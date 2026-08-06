Source: email from Uli Weber

The fundamental difference between my hemispheric convection model and all greenhouse models lies hidden in the term “hemispheric”. To explain this, I need to elaborate: the basis for all calculations relating temperature with radiation - or vice versa - is the physical law of Stefan and Boltzmann. But I’m fairly certain that 97% of all scientists worldwide do not understand the Stefan-Boltzmann law of physics, but merely use it like a mathematical formula. To introduce this physical law there are given four black bodies of different sizes and equal temperature in the next Figure:

Figure 1: The physical units and the relations behind the Stefan-Boltzmann law

The specific radiation power “S” of a black body in Watt per square meter is tied to a fixed temperature following the T^4-law of Stefan and Boltzmann. Some people say that the S-B law must not be applied to the Earth, because it’s not a black body. This argument is 30% right and represents the albedo of the Earth:

Figure 2: Earth’s 30% albedo, visible in the “Earthrise” photograph (crop from the original 6×6 full-frame image) – NASA/Bill Anders – public domain

What we see in Earthrise is the albedo of the Earth, i.e. the portion of sunlight, which becomes unchanged reflected, refracted or bended away from the Earth. What we do not see are those 70% sunlight that heat up the Earth – and these 70% follow the Stefan-Boltzmann law. This law states that a black body emits radiant power proportional to the fourth power of its temperature. But the calculation of average values in a T^4 function is tricky: If one takes a number of temperature / radiation pairs which each pair satisfy the S-B law or its inversion, then neither the arithmetic average of all these temperatures meets their true radiation average from the T^4 function nor the average of all radiations meets the respective average temperature from all temperatures.

The next Figure shows two pairs of temperature and radiation, (0 K / 0 W/m²) and (288 K / 390 W/m²), which both satisfy the T^4 function of the S-B-law. The arithmetic averages of these two pairs of temperature and radiation are (144 K / 195 W/m²), but the true radiation of 144 Kelvin were 25 W/m² following the S-B-law and the true S-B temperature equivalent from 195 W/m² were 242 Kelvin following it’s inversion:

Figure 3: The T^4-function of the Stefan-Boltzmann law and one troublesome Average Value

Since this law is expressed as a mathematical formula and there is no “user manual” attached, people assume they can simply apply it - and its inversion - to any given set of numbers – and this is incorrect.The physical realities underlying the law of Stefan and Boltzmann dictate implicitly the following constrains:

The entire black body has a uniform temperature.

The radiation emitted at any given moment depends strictly on the fourth power of the actual temperature at that specific moment.

The law represents a “just-in-time” relationship; the temperature ten minutes before or five minutes later is completely irrelevant. Consequently, if that black body cools down, its radiation follows immediately the decay of its temperature with the T^4-fuction of the S-B law.

These constrains must also apply when inverting the Stefan-Boltzmann law for the case that radiation creates temperature following the 4th root of its specific radiation power. Instead, however, in all GHE models a global average radiation is calculated across day and night, equating the incoming high-frequency solar flux with the outgoing terrestrial infrared flux. Applying that global average at a quarter of the solar constant (minus albedo) to the inversion of the Stefan-Boltzmann-law yields to a “natural” temperature of -18°C for Earth and is physically incorrect, because it does not meet the said constrains of the S-B-law and so its inversion fails to picture reality:

As an input to the S-B-Inversion the entire Earth receives a global averaged factor4 portion of the sunlight - but there is still day and night on Earth and furthermore, the actual local insolation depends on its geographic latitude.

There is no sunlight at the night side of Earth, and no radiation could cause no temperature here - but the result of the S-B-Inversion says it were -18°C even on the night-side.

The average of day and night can never represent a physical “just-in-time” relationship - because there could never be day and night at the same time.

For example, try to illuminate an entire basketball at night using just a single handheld flashlight - it won’t work. Now imagine that this flashlight is the Sun and the basketball is the Earth.

What do we learn from this example?

The terrestrial radiation balance KT97 (Kiehl and Trenbert 1997), promoted by the IPCC, relies on the equating of the incoming high-frequency solar flux with the outgoing terrestrial infrared flux. These two portions were then set equal with respect to their areal extent; the solar flux on the circled 2d-projection of the Earth with the terrestrial flux from the 4-fold larger surface of the whole Earth. This “factor4”-approach results in a terrestrial average value equal to one-quarter of the solar constant. This factor4 ignores the day-night cycle, the influence of the geographic latitude, and the seasons caused by the tilt of the rotation axis of the Earth.

After accounting for albedo, a Stefan-Boltzmann inversion is used then to calculate a “natural” global temperature of -18°C.

This calculation is flawed because the S-B inversion does not reflect the true geometric temperature distribution on Earth. The error of averaging in a T^4 law, or its 4th root-inversion, increases with the differences between the local temperatures / insolation involved. And the temperature relevant solar radiation power on Earth could reach from 940 W/m² at noon on the equator to zero everywhere at night time, representing an S-B-inverted temperature equivalent from 360 Kelvin to zero.

Consequently, instead of global averaging one must focus S-B calculations on the illuminated area:

Figure 4: The hemispheric View - Earth is a planet illuminated by the Sun only at one side

The application of the Stefan-Boltzmann 4th root-inversion to the full solar radiation on the Earth’s dayside is the core of my hemispheric convection model. To date, more than 60 articles have been published on the German EIKE blog in which I have explained and further developed the hemispheric model. This development process culminated in a peer-reviewed scientific publication in 2026. The hemispheric convection model approaches the measured global averaged near surface temperature:

Figure 5: Arithmetic temperature estimate on of 1° segments around the projection of the Sun

Calculated from a base temperature of 0 Kelvin without insolation the arithmetic 1°-summation for the areal distribution of solar induced temperatures on the dayside ends up pretty close to the well-known average of 15 °C. There are three important points to keep in mind:

Nowhere in the world the local S-B equilibrium between insolation and temperature could be established because of convection and evaporation. In the tropics and the intermediate latitudes of the summer hemisphere a portion of the local energy becomes continuously transported away by the global circulations in oceans and atmosphere. The local temperature on the real Earth does not fall at night far below its daily maximum; in deserts the temperature fall at night could reach 30°C-50°C. Consequently, the dayside must not be heated up from 0 Kelvin in the morning. The energy content of the oceans is the “hot water bottle” of our Earth. The oceans contain energy in the amount of 400 years sunshine and help to minimize the energy loss at night. And in the intermediate latitudes of the winter hemisphere and the polar zones the local temperatures are continuously supported by energy advection from the global circulations.

As part of their argument against the greenhouse effect (GHE) - based on the “Factor 4 approach” - Gerlich and Tscheuschner (2009)* calculated a global average temperature of 144 Kelvin for the entire surface of the Earth. When this result becomes reduced to the illuminated day side of the Earth, then the temperature doubles to 288 Kelvin; and this temperature confirms my hemispheric convection model.

*) Gerlich, G. and Tscheuschner, R.D. (2009) Falsification of the Atmospheric CO2 Greenhouse EFFECTS within the FRAME of Physics. International Journal of Modern Physics B, 23, 275-364.

https://doi.org/10.1142/s021797920904984x

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