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Comment: John Shanahan

World War II officially began on September 1, 1939 when Nazi Germany invaded Poland. Factors leading up to war began several years earlier with Adolph Hitler’s rise to power in the 1930s and the Japanese invasion of Manchuria on September 18, 1931.

Similar pre world war events are happening for years with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and and for decades with continuous wars from involving the USA, Israel, Lebanon, Syria, Palestine, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Iran. Doesn’t it looks like WWIII is about to happen?

American Presidents Then and Now

Franklin Delano Roosevelt then and Donald Trump, now. Nothing could be more different than these two men and the staffs and politicians they work with. Nothing could be more different in the experience these two men had prior to the wars they got involved in. Nothing could be more different in how they conduct themselves while wars rage. Nothing could be more different than the voters who backed them.

How will things play out until war ends this time?

Aircraft carriers 1942

Rer Admiral Wade McClusky

84 years ago today, a pilot running out of fuel made a decision that won the Pacific War. Most Americans have never heard his name.



June 4, 1942. Six months after Pearl Harbor, Japan’s navy is undefeated. Four of the carriers that burned Pearl, Akagi, Kaga, Soryu, and Hiryu, are steaming toward Midway to finish off the US Pacific Fleet.



At 7:52 AM, Wade McClusky launches from USS Enterprise leading 32 Dauntless dive bombers. Here’s the detail nobody mentions: McClusky is a fighter pilot. He’d been given the air group weeks earlier and had barely flown a dive bomber in combat. Now he’s leading every SBD the Enterprise has at the most important target in the Pacific.



9:20 AM. He arrives at the intercept point where the Japanese fleet is supposed to be.



Empty ocean. Nothing for miles.



The Japanese had turned. Nobody knew where. And now McClusky owns the worst math problem in naval aviation: his fuel is bleeding away, and every minute he keeps searching, he condemns more of his own pilots to ditch in open water where nobody will find them.



Doctrine is clear. Turn back.



McClusky keeps going. He works a search pattern, squeezing miles out of dying fuel tanks.



9:55 AM. Far below, a single Japanese destroyer is cutting a white scar across the ocean at flank speed. It’s the Arashi, racing to rejoin the fleet after depth-charging the American submarine Nautilus. Think about that. A failed sub attack is about to give away the entire Japanese navy.



McClusky reads the wake like an arrow and follows it.



10:02 AM. The horizon fills with the entire Japanese strike force. Four carriers, their decks crammed with planes being refueled and rearmed. Fuel lines snaking everywhere. Bombs stacked in the open.



And here’s the miracle: the sky above them is empty. Minutes earlier, American torpedo squadrons had attacked at sea level and been annihilated. Torpedo 8 lost all 15 planes. One survivor, Ensign George Gay, watched what came next while hiding under his seat cushion in the water. Those doomed pilots dragged every Japanese fighter down to the waves. The door upstairs was wide open.



10:22 AM. McClusky pushes over from 14,500 feet. Both squadrons follow him down onto Kaga. It’s actually a mistake, doctrine said split the targets, but Lt. Dick Best catches it mid-dive, pulls out with two wingmen, and goes after Akagi alone. His single bomb pierces the flight deck into the packed hangar. It’s enough.



By 10:28, Kaga, Akagi, and Soryu, the third hit simultaneously by Yorktown’s bombers, are floating infernos. Six minutes. Three carriers that attacked Pearl Harbor, gone. Hiryu follows them to the bottom that evening.



The cost of McClusky’s gamble was real. Many Enterprise bombers never made it home, some shot down, others swallowed by the sea when their tanks ran dry. McClusky himself was jumped by two Zeros on the way out, took five bullets through his shoulder, and still flew his shot-up Dauntless back to the Enterprise.



Admiral Nimitz said McClusky’s decision “decided the fate of our carrier task force and our forces at Midway.” Japan never won another major battle.



One borrowed pilot. One destroyer’s wake. One choice to keep flying when every gauge said go home.

3:55 PM · Jun 4, 2026 572.9K Views

Aircraft carriers 2026

American aircraft carriers are experiencing embarrassing design and “accident” problems: plumbing problem, fire accident. These major problems are not combat related. How will issues like this affect their ability to fight while under attack?

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