Source: email from Ronald Stein
The global carbon cycle. The diagram shows the storage and annual exchange of carbon between the atmosphere, hydrosphere and geosphere in gigatons of Carbon (GtC). Credit: NASA Earth Observatory.
My comments about the so-called “harmful CO2”
Atmospheric CO2 levels
CO2 starvation for plants generally occurs at concentrations below 150–200 ppm, often termed the “line of death” for photosynthesis. While current atmospheric CO2 (approx. 420 ppm) is far from these starvation levels, it is considered low compared to geological history, leading some to argue that recent geological periods experienced “CO2 starvation”
CO2 levels in Greenhouses:
Optimal levels of CO2 in greenhouses for maximum plant growth typically range from 800 to 1,200 ppm (parts per million), significantly higher than the atmospheric level of roughly 400 ppm. Supplementing in this range can increase yields by 40-100%.
CO2 levels in Submarines:
Submarine levels of CO2 are intentionally maintained higher than surface levels (400-600 ppm), typically ranging between 2,000–5,000 ppm, with maximum allowable concentrations often set around 1% (10,000 ppm) for long-term (90-day) exposure.
CO2 levels at the International Space Station:
CO2 levels on the International Space Station (ISS) are maintained significantly higher than on Earth, typically ranging between 3,000 and 6,500 ppm, or roughly 0.3% to 0.65%. This is far above the 0.04% concentration found on Earth and is managed to conserve energy.
Ronald Stein, P.E.
Author | Columnist | Energy Literacy Consultant
Ronald.Stein@EnergyLiteracy.net
Ronald Stein, P.E.Author | Columnist | Founder at PTS Advance949-306-6604Ronald.Stein@EnergyLiteracy.net