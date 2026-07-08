Source 1: email from the author

Source 2: Magnifica Humanitas

One can not call oneself a “Christian” and fail to agree with Pope Leo. Eisenhower (a War General) made a very pointed speech at the end of his presidency where he warned against “The Military-Industrial Complex.” in America.

That 300,000 Americans have died of Fentanyl overdose along with the astonishing amount of “medicinal” drug use among middle-class adults has muddied the waters creating Paranoia about Immigration, along with the Gangs and Human trafficking. Here in Reno is a hub of sexual slavery whereby it is made invisible by the media. What is on the Local News is dramatic surge in Crime perpetrated predominantly by those with Latino Surnames. Among the major news organs how much is Propaganda and how much is truth? As the Pope mentioned, the media suppresses much of what is helpful with an agenda that is more about “the bottom line.” than public service; appeasement to the Power and Money of profiteers to whom human beings are simply fodder for their aggrandizement and debauchery.

Reading the Book of Revelations one can surmise that certain technologies have to be in place in order to occur what seemed as either magic or myth to prior Generations. That is, Satellite TV, Holograms, Cell Phones, 6G. The Internet; Cameras, Drones -- everywhere, recording our movements, modern Technologies of War; only a few pieces of the vast arsenal recently demonstrated against Iran. The President boasting of our superior Military Technology. Well, we’ve arrived! AI the final piece of the puzzle melding it all together. Today, the prophetic Catastrophes described in Revelations are entirely plausible as describing real events.

One third of the Bible is Prophecy. Psalm 2--22--Isaiah 53 precise descriptions of Jesus and manner of Death. No doubt about it an accurate foretelling of Jesus. Hundreds of others also. If Revelations is true--written two thousand years ago, events that until recently deemed as someone’s nightmare after consuming “Magic Mushrooms.” What must the author, John have thought when writing it. He was just doing what he was told to do. Two millennia later can be read by anyone. If Bible prophecy is true, then it follows what is written was inspired and is reliable. Worthy of at least “checking it out.”

The Bible’s final Chapter 22 ends with the prophecy that all evil has been eradicated... forever. That God will personally wipe away each tear from our eyes and “there will be neither any more pain nor sorrow... behold! I make all things new... Let whosoever will, come, and drink freely of the “Waters of Life.”

Photo by Walter Ovenstone on his three-wheeled motorcycle tour of America

Leave a comment