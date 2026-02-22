Authors - W, X, Y, Z, and websites
Matt Wald - USA, The Wall Street Journal, WSJ - USA, Alan Waltar - USA, Warfare History Network - UK, Washington Examiner - USA, Washington Post - USA, Thorpe Watson - Canada, Anthony Watts, Watts Up With That? - USA, Ulrich Weber - Germany, Brandon Weichert - USA, Wentworth Report - Australia Westinghouse - USA, The White House - USA, World Information Service on Energy, WISE - USA, WND (A Free Press for a Free People) - USA, Women in Nuclear, WiN - Switzerland, World Climate Intelligence Group, World Council on Isotopes - South Korea, World Nuclear Association - UK, World Nuclear News - UK, Eric Worrall - Australia, Gregory Wrightstone - USA, Thomas Wysmuller - USA, XLNT Foundation - USA, Yellow Lion - Belgium, Gary Young - USA, Kristin Zaitz - USA, Haley Zaremba - Mexico, Helga Zepp-LaRouche - Germany, Valentina Zharkova - UK, Waltar Zinn - USA, Benjamin Zycher - USA
Authors at websites:
http0s://350.org/
https://www.abc.net.au
https://www.acsh.org/
https://www.aei.org/
https://www.allaboutenergy.net/
https://americanpolicy.org/
https://www.americanthinker.com/
https://www.americaoutloud.com
https://amgreatness.com/
http://analysis.nuclearenergyinsider.com/
https://andymaypetrophysicist.com/
https://www.ans.org/
http://ansnuclearcafe.org
https://www.anthropocenemagazine.org/
http://www.asiaone.com/
https://www.asnc.org/
https://atomicinsights.com/
https://substack.com/@aurelien2022
http://www.bbc.com/news
www.beyondnuclear.org
http://billmckibben.com/
https://www.bloomberg.com/
https://www.brightnewworld.org/
https://budbromley.blog/
https://c2cjournal.ca/
https://www.c3headlines.com/
http://carbon-sense.com/
http://carnegieendowment.org
https://www.catf.us/
http://ceip.org/
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/
https://www.facebook.com/citizenpoweralliance/
http://www.climate4you.com/
https://climateataglance.com/
https://climatechangeandmusic.com/
https://climatechangedispatch.com
https://climatecite.com/
http://www.climatecraze.com/index.php
http://www.climatedepot.com/
https://www.climategate.nl/
https://climate.nasa.gov/https://www.climaterealityproject.org/
http://www.climatescienceinternational.org/
http://www.climateviews.com/
https://climatism.blog/
https://climatism.wordpress.com
https://clintel.nl/
https://cna.ca
https://www.cnbc.com
https://www.cns-snc.ca/
http://co2coalition.org/
http://www.colderside.com/Colderside/Home.html
https://www.commentary.org/
https://compactmag.com/
http://www.computare.org/
https://www.conflictresolutionunit.id/en/home
https://consortiumnews.com/
https://www.contrepoints.org/
https://theconversation.com/us
http://cornwallalliance.org/
https://cosmosmagazine.com
https://www.counterpunch.org/
https://worldcyclesinstitute.com/
https://dailycaller.com/
https://www.dailysignal.com/
https://ddears.com/ (Power For USA – Energy Facts From Oil To Electricity)
https://deepgreenresistance.org/
https://www.drroyspencer.com/
http://www.eanm.org/
http://www.earthrisingblog.com/
www.ecomodernism.org/
https://ecr.network/ (European Climate Realist Network)
http://www.efn-usa.org/
https://www.eike-klima-energie.eu/
https://electroverse.net/
http://www.elp.com/index.html
https://elperiodicodelaenergia.com/
https://www.elsevier.com
https://www.energy.gov/
http://energyforhumanity.org/en/
www.energyimpactcenter.org
http://www.energyinfocenter.org/
https://energyliteracy.net/
http://environmentalprogress.org/
https://www.explainthatstuff.com/
https://www.facebook.com/energypopulation/
https://www.faz.net/aktuell/
http://fightfiercely.com/
https://finance.yahoo.com
http://foodirradiation.org/
https://foreignpolicy.com
https://www.foxnews.com/
https://friendsofscience.org/
https://www.frontpagemag.com/
http://fukushima.com/
https://www.gen-4.org
http://www.generationatomic.org/
http://geocraft.com/WVFossils/TableOfCont.html
https://www.thegwpf.com/
www.greenamerica.org
https://www.greenpeace.org/international/
https://www.greentechmedia.com/
https://www.hiroshimasyndrome.com/
https://hps.org/
https://www.humanprogress.org/
https://www.iaea.org/
https://www.iceagenow.info/
https://www.icsf.ie/
https://ideas.ted.com/
http://www.iea.org/
https://inconvenientfacts.xyz/
http://www.indiaspend.com/
https://inequality.org/facts/global-inequality/
http://www.inpo.info/
https://www.instituteforenergyresearch.org/
https://www.intechopen.com/
https://www.israelnationalnews.com
https://jennifermarohasy.com/
http://joanpyeproject.org/
https://judithcurry.com/
https://junkscience.com/
http://www.kaltesonne.de/
https://www.khanacademy.org/
http://www.klima-wahrheiten.de/
https://www.klimafragen.org/
https://www.kuow.org/
http://kygn-network.org
https://laroucheorganization.nationbuilder.com/
https://lifepowered.org/
https://www.livescience.com/
http://www.lomborg.com/
https://www.manufacturing.net/
https://www.maritime-executive.com/
https://www.masterresource.org/
https://mediabiasfactcheck.com/
https://medicalxpress.com/journals/journal-of-nuclear-medicine/
http://www.meredithangwin.com/
https://micronucleartech.com/
https://www.mothersfornuclear.org/
https://www.mothersfornuclear.org/canada-2019
https://www.msn.com
https://en.nabu.de/
https://nationalpost.com/
https://www.nationalreview.com
https://www.naturalnews.com/Index.html
https://www.nature.com/
https://www.nbcnews.com/
https://www.nei.org/
https://www.neimagazine.com/
http://neinuclearnotes.blogspot.com/
https://newatlas.com
https://www.neweurope.eu/
https://news.sky.com
http://newnuclearwatch.eu/
https://www.newsbusters.org/
https://www.newsmax.com/
https://nofrakkingconsensus.com/
https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/
https://notrickszone.com/
http://www.nuclearafrica.co.za/home.htm
https://nucleardiner.wordpress.com
http://www.nuclearmatters.com/
http://www.nucnet.org
http://nuklearia.de/
https://nypost.com/
https://www.oceannetworks.ca
https://www.oecd-nea.org/
https://oilprice.com/
http://ontariowindaction.org/
https://ourfiniteworld.com
https://ourworldindata.org/
https://orionmagazine.org
https://patriotpost.us
www.petrofac.com
https://www.plateclimatology.com/
https://polarbearscoemce.com
https://politicom.com.au/
http://www.power-technology.com
http://www.powerlineblog.com/
http://www.powermag.com/
https://principia-scientific.com/
https://principia-scientific.org
https://pubs.geoscienceworld.org
https://quillette.com/
http://radiationeffects.org/
https://www.rationaloptimist.com/
http://www.realclearenergy.org/
http://realclimatescience.com
https://reason.com/
https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php
https://re-volv.org/
https://www.riteon.org.au/
http://www.rosatom.ru/en/
http://rosatomnewsletter.com/
https://www.rt.com/
https://saltbushclub.com/
https://savethewest.com/
https://schillerinstitute.com/
http://www.scidev.net/global/
https://www.science-climat-energie.be/home/
https://www.sciencedaily.com/
https://sciencefeedback.co
http://www.sciencemag.org/
https://www.sciencenews.org
https://www.scientificamerican.com/
https://sdg.iisd.org/
http://www.sealevel.info/
https://shalemag.com/
http://www.snmmi.org/
http://www.sone.org.uk/
http://stopillwind.com/
https://stopthesethings.com/
https://tambonthongchai.com/
https://www.texaspolicy.com/
https://www.theatlantic.com/
https://thebulletin.org/
https://theconversation.com/
http://www.theenergycollective.com/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/
https://www.thegwpf.com/
https://www.theregister.com/
https://www.therightclimatestuff.com/
http://thoriumenergyalliance.com/index.html
https://thoughtcrimeradio.net/
https://townhall.com
https://truthinenergyandclimate.com/
https://unherd.com
http://vandyke.mynetgear.com/Nuclear.html
https://www.thevintagenews.com
https://www.visualcapitalist.com/
https://wattsupwiththat.com/
http://www.wci-ici.org/
https://whyclimatechanges.com/
https://www.windtaskforce.org/
https://www.wired.com/
http://wiseenergy.org/
https://worldcyclesinstitute.com
https://www.worldenergy.org/
http://www.world-nuclear.org/
http://www.world-nuclear-news.org/
https://www.xcelenergy.com/
https://www.x-lnt.org/
https://www.yahoo.com/
https://yellowlion.org/
http://www.yorechildren.com/
https://ynssl.wordpress.com
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