Source: email

An apprentice witch tells Trump that Jesus has sent him to save the world.

Helga Zepp LaRouche rips the cover off this evil fairy tale. In reality, today’s crisis is the product of Samuel Huntington’s evil “Clash of Civilization” dogma, proposed after the fall of the Soviet Union in the 1990s, replace the communist enemy image, with Islam.

The only alternative to this depraved view of our fellow man is that proposed by former Iranian President Khatami’s idea for a “Dialogue of Civilization,” which he proposed around 2000 in order to create the basis for peace between all nations on Earth. “It is high time that we revive this idea,” Zepp-LaRouche said, warning that nuclear-armed madmen will otherwise bring us all over the edge of doom.

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