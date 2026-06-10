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Argentine President Javier Milei - 2025

Argentina recorded a budget surplus in 2025 for the second year in a row, the first time since 2008 that this was achieved, the government said Friday.

The primary surplus -- which excludes interest payments on debt -- was 1.4 percent of GDP, and the overall financial surplus stood at 0.2 percent, Economy Minister Luis Caputo reported on X. The figures were slightly lower than in 2024.

Caputo said primary government spending in 2025 was 27 percent lower in real terms compared to 2023.

“This reduction was achieved while protecting spending on direct social programs aimed at the most vulnerable sectors,” he wrote.

Social spending on state child support and food aid grew by 43 percent in real terms from December 2023 to December 2025, added the minister.

President Javier Milei, a self-declared “anarcho-capitalist,” came to power in December 2023 wielding a chainsaw as a symbol of his plan to restore fiscal discipline and rein in inflation.

His austerity cuts yielded a budget surplus in 2024 for the first time in a decade, but the cost was a loss of purchasing power, jobs and consumer spending.

Caputo said the 2025 surplus was achieved even with cuts in taxes and export duties.

“Sound public finances and economic growth will make it possible to continue returning resources to the private sector in the form of tax cuts, which since 2024 have already exceeded 2.5 percent of GDP,” he wrote.

Argentina recorded a budget surplus in 2025 for the second year in a row, the first time since 2008 that this was achieved, the government said Friday.

The primary surplus -- which excludes interest payments on debt -- was 1.4 percent of GDP, and the overall financial surplus stood at 0.2 percent, Economy Minister Luis Caputo reported on X. The figures were slightly lower than in 2024.

Caputo said primary government spending in 2025 was 27 percent lower in real terms compared to 2023.

“This reduction was achieved while protecting spending on direct social programs aimed at the most vulnerable sectors,” he wrote.

Social spending on state child support and food aid grew by 43 percent in real terms from December 2023 to December 2025, added the minister.

President Javier Milei, a self-declared “anarcho-capitalist,” came to power in December 2023 wielding a chainsaw as a symbol of his plan to restore fiscal discipline and rein in inflation.

His austerity cuts yielded a budget surplus in 2024 for the first time in a decade, but the cost was a loss of purchasing power, jobs and consumer spending.

Caputo said the 2025 surplus was achieved even with cuts in taxes and export duties.

“Sound public finances and economic growth will make it possible to continue returning resources to the private sector in the form of tax cuts, which since 2024 have already exceeded 2.5 percent of GDP,” he wrote.

The Barron’s news department was not involved in the creation of the content above. This article was produced by AFP. For more information go to AFP.com.

© Agence France-Presse

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