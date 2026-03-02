John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World

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John Shanahan
Mar 2

This comment came by email from Eric Jelinski, Mechanical Engineer, Professional Engineer in Ontario, Canada. Search for Eric's articles about energy, climate science, plant and soil science on this website.

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Hi John; and memo to all students;

The future is in energy density, and greatly reduced emissions; ie nuclear energy.

There is no such thing as renewable. Renewable is ia fake idea/ideology. The materials for wind turbines, solar panels and electric cars are mined from the earth and refined using non-wind and non-solar power.

Eric

Eric Jelinski M. Eng. P. Eng.

Retired Nuclear Engineer

Stayner Ontario

eric_jelinski@sympatico.ca

https://www.linkedin.com/in/eric-jelinski-5157a212/?originalSubdomain=ca

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