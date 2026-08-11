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Florencia has a beautiful and powerful name that will be remembered even though it is longer than most names. She set an unusual and outstanding education goal for herself. She is widely respected by two worldwide organizations: World Nuclear Association, and Women in Nuclear - Global. Florencia is an excellent example for all students, girls and boys, everywhere. Mexico, and Latin America can be very proud of her.

Florencia is a nuclear scientist and engineer from Mexico, specializing in Nuclear Core Design within the Nuclear Industry. She is the Innovation Co-Leader of the Women in Nuclear Innovation (WiNI) Group of Expertise at WiN Global. From 2017 to 2024, she actively participated in the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Technical Cooperation fellowship programs, supporting nuclear power infrastructure and capacity-building efforts in member states expanding nuclear energy.Florencia served as the Technical Secretary of the Mexican Network for Education, Training, and Nuclear Research (REMECIN) from June 2022 to November 2023. REMECIN facilitates research, education, and training in nuclear technology among Mexican institutions while promoting knowledge preservation. She also advises various nuclear industry NGOs, including the AJENM, WiN Young Generation Governance Board, and NAYGN, and serves as a reviewer for the Nuclear Science Journal at Science Publishing Group (New York).She holds a Bachelor’s in Chemical Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico de la Laguna (Mexico, 2016) and a Master’s in Nuclear Power Plant Engineering from KEPCO International Nuclear Graduate School (South Korea, 2017-2019). Florencia completed her Ph.D. in Nuclear Science and Technology at Harbin Engineering University (China, 2019-2023), specializing in Advanced Reactor Physics. During her Ph.D., she contributed to the development of the High-Fidelity Neutron Transport (HNET) code.Florencia is passionate about fostering global partnerships and international cooperation to advance nuclear science and technology, ensuring the safe, secure, and sustainable development of nuclear power programs.

Affiliations

Current Primary Doctorate Student / Research Assistant College of Nuclear Science and Technology, Harbin Engineering University Harbin, China

Jun 2017 - Nov 2024 Researcher International Atomic Energy Agency Vienna, Austria

Education

Sep 2019 - Jul 2023 Doctorate Harbin Engineering University - China

Feb 2017 - Jan 2019 Masters KEPCO International Graduate School (KINGS) - Republic of Korea

Aug 2011 - Mar 2016 Bachelors Instituto Tecnologico de la Laguna - Mexico

Honors & Awards

Nov 2022 Best Workshop Concept International Youth Nuclear Congress Participating at the IYNC 2022 event, I was awarded with the Best Workshop Concept at the Congress. I delivered the workshop “Green Economy Strategy” related to nuclear energy to support UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Nov 2020 Regional Training Course on Supporting Women for Nuclear Science Education and Communications (W4NSEC) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) NOVEMBER 30-DECEMBER 12,2021 Virtual Event - Regional Training Course on Supporting Women for Nuclear Science Education and Communications: A Continuing Education Program for Female University Science Teachers and Science Communication Professionals by International Atomic Energy Agency and ANSTO (Australia’s Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation) at Vienna Austria and Australia

Sep 2019 Atomic Energy Scholarship (AES) Program China Scholarship Council (CSC) 2019 Chinese Government Scholarship (China) Atomic Energy Scholarship (AES) of China 2019-2020 at Harbin Engineering University, China

Sep 2019 Technical Cooperation Fellowship Program International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Fellow at “INT2018 - Supporting Knowledgeable Decision-making and Building Capacities to Start and Implement Nuclear Power Programmes” at Technical Cooperation Department

Jan 2017 Technical Cooperation Fellowship Program International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Fellow at “INT2013 - Supporting Nuclear Power Infrastructure Capacity Building in Member States Introducing and Expanding Nuclear Power

Society Memberships

Aug 2024 - Present Advisor North American Young Generation in Nuclear (NAYGN) Professional Development Committee contributions Mexican Liaison Advisory Services member to assist the NAYGN leadership team

May 2022 - Present Mexican Nuclear Society

Mar 2018 - Present WiN member Women in Nuclear Global Women in Nuclear Innovation Working Group Member WiN Mexico Chapter Member WiN Young Generation Member

Jul 2022 - Nov 2023 Technical Secretary Mexican Network for Education, Training and Nuclear Research (REMECIN) REMECIN facilitates cooperation in research, education and training in nuclear technology among the country’s nuclear area institutions, and promotes the preservation of knowledge. https://remecin.mx/

Expertise

nuclear reactor physics

fuel assembly

Chemical Engineering

Metallurgy

Nuclear Power Plants

design and innovation

scientific diplomacy

nuclear education and culture

high-performance computing

technical cooperation

Nuclear Reactors

project management

Knowledge Management

career management

Pedagogy in Education



Specialty

Science Physics Nuclear Physics

Sustainability Water Environmental Water Quality

Engineering Chemical Engineering Chemical Reaction Engineering

Photos of Florencia at KINGS, Kepco International Nuclear Graduate School in Korea

Photos of Florencia at Harbin Engineering University - China

Other awards and recognitions.

Acompáñanos este sábado 3 junio de 2023, para conocer a una talentosa y prodigiosa mujer de las ciencias. Originaria de Torreón, Coahuila, ella es Florencia Rentería, quien ha puesto en alto el nombre de México, y por supuesto de la hermosa Comarca Lagunera, gracias a sus estudios de especialización en tecnología nuclear en Corea del Sur y ahora en China, así como su colaboración en organismos internacionales promoviendo la cooperación, la ciencia, la tecnología así como programas sostenibles. Si queremos más mujeres en la ciencia no te pierdas esta super interesante conversación, obviamente en Las PRIMERAS... mujeres que Rompieron el Techo de Cristal.

Join us this Saturday, June 3, 2023, to meet a talented and brilliant woman in science. Hailing from Torreón, Coahuila, Florencia Rentería has brought great distinction to Mexico—and, of course, the beautiful Comarca Lagunera region—through her specialized studies in nuclear technology in South Korea and now China, as well as her work with international organizations promoting cooperation, science, technology, and sustainable programs. If you want to see more women in science, don’t miss this fascinating conversation—part of our series *Las PRIMERAS... Women Who Broke the Glass Ceiling*.

Interview with MILENIO

Specialized in nuclear energy, Florencia de los Ángeles Rentería is a PhD candidate at Harbin Engineering University, China, and a member of the Latin American Women in Nuclear Energy Chapter (WiNMX).

A graduate with a specialization in extractive metallurgy from the National Technological Institute of Mexico, La Laguna Campus, she decided to continue specializing in a field that is uncommon in the country: nuclear energy. Thus, she applied for a scholarship awarded by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Her interest in nuclear energy arose from attending a conference given by Dr. Luis Carlos Longoria Gándara, director for Latin America and the Caribbean at the IAEA. At that time, motivated by the program she had applied to, she decided to focus on this field because it is an atypical area from which sustainable objectives for climate change can be developed.

The nuclear scientist became the first Mexican accepted into the program in South Korea, studying a Master’s degree in Nuclear Power Plant Engineering at KEPCO International Nuclear Graduate School (KINGS) from 2017 to 2019.

Specialized in Nuclear Reactor Design, she currently works with Nuclear Energy Systems developed in China at Harbin Engineering University. She is one of three Mexicans in the program and the only one from the National Technological Institute of Mexico system.

To pursue her PhD, her studies are funded by the International Atomic Energy Agency and China’s Ministry of Education through the “Atomic Energy Scholarships” program. Of the 10 students who enrolled, she is the only woman in the doctoral program.

According to the scientist, the benefits of nuclear energy are found mainly in the production of electrical energy, since nuclear energy is one of the most stable sources and can therefore produce electricity 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, demonstrating a high capacity for efficiency.

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