Zimbabwe, Victoria Falls

Matt Wald - USA, The Wall Street Journal, WSJ - USA, Alan Waltar - USA, Warfare History Network - UK, Washington Examiner - USA, Washington Post - USA, Thorpe Watson - Canada, Anthony Watts, Watts Up With That? - USA, Ulrich Weber - Germany, Brandon Weichert - USA, Wentworth Report - Australia Westinghouse - USA, The White House - USA, World Information Service on Energy, WISE - USA, WND (A Free Press for a Free People) - USA, Women in Nuclear, WiN - Switzerland, World Climate Intelligence Group, World Council on Isotopes - South Korea, World Nuclear Association - UK, World Nuclear News - UK, Eric Worrall - Australia, Gregory Wrightstone - USA, Thomas Wysmuller - USA, XLNT Foundation - USA, Yellow Lion - Belgium, Gary Young - USA, Kristin Zaitz - USA, Haley Zaremba - Mexico, Helga Zepp-LaRouche - Germany, Valentina Zharkova - UK, Waltar Zinn - USA, Benjamin Zycher - USA

Authors at websites:

http0s://350.org/

https://www.abc.net.au

https://www.acsh.org/

https://www.aei.org/

https://www.allaboutenergy.net/

https://americanpolicy.org/

https://www.americanthinker.com/

https://www.americaoutloud.com

https://amgreatness.com/

http://analysis.nuclearenergyinsider.com/

https://andymaypetrophysicist.com/

https://www.ans.org/

http://ansnuclearcafe.org

https://www.anthropocenemagazine.org/

http://www.asiaone.com/

https://www.asnc.org/

https://atomicinsights.com/

https://substack.com/@aurelien2022

http://www.bbc.com/news

www.beyondnuclear.org

http://billmckibben.com/

https://www.bloomberg.com/

https://www.brightnewworld.org/

https://budbromley.blog/

https://c2cjournal.ca/

https://www.c3headlines.com/

http://carbon-sense.com/

http://carnegieendowment.org

https://www.catf.us/

http://ceip.org/

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/

https://www.facebook.com/citizenpoweralliance/

http://www.climate4you.com/

https://climateataglance.com/

https://climatechangeandmusic.com/

https://climatechangedispatch.com

https://climatecite.com/

http://www.climatecraze.com/index.php

http://www.climatedepot.com/

https://www.climategate.nl/

https://climate.nasa.gov/https://www.climaterealityproject.org/

http://www.climatescienceinternational.org/

http://www.climateviews.com/

https://climatism.blog/

https://climatism.wordpress.com

https://clintel.nl/

https://cna.ca

https://www.cnbc.com

https://www.cns-snc.ca/

http://co2coalition.org/

http://www.colderside.com/Colderside/Home.html

https://www.commentary.org/

https://compactmag.com/

http://www.computare.org/

https://www.conflictresolutionunit.id/en/home

https://consortiumnews.com/

https://www.contrepoints.org/

https://theconversation.com/us

http://cornwallalliance.org/

https://cosmosmagazine.com

https://www.counterpunch.org/

https://worldcyclesinstitute.com/

https://dailycaller.com/

https://www.dailysignal.com/

https://ddears.com/ (Power For USA – Energy Facts From Oil To Electricity)

https://deepgreenresistance.org/

https://www.drroyspencer.com/

http://www.eanm.org/

http://www.earthrisingblog.com/

www.ecomodernism.org/

https://ecr.network/ (European Climate Realist Network)

http://www.efn-usa.org/

https://www.eike-klima-energie.eu/

https://electroverse.net/

http://www.elp.com/index.html

https://elperiodicodelaenergia.com/

https://www.elsevier.com

https://www.energy.gov/

http://energyforhumanity.org/en/

www.energyimpactcenter.org

http://www.energyinfocenter.org/

https://energyliteracy.net/

http://environmentalprogress.org/

https://www.explainthatstuff.com/

https://www.facebook.com/energypopulation/

https://www.faz.net/aktuell/

http://fightfiercely.com/

https://finance.yahoo.com

http://foodirradiation.org/

https://foreignpolicy.com

https://www.foxnews.com/

https://friendsofscience.org/

https://www.frontpagemag.com/

http://fukushima.com/

https://www.gen-4.org

http://www.generationatomic.org/

http://geocraft.com/WVFossils/TableOfCont.html

https://www.thegwpf.com/

www.greenamerica.org

https://www.greenpeace.org/international/

https://www.greentechmedia.com/

https://www.hiroshimasyndrome.com/

https://hps.org/

https://www.humanprogress.org/

https://www.iaea.org/

https://www.iceagenow.info/

https://www.icsf.ie/

https://ideas.ted.com/

http://www.iea.org/

https://inconvenientfacts.xyz/

http://www.indiaspend.com/

https://inequality.org/facts/global-inequality/

http://www.inpo.info/

https://www.instituteforenergyresearch.org/

https://www.intechopen.com/

https://www.israelnationalnews.com

https://jennifermarohasy.com/

http://joanpyeproject.org/

https://judithcurry.com/

https://junkscience.com/

http://www.kaltesonne.de/

https://www.khanacademy.org/

http://www.klima-wahrheiten.de/

https://www.klimafragen.org/

https://www.kuow.org/

http://kygn-network.org

https://laroucheorganization.nationbuilder.com/

https://lifepowered.org/

https://www.livescience.com/

http://www.lomborg.com/

https://www.manufacturing.net/

https://www.maritime-executive.com/

https://www.masterresource.org/

https://mediabiasfactcheck.com/

https://medicalxpress.com/journals/journal-of-nuclear-medicine/

http://www.meredithangwin.com/

https://micronucleartech.com/

https://www.mothersfornuclear.org/

https://www.mothersfornuclear.org/canada-2019

https://www.msn.com

https://en.nabu.de/

https://nationalpost.com/

https://www.nationalreview.com

https://www.naturalnews.com/Index.html

https://www.nature.com/

https://www.nbcnews.com/

https://www.nei.org/

https://www.neimagazine.com/

http://neinuclearnotes.blogspot.com/

https://newatlas.com

https://www.neweurope.eu/

https://news.sky.com

http://newnuclearwatch.eu/

https://www.newsbusters.org/

https://www.newsmax.com/

https://nofrakkingconsensus.com/

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/

https://notrickszone.com/

http://www.nuclearafrica.co.za/home.htm

https://nucleardiner.wordpress.com

http://www.nuclearmatters.com/

http://www.nucnet.org

http://nuklearia.de/

https://nypost.com/

https://www.oceannetworks.ca

https://www.oecd-nea.org/

https://oilprice.com/

http://ontariowindaction.org/

https://ourfiniteworld.com

https://ourworldindata.org/

https://orionmagazine.org

https://patriotpost.us

www.petrofac.com

https://www.plateclimatology.com/

https://polarbearscoemce.com

https://politicom.com.au/

http://www.power-technology.com

http://www.powerlineblog.com/

http://www.powermag.com/

https://principia-scientific.com/

https://principia-scientific.org

https://pubs.geoscienceworld.org

https://quillette.com/

http://radiationeffects.org/

https://www.rationaloptimist.com/

http://www.realclearenergy.org/

http://realclimatescience.com

https://reason.com/

https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php

https://re-volv.org/

https://www.riteon.org.au/

http://www.rosatom.ru/en/

http://rosatomnewsletter.com/

https://www.rt.com/

https://saltbushclub.com/

https://savethewest.com/

https://schillerinstitute.com/

http://www.scidev.net/global/

https://www.science-climat-energie.be/home/

https://www.sciencedaily.com/

https://sciencefeedback.co

http://www.sciencemag.org/

https://www.sciencenews.org

https://www.scientificamerican.com/

https://sdg.iisd.org/

http://www.sealevel.info/

https://shalemag.com/

http://www.snmmi.org/

http://www.sone.org.uk/

http://stopillwind.com/

https://stopthesethings.com/

https://tambonthongchai.com/

https://www.texaspolicy.com/

https://www.theatlantic.com/

https://thebulletin.org/

https://theconversation.com/

http://www.theenergycollective.com/

https://www.theepochtimes.com/

https://www.thegwpf.com/

https://www.theregister.com/

https://www.therightclimatestuff.com/

http://thoriumenergyalliance.com/index.html

https://thoughtcrimeradio.net/

https://townhall.com

https://truthinenergyandclimate.com/

https://unherd.com

http://vandyke.mynetgear.com/Nuclear.html

https://www.thevintagenews.com

https://www.visualcapitalist.com/

https://wattsupwiththat.com/

http://www.wci-ici.org/

https://whyclimatechanges.com/

https://www.windtaskforce.org/

https://www.wired.com/

http://wiseenergy.org/

https://worldcyclesinstitute.com

https://www.worldenergy.org/

http://www.world-nuclear.org/

http://www.world-nuclear-news.org/

https://www.xcelenergy.com/

https://www.x-lnt.org/

https://www.yahoo.com/

https://yellowlion.org/

http://www.yorechildren.com/

https://ynssl.wordpress.com