Switzerland

Jeffrey Sachs - USA, John Sackett - USA, Saltbush Club - Australia, Bernie Sanders - USA, Rick Sanders - USA, Save The West - USA, Kori Schake - USA, Theo Schaub - Switzerland, Robert Schenter - USA, The Schiller Institute - USA, Science and Environmental Policy Project, SEPP - USA, Scientists for Accurate Radiation Information, SARI - USA, The Science Council for Global Initiatives (Tom Blees) - USA, John Shanahan - USA, Michael Shellenberger - USA, Thomas Shepstone - USA, Joseph Shuster - USA, Sierra Club - USA, Fred Singer - USA, Irina Slav - Bulgaria, Vaclav Smil - Canada, Society of Nuclear Medicine - USA, Jan Erik Solheim - Norway, Willie Soon - USA, Roy Spencer - USA, The Breakthrough Institute - USA, The Spectator - USA, Jim Steele - USA, Michelle Stirling - Canada, Ronald Stein - USA, Reinhard Storz - Germany, Maurice Strong - Canada, Matthew A Sutton - USA, Henrik Svensmark - Denmark, Joshua Tewksbury - USA, John Tjostem - USA, Alex Trembath - USA, Undercurrent - USA, Unherd - USA, Union of Concerned Scientists - USA, United Nations, , U. S. Department of Energy - USA, Unleash Prosperity - USA, Fritz Vahrenholt - Germany, Frans Vandenbosch - Belgium, Javier Vinós - Spain, USA, Visuual Capitalist - USA, Frank on Hippel - USA, Ursula Von der Leyen - Germany