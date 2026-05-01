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CAN YOU PARK THIS CAR?

Auto China 2026, held in Beijing, spanned two extensive venues covering 380,000 square metres, offering a clear snapshot of the global automotive industry’s shifting center of gravity. Once perceived primarily as low-cost manufacturers, Chinese carmakers are now at the forefront of electrification and intelligent technology. This year’s show has become their global stage to showcase cutting-edge innovations: from hypercars with “wind-sculpted” teardrop aerodynamic designs to electric SUVs capable of fast charging in minutes and delivering nearly 1,000 kilometers of range on a single charge.

Gone are the days when foreign automakers dominated these exhibition halls with their high-profile global debuts. This year, Chinese brands including BYD, Geely, Xiaomi, and Chery commanded the bulk of attendee attention with world-premiere production vehicles and concept cars prioritizing intelligence, sustainability, and futuristic design. Discussions among attendees spanning European dealers and Middle Eastern importers no longer revolve solely around price, but focus instead on performance, technological innovation, and the fully integrated digital ecosystems offered by Chinese new energy vehicles (NEVs).

Shifting global perceptions

This reversal of the industry’s long-standing power dynamics is more than just a show-floor trend -- it signals a sweeping global shift in how Chinese automotive brands are perceived by consumers and industry peers alike.

The auto show has garnered widespread attention from media outlets both at home and abroad. A report from People’s Daily wrote that on the opening day of the show, a car dealer from the Middle East headed straight for Chinese brand booths, “Chinese new energy vehicles (NEVs) are facing explosive demand in the Middle East market,” and he had already shortlisted several promising brands to partner with during his visit.

Chinese automakers’ booths at the show attracted a large number of executives from leading international manufacturers, many of whom stopped to observe and gain a deeper understanding of the latest advances Chinese brands have made in intelligent driving technology.

To quantify this widespread perception shift, Georg Mrusek, a China automotive expert at management consultancy Horváth, said that one in two European consumers is now open to buying a Chinese brand car as their next vehicle.

Industry professionals at the show also stressed that Chinese firms are no longer just selling vehicles, but are offering fully integrated digital platforms. James Pearson, founder and CEO of advertising agency Lionheart Global, said that automotive manufacturing is no longer focused solely on the vehicle itself; instead, the car is evolving into a technology platform that connects every aspect of consumers’ daily lives.

He added that legacy automakers must keep pace with this trajectory, as Chinese brands rapidly integrate artificial intelligence, value-added services, and broader cross-scenario ecosystems into their products.

Strong market data backs up this rising momentum: China’s automobile production and sales have ranked first globally for 17 consecutive years. In the first quarter of 2026, China exported 2.226 million vehicles, up 56.7 percent year on year, of which NEV exports reached 954,000 units, a year-on-year jump of over 120 percent.

Innovation-driven industry transformation

Behind this growing global recognition is China’s unwavering investment in core automotive R&D, which has turned the country into a hotbed of next-generation mobility technologies. At Auto China 2026, the spotlight extended far beyond eye-catching new models to the underlying technologies redefining the capabilities of electric vehicles.

Charging breakthroughs : BYD’s “flash charging” technology promises hundreds of kilometers of range in just minutes, addressing one of the biggest hurdles to NEV adoption. CATL’s newly unveiled “Shenxing” battery can charge from 10 percent to 98 percent in roughly six and a half minutes, while BYD demonstrated reliable charging even in temperatures as low as -30 degree Celsius.

Intelligent driving: XPeng showcased an intelligent driving system that can detect driver fatigue or sudden medical emergencies, automatically pull the vehicle over to a safe spot, and alert first responders. Similarly, Huawei’s HarmonyOS-powered cockpits and Qiankun intelligent driving systems underscored the growing importance of seamless software integration as a key differentiator for new vehicles.

Beyond traditional transportation: The show also offered glimpses of a more ambitious mobility future: humanoid robots for in-vehicle services, flying cars such as the eVTOL model developed by China’s First Automobile Works, and autonomous lounge-style cabins with rotating seats. These concepts demonstrate that Chinese automakers are looking well beyond basic transportation and seeking to redefine the very concept of mobility.

Racing enthusiasts familiar with the iconic racing video game Gran Turismo 7 (GT7) will not ignore the Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo (VGT), an all-electric hypercar concept designed exclusively for the game. As the first Chinese brand vehicle invited to participate in the long-running Gran Turismo VGT project, the Xiaomi VGT embodies the brand’s “ultimate dream” for both design and technological performance. Prior to this, Xiaomi’s SU7 Ultra became the first Chinese production car featured in the game franchise.

Since its debut in 1997, the game series has been hailed by car enthusiasts worldwide as the “Oscar of digital racing” for its vehicle physics accuracy and strict vehicle selection criteria. Its roster of featured vehicles has long been dominated by top-tier performance cars from Europe, the United States, and Japan, including Ferrari and Porsche. Inclusion in GT7 is widely regarded as an implicit global benchmark of automotive engineering excellence.

Strategies for a global stage

As Chinese brands gain both technological edge and cultural recognition, they are rolling out tailored, sustainable strategies to cement their position on the global stage.

Geopolitical headwinds including conflicts in the Middle East have driven fuel prices sharply higher, spurring surging global demand for electric vehicles, and Chinese automakers are stepping in to provide the global market with high-quality, viable alternatives.

In Europe, BYD’s NEV sales soared by 156 percent in the first quarter of 2026, while markets from Canada to Australia are eagerly awaiting the launch of new Chinese NEV models. The combination of highly efficient R&D systems, full vertical integration spanning from battery manufacturing to software development, and agile global market strategies has positioned Chinese automakers not as niche disruptors, but as industry pacesetters.

Collaborations with global automotive giants are also reshaping industry perceptions. Volkswagen co-develops NEVs with XPeng, BMW partners with CATL on next-generation battery technology, and Audi uses Huawei’s intelligent driving systems for its China-specific models. These partnerships underscore a broader industry trend: even Western legacy brands now increasingly look to Chinese firms for technological cooperation in electrification and smart mobility.

Beyond products and technology, China’s stable supply chain has become a rare source of “certainty” for the global automotive industry, according to a foreign dealer group leader attending the show.

As Auto China 2026 draws to a close, it is evident that China is no longer simply a vast consumer market or a low-cost manufacturing base; it has become the undisputed epicenter of global automotive innovation, strategy, and cross-border collaboration.

“China has become one of the fastest-moving markets for deploying and iterating new vehicle technologies, giving consumers early access to some of the most advanced features,” said Chris Liu, a senior analyst at research and advisory group Omdia.

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