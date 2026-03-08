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O. Yu. Novoselsky

V.I. Dahl’s Explanatory Dictionary of the Living Great Russian Language contains perhaps the shortest and most precise definition of the concept of “history.” History is what happened. And the catastrophe happened, forty years ago; there’s no escaping that. Although there was a desire to hide it all, too. Especially since just a year before Chernobyl, a nuclear accident involving the explosion of a submarine reactor core at the naval base in Chazhma Bay was successfully concealed from the public.

If you remove all the lies from history, that doesn’t mean only the truth remains. There might be nothing left at all. Stanisław Jerzy Lec

After Chernobyl, a document was issued prohibiting access to the results of the accident for anyone not directly involved. However, the results were so dramatic—radiation spread across the entire Northern Hemisphere—that the futility of the ban became obvious to those who imposed the ban. So, history is supposedly what happened. But how do we learn about what happened? From the accounts of participants and witnesses. For events that are more distant in time than a human lifetime, such witnesses turn out to be texts, drawings, photographs, films, and even archaeological finds.

It’s worth remembering here that history is written by the victors. For this reason alone, there’s no point in talking about any kind of objectivity or truthfulness in reflecting real events. If they—these events—even happened. Why should a description of anything be based on a real event? Perhaps it’s simply fiction—from fulfilling a “command from superiors” to the author’s imagination, i.e., simply a work of fiction. A striking example is the Battle of Kulikovo, which ranks among the glorious victories of Russian arms. And its origins lie in a work of fiction, in “Zadonshchina,” an imitation of “The Tale of Igor’s Campaign.”

A similar real-life event is the defeat of the Tatar detachment of Murza Begich by Prince Dmitry’s army on the Vozha River near Ryazan in 1378. The Battle of Kulikovo is even called a historical duplicate of the Battle of Vozha. There is no real evidence for this battle: Russian soldiers spent eight days burying the dead, meaning thousands of corpses, and not a single bone can be found today, much less large graves filled with the bones of the dead. The 100,000-strong Russian army declared in written sources greatly exceeded the “mobilization capabilities” of the principalities of the time. The time it took to assemble, march from Moscow to the battlefield, and cross the Don in a single day, along with a number of other absurdities, such as: why did Prince Dmitry march across the Don to meet Mamai when it would have been far better to wait for him at the borders of his own domains, on the Oka? Nevertheless, the myth of the Battle of Kulikovo has become ingrained in Russian written history. At the same time, actual victories over the Tatars are barely mentioned. For example, the Battle of Molodi in the summer of 1572, when Russian commanders and their 20,000-strong army routed and routed the 50,000-strong horde of the Crimean Khan Davlet Giray. After this, the Krymchaks forgot the road to Moscow for a long time. And regarding the “Victory of Kulikovo,” modern historians write that it had no impact on the Golden Horde. As confirmation of this, we have Tokhtamysh’s raid in 1382, when the Tatars burned Moscow while Prince Dmitry was holed up in Kostroma.

An equally striking example of the mythologization of history is the American Apollo lunar program. This entire theatrics, with Hollywood-style filming supposedly on the Moon, was designed for a mass audience already fascinated by American technology and, almost, space science. The ability of the Saturn V rocket, created by captured Germans under the leadership of SS Sturmbannführer Wernher von Braun, to deliver three astronauts to the Moon with a ton of junk (the lunar rover alone is worth it) raised serious doubts among rocket specialists and other techies alike. Direct proof of this American hoax was provided by the recovery of the Apollo 13 lunar module in the Atlantic Ocean after the launch of the Saturn V rocket. This rocket couldn’t even launch anything into low Earth orbit. So they didn’t fly to the Moon; they simply launched a rocket with a dummy lunar module, without a crew. Not a single launch showed the crew landing in the lunar module.

At the same time, the crew’s ocean welcome “upon their return from the Moon” was widely demonstrated, leaving a strong impression on the average person: so cheerful, moving easily, with bright smiles. Our own crew already knew from personal experience: a week in zero gravity in a cramped cabin and a person loses the ability to stand, much less walk. A thorough analysis of the photographs and film footage, conducted by professional cameramen, revealed how these fakes were passed off as the truth. And enough flaws in the Hollywood craftsmanship were found to reveal where the filming actually took place and how, what served as the studio, and how the construction cement imitated the lunar regolith.

The question usually arises here: if this phony was seen through by Soviet leaders who suffered moral and political damage from the “fact” of the Americans landing on the Moon—that is, they beat us to the punch in the space race—why didn’t Soviet propaganda seize this opportune moment to expose this lie and humiliate their ideological adversary? It turns out there was simply a conspiracy at the highest levels: you, the Soviet Union, swallow this phony, even wiping away tears of resentment, but in return you get KamAZ, an oil refinery, low-priced wheat, the lifting of the embargo on gas and oil, and much more, including favorable loans. It gets even more interesting. To prevent these Soviets from even thinking about exposing the lunar scam, we’ll prolong their joint theatrical production called “Soyuz-Apollo.” A sort of joint flight involving the docking of the Soyuz spacecraft with the American Apollo lunar module. The Soyuz actually flew here; launching a fake Apollo lunar spacecraft into orbit made no sense. So the rest is a well-crafted Hollywood production. Cosmonaut A. Leonov, who was involved in all this, naturally claimed that the Americans were on the Moon. Because the government, A.N. Kosygin, issued the order: “The Americans landed on the Moon.” That’s the order. True, so the Americans wouldn’t think we believed all this (we were the top brass of the Communist Party), they captured their “lunar ship” in the ocean and returned it to their owners. However, all these details are not discussed. It’s simply assumed by default that both the Battle of Kulikovo and the Americans were on the Moon. That’s what the textbooks say. Apparently, I’ll have to correct V. Dahl: history is not only what happened, but also what didn’t. But I really want it to be.

Now let’s move smoothly to our case. Let’s begin with the statement of A.P. Alexandrov, the leading nuclear physicist (also President of the USSR Academy of Sciences and Director of the Institute of Atomic Energy): “Only a serious destruction of the primary circuit poses a truly serious danger. However, such an accident is as unlikely as, for example, a large meteorite falling to Earth. Moreover, safety devices significantly mitigate the consequences of even such an accident. As for a nuclear explosion of the reactor, such a possibility is essentially excluded.” This was in 1978.

In the previous decade, the Americans experienced a core explosion at the SL-1 reactor. The cause was the spontaneous extraction of a compensating rod during maintenance. To study this phenomenon, the Americans conducted two experiments with pool reactors—Borex and Spear. The core explosion experiments were conducted in the desert, so the consequences were not particularly worrying. Incidentally, the Americans shared the results at the time, apparently as part of the price for recognition of their “moon landing.” NIKIET showed a film showing the preparation and execution of the Spear reactor experiment. The experiment replicated the situation at SL-1, i.e., rapid extraction of compensating rods from the core introduced a large positive reactivity. This caused a prompt neutron runaway and a core explosion. Thus, the rate of energy release is many orders of magnitude greater than the ability to remove and dissipate it into the environment. Energy is produced through a chain reaction of nuclear fission, i.e., we have a nuclear explosion.

We, too, have been plagued by reactor core explosions. And, of course, the chief nuclear physicist was well aware of this. In January 1970, at the Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard, a VM-4 reactor core explosion occurred on the K-302 Project 670 Skat nuclear submarine, which was still under construction. Maintenance work was being carried out with the primary circuit filled with water, but at atmospheric pressure. Therefore, temporary plastic plugs—”champagne corks,” as those involved called them—were installed in the reactor lid where the control rod drives had not yet been installed. One of the maintenance workers mistakenly opened a valve connecting the reactor’s primary circuit to the high-pressure pipeline. The increasing pressure in the reactor knocked the plastic plugs out, and a flood of water gushed out through the holes. The velocity of this water in the core was sufficient to catch the control rods and remove them from the core. This resulted in instantaneous acceleration and an explosion. The reactor vessel became pear-shaped, and the lid flew off, piercing the roof of the workshop. Twelve people died instantly, and many of the 156 people in the workshop received a lethal dose of radiation.

In August 1985, at the Pacific Fleet base in Chazhma Bay, “slackers in uniform” staged a “dress rehearsal” for Chernobyl. During operations to refuel the submarine’s core, the reactor lid, already in place, had to be lifted. The actuators for the compensating and emergency absorber rods, mounted on the lid, were already attached to the rods. Lifting the lid in this condition was only possible to a certain, low height. A floating crane was used for the lift, but it was not rigidly connected to the submarine’s hull, as required by the instructions. At this time, a torpedo boat entered the bay at 12 knots, despite a sign limiting the speed to a much lower value. The boat’s motion caused the floating crane to rock, tugging on the cable loaded with the reactor lid. The lid, along with the absorber rods suspended from it, rose upward. A warning: significant positive reactivity, acceleration, explosion. The crane was completely destroyed, and the reactor lid was found on the shore a kilometer from the water. Ten people were killed immediately, and over 100 hectares of the base were contaminated with radioactivity. So, “as far as a nuclear reactor explosion is concerned, such a possibility is essentially excluded.” This reassuring statement met with no objections, because our own core explosion accidents were well-kept secrets, while information about the American events was kept under wraps, confined to the nuclear physics community.

And then Chernobyl struck. Judging by the aftermath, it was a core explosion, and judging by the scale of the destruction, the explosion’s energy was estimated at 0.1–0.15 kilotons of TNT—roughly the equivalent of a couple of train cars of TNT. Nothing short of a chain reaction of uranium-235 pressure could have produced such a quantity of energy—neither the instantaneous expansion of the coolant at 70 atm pressure at saturation temperature, nor the explosion of the hydrogen-air mixture, which still needed to be collected. The government commission faced the question of what to call it. They couldn’t call it a nuclear core explosion, the possibility of which was “in principle excluded.” A wise solution was found: they called the phenomenon a thermal explosion. This is when the release of thermal energy is many orders of magnitude greater than the ability to remove and dissipate it in the surrounding environment. The processes by which this thermal energy is produced are unclear. It could be a chemical reaction or a chain reaction of fission of heavy nuclei.

The term proved so apt that some experts believed it also applied to the expansion of the coolant filling the reactor’s circulation loop, i.e., completely far from the nuclear explosion. Unfortunately, other decisions made on the recommendation of the academicians (E.P. Velikhov and V.A. Legasov) cannot be considered wise. Apparently, the authorities’ assertion that a nuclear explosion was impossible had become firmly ingrained in the academicians’ minds. In their view, despite some explosions, the bulk of the fuel remained in the core, and the graphite moderator in the core ignited and continued to burn. Thus, subsequent actions were a consequence of the academicians’ misconceptions.

One decided to protect himself from the “China syndrome”: when core melt burns through the foundation concrete and penetrates deeper, contaminating the groundwater with radiation. To prevent such a truly improbable event, they decided to place a special heat exchanger under the power unit’s foundation. Hundreds of miners were exposed to radiation while digging the tunnel. To combat the burning graphite, which was already gone from the reactor shaft, and to suppress a possible spontaneous chain reaction in the remaining fuel, they dropped various materials from helicopters into the destroyed reactor. Dozens of helicopter pilots were exposed to radiation. Nothing ended up in the reactor shaft: the accuracy of the drop depends on the altitude, and it couldn’t have been low enough due to the intense radiation levels above the ruins of the unit. Some of this will be remembered in history. The fuss about the “China syndrome” is unlikely. This costly folly proved too obvious. But the burning of graphite, which did not exist – neither graphite nor burning – has already gone down in history as a major challenge, as a threat to the spread of radiation.

The efforts to eliminate the consequences were aimed at fighting this “fire.” This will, and already has, become a part of textbooks. Although there was plenty to burn in the destroyed central hall: the plastic insulation of hundreds of tons of overhead crane cables and the loading and unloading machine (ROM). And also the plastic coating on the floor. Incidentally, when it comes to fires at nuclear power plants, it’s either the oil in the turbine hall or the power cables that burn. There’s nothing else to burn. Another important point, also already a part of history, is the immediate cause of the power surge and reactor explosion. Here we must return to the turbogenerator (TG) rundown test program and attempt to understand how they managed to so quickly introduce a large positive reactivity, causing a sharp increase in power—one that the emergency protection rods and natural mechanisms such as the Doppler effect were unable to stop. When internet forum participants discuss tests at 700 MW(th) or 200 MW(th) , they fail to understand the purpose of these tests and even indirectly justify A.S. Dyatolov, who decided to conduct the turbogenerator rundown tests at a reactor power of 200 MW(th) , i.e., in a situation completely unrelated to the accident with the complete power unit blackout. According to the test program, which has been repeatedly criticized, three rundown tests were conducted at Chernobyl NPP units by 1986. The last one was in 1985 at Unit 3.

The failure to record the results of this test led to a repeat of the test at Unit 4 in April 1986. There were no reactor power issues during any of the tests, as the turbogenerator rundown occurred at zero power , i.e., with the reactor shut down. At a thermal power of approximately 700 MW, the operator pressed the turbine shutoff and control valve (SCV) closing button, which automatically triggered the reactor’s emergency protection system. Reactor power dropped to zero, and steam supply to the turbine was cut off. The turbogenerator rotors freely coasted. No cause for an accident at the reactor was created. The purpose of these tests was to verify the feasibility of using the inertia of the rotating masses to generate electricity for the main circulation pumps (MCP) and feedwater pumps (FWP) during a complete power outage. It was believed that the supply from the main circulation pump and the fuel pump had to be maintained for 30-40 seconds to prevent overheating of the fuel channels. During this time, the diesel generators powering the unit’s emergency pumps were supposed to start and accept the load.

It should be noted that the initiators of these tests had already lost interest in this method of improving safety, as the General Designer, together with the Chief Designer, had already developed a high-speed cylinder-based emergency cooling system that was quite capable of preventing fuel cycle overheating during such accidents. Furthermore, the RBMK reactor has the ability to remove up to 25% of its thermal output through natural coolant circulation. In an accident with a complete power loss, it is important not to exceed a certain rate of pressure reduction in the circuit when releasing steam through the main safety valves (MSVs) to avoid disrupting natural circulation. Therefore, the valve capacity had to be reduced, contrary to Boiler Supervision requirements. Therefore, for the Chief Designer, turbogenerator rundown tests aimed at improving the safety of the unit were irrelevant. And at Unit 4 of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant on the night of April 25-26, 1986, everything could have ended well.

Despite the preceding events, including the cessation of power reduction and the replacement of the operating personnel preparing the tests, A. F. Akimov’s shift received the reactor at 720 MW(th) at midnight on April 26, 1986, meaning it had the initial state for the TG8 rundown tests as scheduled. Essentially, all that remained was to close the safety valve of the last remaining turbine. After this, signal A35 would be automatically generated, the reactor would be shut down, and TG8 would enter free-rundown mode. It’s worth remembering that during the reactor power reduction process, a team from the Kharkov Turbine Plant measured vibrations on TG8 bearings. These measurements remained to be performed with TG8 idling. This required a very low steam flow rate to the turbine, and further power reduction was unavoidable. For the normal, responsible personnel in the control room, this task was accomplished in an “either/or” mode. If we conduct vibration measurements at low power, we’ll end up with a xenon-poisoned reactor with an unacceptably low reactivity margin in the rods. This means that after the vibration measurements, the reactor can no longer be returned to its scheduled state. Therefore, the coastdown tests are postponed. If we conduct the coastdown tests according to the schedule, we won’t be able to measure vibrations at idle. However, the test manager decided that the problem could be solved in an “and/and” mode, i.e., performing both tasks sequentially.

Unit 4 shift supervisor I. I. Kazachkov: “...we repeatedly had fewer than the permissible number of rods—and nothing happened. None of us imagined that this could lead to a nuclear accident. We knew we shouldn’t do this, but we did it...” In this regard, the assessment of the personnel’s actions by the KGB of the Ukrainian SSR officers who participated in the investigation of the accident’s causes is curious: “...the overall cause of the accident was the low culture of the NPP workers. This is not a question of qualifications, but of work culture, internal discipline, and a sense of responsibility.” This is in the protocol dated May 7, 1986. So, even the accidental shutdown of the reactor during the power reduction process did not stop A. S. Dyatlov from conducting the tests. And when the core sensors showed the cessation of the fission chain reaction, he claimed that the reactor had not stalled, but had a thermal power of approximately 30 MW, according to readings from the side ionization chambers (SIC). Although I knew perfectly well, or at least should have known, that the BICs are calibrated based on the heat balance of the circulation loop. This means the heat source could be anything; in this case, it was the residual heat generated by the decay of fission products, the so-called gamma background. So, the reactor shut down. According to the regulations, if the reactivity margin is less than the permissible limit (that’s 15 fully immersed absorber rods), insert all absorber rods into the core and wait for depoisoning—passage of the “iodine pit.”

It’s clear that all tests and measurements have been disrupted. Management won’t pat us on the back. But we can’t allow that. The command is given to increase power, effectively restarting the shut-down, xenon-poisoned reactor. By removing almost all the absorber rods from the core, power is increased to 160 MW(t) and vibration measurements are taken during idle operation of TG8. At the same time, the connection between the shut-down valve and the AZ-5 valve was severed to prevent inadvertently shutting down the reactor while the shut-down valve was tightly closed to create the very low steam flow rate required for turbine idle operation. Further attempts to increase power reached 200 MW(t). The test supervisor decided this was sufficient for the rundown tests and gave the command to close the shut-down valve, forgetting that the connection between the shut-down valve and the AZ-5 valve had been severed and had not been restored. So the reactor continued to operate, even though the steam flow to the turbine was blocked.

The cause of the subsequent events, culminating in the core explosion, was surprisingly quickly “determined” by operating personnel (they pressed button A3-5 to shut down the reactor, which exploded) and the RBMK project’s scientific director, the Institute of Atomic Energy (Director A.P. Alexandrov, his deputy for the RBMK project, A.K. Kalugin). The accident’s calculations, conducted by IAE staff, considered two possible scenarios.

According to the first, the power increase was caused by coolant boiling in the core, i.e., a positive reactivity effect was at work. The influence of the end effect of the control and protection system (CPS) rods is insignificant. “However, the mechanism of this initial boiling is unclear.” Cavitation at the shut-off and control valves (SRVs) installed at the inlet of each fuel channel was considered as a possible source of steam. However, cavitation was immediately forgotten. The reason for this forgetfulness is clear. Thermal-hydraulic codes (calculation programs) were used for accident analysis, allowing for a fairly detailed modeling of processes in the reactor circuit under various initiating accident events. But none of these codes—neither foreign nor domestic—included a cavitation model. Detecting cavitation conditions—this purely local phenomenon—requires a three-dimensional description of the coolant flow in characteristic locations (narrow gaps, sharp protrusions, etc.), whereas all thermal-hydraulic codes, such as the American RELAP, are one-dimensional. They consider parameters averaged over the flow cross-section. Therefore, cavitation cannot be detected with these codes.

The second scenario involves a positive power runout from the control rods, followed by boiling. Positive reactivity is introduced. It’s all very clear and beautiful. However, it doesn’t fit the timeline of events: the reactor had already disappeared, while their analyses still show a continuing power increase. Since only assiduous amateurs can spot these timing discrepancies, this version has become firmly entrenched in people’s minds, on hard and electronic media. Even subsequent evidence of the impossibility of accelerating the power to explosion using the rod end effect hasn’t changed anything. IAEA experts also discussed the need for additional reactivity input, but this made no difference. So, the rod end effect remains a thing of the past as the cause of the reactor’s power runout during the turbogenerator rundown test at Unit 4 of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant on April 26, 1986. And here we notice that the prevailing opinion, which becomes a byword in history, is formed by the statements of people at the top of the scientific and administrative hierarchy. If you’re an academician or a corresponding member, it doesn’t matter what kind of specialist you are in a given field. The public doesn’t pay attention, assuming that if you’re a physicist, you know everything about nuclear reactors. For example, E. P. Velikhov headed the commission investigating the causes of the Chernobyl accident. He’s a physicist, but not a reactor scientist. Such people draw conclusions that contradict the fundamental laws of conservation of mass/energy/momentum. But they never contradict the “law of conservation of power”—the government is not to blame.

K.P. Checherov, the specialist who knew more about the Chernobyl accident than anyone else and was the first to put forward the most probable version of events, was too naive to believe he would open the eyes of the public and his superiors to the true situation. At the same time, he assessed the effectiveness (if not the perversity) of the measures taken to eliminate the consequences of the accident. In interviews with foreign and domestic journalists, he claimed that the core had been ejected from the reactor shaft, that the explosion was nuclear, that little fuel remained in the collapsed power unit, and that there was no danger of radioactivity leaking outside the Shelter. This, incidentally, provoked an outburst of hatred among the “independent” physicists. They, led by Academician V.G. Baryakhtar, lashed out at him in the press with obscenities and insults, fearing he would interfere with their access to foreign funding, including nearly a billion dollars for the construction of a new sarcophagus. One can only regret that Konstantin Pavlovich didn’t have time to write a book that would have reflected the most striking aspects of the Chernobyl disaster. He had plenty of material for this.

So, what will remain in history, which, as we understand, includes not only what happened, but also what didn’t? First, the reactor exploded after the A3-5 button was pressed, i.e., when the emergency protection system was activated. All the other events that occurred under the leadership of A.S. Dyatlov are unimportant. He supposedly served his time for them. The chief designer, who created the reactor, which, according to the operating personnel of Unit 4, would have exploded at any NPP with an RBMK reactor, is to blame for everything. They were simply unlucky. Second, the explosion was thermal. And that’s all. Where the energy of this explosion came from, we won’t go into. Third, the burning of graphite, which for some reason remained in the reactor shaft. This is the main threat of the accident spreading. This is what they were fighting. Meanwhile, at least 95% of the fuel load remained in the destroyed power unit. It must be understood that now, under the roof of the new sarcophagus, “independent” researchers will find these 180 tons of fuel.

And finally, lest we be lost in the memory of “history,” let us recall what actually happened on the night of April 26, 1986, at Unit 4 of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Designed based on the experience of developing and successfully operating industrial water-graphite reactors, the RBMK power reactor lacked the necessary safety characteristics. These deficiencies in the reactor’s neutron physics were revealed by violations of operating procedures and the turbogenerator rundown test program at Unit 4 of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. The reactor, which was not shut down at the beginning of the turbogenerator rundown tests, was in a water-cooled, non-boiling mode with almost no standard absorbers (control rods) in the core. In this state, the core exhibited a large positive void effect of reactivity for the coolant; i.e., as the coolant density decreased (the vapor phase appeared), the chain reaction accelerated, leading to an increase in reactor power. The appearance of cavitation steam from the SAM system at the entrance to the fuel cells of the southeastern quadrant of the active zone led to a sharp increase in energy release, overheating and massive destruction of fuel cells (several dozen) in the lower part.

The coolant flow from the steam separators at the outlet of the damaged fuel cylinders has a very high temperature (tens of thousands of degrees), effectively a plasma flow. Under the influence of this flow and thermal radiation, a quarter of the lower plate melts or burns away, damaging the lower support. The plate hangs on the undamaged fuel cylinders and tears the fuel cylinders away from the water supply lines. A huge amount of steam is released into the lower part of the reactor shaft, creating a pressure surge that ejects the core along with the upper plate. Having severed the steam and water supply lines along the way, thereby losing the remaining water, the core explodes under the ceiling of the central hall. But all these details are only for the discerning observer. The public was quite satisfied with the story. In this regard, the question continues to torment: is history a science or... An analogy with the notes from the notebook of the great satirist about a holiday resort suggests itself. By classical definition, science is knowledge that is empirically verified and confirmed.

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