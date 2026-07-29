Read the source document here.

By Jo Nova

The AI hell-for-leather race has taken an ominous turn.

One of the biggest problems with AI is that when it is trained on material generated by AI the output of each generation gets worse. It’s a feedback loop that degrades performance, so there is an arms race for original human generated content and models have run out of internet texts so they are consuming books. Printed material made before 2022 is now highly valued because it is free of AI slop content.

Anthropic, owned by Google, and Meta have been sued in the US for downloading millions of pirated books to train their AI models. It has come out in court documents that to reduce the copyright risk, Anthropic has launched a program called ‘Project Panama’. This is where they quietly buy books in vast lots, and slice then down the spine, scan all the pages and pulp the remains. This is called ‘destructive scanning’. Because they are the owner of the books, technically, this is not a breach of copyright (at least in the US).

Large booksellers have noticed a surge in high volume sales starting a few months ago.

Not surprisingly, internal documents show that Anthropic didn’t want this practice to be widely known as they knew it wouldn’t win them many friends.

By Frank Chung, News.com.au

Artificial intelligence labs are in a new arms race to buy up millions of rare books, slicing them open, scanning the pages and pulping the remains — sparking concerns that the last remaining copies of out-of-print texts are being destroyed on an industrial scale.

Rare booksellers across Europe are seeing a similar surge in purchase requests which they suspect are coming from AI labs in America.

Pieter de Vries, an antiquarian bookseller in Haarlem, recently received an email from a person identifying herself as Nataly from Singapore-based company 2077AI, Dutch news site BNR reported.

The woman wrote that the company was undertaking a “a new project focused on collecting books in multiple languages, currently mainly in English”. “We have compiled a very extensive list of editions that we are currently trying to acquire, and we plan to place a fairly large order,” the email said.

The attached list contained 3000 English-language titles organised by ISBN number, ranging from books on fairytales and folklore to technical manuals and science texts.

“Anthropic kept Project Panama confidential, not because it was illegal, but because it looked bad,” ISBNdb says in an article on its website. “Destroying millions of books evokes images of burning libraries, even if the law was on their side.”

ISBNdb, like other bulk buying services, promises to keep AI buyers anonymous, noting that “the optics problem is real”. “‘AI company destroys two million books’ is not a headline that generates sympathy,” it states, while arguing that “the framing of destruction as vandalism mistakes the nature of what is actually happening”.

As Hedgie says: My Take — This got to me.

A bookseller told 404 Media that rare books with almost no surviving copies are being fed into this pipeline. Books that survived wars, fires, and centuries of handling are being shredded so an AI can learn to write a better marketing email.

ISBNdb’s website literally says “‘AI company destroys two million books’ is not a headline that generates sympathy,” and they still built an entire business around making it happen quietly. They offer NDAs as a feature. They coach clients to call it “digital preservation.”

I’ve covered AI companies scraping the internet, torrenting libraries, and stealing music. This is worse because it’s irreversible. You can re-upload a website. You can reprint a bestseller. You can’t replace the last three copies of an 18th-century botanical text once someone shreds them for training data. And the judge said it’s legal. So it’s going to accelerate. “We shred rare books and offer NDAs so nobody finds out” is a legitimate business model in 2026. What a timeline.

What if the destruction is a feature not a bug?

Perhaps there is even a darker competitive element. What if each AI company wants to stop other companies from using the same material? If that’s the case, then buying the last three copies would be part of the plan, even though they only want to scan one?

Thankfully, at least Elon Musk says he asked his team to preserve the rare books and “scan them the hard way”.

One rare book seller has noticed the strange buying that started in April, but suspects it is a form of arbitrage rather than AI consumption. But he’s only speculating.

The AI companies are claiming they are digitizing old books to preserve them, but once the hard copy is gone, there may not be another copy, and sometimes books are much more than just ink and paper. And databases, as we all know, are not forever….

Once the original hardware is gone, there is nothing to check the copy against. History can be rewritten:

“Every record has been destroyed, or falsified,

every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted,

every statue renamed, every date has been altered.

And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute.

History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present

in which the Party is always right.

— George Orwell

The famous example of photo degradation as AI learns from AI generated images:

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