energy that transcend seasons. Modern “renewables” lack natural energy stores. They also require copious amounts of finite, energy-intensive (sometimes exotic) materials to harness nature’s daily and seasonal energy flows.

Food is the energy source that powers the human machine. Availability of this energy source was tied to seasonal weather patterns and competition with other humans and animals

Slides 26 and 27

Where Hydrocarbons Come From

Hydrocarbons represent millions of years of underground solar energy stored from photosynthesis. Photosynthesis consumes energy from sunlight to combine carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere with water to form chlorophyll — the building block of earth’s carbon-based lifeforms — and release oxygen into the atmosphere. The combustion of hydrocarbons is the reverse of this reaction: atmospheric oxygen is consumed to liberate energy while releasing into the atmosphere the carbon dioxide and water molecules that photosynthesis originally combined.

Earth was far more fertile for life during the time of the dinosaurs, starting roughly 250 million years ago and continuing until 66 million years ago. Ocean-dwelling micro-organisms like plankton and other lifeforms were far more abundant as the earth’s average temperature was much higher and atmospheric carbon dioxide (plant food) levels were also far higher. Imagine how much plant life must have been readily accessible to support the giant dinosaurs’ daily need for hundreds of pounds of food. This warm, lush, verdant time on earth led to copious amounts of biologic matter accumulating as plankton died and sank to the ocean floor, eventually being transformed into abundant deposits of oil and natural gas. The same thing happened on land in swampy environments as massive accumulations of dead plants were buried and began their long conversion into coal deposits.

The plankton skeletons on the ocean bottom were gradually deeply buried by sediments flowing into the sea from streams and rivers. Such clay particles eventually were hardened into shale through burial. The gradual accumulation of sediments on sea floors is how new rock layers are formed over millions of years. Geologic processes are very slow. The buried biologic matter from plankton decomposition goes through a sequence of transformations, known as catagenesis, as it heats and compresses over time. With time it progresses to kerogen, a precursor to oil. Further heat and pressure transform the carbon and hydrogen-dominated substance into a viscous black “heavy” oil such as that produced in Canada’s oil sands and other places worldwide. Oil buried deeper and at higher temperatures “cooks” longer and further breaks down the long hydrocarbon chain molecules into ever smaller molecules, forming “lighter” and less viscous oil (think gasoline-like substance). Near the end of the “cooking” process, propane predominates (only three carbon atoms per molecule), then ethane (two carbons), and finally to the fully cooked, simplest hydrocarbon molecule of methane. Methane has only one carbon atom surrounded by four hydrogen atoms and is a fuel that burns so cleanly that it is commonly used to power indoor cooktops and hot water heaters. Because methane is the endpoint of the process, it is also by far the most abundant hydrocarbon. Methane exists not only in fully cooked “dry gas” underground reservoirs, but it is also present in nearly all oil accumulations (associated natural gas) and in all coal deposits.

Oil fields can be small or large surface areas where wells are drilled, typically one to three miles deep, to access underground accumulations of oil and gas that are brought to the surface with ever-advancing equipment and technology. Oil is typically transported via a vast network of pipelines to refineries where it is processed (similar to what Mother

Nature does underground) into specific products for uses like gasoline, jet fuel, diesel, lubricating oils, asphalt, petrochemicals, and more. Natural gas fields produce from rocks where the plankton has fully cooked into the end product: methane. Methane can be directly transported via pipelines to homes or businesses for heating and cooking, to power plants to produce electricity, to industrial plants to power production of materials or consumer goods, to petrochemical plants to make plastics and fertilizers, or exported to countries around the world to energize their societies. Natural gas liquids (NGLs) such as ethane (feedstock for plastics), propane, butane, isobutane, and pentane are derived from the processing of liquid rich natural gas.

sBecause methane is the simplest hydrocarbon, it burns the cleanest and is also the and 27most abundant, and therefore typically the cheapest of the oil/natural gas family of hydrocarbons produced from marine life. The caveat is that its gaseous form requires a pipeline network to transport it from the wellhead where it comes out of the ground to where it is consumed. In rural areas and lower-income areas that lack an extensive pipeline infrastructure, propane is the common substitute fuel for cooking, heating, and such. Propane is a good substitute because it can be transported easily under pressure as a liquid in trucks and ships, allowing delivery nearly everywhere. At the point of consumption, when it is no longer under pressure, propane burns as a clean gas similar to methane.

Slides 28 and 29

Energy Systems Today

Following the brief history of energy sources and human advancement in the last section, we now cover where the world gets energy today and how that is evolving with far greater investment into non-hydrocarbon energy sources. We’ll also cover what energy is used for and which energy sources can be used for different energy applications. Too often energy is equated with the electricity grid. In fact, the largest usage of energy is as heat in the manufacturing of materials and products. Transportation is also a large and growing usage of energy.

Over the last few decades globally, and in the U.S., hydrocarbons have supplied a little more than 80% of total primary energy. This is not to deny that significant changes are occurring in the flow of investment dollars and government policies in the energy space. Besides natural gas taking market share from coal in wealthy countries, we have also seen solar and wind rising rapidly, largely due to generous subsidies and political mandates in the developed world. But their low energy density, requiring large amounts of land and energy-intensive materials, as well as weather-dependent intermittency, have limited their role to modest players in the electricity sector in middle- to higher-income countries. Their intermittency is one reason that increased deployment of solar and wind has been accompanied by rising electricity prices, as expenditures rise to maintain the reliability of service. So far, these rising electricity prices have not dampened enthusiasm for expanding wind and solar in a quest to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Figure 1.5 shows the breakdown of energy sources for the United States today, with the lengths of each bar representing a relative contribution to U.S. energy consumption. The bars are also color-coded to show the various uses for each energy source. Notice that the natural gas bar looks like a rainbow as significant quantities are used for multiple applications such as electricity production, home heating and cooking, industrial process heat in factories, direct usage of its molecules to form plastics and synthetic materials like nylon, and as a transportation fuel for buses, trucks, and cars. Transportation represents the dominant usage for oil in the United States. Globally the oil bar would be more of a rainbow as industrial, electrical, and raw material usage are larger on a relative scale overseas where natural gas is not as readily available to substitute. In contrast, wind and solar make far smaller contributions and are employed almost entirely in electricity production as they are not suited for most other energy usages. Investment dollars today in wealthy countries are flowing strongly into low-carbon energy sources as part of climate change mitigation efforts. The two largest sources of low-carbon energy, nuclear and hydropower, have struggled to grow. Nuclear is seeing as much decommissioning of legacy plants as construction of new ones, leading to roughly flat energy production. Growth in global energy demand, however, has led to nuclear’s share of total primary energy declining from a peak of over 6% in 2002 to only 4% today. It is hard to imagine meaningful global decarbonization without a strongly growing nuclear sector. Hydropower projects struggle with environmental pushback due to the very large land footprint and major effects on waterways and aquatic life. New dams today are only being built in the developing world, with China dominating in global capacity. China continues to grow its energy capacity from many sources to both lift its population out of poverty and continue its dominance as the world’s energy-intensive manufacturing powerhouse.

Slide 32

Health & Hydrocarbons

Anti-fossil-fuel activists frequently claim that the production and use of oil and natural gas is dangerous to human health, pushing public policies or obstructionist campaigns to slow or stop the production and consumption of these fuels. Despite these impassioned claims, the data does not support their fear-based narratives — in fact, the data shows the opposite.

Access to abundant, scalable, reliable, and affordable energy is a clear precursor for individuals to create protection from their natural environment. As Figure 1.8 illustrates, populations with the highest per capita supply of energy have the lowest mortality risk attributable to environmental risk factors such as access to clean water, air pollution, and exposure to extreme temperatures. According to the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, global deaths attributed to all environmental risks total 10.1 million annually. Meanwhile, deaths attributed to behavioral risks (such as tobacco, low-quality diets, alcohol/drug use) and metabolic (including high blood pressure and high BMI) total 40.2 million per year.

Slide 36

Electricity

Globally, electricity accounts for only 20% of total primary energy consumption; however, it dominates the conversation when discussing energy. Perhaps this is because it is so central in our homes and offices and because it is a focus of politicians and regulators. It is a wondrous form of energy, but its large and essential grid infrastructure means that it is delivered in the most top-down means of any energy. Electricity currently accounts for only a small part of industrial and domestic heat and transportation, the largest energy consumption sectors. Electricity The U.S. EIA data in Figure 1.12 give a sense of the increasing demand and changing global sources of electricity over the last 50 years. All things being equal, a modernizing economy will tend to be increasingly electrified, although our case studies on the UK and Germany show that making electricity more expensive ultimately leads to declining demand.

Coal is the primary global source of electricity, contributing about 36%, with natural gas following at approximately 23%. In contrast, low-carbon energy sources such as nuclear, hydropower, wind, and solar collectively provide slightly over 35% of global electricity. Although this market share has remained relatively constant for the past 35 years, there is a modest upward trend.

Well over half of the steep U.S. drop in GHG emissions over the last 15 years is attributable to natural gas displacing coal in the electricity sector.

Over the last 10 years, the American Shale Revolution significantly increased American natural gas production. This increase has introduced ample oil and natural gas to the global market, driving down prices of both commodities. One of the most visible impacts is evident in the U.S. electricity sector, where natural gas has surged to the forefront, now supplying 40% of electricity. In contrast, coal, which dominated over 50% of U.S. electricity supply until just 15 years ago, now provides only around 20%.

This shift has resulted in cleaner air in the U.S., with reduced levels of PM2.5, SOx , mercury, and other pollutants. It has also led to a noteworthy decline in U.S. per capita greenhouse gas emissions, reaching its lowest level in over 70 years. Well over half of the steep U.S. drop in GHG emissions over the last 15 years is attributable to natural gas displacing coal in the electricity sector. This displacement has also led oil and gas to their highest-ever market share of U.S. primary energy — nearly 70% in 2019–2022. The story is not a surge in the market share of hydrocarbons, but instead a shift in the balance of oil, gas, and coal in the U.S. power sector. After coal and natural gas, nuclear energy provides the third largest share of U.S. electricity at nearly 18%. The rest comes mainly from wind, hydropower, and solar.

Slide 41

Energy Additions

The world needs far more energy if we are to better the lives of the less fortunate seven billion global residents who are aspiring to join the lucky one billion who today live highly energized lives. Clearly all those living with the drudgery of hand-washed clothes, dangerous cooking fuels, and unreliable, unaffordable electricity aspire to move up the energy ladder. Despite many setbacks and emerging threats, the world has grown economically and energetically over recent decades. Lives are improving. This section covers what energy sources are growing the total energy pie available to humanity. Energy Additions

In 2010 the world consumed roughly 507 exajoules of energy, rising to roughly 574 exajoules in 2022. Traditional biomass consumption dropped by seven exajoules during this 12-year period as two hundred million people gained access to clean cooking fuels and other substitutions. Traditional biomass, unfortunately, remains a very significant source of energy today (35 exajoules) — far higher than wind and solar combined.

What energy sources provided the extra 74 exajoules (67 growth in consumption plus replacing seven from biomass decline) of energy to expand and improve human life possibilities? Figure 1.17 shows the cumulative change in energy consumed, by source, annually from 2010 to 2022. You can see not only the total additional energy provided by each source over the last 12 years, but also the annual rate of new energy addition throughout the time period.

Slide 48

Slide 49

Energy & The Modern World

The surge in available energy has enabled the transformation in the human condition that is the modern world. This section highlights specific areas of transformation, starting with food production. Society was simpler and poorer when the majority of humans worked in food production, struggling to garner as many calories as possible to assure their survival. Energized food production freed most people from that drudgery to pursue jobs in manufacturing ever more complex goods, supplying a dizzying array of services to a wealthier populace, or participating in arts, entertainment, and more. Energy is liberating.

This section also covers the enormous scale of production in four basic materials that form the backbone of the modern world: cement, steel, plastics, and fertilizer. That’s followed by longer subsections on the interplay between energy and geopolitics, and an overview of the biggest energy transformation of the last 50 years, the American Shale Revolution.

Slides 50 & 51

Food & Hydrocarbons

Food is the energy that powers the human machine. It is not optional. Food production, however, has transformed earth’s ecosystems more than any other human activity. Roughly one-third of non-glaciated global land is utilized today for food production. Over the last century, the land devoted to food production has roughly doubled. However, the global population has increased four-fold while per capita calorie consumption increased by approximately 50% as billions have risen from near starvation diets.

In the United States, corn yields per acre have risen from two tons in 1920 to over 10 tons today. While this is impressive, the productivity increase per human labor unit is astounding. We can go back even further with wheat farming data. Two hundred years ago, it took 10 minutes of labor on an American farm to yield a kilogram of wheat. Today, it is less than two seconds! Why? A cascading series of innovations, materials, and machines made possible by the rise of hydrocarbons over the last two centuries.

Two centuries ago, over 80% of Americans were farmers and practices were not wildly different Food & Hydrocarbons than those 2,000 years ago in ancient Egypt. The mechanical energy inputs came from humans and oxen. Thermal energy from wood produced metallurgical charcoal for smelting the iron in rudimentary farm equipment like plow plates, sickles, and scythes. With over 80% of Americans working on farms in the early 1800s, the rate of innovation was limited. A lack of energy, wealth, urban centers, and time for risky efforts that might or might not yield success left laborers stuck in inefficient farming practices.

The following century saw tremendous progress as rapidly rising coal consumption allowed steel production, which led to much-improved farm machinery such as larger plows pulled by teams of horses. Seed drills arrived, as did railroads and steam-powered locomotives that brought better tools, seeds, and access to markets at harvest time. Large steel silos allowed crop storage, giving farmers flexibility on when and where to transport their crops to market.

The 1900s brought further advancement to the agricultural industry through machinery and science. Diesel-powered tractors automated crop planting, harvesting, and processing. Farm seed quality, irrigation, farming practices, and hydrocarbon-enabled pesticides increased yield. And a globally significant breakthrough in chemistry introduced industrial-scale synthetic nitrogen fertilizer.

sIn the early 1900s German chemists Fritz Haber and Carl Bosch developed a process to use natural gas as both a source of hydrogen and for high-temperature process heat to produce nitrogen fertilizer on a massive scale. Before the Haber-Bosch process innovation, nitrogen content in soil was a major constraint on crop productivity. Existing nitrogen sources from bird guano, manure, and rotating cultivation of leguminous crops like peas, clover, and beans supplied only limited amounts of vitally needed nitrogen. It is hard to overstate the significance of the Haber-Bosch process to today’s world. Elimination of natural gas-synthesized nitrogen fertilizer would cut global food production in half. There is no going back from hydrocarbon-enabled food production.

A well-functioning, well-supplied global liquefied natural gas (LNG) market is critical to the world’s food production, as natural gas enables global nitrogen fertilizer production. At the end of the summer in 2021, global LNG demand began exceeding supply, unleashing a rapid escalation of LNG prices to reduce demand to match supply, which is inflexible in the short-term due to infrastructure constraints. Nitrogen fertilizer production was curtailed in many places that lacked domestic natural gas production, putting upward pressure on food prices. The rapid rise in LNG prices likely also impacted Russia’s timing for the invasion of Ukraine, as the Russian government had maximum leverage when natural gas markets were in short supply. Global grain markets have seen elevated prices ever since, exacerbated further by the ongoing Russian invasion and war on Ukraine.

Slide 53

Four Pillars of Civilization

Skyscrapers, highways, dams, power plants, hospitals, airports, seaports, railroads, factories, and housing all rely critically on the “four pillars of civilization.” Scientist and author Vaclav Smil coined this expression in his book How the World Really Works. Cement, steel, and plastics are central to nearly everything we build in the modern world, and fertilizer is responsible for half of all food grown today. All these pillars critically depend on the combustion of fossil fuels for process heat in their manufacture, and three of the four use hydrocarbon molecules as critical raw materials. Materials such as aluminum, wood, gypsum drywall, metal alloys, and silicon also rely on these essential products. The four pillars serve as the linchpins for every large-scale endeavor by enabling mining, production, processing, and distribution. They are crucial for any economic progress, whether in alleviating dire poverty or achieving a Western lifestyle.

In 2019, the world used a staggering 4.5 billion tons of cement, 1.8 billion tons of steel, 370 million tons of plastics, and 200 million tons of fertilizer. Global demand for these products is at an all-time high and continues to grow. Hydrocarbons are the only answer to producing enormous quantities of these materials.

Slide 62

The American Shale Revolution

Relative to impacts on energy supply, energy prices, and a country’s geopolitical position, the U.S. Shale Revolution is the most transformational event ever executed by a broad collection of private-sector participants. Without change in government incentives or subsidies, the innovative paths of horizontal drilling and multistage fracturing technologies intersected in the early 2000s and unlocked massive domestic energy supplies on a globally unprecedented scale and pace (Figure 2.1).

Over the last 20 years the U.S. Shale Revolution has created over 20 times as much new energy than the entire U.S. wind and solar sector, and nearly five times as much as global wind and solar. The incremental energy supplied by U.S. shale oil and natural gas since 2000 would be sufficient to supply the cumulative 2022 primary energy needs of 2.8 billion people spanning India, Pakistan, and all the countries of Eastern, Western, and Middle Africa.

The rapid increase in domestic supplies of oil and natural gas from shale coupled with the freedom to export both dramatically altered long-standing geopolitical relationships and the flow of global energy commodities. Oil produced from U.S. shale formations is generally light in gravity with relatively few impurities, making it a highly desired barrel for refineries to blend with lower-quality crudes to produce optimal mixes of petroleum products around the world. Concurrently, the export of U.S. natural gas and natural gas liquids (namely, LPG/propane) are ably filling the void of Russian natural gas previously delivered to Europe. U.S. exports of propane are surging and enabling improvement in respiratory health and liberation of women and children in developing countries by displacing the burning of wood, charcoal, dried dung, and other biomass in open fires used for daily cooking and nighttime heating. The U.S. has rapidly transformed from the world’s largest importer of natural gas to the world’s largest exporter. For oil and petroleum products, the U.S. has transitioned from the largest importer to a net exporter.

The fiscal benefits of the Shale Revolution are substantial. In 2020, researchers at the Dallas Federal Reserve estimated that increased supply from U.S. shale oil had acted to lower oil price volatility by 25% and reduced 2018 global benchmark oil prices by 36% or $47/bbl (2022 dollars). The estimated reduction in oil prices saved nearly $1.7 trillion for consumers worldwide in 2018 alone. The U.S. share of avoided energy costs was $333 billion, or $3,000 per U.S. family.

Apart from lower global benchmark prices, being proximate to the surge in supply from shale has uniquely benefited the U.S. consumer through lower regional prices. Domestic regional prices for oil reversed long-term price relationships and now consistently trade below international prices, while U.S. natural gas prices have widened their cost advantage relative to international prices in the post-shale era. Since 2010, relatively stable and lower regional energy costs for U.S. households and businesses translated to savings of nearly $41 billion per year for petroleum expenditures and $197 billion per year for natural gas expenditures relative to global peers — yielding an additional average U.S. energy cost savings of $1,850 per U.S. family annually (Figure 2.2)

Slide 66

ENERGY POVERTY

Slide 68

Slide 69

Energy Access: Clean Cooking

The United Nations urges that “slow progress towards clean cooking solutions means that the health of 2.3 billion people is at risk." That’s almost one-third of humanity who still lack access to clean cooking fuel, including 82% in Sub-Saharan Africa and nearly 30% of Indians. India has made rapid recent progress in clean cooking fuel access. Yet still over two billion people cook their daily meals and heat their homes with traditional fuels — typically wood, dung, agricultural waste, or charcoal — often on open fires. Burning these fuels results in low-temperature combustion and high levels of smoke and fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, one of the world’s deadliest pollutants. It is believed that about three million people die every year from the resulting indoor pollution. The World Health Organization (WHO) also estimates that outdoor air pollution — primarily from PM2.5 created by the same biomass fires in domestic homes — causes several million additional deaths.

Slide 71

The Toll of Household Air Pollution

In Kenya, using biomass from wood for energy is common, accounting for 65% of the total primary energy supplies. It is estimated that about 80% of Kenyan households depend on firewood for cooking and heating and that up to 95% of the energy consumed in rural areas is in the form of wood, agricultural residue, and animal waste.

Women are disproportionately impacted, as they are the primary gatherers and users of biomass fuels. Children living in households using solid fuel are 2-3x more likely to suffer from acute respiratory infections than children staying in households using clean energy.

The Kenyan Ministry of Health estimates that 21,500 premature deaths occur yearly because of air pollution due to cooking and that acute lower respiratory infections are responsible for the second largest cause of death, accounting for 26% of all deaths reported in Kenyan hospitals.

Slide 72

Introduction to Bettering Human Lives Foundation

Despite significant cultural and geographical differences among countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, the scenes outside the window, as I drive from town to town, are remarkably similar, and all include women and girls standing in lines at water pumps, walking in groups in search of firewood and cow dung, and carrying heavy loads of firewood and water-filled buckets. Whether in Malawi, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, or Kenya, I pass clusters of homes and see women cooking amidst harmful smoke from open fires fueled by wood or cow dung. How is this acceptable in the year 2024? I feel so disheartened that the daily lives of women and girls in many lower-income countries continue to be filled with the tedious, physically demanding, and often dangerous tasks of collecting fuel and water for cooking, cleaning, laundry, and heating homes. I am a nurse-midwife, and I have spent the past 30 years working to improve poor quality health services for women during pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period. For 25 years, I worked primarily in Southeast Asia, where access to energy and sustained economic growth contributed to visible progress in improving health and quality of life. For the past five years, my work has shifted to Sub-Saharan Africa, and I have encountered a very different reality. Governments and donors have made huge investments in health over decades, and yet most countries in Sub-Saharan Africa remain far from reaching global targets for development in any social sector, including maternal and newborn health. I continually ask myself, “How can a woman possibly enjoy a healthy pregnancy, access health services, and demand better quality services when she spends her time collecting firewood, cooking over polluting stoves, and missing out on education and revenue-generating activities that ultimately translate into her ability to make decisions and take action to improve her family’s well-being?” Better health services are essential, but far from sufficient. There is a great need to tackle more fundamental problems that perpetually constrain women and their families.

Slide 80

Energy Access Is Illuminating

The Korean peninsula starkly illustrates the penalties of living without abundant energy. North Korea’s darkness at night reveals the border location— energy access is quite literally illuminating.

Slide 81

Energy Access Is Green

Energy access is also green. Haiti’s extensive dependence on wood for heating and cooking fuel leads to significant deforestation and higher greenhouse gas emissions. Meanwhile, its neighbor, the Dominican Republic, has higher levels of access to modern fuels, is wealthier, and can allow its rainforests to flourish. • The national border between Haiti and the Dominican Republic can be seen easily in this photo due to the severe deforestation in Haiti, which results from the use of traditional biofuels as a primary energy source for heating and cooking. • The Dominican Republic, on the other hand, has eight times higher per capita energy consumption than Haiti, almost entirely from fossil fuels. • Far fewer people relying on traditional energy sources like wood means thriving forests and a cleaner environment.

Slide 82

The Future of Energy Access

The good news is that energy access is increasing globally. Over the last decade, hundreds of millions of people have transitioned from traditional cooking and heating fuels to LPG and other modern fuels. The United Nations estimates that between 2010 and 2020, the proportion of the world’s people with access to clean cooking fuel has increased by 12 percentage points to 69%. The American Shale Revolution has played a dramatic role in reducing the energy cost barrier for low-income families wishing to move from solid biofuels to clean-burning LPG stoves fueled by refillable canisters. The U.S. is now, by far, the world’s largest exporter of LPG (mostly propane), and the source of virtually all growth in world LPG trade over the last decade. This has decreased LPG prices while greatly increasing available supplies. If we continue this trend, clean-burning cooking fuel could be universally available within two decades. The Future of Energy Access

But there is no room for complacency. The admirable progress achieved over the last decade is being reversed as the world has been in and out of an energy crisis. This crisis is not due to a shortage of energy resources: The culprit is energy policies that lack common sense and humanity. These energy policies dismiss or distort the rational evaluation of the tradeoffs between the benefits of hydrocarbon fuels in the short and medium term and the longer-term risks of climate change. Policies aimed at reducing the emissions of greenhouse gases (GHG) have led to serious shortages in infrastructure to move Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) around the world, as well as emerging shortages in oil production capacity. The roots of the world’s rolling energy crisis go back through years of overly restrictive hydrocarbon policies culminating in demand outstripping supply. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine most certainly exacerbates the crisis but is not the source of the problem.

Slides 86 to 89

European Union & the United Kingdom

California has been an early mover in aggressive, coercive climate change policies in the U.S. The results do not appear positive. California has driven the state’s electricity prices to more than 50% higher than the U.S. national average, leading some energy-intensive industries to leave the state. These policies disproportionately harm low-income residents. U.S. Census Bureau data shows that California now has the country’s highest adjusted poverty rate. These strikingly negative impacts are coupled with only modest reductions in emissions and a large part of these reductions are more apparent than real, being transferred with migrating industries as they relocate to other states or countries. Ironically, California continues to import coal and gas fired electricity from other states to meet its energy needs.

Important though California is, by way of example, the European Union and the United Kingdom present the sternest warning against attempts to force emissions reductions while neglecting the physical realities that distinguish hydrocarbons from modern renewables such as solar and wind. This point is brought into sharp focus by the new U.S. Federal program of support for climate change policies known as the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a law which is clearly modeled on the European approach and likely to have similar consequences. But the European Union’s policies and outcomes are poorly understood in the United States. If they were understood, there would be more concern with the IRA.

The European Union is a large economic area, consisting of 27 countries (28 before the UK left in 2020), with a population of 447 million people, the largest member states being Germany (83 million), France (68 million), Italy (59 million), Spain (47 million) and Poland (38 million). When the UK was still a member it was the third-largest state with a population of 67 million. For comparison, the United States has a population of 335 million. The GDP of the EU in 2021 was approximately $16.5 trillion (€14.4 trillion). The U.S. has a GDP of about $23.3 trillion. In summary, the EU has a somewhat larger population with a somewhat smaller economy, but the EU and U.S. are comparable in scale. The EU’s experience of climate policies is relevant, despite differences both geographical, societal, and economic.

Starting around 2000 the EU pursued a program of rapid decarbonization based initially on emissions trading, but increasingly reliant on the subsidized deployment of renewable energy. The increased energy costs strongly suppressed energy consumption. This has rendered the EU less able to recover from exogenous shocks such as the financial crisis of 2008, and the global pandemic of 2020. Astonishingly, energy consumption in the EU has been falling since 2005 — an indication of underlying economic illhealth. In fact, the U.S. and EU economies were quite similar in size in 2008, but since then in dollar terms the EU economy has grown by only 6% versus 82% for the U.S. High energy prices are not conducive to economic growth.

The scale of the policy costs can be illustrated with headline figures. In the period 2013–2021 emissions trading in the EU added about $90 billion in total to industrial energy consumer costs, impairing international competitiveness and adding to the domestic cost of living. Emissions trading continues to add about $18 billion a year to industrial costs. But these costs are dwarfed by subsidies to renewables.

EU income-support subsidies to renewable energy in 2008-2021 added about $800 billion to consumer costs in the EU 27 (i.e., excluding the UK). The annual costs of renewable energy subsidies in the EU 27 now amount to about $70 billion; UK subsidies to renewable electricity generators alone amount to about $10 billion a year.

Unsurprisingly, subsidies on this scale have produced enormous growth in renewable generation capacity, from about 100 GW in 1990, when it was nearly all hydro, to over 500 GW in 2020. This amounts to about 17% of the global total of renewable capacity.

Electricity production capacity in the EU nearly doubled from 1990 to 2020, yet total electricity production declined. While thermal capacity (coal, gas, nuclear) has declined due to regulation and a lack of investment signals, a large but under-utilized thermal fleet necessarily remains in place to guarantee security of supply since wind and solar provide no firm capacity. The hospital neo-natal ward must operate even at night when the wind is calm.

With rising subsidies and declining energy sector productivity, it is no surprise that prices for consumers have risen sharply relative to international competition. Electricity prices to households in the EU have been about 80% higher than those in the non-EU G20. EU industrial consumers face electricity prices about 30% higher than their competitors in the G20, even after significant direct government subsidies attempting to mitigate this loss of competitiveness.

Uncompetitive prices are even worse with natural gas. Prices for home heating and cooking have been approximately double those in the G20, and industries have seen prices about 25% higher than those in the G20. Doubling home heating prices is unhealthy and even deadly. High diesel and gasoline taxes in the EU have elevated fuel prices significantly higher than elsewhere in the world, with gasoline prices being between 30% and 50% higher than those in the G20 nations.

Since wholesale prices for electricity and natural gas were approximately the same in both the EU and the G20 prior to EU climate policies, we can conclude that these very large differences in consumer fuel prices were due to energy policies — mostly climate policies. A similar conclusion can be reached for diesel and gasoline, where wholesale prices were lower in the EU than the G20 prior to the arrival of climate policies.

The UK, although no longer part of the EU, has continued aggressive climate policies that have driven up energy prices for its citizens and industry. The results are troubling. Figure 3.14 shows that primary energy consumption in the United Kingdom peaked in 2005 at 10.6 exajoules and has since declined by 28% to 7.6 exajoules in 2022! UK electricity consumption has fallen by 22% over the same period and is at levels last seen in the late 1980s.

These declines in energy consumption should not be misread as implying significant and effective reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. They do indeed track with reductions in the UK, but not necessarily with global emissions. Elevating energy prices has two major impacts: It depresses demand from consumers due to cost, and it leads to the reshoring of energy-intensive manufacturing to locales with lower energy prices. In simpler terms, citizens are impoverished. Industry has been, and continues to be, relocated to Asia and the United States. The first factor reduces emissions by making energy less affordable to citizens, and the second does not reduce emissions as they are simply relocated. Industry relocations are likely to increase emissions, as the EU’s primary industrial fuel is natural gas, where coal dominates in Asia.

Slides 96 to 99

Climate Change

Climate Change

Messaging around climate change is typically catastrophist, projecting visions of planetary doom and gloom with one major culprit to blame: fossil fuels. This narrative is short on facts and shorter still on rational debate about the many trade-offs related to the very real economic, societal, developmental, and energy challenges facing the world.

The human condition has been progressively transformed by three major developments in our use of energy: the harnessing of fire, the advent of agriculture, and the addition of fossil fuels to the energy supply.

The expansion of the global energy supply by adding fossil fuels has greatly improved the human condition; it also brought the risk of climate change caused by increased atmospheric levels of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases.

CO₂ & the Planet

So long as agriculture was the primary source of human energy, including that harnessed from draft animals, the carbon cycle had annual flows and seasonal variations. Those organic flows continue today. During the Northern CO₂ & the Planet Hemisphere spring and summer, plant photosynthesis, using energy from sunlight, draws carbon dioxide (CO2 ) out of the atmosphere to combine with water to make chlorophyll — the basic building block of plant biology. In the fall and winter, photosynthesis drops dramatically, and plant decomposition returns CO2 to the atmosphere, completing the annual cycle.

Photosynthesis requires a minimum atmospheric CO2 concentration of around 0.015% (150 ppm). During the last glacial period (16,000 to 100,000 years ago), atmospheric CO2 nearly breached this level, falling to only 180 ppm. Before the large-scale use of coal, oil, and natural gas, from the seventeenth century onwards, CO2 concentration was estimated at just below 0.03%. The fossil-powered global economic growth since World War II has driven a steady climb in atmospheric CO2 concentration (shown in Figure 4.1) to slightly above 0.04% (420 ppm in 2023) as humans liberated the solar energy stored hundreds of millions of years ago in ancient plants (coal) and marine plankton (oil and natural gas).

Atmospheric CO2 concentration rises due to hydrocarbon combustion, which reverses the photosynthetic reaction in which oxygen combines with carbon. The equation below represents the chemical reaction of burning methane, the simplest hydrocarbon.

CH4 + 2O2 ‣ CO2 + 2H2 O

One methane molecule reacts with two oxygen molecules to create one carbon dioxide molecule and two water molecules while liberating energy, primarily as heat, that can generate electricity, drive industrial processes, and home heating or be used for other life-enhancing endeavors.

Carbon dioxide is plant food, and roughly half the CO2 released in this combustion reaction goes into the oceans or into “greening” the planet. Increased availability of CO2 in the atmosphere has led to increased agricultural productivity and a significant increase in global plant matter, grasses, trees, and plankton.

Slides 106 and 107

Drought in the Colorado River Basin

During the 1800s, the earliest explorers of the southwestern United States quickly recognized that its hot, arid climate was the primary obstacle to the development of human-friendly conditions on which a society could thrive. In 1810 Zebulon Pike labeled the region as “The Great American Desert.” Later that century, John Wesley Powell led multiple expeditions throughout the American West. Powell subsequently published a Report on the Lands of the Arid Regions of the United States in 1879, in which he argued the southwestern U.S. should be developed with great caution and that borders should be based on watersheds boundaries to minimize inevitable conflicts over the right to and use of the region’s most scarce resource — water

Almost 150 years later, Powell’s warnings have proven prophetic.

Beginning in 1906, Colorado River flows began to be measured with gauges at Lees Ferry, Arizona. Armed with 15 years of “reliable data” that suggested a baseline river flow of 16.4 million acre-feet / year (MMac-ft/yr), the architects of the Colorado River Compact of 1922 allocated water rights for 15 MMac-ft/yr amongst seven states which had a combined population of almost six million.

Since 1922, average river flows of 14 MMac-ft/ yr fell short of the Compact’s baseline. Far more dramatic was the 10-fold increase in combined population in the seven states, now at over 60 million. Further, the region just emerged from 23 years of severe drought during which river flows averaged 12.2 MMac-ft/yr. The recent drought laid bare the original sin in 1922 of over-allocating water rights based on an extremely limited history of gauged river flow data. With the benefit of 116 years of gauge measurements and increasingly sophisticated science that now reconstructs river flows for the past 2,000 years, average river flows of the early 1900s were likely the highest in reconstructed or measured history (Figure 4.11). Furthermore, as Figure 4.11 illustrates, there have been seven multi-year periods during the last 2,000 years where the reconstructed flows of the Colorado River have been below the average flows experienced during the just ended drought. All seven of these drought periods were well before human activities began to harness the energy of fossil fuels and the resulting impacts already discussed in the Climate Change Section of this report. In fact, there is no observable correlation between average reconstructed and measured river flows and the concurrent global temperature record recognized by the IPCC or regional temperature record reconstructed from tree ring data.

Slide 114

CLIMATE ECONOMICS

Climate economics is a rich and relevant topic in the energy industry. There are numerous complexities, such as territorial greenhouse gas emission targets that localize the costs but socialize the benefits across the whole planet. For example, if the U.S. were to rapidly decarbonize its entire economy, as many advocate, the costs would be counted in the trillions of dollars and the benefits to the U.S. would be rather modest. The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) predicts that a rapid and complete de-carbonization of the U.S. economy would result in a less than 0.1°C reduction in global temperatures by 2100. For the U.S. to realize any material benefits, emissions must be reduced globally. This territorial problem is even more stark at the individual U.S. state level which, unfortunately, hasn’t prevented many states from passing legislation with territorial emission targets. It is very difficult to imagine that any state-level emission reduction mandate could have benefits to their residents that exceed the costs.

NOTE 1: Scientists and government policy experts have debated whether the additional atmospheric carbon dioxide of the last two hundred years is causing serious global warming, and other weather changes. They have also debated whether humans can do anything to control changes in the global weather.

NOTE 2: Everyone agrees that weather changes all the time and the very least and most important action is to respond to climate change like humanity has done for thousands of years.

NOTE 3: It would be extremely foolish to spend tremendous resources on futile attempts to control changes in the global weather and have no resources left to respond to climate change when Mother Nature decides to do it. [John Shanahan retired civil engineer]

Slide 125

Liberty Energy

Liberty was created with one overriding goal: to build a company that brings together great people and provides them with a culture to excel. The Liberty team creates services and technology that truly make a difference in delivering our mission to better human lives. Liberty is a leader in developing and commercializing technology that delivers safer, cheaper, and cleaner energy at scale to the world.

Our primary business operations are on-site hydraulic fracturing services to oil and natural gas producers in the United States and Canada. We work in the Shale Revolution, where hydraulic fracturing has replaced drilling as the largest and most mission-critical of all the steps to construct wells for oil and gas production. Shale production starts with constructing a well pad, which is a few acres of cleared land to site 3 to 30 wells and surface processing equipment.

These few acres of land provide access to several square miles of underground shale rock reservoirs to drain massive amounts of oil and natural gas. Drilling of each well is typically one to three miles vertically downward, followed by a gradual turning of the wellbore horizontally (parallel to the earth’s surface) and then one to four miles of lateral wellbore length within the shale rock.

When drilling is completed, hydraulics fracturing of each well takes place. The Liberty section of this report overviews our people and technology that design, construct, and operate all the equipment and systems required to safely enable shale production in the United States and Canada safely.

Slide 164

Slide 165

Corporate Governance

Liberty is committed to operating our business with integrity and in a manner aligned with the long-term interests of our stakeholders. Good governance principles fortify our commitment to acting ethically, thoughtfully, and responsibly in pursuing value creation. As we work to support societal needs for reliable and affordable energy, our team continually finds ways to enhance our service offerings and deliver value. Our dedication to economic, environmental, and societal leadership and performance is an integral part of our corporate strategy. This Corporate Governance has led to a track record of strong cash returns over the lifespan of our company. The Liberty Board of Directors provides independent judgment that strengthens accountability, promotes the long-term interests of our shareholders, and builds public trust in our company. Our senior management team further utilizes sound governance practices to ensure we manage our risks and opportunities toward the continued vitality and sustainability of our business in a responsible, transparent, and ethical manner.

Slide 178

Slide 179

Slide 180

Leave a comment