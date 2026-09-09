Source: Email from authors.

Adapted from the following discussion: Brendan Godwin 6 th March 2025

https://www.researchgate.net/post/The_physical_processes_of_global_warming_and_climate_change--How_can_alternative_viewpoints_be_resolved/696

Yes when you pump up a bike tyre the air in the tyre heats up. That's because as you are pumping you are doing work on the gas. When you stop pumping you stop doing work and the air cools back down to ambient again.

When gravity pushes down on the atmosphere it is doing work on the air and it heats up. When a gas is compressed, it does negative work and its temperature rises. James Maxwell detailed the Poisson relation, (derived from the ideal gas law) and can be represented using this formula, by which the increase in pressure as gas descends in a gravitational field can be calculated;

Pe =Ps exp(gH/RT)

Where;

Pe absolute pressure at end of column in kPa

Ps absolute pressure at start of column in kPa

g 9.8 m/s² acceleration due to gravity

H vertical depth in metres

R 287 ave temperature on Earth in Kelvin

T temperature of gas in Kelvin

This is the process that sets the initial compressed temperature. But it doesn't stop there. The Sun heats the Earth and starts a convective process by heating the surface air by conduction and causing the air to rise. As the air rises it decompresses and cools. This cool air then falls. As it falls it recompresses and heats back up again. This process does not create any new heat. This process is described below and is the process that maintains the initial compressed temperature.

A rule now can be followed; that whenever any gas flows downward in a gravitational field, some of its potential energy is converted to enthalpy, producing an increase in pressure, internal kinetic energy and hence temperature; and the amount of this conversion can be calculated according to the following formula (Holmes, 2018) 1 ;

H = PV + U (in Joules/kg)

Where;

H is enthalpy

P is pressure

V is volume

U is specific internal energy

This gas can be air or CO₂ - the composition of the gas does not matter. The downward flow, and the commensurate upward flow in a troposphere can be described as convection. The properties mentioned above are all thermodynamic properties of state, and therefore enthalpy must be also. Why does descending gas heat up? Because potential energy is converted to kinetic energy through enthalpy, as the gas is compressed - essentially by gravity. Adiabatic convection stores energy in the body of an atmosphere by the process of converting kinetic energy (which can be lost to the system by thermal radiation) into potential energy (which cannot be lost to the system by thermal radiation). Adiabatic convection stokes the atmospheric reservoir with energy and is the smoking gun that explains the atmospheric thermal gradient, the lapse rate, and the atmospheric surface thermal enhancement. To extend this line of thought, it can now be said that a thermal gradient is always formed in a thick atmosphere compressed by a gravitational field, (when the sun is shining on the planet powering the convection), in accordance with this equation;

Td/H = g/Cp

Where;

Td the temperature differential (lapse rate 9.8 K/km)

H the height differential (km)

g acceleration due to gravity (9.8076 m/s²)

Cp specific heat of the atmosphere (Joule/kg/Kelvin)

For example;

9.8/1 = 9.8076/Cp

9.8 = 9.8076/Cp

1 Holmes, R. I. (2018). Thermal Enhancement on Planetary Bodies and the Relevance of the Molar Mass Version of the Ideal Gas Law to the Null Hypothesis of Climate Change. Earth, 7(3), 107-123.

http://www.sciencepublishinggroup.com/journal/paperinfo?journalid=161&doi=10.11648/j.earth.20180703. 13

Cp = 9.8076/9.8

Cp = ~1.001

It can immediately be seen that the rate of warming depends on two things; the strength of the gravitational field and the heat properties of the atmosphere.

Gravity compresses Earth's atmosphere doing work on the air which causes it to heat up. The Sun continues to do work on Earth and it's atmosphere and maintains that initial compressed temperature.

Thousands of mining and aviation engineers world wide rely on the adiabatic auto-compression formulas backed up by thousands of experiments.

Mining engineers need to calculate the temperature at the bottom of mine shafts then calculate the amount of ventilation required to keep the mine shaft at a comfortable temperature for mine workers. After they make their calculations, they go down the shaft and measure the rock temperatures which give them the amount of geothermal heat being applied to the air via conduction. Then they measure the air temperatures. These measurements validate their calculations. For most mine shafts in Australia, the bottom shaft air temperature is 50% geothermal and 50% adiabatic auto-compression. For the deep mines in South Africa the geothermal temperature has a higher percentage.

Aviation engineers make similar calculations for the purposes of calculating ventilation requirements inside the cabin of aircraft for passenger comfort. At 10,000 metres altitude, the atmospheric pressure is 347 mb and the air temperature is -39°C. When pressurized back to cabin pressure, the air will heat up from compression and may then need to be cooled before pumping through the aircraft. E.g. When pressurized back to 1 atmosphere the air temperature is 45°C.

The equations used by both mining and aviation engineers are very similar. Mining engineers use:

Pe =Ps exp(gH/RT)

while aviation engineers use:

P = P0 × exp(-g × M × (h - h0)/(R × T))

The natural greenhouse effect myth explained.

In calculating the greenhouse effect, the average temperature of the Earth without the greenhouse effect was taken to be 255 degrees Kelvin (-18 deg. Celsius). This is the result obtained by taking one quarter of the Solar constant of 1370 Watts per square metre, namely 342.5 W/m^2 as the average irradiance over the spherical surface of the Earth relative to a circular disk of the same radius - the area of a sphere being four times that of a circular disk of the same radius. This was reduced by a factor of three tenths to account for the albedo, 0.3, of the Earth’s surface giving an amount of 239.8 W/m^2 heating of the surface equivalent to a temperature of 255 deg.K ( -18 degrees Celsius ) from the Stefan-Boltzmann law.

The mathematical model used to determine the Greenhouse Effect was an entirely inappropriate model so the resulting figure of 33 degrees Celsius is a measure of the bias in the model and does not define anything relevant to the real Earth. 2

From Joseph Postma 3 :

Greenhouse theorists treat the entire Earth as a fully-illuminated disk (with no night-time) with -18°C worth of solar heating in their models. This requires one-quarter of the incident solar flux to adjust for the correction factor ratio in going from a spherical surface area (p = 4) to a disk (p = 1).

Greenhouse theorists average the solar input heating energy over the entire surface area of the Earth.

● This is the same point as discussed just above, in using a projection factor of p=4. But to make the point more clearly: the entire surface of the Earth is not simultaneously illuminated by the incoming solar energy around all sides, but only half of the Earth is ever actually illuminated. When the solar input heating is incorrectly averaged over the entire Earth at once, there isn’t a high enough radiative energy flux density to explain why the temperature ever gets above -18°C. Therefore a greenhouse theory must be proposed in order to explain why the ground temperature is +15°C.

2 The Greenhouse Effect Dockery 2019. Greenhouse_effect.pdf 14 October 2019 https://climateauditor.com/

3 Understanding the Thermodynamic Atmosphere Effect Joseph E. Postma (M.Sc. Astrophysics, Honours B.Sc. Astronomy) March, 2011

https://climateofsophistry.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/11/understanding-the-atmosphere-effect.pdf

Postma, J (2023)

Postma presentation: Planetary Physics 201: Earth Temperature Livestream lecture Sept 16, 2023.

Earth’s Thermodynamic Energy Budget Posted on 2020/02/10 by Joseph E Postma https://climateofsophistry.com/2020/02/10/earths-thermodynamic-energy-budget

It is simply wrong to say that the solar energy spreads itself instantaneously over the entire earth at once and reduces the wattage heating intensity by a factor of four.

Postma’s Spherical Average System Output equation is:

Fo(1-α)/4 = 240W/m2 = 255K or -18°C

The same result can also be gained using the Stefan-Boltzmann equation:

T = ⁴√ Ks x (1-albedo)/4σ

The 33°C difference between the theoretical and measured temperature of the Earth is said, or more correctly, assumed to be the natural greenhouse effect.

Adiabatic auto-compression falsifies this 33°C natural greenhouse effect.

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