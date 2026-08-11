John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World

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Eric Jelinski's avatar
Eric Jelinski
Aug 13

Very inspirational. After having read the article by Russ Babcock, https://johnshanahan.substack.com/p/slip-sliding-away

We, in the west take ourselves for granted without substance because the western education system is definitely lacking the impiortance of math and science. As I was going through school about 60 years ago, we thought of Korea, China, as 'third world'. The roles are now reversed, I observe that we in Canada are 'third world', and our education system needs to dramaticlly change to provide our own students the motivation to take math and science instead of "basket weaving" courses that has been recently meantioned within our parliament.

Eric

Retired Nuclear Engineer

Canada

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Erl Happ's avatar
Erl Happ
Aug 11

Inspiring. It's great to see the free exchange of technology that her educational experience represents. Good on her and good on her hosts. More people should seek to gain experience in countries that are leading the way in developing useful technologies. Nuclear offers the greatest bang for the buck in terms of energy generation when you take into account the service life of these assets.

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