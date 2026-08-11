Florencia has a beautiful and powerful name that will be remembered even though it is longer than most names. She set an unusual and outstanding education goal for herself. She is widely respected by two worldwide organizations: World Nuclear Association, and Women in Nuclear - Global. Florencia is an excellent example for all students, girls and boys, everywhere. Mexico, and Latin America can be very proud of her.
Florencia is a nuclear scientist and engineer from Mexico, specializing in Nuclear Core Design within the Nuclear Industry. She is the Innovation Co-Leader of the Women in Nuclear Innovation (WiNI) Group of Expertise at WiN Global. From 2017 to 2024, she actively participated in the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Technical Cooperation fellowship programs, supporting nuclear power infrastructure and capacity-building efforts in member states expanding nuclear energy.Florencia served as the Technical Secretary of the Mexican Network for Education, Training, and Nuclear Research (REMECIN) from June 2022 to November 2023. REMECIN facilitates research, education, and training in nuclear technology among Mexican institutions while promoting knowledge preservation. She also advises various nuclear industry NGOs, including the AJENM, WiN Young Generation Governance Board, and NAYGN, and serves as a reviewer for the Nuclear Science Journal at Science Publishing Group (New York).She holds a Bachelor’s in Chemical Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico de la Laguna (Mexico, 2016) and a Master’s in Nuclear Power Plant Engineering from KEPCO International Nuclear Graduate School (South Korea, 2017-2019). Florencia completed her Ph.D. in Nuclear Science and Technology at Harbin Engineering University (China, 2019-2023), specializing in Advanced Reactor Physics. During her Ph.D., she contributed to the development of the High-Fidelity Neutron Transport (HNET) code.Florencia is passionate about fostering global partnerships and international cooperation to advance nuclear science and technology, ensuring the safe, secure, and sustainable development of nuclear power programs.
Affiliations
Current
Primary
Doctorate Student / Research Assistant
College of Nuclear Science and Technology, Harbin Engineering University
Harbin, China
Jun 2017 - Nov 2024
Researcher
International Atomic Energy Agency
Vienna, Austria
Education
Sep 2019 - Jul 2023
Doctorate
Harbin Engineering University - China
Feb 2017 - Jan 2019
Masters
KEPCO International Graduate School (KINGS) - Republic of Korea
Aug 2011 - Mar 2016
Bachelors
Instituto Tecnologico de la Laguna - Mexico
Honors & Awards
Nov 2022
Best Workshop Concept
International Youth Nuclear Congress
Participating at the IYNC 2022 event, I was awarded with the Best Workshop Concept at the Congress. I delivered the workshop “Green Economy Strategy” related to nuclear energy to support UN Sustainable Development Goals.
Nov 2020
Regional Training Course on Supporting Women for Nuclear Science Education and Communications (W4NSEC)
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
NOVEMBER 30-DECEMBER 12,2021 Virtual Event - Regional Training Course on Supporting Women for Nuclear Science Education and Communications: A Continuing Education Program for Female University Science Teachers and Science Communication Professionals by International Atomic Energy Agency and ANSTO (Australia’s Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation) at Vienna Austria and Australia
Sep 2019
Atomic Energy Scholarship (AES) Program
China Scholarship Council (CSC)
2019 Chinese Government Scholarship (China) Atomic Energy Scholarship (AES) of China 2019-2020 at Harbin Engineering University, China
Sep 2019
Technical Cooperation Fellowship Program
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
Fellow at “INT2018 - Supporting Knowledgeable Decision-making and Building Capacities to Start and Implement Nuclear Power Programmes” at Technical Cooperation Department
Jan 2017
Technical Cooperation Fellowship Program
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
Fellow at “INT2013 - Supporting Nuclear Power Infrastructure Capacity Building in Member States Introducing and Expanding Nuclear Power
Society Memberships
Aug 2024 - Present
Advisor
North American Young Generation in Nuclear (NAYGN)
Professional Development Committee contributions Mexican Liaison Advisory Services member to assist the NAYGN leadership team
May 2022 - Present
Mexican Nuclear Society
Mar 2018 - Present
WiN member
Women in Nuclear Global
Women in Nuclear Innovation Working Group Member WiN Mexico Chapter Member WiN Young Generation Member
Jul 2022 - Nov 2023
Technical Secretary
Mexican Network for Education, Training and Nuclear Research (REMECIN)
REMECIN facilitates cooperation in research, education and training in nuclear technology among the country’s nuclear area institutions, and promotes the preservation of knowledge. https://remecin.mx/
Expertise
nuclear reactor physics
fuel assembly
Chemical Engineering
Metallurgy
Nuclear Power Plants
design and innovation
scientific diplomacy
nuclear education and culture
high-performance computing
technical cooperation
Nuclear Reactors
project management
Knowledge Management
career management
Pedagogy in Education
Specialty
Science
Physics
Nuclear Physics
Sustainability
Water
Environmental Water Quality
Engineering
Chemical Engineering
Chemical Reaction Engineering
Photos of Florencia at KINGS, Kepco International Nuclear Graduate School in Korea
Photos of Florencia at Harbin Engineering University - China
Other awards and recognitions.
Acompáñanos este sábado 3 junio de 2023, para conocer a una talentosa y prodigiosa mujer de las ciencias. Originaria de Torreón, Coahuila, ella es Florencia Rentería, quien ha puesto en alto el nombre de México, y por supuesto de la hermosa Comarca Lagunera, gracias a sus estudios de especialización en tecnología nuclear en Corea del Sur y ahora en China, así como su colaboración en organismos internacionales promoviendo la cooperación, la ciencia, la tecnología así como programas sostenibles. Si queremos más mujeres en la ciencia no te pierdas esta super interesante conversación, obviamente en Las PRIMERAS... mujeres que Rompieron el Techo de Cristal.
Join us this Saturday, June 3, 2023, to meet a talented and brilliant woman in science. Hailing from Torreón, Coahuila, Florencia Rentería has brought great distinction to Mexico—and, of course, the beautiful Comarca Lagunera region—through her specialized studies in nuclear technology in South Korea and now China, as well as her work with international organizations promoting cooperation, science, technology, and sustainable programs. If you want to see more women in science, don’t miss this fascinating conversation—part of our series *Las PRIMERAS... Women Who Broke the Glass Ceiling*.
Specialized in nuclear energy, Florencia de los Ángeles Rentería is a PhD candidate at Harbin Engineering University, China, and a member of the Latin American Women in Nuclear Energy Chapter (WiNMX).
A graduate with a specialization in extractive metallurgy from the National Technological Institute of Mexico, La Laguna Campus, she decided to continue specializing in a field that is uncommon in the country: nuclear energy. Thus, she applied for a scholarship awarded by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
Her interest in nuclear energy arose from attending a conference given by Dr. Luis Carlos Longoria Gándara, director for Latin America and the Caribbean at the IAEA. At that time, motivated by the program she had applied to, she decided to focus on this field because it is an atypical area from which sustainable objectives for climate change can be developed.
The nuclear scientist became the first Mexican accepted into the program in South Korea, studying a Master’s degree in Nuclear Power Plant Engineering at KEPCO International Nuclear Graduate School (KINGS) from 2017 to 2019.
Specialized in Nuclear Reactor Design, she currently works with Nuclear Energy Systems developed in China at Harbin Engineering University. She is one of three Mexicans in the program and the only one from the National Technological Institute of Mexico system.
To pursue her PhD, her studies are funded by the International Atomic Energy Agency and China’s Ministry of Education through the “Atomic Energy Scholarships” program. Of the 10 students who enrolled, she is the only woman in the doctoral program.
According to the scientist, the benefits of nuclear energy are found mainly in the production of electrical energy, since nuclear energy is one of the most stable sources and can therefore produce electricity 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, demonstrating a high capacity for efficiency.
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Very inspirational. After having read the article by Russ Babcock, https://johnshanahan.substack.com/p/slip-sliding-away
We, in the west take ourselves for granted without substance because the western education system is definitely lacking the impiortance of math and science. As I was going through school about 60 years ago, we thought of Korea, China, as 'third world'. The roles are now reversed, I observe that we in Canada are 'third world', and our education system needs to dramaticlly change to provide our own students the motivation to take math and science instead of "basket weaving" courses that has been recently meantioned within our parliament.
Eric
Retired Nuclear Engineer
Canada
Inspiring. It's great to see the free exchange of technology that her educational experience represents. Good on her and good on her hosts. More people should seek to gain experience in countries that are leading the way in developing useful technologies. Nuclear offers the greatest bang for the buck in terms of energy generation when you take into account the service life of these assets.