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90% smaller, 10% more efficient and half the cost of steam turbines, the world’s only supercritcal CO₂ turbine supply chain starts shipping 10 years ahead of America.

Imagine a machine designed to suck giant, fluffy clouds of steam through a huge, spinning windmill: it takes a massive machinery to get much power out of it. Supercritical CO₂ turbines push a heavy syrup that flows like a gas¹ and is so dense and energetic that a smaller turbine recovers more power from the same heat. And unlike steam turbines, waterless SCO₂ turbines neither corrode turbine blades nor consume water. But wait! There’s more! They’re also

10% more efficient than conventional steam turbines.

90% smaller .

50% cheaper.

Another Chinese Supply Chain Coup

China has built a complete domestic supply chain for sCO₂ turbines, from turbomachinery, high-temperature materials, heat exchangers and compressors to system integrators. For over a year, the Chaotan One 30 MW commercial project has been demonstrating vertically integrated, end-to-end production capability—from design to grid connection—supported by SOEs like CNNC/NPIC and Shouhang, enabling rapid scaling and cost reduction. [We are doomed—Ed.]

The West Hasn’t Started

Western efforts remain at pilot stage. The US DOE-funded STEP Demo (10 MW sCO₂ plant at SwRI) achieved first electricity generation in 2024 and plans recompression cycle testing into 2025. European and US projects focus on R&D for high-temperature components and materials. No commercial-scale sCO₂ power systems operate yet; deployment lags China by several years.

Promising Applications

Industrial waste-heat recovery (steel plants) Concentrated solar power (CSP). 10% more power at half the cost?! Next-generation nuclear reactors (will shrink SMRs further) Shipboard and mobile power/propulsion(!!) 90% smaller in a ship’s engine room Geothermal and carbon-capture-integrated power cycles. Basically better energy capture cheaper. What’s not to like?

These leverage sCO₂’s compact size, high efficiency (>50%), and dry-cooling potential.

Building China’s sCO₂ Turbine Supply Chain

2009 : NPIC (CNNC) begins R&D on sCO₂ power conversion technology.

2019 : First stable full-power laboratory sCO₂ generation achieved.

2018–2025 : Shouhang Hi-Tech + partners develop 100 kW closed Brayton-cycle system (accepted Sep 2025); scaling to 10 MW & 25 MW prototypes for solar thermal (Dunhuang project).

Oct 2023 : Construction starts on Chaotan One demonstration project.

Dec 20, 2025: World’s first commercial sCO₂ power generator (Chaotan One) enters operation — 2 × 15 MW (30 MW total) waste-heat turbines at Shougang Shuicheng steel plant, Liupanshui, Guizhou. Manufactured by NPIC/CNNC. Efficiency: >85 % higher than steam systems; 50 % more net power output.

Projections

Prompt scaling to utility-size units for concentrated solar power (CSP), next-gen nuclear, waste-heat recovery.

2028: Molten-salt storage + sCO₂ demonstration (CNNC).

Long-term: Compact turbines for mobile nuclear reactors, ships, and spacecraft.

Key sources

China now leads global commercialization of sCO₂ turbines.

1

The gas’ energy state is called ‘supercritical’.

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