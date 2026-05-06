Source: Academia

Many people stick to the dogma they’ve been told by man-made global warming alarmists like James Hanse, completely ignoring the presence of oceans and the tremendous roles they play in determining variable climate all over the globe. Claiming to be able to determine global warming by a supposedly direct relationship of infrared radiation interacting with very small amounts of “greenhouse gases” is as questionable as claiming that you can operate a gasoline powered car using coffee!

A comparison of the characteristics of infrared spectra with the wavelength distribution of solar and terrestrial radiation reveals contradictions and inconsistencies that cannot be explained by the greenhouse effect hypothesis. These contradictions can be resolved by abandoning the notion that the absorption of infrared radiation is identical to heat. It is demonstrated that such a departure is consistent with the theory of heat capacity and current understandings of the nature of molecular vibrations.

Introduction

In modern climatology, as represented by experts from the UN IPCC, it is generally accepted that the global warming observed over the last 100-150 years is primarily due to an increase in the concentration of so-called greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. The concept of greenhouse gases was introduced in the theory of the greenhouse effect, for which numerous definitions have been proposed (see [1]). Numerous experts regard the greenhouse effect theory as "settled science." At the same time, it has not been possible to identify a single publication containing a physical rationale and direct experimental confirmation of the existence of the greenhouse effect. At the very least, within the bibliography on global warming and the greenhouse effect [2]—which comprises about 4,000 entries— there is not a single document bearing an appropriate title.

The aim of this article is to analyze the physical essence of the concepts defining the greenhouse effect, as well as their consistency with established facts and laws of physics. It is appropriate to begin with the definitions of the theory's fundamental concepts, as presented in the IPCC reports.

IPCC definitions of the greenhouse effect and greenhouse gases

In the IPCC First Report (1990), the relevant definitions are included in the Policymakers Summary: “Greenhouse effect, a simplified explanation of which is as follows. Short-wave solar radiation can pass through the clear atmosphere relatively unimpeded. But long-wave terrestrial radiation emitted by the warm surface of the Earth is partially absorbed and then re-emitted by a number of trace gases in the cooler atmosphere above. Since, on average, the outgoing long wave radiation balances the incoming solar radiation both the atmosphere and the surface will be warmer than they would be without the greenhouse gases. The main natural greenhouse gases are not the major constituents, nitrogen and oxygen, but water vapour (the biggest contributor), carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, and ozone in the troposphere (the lowest 10-15km of the atmosphere) and stratosphere” [3]. - In commenting on this definition, let us begin by drawing attention to two circumstances. First, the distribution of incident solar energy across wavelengths [4] indicates that the near-infrared range (0.75– 4 µm) accounts for a substantial portion of this energy—a range, moreover, that encompasses the absorption bands of certain greenhouse gases. Second, it is noted here that nitrogen and oxygen do not participate in this process; how, then, is one to explain the evident fact that the atmosphere as a whole undergoes heating?

Definitions of the greenhouse effect and greenhouse gases in the IPCC Fourth Assessment Report (2007) are provided in the Annex. The concept of "thermal infrared radiation" is also employed. “Greenhouse effect. Greenhouse gases effectively absorb thermal infrared radiation, emitted by the Earth’s surface, by the atmosphere itself due to the same gases, and by clouds. Atmospheric radiation is emitted to all sides, including downward to the Earth’s surface. Thus, greenhouse gases trap heat within the surface-troposphere system. This is called the greenhouse effect. Thermal infrared radiation in the troposphere is strongly coupled to the temperature of the atmosphere at the altitude at which it is emitted. In the troposphere, the temperature generally decreases with height. Effectively, infrared radiation emitted to space originates from an altitude with a temperature of, on average, –19°C, in balance with the net incoming solar radiation, whereas the Earth’s surface is kept at a much higher temperature of, on average, +14°C. An increase in the concentration of greenhouse gases leads to an increased infrared opacity of the atmosphere, and therefore to an effective radiation into space from a higher altitude at a lower temperature. This causes a radiative forcing that leads to an enhancement of the greenhouse effect, the so-called enhanced greenhouse effect”. [5, p.946]. “Greenhouse gas (GHG). Greenhouse gases are those gaseous constituents of the atmosphere, both natural and anthropogenic, that absorb and emit radiation at specific wavelengths within the spectrum of thermal infrared radiation emitted by the Earth’s surface, the atmosphere itself, and by clouds. This property causes the greenhouse effect. Water vapour (H2O), carbon dioxide (CO2), nitrous oxide (N2O), methane (CH4) and ozone (O3) are the primary greenhouse gases in the Earth’s atmosphere. Moreover, there are a number of entirely human made greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, such as the halocarbons and other chlorine- and bromine-containing substances, dealt with under the Montreal Protocol. Beside CO2, N2O and CH4, the Kyoto Protocol deals with the greenhouse gases sulphur hexafluoride (SF6), hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) and perfluorocarbons (PFCs)”. [5, p.947]. “Thermal infrared radiation. Radiation emitted by the Earth’s surface, the atmosphere and the clouds. It is also known as terrestrial or longwave radiation, and is to be distinguished from the near-infrared radiation that is part of the solar spectrum. Infrared radiation, in general, has a distinctive range of wavelengths (spectrum) longer than the wavelength of the red colour in the visible part of the spectrum. The spectrum of thermal infrared radiation is practically distinct from that of shortwave or solar radiation because of the difference in temperature between the Sun and the Earth-atmosphere system”. [5, p. 953].

Regarding these definitions, it is worth noting that the classification of substances into natural and anthropogenic—and, even more so, into those permitted or prohibited by one international agreement or another—bears no relation to the physical nature of the processes involved. On the contrary, such a classification raises the question: why does a rare substance (such as a fluorinated ether) end up on a "blacklist," while a ubiquitous product like ammonia (NH3)—which is known to absorb infrared radiation—goes entirely unmentioned?

Regarding the definition of "thermal infrared radiation," there is an evident ambiguity in distinguishing between the effects of solar and terrestrial radiation—particularly in the wavelength region where these fluxes overlap. We lack direct experimental evidence to determine the specific range within which radiation is capable of heating gases. At the same time, it is well established that the Earth's surface is heated specifically by solar radiation—specifically, the portion of the visible spectrum ranging from yellow to red, as well as near-infrared radiation. Naturally, this raises the question: why, then, cannot atmospheric gases also be heated directly by solar radiation?

The IPCC Sixth Assessment Report (2023) provides the definition of greenhouse gases only in Annex I: «Greenhouse gases (GHGs) Gaseous constituents of the atmosphere, both natural and anthropogenic, that absorb and emit radiation at specific wavelengths within the spectrum of radiation emitted by the Earth’s surface, by the atmosphere itself, and by clouds. This property causes the greenhouse effect. Water vapour (H2O), carbon dioxide (CO2), nitrous oxide (N2O), methane (CH4) and ozone (O3) are the primary GHGs in the Earth’s atmosphere. Human-made GHGs include sulphur hexafluoride (SF6), hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and perfluorocarbons (PFCs); several of these are also O3-depleting (and are regulated under the Montreal Protocol)».[6, p. 124]. - This definition essentially reiterates the list of greenhouse gases from the Fourth Assessment Report, but omits any mention of "thermal infrared radiation"—that is, the very element that relates to the physical nature of the greenhouse effect. No further comment is required.

IPCC proofs of the greenhouse effect

The definitions of the greenhouse effect and greenhouse gases cited above essentially constitute a set of assertions that are substantiated neither within the texts of these voluminous reports nor in the references to relevant studies. The sole attempt to provide evidence for the existence of the greenhouse effect is found in the First Report [3, p. 22]. This involves: a) a comparison of Earth's average global temperature with a hypothetical "effective" temperature; b) a comparison of temperatures on Earth, Venus, and Mars; and c) the parallelism between atmospheric CO2 concentration and average global temperature.

The incorrectness of the first and second proofs was discussed previously [7, 8]. Parallelism, in itself, does not prove the existence of a causal link. Furthermore, paleoclimatic data reveal significant temperature fluctuations in the absence of any noticeable changes in CO2 concentration. Even in the event of complete synchronicity between these changes, it is logical to attribute the increase in atmospheric CO2 concentration accompanying rising temperatures to a decrease in its solubility in water—which covers more than 70% of the Earth's surface. Therefore, the possibility that CO2 influences temperature requires independent physical evidence in any case.

Observations and experiments related to the greenhouse effect

It follows from the definitions of the greenhouse effect that its essence lies in the absorption by greenhouse gases of the Earth's infrared radiation, which leads to an increase in atmospheric temperature and the subsequent re-emission of radiation by these gases back down toward the Earth's surface. The theory posits that this effect manifests as an increase in the average annual global temperature. Since the existence of a general pattern is typically reflected in specific instances, it is natural to examine temperature observation data.

Global and local temperature trends.

A statistical analysis of global and local temperature trends was previously conducted [9]. In the case of global trends, discrepancies were observed in the trend values and correlation coefficients derived from sets of temperature anomaly data spanning the period 1850– 2020, as presented by different organizations (NOAA and GISS). For the analysis of local temperature trend data for 33 cities covering the same or a similar time period were utilized. The values of of the local trends differed by a factor of several—both from other local trends and from the global trends. In the majority of cases, a positive local trend was detected; however, in isolated instances, this trend was not statistically significant (characterized by a low correlation coefficient) or even negative. These results are inconsistent with the notion of a decisive role played by a single factor (the greenhouse effect) in climate change.

Water vapor in the greenhouse effect.

Water vapor—referred to in IPCC definitions as the "primary greenhouse gas" and "the biggest contributor" to the greenhouse effect—differs from other gases due to its extremely uneven distribution within the atmosphere, ranging from 4% down to mere hundredths of a percent. Since meteorological data includes measurements of relative humidity alongside temperature readings, it is possible to directly compare temperature values and water vapor concentrations across various locations. In this context, the concentration of water vapor varies not by a factor of 1.5 over a period of 150 years—as is the case with CO2—but rather by a factor of 2 to 3 at any given moment in time. Consequently, one might expect to observe a distinct manifestation of the greenhouse effect attributable to water vapor. However, a comparison of local average temperatures for locations situated at the same latitude with air humidity characteristics reveals no statistically significant correlation [10]. On the contrary, in locations with a more humid climate, the average temperature is lower due to more frequent and prolonged cloud cover.

The influence of volcanic eruptions on atmospheric temperature.

Over the past two centuries, the most powerful volcanic eruptions have occurred on islands in the Indian and Pacific Oceans: Tambora, Indonesia (1815); Krakatoa, Indonesia (1883); and Pinatubo, Philippines (1991). These eruptions were accompanied by the release into the atmosphere of vast quantities of water vapor, carbon dioxide, and sulfur dioxide (SO2)—all substances that absorb infrared radiation within Earth's emission spectrum. However, no temperature rise consistent with the greenhouse effect was observed; on the contrary, in every instance, a decrease in temperature was noted—so much so that the year following the Tambora eruption (1816) became known in Europe as the "Year Without a Summer." The explanation for this phenomenon is well-established: solid microparticles of volcanic dust, along with liquid microparticles formed by the condensation of SO2 in the stratosphere, effectively block incoming solar radiation from reaching the Earth's surface for extended periods. In any event, this phenomenon does not serve to validate the greenhouse effect.

Laboratory experiments.

In an experiment conducted in 1856 by Eunice Foote, it was found that when identical vessels containing air and carbon dioxide were heated in the sun, the temperature in the vessel containing carbon dioxide was higher [11]. However, this result has not been reproduced by anyone. Conversely, in recently conducted experiments [12, 13], it was found that the temperature in the vessel containing CO2 was slightly lower. Discussion of these results is complicated by the fact that, in none of these cases, are there precise data regarding the quantity of gas in the vessels, nor is it possible to measure the amount of thermal energy absorbed by the objects. The availability of such data would have made it possible to verify compliance with the fundamental heat capacity equation, which relates the change in a substance's temperature ( Δ t) to the amount of absorbed heat (q), the substance's mass (m), and its specific heat capacity (c) :

q = m c Δ t

Failure to satisfy this equation would contradict both the generally accepted physical theory of heat and direct measurements of the heat capacity of various "greenhouse" gases.

It's safe to say that the idea of heating substances by passing infrared radiation through them is being experimentally tested daily in thousands of laboratories worldwide. The infrared spectra of solids, liquids, and gases are being studied at concentrations thousands and millions of times higher than the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. Not a single experimenter has reported any increase in the temperature of the samples being studied.

The idea of greenhouse gas back-radiation toward the Earth's surface, accepted in greenhouse effect theory, also contradicts infrared spectroscopy. Indeed, the expected back-radiation in the spectrometer cell should be directed not only back toward the radiation source, but also toward the sensor recording the radiation. In this case, it is impossible to determine the absorption of radiation, since back-radiation cancels out the absorption.

Kitchen observations.

We see that direct experimental proof of the interaction of radiation with greenhouse gases is extremely difficult and, at least to date, has not been obtained. Therefore, it makes sense to consider facts that allow us to judge the relative role of radiation from heated bodies and conduction in air heating.

An aluminum pot of food on a gas stove. While cooking, I point an infrared thermometer at the open pot from a distance of 25 cm, recording the temperature (around 180 °F), and then, at the same distance from the sides, I note the temperature on the side of the pot (around 140 °F). I then repeat the measurements after turning off the burner at a distance of about 18 cm and note the temperature: 166 °F above the pot and 89 °F on the side. Obviously, the temperature difference above the pot and on the side is smaller in the first case due to the rising combustion products. However, in both cases, it is significantly higher above the pot (air convection and conduction + radiation) than on the sides of the pot (radiation + comparatively lower conduction and convection). Note that the infrared thermometer records the same temperature of the pot at a distance of about 1 m, where the heat is practically imperceptible. This indicates a rapid decrease in radiation energy with distance from the heated object. A thermos. The main part of a thermos is a double-walled flask with the space between the walls evacuated of air (a Dewar flask). The product to be kept hot or cold is placed inside the flask. The vacuum between the flask walls prevents heat transfer through conduction, while the mirror coating of the flask's inner walls reflects thermal radiation. The relative importance of these heat transfer mechanisms can be judged when a thermos is damaged. A crack in the flask, leading to a leak, renders the thermos unusable, even though it damages only a tiny portion of the mirror coating. Therefore, the role of thermal conductivity is far more important than that of radiation.

The physical nature of the atmospheric heating process

It is generally accepted that the Earth's surface is heated by solar radiation, and heat from the heated surface is transferred to the atmosphere. The greenhouse effect theory attributes the decisive role in this process of heat transfer via terrestrial radiation to only trace "greenhouse gases," each of which is opaque to infrared radiation in certain regions of the spectrum. To understand the process, we need to know the answers to the following questions: 1) how do different types of radiation differ in their heating capacity; 2) how does radiation interact with gas; 3) what is the relative role of the various mechanisms of heat transfer from the earth to the atmosphere. We will attempt to find answers to these questions in the works of classical physics.

Heating power of radiation.

The difference in the heating power of various colors of visible radiation and invisible (infrared) radiation was apparently first discovered by the German-British astronomer William Herschel in 1800, a description of whose work is given in the journal American Scientist [14]. Later, this question was studied by the Italian physicist Macedonio Melloni (1798-1854). Referring to his work, James Clerk Maxwell wrote in his book "Theory of Heat": "the blue and green rays have very little heating power compared with extreme red” and “Melloni found that different substances absorb different kinds of radiation heat” [15, p.233-234]. However, modern physical theory does not predict what type of radiation and in what frequency range heats a particular substance. In each specific case, this can be judged based on observations and experiments.

High-energy radiation, based on known facts, does not produce a thermal effect. Gamma radiation is the highest-energy part of the solar spectrum and represents a stream of photons with energies exceeding 10 keV (1.6×10-15 J), which is more than 10,000 times greater than the energy of visible light photons. On Earth, gamma radiation sources include natural and artificial radioactive isotopes of several elements. In laboratories, these isotopes are stored in containers whose walls absorb this dangerous radiation. The temperature of the outer surface of the container remains the same as the room temperature. The energy of X-rays is in the range of 100 eV to 100 keV; none of the patients visiting dentists have felt any heat in their mouths during dental X-ray examination. Substances also do not heat up under the influence of ultraviolet radiation. The increase in temperature in the stratosphere compared to the tropopause is explained not by direct heating of gases by radiation, but by exothermic chemical reactions of the products of molecular breakdown and ozone.

According to Herschel and Meloni observations, infrared radiation has the ability to heat, at least for solids and liquids. However, the precise wavelength range that is effective is unknown; the entire range of infrared radiation from 0.75 µm to 1 mm is generally accepted. This can be roughly estimated from the characteristics of infrared heaters. Effective ranges are known for ceramic systems (2-10 µm), quartz heating elements (1.5 - 8 µm) and quartz tungsten elements with peak intensity at 1-1.6 µm (Wikipedia). There are no data on any sources of thermal radiation operating in the range above 10 µm up to microwave ovens with a radiation source (magnetron) operating effectively in the range of 10-12 cm.

In all cases, the wavelength ranges responsible for the heating effect were determined empirically. Current physical theory does not allow us to determine which radiation can be converted into heat when interacting with matter.

The effect of radiation on gases.

The idea of selective absorption of heat by individual atmospheric gases was apparently formulated by American astrophysicist Samuel Langley in 1884. This idea formed the basis of the greenhouse effect hypothesis, which Svante Arrhenius formulated in 1896 in a form closely resembling modern concepts [16]. Langley wrote (quoted in [16]): “the temperature of the earth under direct sunshine, even though our atmosphere were present as now, would probably fall to -200 o C, if that atmosphere did not possess the quality of selective absorption”.

Langley himself soon acknowledged the calculation's error, attributing to the Moon, which has no atmosphere at all, an "average effective" temperature of +45°C, which also differs radically from the actual values. Nevertheless, the idea of selective gas absorption formed the basis of Arrhenius's greenhouse effect hypothesis, which equates the ability of certain gases to block infrared radiation with their absorption of heat.

One of the most outstanding physicists, James Clerk Maxwell, held fundamentally different views on the mechanism of atmospheric heating; the first edition of his book, "Theory of Heat," was published back in 1871. Maxwell considers three processes of heat diffusion (transfer)—conduction, convection, and radiation [15,p. 10]. However, he does not indicate the priority of any of these processes or the possibility of separately determining their contributions. In the section of the book devoted to the thermodynamics of gases (Chapter XI), the relationship between the temperature, pressure and volume of a gas is considered on the basis of the ideal gas laws common to all components of the atmosphere, and the ability of a gas to absorb heat is determined by its heat capacity. Maxwell does not provide any specific indications about the possibility of heating the atmosphere directly by solar radiation or radiation emanating from the earth.

The theory of thermal radiation is discussed in Max Planck's well-known monograph [17]. The problem of the interaction of radiation with atmospheric gases, which interests us specifically, is not discussed here. Moreover, Planck writes that "Throughout the following discussion it will be assumed that the linear dimensions of all parts of space considered, as well as the radii of curvature of all surfaces under consideration, are large compared with the wave lengths of the rays considered” (p.3).It is obvious that we are talking about the interaction of thermal radiation with solids and liquids, since the size of atmospheric gas molecules is less than 1 nm, which is thousands of times smaller than the wavelengths in the infrared range.

Regarding the possibility of direct heating of the atmosphere by radiation, Planck writes: “When, with a clear sky, the sun stands in the zenith, only about two-thirds of the direct radiation of the sun reaches the surface of the earth. The remainder is intercepted by the atmosphere, being partly absorbed and changed into heat of the air, partly, however, scattered and changed into diffuse skylight. This phenomenon is produced probably not so much by the particles suspended in the atmosphere as by the air molecules themselves”. [17, p.10]. Using modern terms, we can say that the absorption of solar heat by the atmosphere is determined, according to Planck, by the presence of suspended particles (aerosols) in a solid and/or liquid state, but not by the interaction of radiation with gas molecules. In relation to the problem under consideration, the most interesting question is how Planck described the absorption of thermal radiation by a gas. On this subject, on page 53, it is stated: “There is but one medium that is diathermanous for all kinds of rays, namely, the absolute vacuum, which to be sure cannot be produced in nature except approximately. However, most gases, e.g., the air of the atmosphere, have, at least if they are not too dense, to a sufficient approximation the optical properties of a vacuum with respect to waves of not too short length”. Despite the uncertainty of this description, it can be concluded that Planck does not consider the possibility of direct heating of atmospheric air by solar radiation, although the indication of the role of density allows us to consider such direct heating possible for the atmosphere of Venus.

The question of the absorption of Earth's thermal radiation by the atmosphere is not mentioned in Planck's book. There are also no theoretical provisions that would allow us to judge the identity of thermal radiation and infrared radiation within the absorption range of greenhouse gases, as assumed in the greenhouse effect hypothesis.

Einstein's article [18] is devoted to describing the absorption and emission of radiation by gas molecules. Of fundamental importance is the following statement: “But if these hypotheses on the interaction between radiation and matter turn out to be justified, they must produce rather more than just the correct statistical distribution of the internal energy of the molecules: for there is also a momentum transfer associated with the emission and absorption of radiation; this produces, purely through the interaction between the radiation and the molecules, a certain velocity distribution for the latter. This must evidently be identical with the velocity distribution of the molecules which is entirely due to their collisions among themselves, i.e. it must agree with the Maxwell distribution. It has to be required that the mean kinetic energy of a molecule (per degree of freedom) should be equal to ½ kT in a Planck radiation field of temperature T. This requirement should hold independently of the nature of the molecules under consideration and independently of the frequencies emitted or absorbed by them”. In physics, momentum is the measure of an object's motion, defined as the product of its mass and velocity. Therefore, Einstein is referring to an interaction of radiation with a molecule that leads to a change in the molecule's kinetic energy, which determines the temperature of the gas. According to Einstein, this interaction does not depend on the nature of the molecules or the frequency of the radiation. This idea is completely inconsistent with the hypothesis about the specific role of molecules capable of absorbing infrared radiation in certain frequency ranges, and therefore, contradicts the greenhouse effect.

Ultimately, we can conclude that the idea of a special role for gases that block infrared radiation in heating the atmosphere is not supported by the works of classical physicists such as Maxwell, Planck, and Einstein. The observational and experimental results mentioned above also fail to support this idea. The question therefore arises as to whether the fundamental concept of the greenhouse effect can be substantiated through a detailed analysis of greenhouse gas spectra. Evidently, doing so requires comparing the spectral characteristics of these gases with the wavelength distribution of energy in solar and terrestrial radiation.

Energy absorption by gases in the greenhouse effect theory

Let's imagine that, despite all the arguments and facts presented above, the greenhouse effect theory is correct, and let's see how the conclusions of this theory agree with reality. According to theory, the primary mode of heat transfer is radiation. Infrared absorption is identical to heat absorption, and heat absorption by the atmosphere is determined by gases that absorb infrared radiation. These greenhouse gases trap radiation emitted by the Earth and partially re-radiate it back to the surface, thereby delaying the transfer of heat from the Earth to space.

This raises a question: If gases have absorption bands in the wavelength range of incident solar radiation, shouldn't this reduce the amount of solar energy reaching the Earth? To answer this, let's compare the wavelength range of solar radiation in the infrared region and the absorption bands of some greenhouse gases.

Absorption of solar radiation in the infrared region.

The distribution of solar energy by wavelength has been studied in detail [4]. Four bands in the infrared region are highlighted here:

The amount of energy at wavelengths greater than 4 µm can be considered negligible, at least in comparison with the energy absorbed by greenhouse gases according to theory.

In the infrared spectrum of CO2, according to the National Institute of Standards (NIST), there are two adjacent bands in the region of solar radiation: 3580 - 3630 and 3690 - 3740 cm-1 [19]; positions of the centers of the bands are at the wavelengths about 2.77 and 2.7 µm, correspondingly. Along with CO2, other greenhouse gases exhibit absorption bands in the region of solar radiation falling on the earth:

Since, according to the greenhouse effect theory, the absorption of infrared radiation is equivalent to the absorption of heat, these data imply that absorption in the region of incident solar radiation prevents some of the radiation from reaching the Earth's surface, thereby preventing surface heating, creating an "anti-greenhouse" effect. As far as we know, this circumstance is not commented on in any studies on the greenhouse effect.

Intensity of terrestrial radiation.

To understand how the greenhouse effect theory determines the role of greenhouse gases in the absorption of terrestrial radiation, one can look at the results of calculations of the Earth's energy balance [25]. The magnitude of the radiative energy of the earth's surface is determined here using the Stefan-Boltzmann equation (without correction for emissivity) based on the average value of global temperature in 2000-2004 and is 396 W/m2 . For greenhouse gases, the energy balance provides a retroradiative energy of 333 W/m². This energy flow is directed from the atmosphere to the surface, implying that at least an equal amount of energy goes upward into space (it is unclear how radiation directed parallel to the surface is accounted for). Even if we assume that back radiation energy accounts for half the energy absorbed by greenhouse gases, it turns out that greenhouse gases absorb more energy than Earth emits. Moreover, the energy of greenhouse gases (666 W/m²) is almost two times greater than the total energy received by Earth from the Sun (341 W/m²). Since the contradictions in the accepted energy balance have been discussed in detail elsewhere [26], we will consider the absorption of terrestrial radiation energy by greenhouse gases based on spectral data.

To do this, let us consider the position of the absorption bands of some gases on the curve of the distribution of radiation energy by wavelength. The equation of this curve, derived by Planck [17, p. 199], in modern literature includes the coefficient 2π and is called distribution of spectral intensity function [27]:

I ( λ , T) = 2π c 2 h λ -5 [exp (ch/λ kT) -1)]-1 , where c= 2.998×10 8 m s -1 , h = 6.626×10-34J s, k = 1.380×10 -23 J K -1 , c2 h = 5.955×10-17 J m2 s -1 (W m-2 ) , ch/k = 1.4388×10-2 m K.

The function I = f ( λ) at different values of T is the curve with maximum which position is defined by Wien's law: λmax = b/T; b =2898 μm K. For example, at T =288 K the maximum is near 10 μm and I = 2.53× 107 W m-3 ; values of of I are negligibly small in comparison with maximum value at λ = 4 μm (1.37×106 ) and λ = 50 μm (4.41×105 ). In the 4–50 µm region, the aforementioned greenhouse gases exhibit absorption bands:

roximate assessment of the relative role of various bands in greenhouse gas spectra in the absorption of terrestrial radiation, one can compare the energy values corresponding to the band centers with the maximum radiation energy.

At first glance, these data provide insight into the relative roles of various greenhouse gases in absorbing terrestrial radiation. At the very least, it is evident that the primary absorption peak of CH4 captures a relatively larger share of energy than that of CO2, while the N2O spectrum features two effective peaks. Naturally, this in no way implies the differences in "global warming potentials" that the IPCC attributes to these gases [6] —specifically: CO2 at 1, CH4 at ~30, and N2O at ~270; rather, it would be more reasonable to assume that these values are of the same order of magnitude. These same results give rise to another question—one to which the greenhouse effect theory offers no answer. The three aforementioned greenhouse gases possess absorption bands situated within the region of minimum terrestrial radiation intensity (3.3–4.5 µm)—a region where, incidentally, the energy of sun radiation is also negligibly small. It thus appears that, for certain absorption bands of a given molecule, energy from the external field is available, whereas for others, it is demonstrably insufficient. It would be prudent to revisit this paradox later, taking into account the theory of molecular structure.

Energy of terrestrial radiation vs absorbed energy.

Change of intensity of radiation at constant temperature is described by the function I = f (λ), and total value of energy E = ∫ I dλ in the range from λ1 to λ2 where λ values can be selected at both ends of the curve, and where the magnitude of I is sufficiently small compared to the maximum. Calculating the area under the curve over the interval from 4 to 80 µm at T = 288 K yields a value of 387 W/m², which closely matches the result obtained using the Stefan-Boltzmann equation for total area (390 W/m²). Calculating the areas corresponding to the intervals of the CO2 absorption bands at 13.8 –15.6 µm and 4.2 – 4.4 µm yields values of 42.5 and 0.46 W/m², respectively. Thus, the energy that CO2 can absorb within the region of its main band amounts to only 42.5/387 = 0.11 of the total terrestrial radiation energy. This fraction must be even smaller considering that- as is evident from spectrum [19]- the transmittance value for this band, with the exception of the peak, does not drop below 0.3. Since transmittance T and absorbance A are related by the equation A = -log₁₀T, for T = 0.3, A = 0.52. So, complete absorption does not occur here. It would likely be possible to calculate the fraction of energy absorbed by each greenhouse gas more precisely by converting the spectrum—currently presented in terms of transmittance versus wavenumber—into a function of absorbance versus wavelength, and then superimposing this graph onto a Planck curve. However, the resulting estimated value for carbon dioxide indicates that this fraction is quite negligible, rendering any further refinement unnecessary. Moreover, it remains unclear how to determine the actual quantity of energy absorbed by a greenhouse gas based solely on its spectrum.

Amount of energy absorbed by a gas.

I asked Google: How much energy can a single CO2 molecule absorb? The AI's response—which, as is known, is programmed in accordance with the greenhouse effect theory—stated: “A single molecule of carbon dioxide (CO2 ) absorbs infrared (IR) energy primarily in the 15-micrometer (15 µm) range, which corresponds to roughly 1.32×10-20 Joules per photon. This absorbed energy excites the molecule's vibrational modes, causing it to heat the atmosphere through collisions before re-emitting the energy.”

First and foremost, it must be clarified that the calculated photon energy refers not to the vibrational mode in general, but specifically to the peak at 15 µm located within the 13.8–15.6 µm band. The energy value can be calculated using Planck's formula (E = hν = hc/λ) for any given frequency (or wavelength) in the spectrum. Nevertheless, let us disregard the shape and position of this and other CO₂ absorption bands and assume that the magnitude of absorbed energy cannot, at the very least, be less than one photon per molecule. It is possible to find total number of CO2 molecules in the atmosphere. The mass of atmosphere is generally considered to be 5.15×1018 kg, and and the mass fraction of CO2 , corresponding to the volume fraction of 0.00043, is 0.00063, from which the total mass of CO2 is 3.24 × 1015 kg. Using the molar mass of CO2 (44.01 kg/kmol) and Avogadro's number (6.022 × 10²³ molecules/mol), we determine the total number of CO2 molecules in the atmosphere of 4.433×1040 . If each molecule absorbs only one photon with an energy of 1.32 × 10⁻²⁰ J, then the total amount of absorbed energy will be 5.85×10²⁰ J. At the same time, the total amount of energy that the Earth receives from the Sun is approximately 1360 W/m²; calculated based on the Earth's surface area as an ideal smooth sphere (5.1×10¹⁴ m²), this amounts to 6.94×10¹⁷ J s-1 . It follows from this that, in order to transfer to carbon dioxide an amount of energy corresponding to just a single peak in the spectrum, the entirety of the energy received from the Sun over a period of 843 seconds (a 14 minutes!) would be required.

The calculations performed in this chapter, based on the principles of greenhouse effect theory, lead to perplexing and contradictory conclusions. First, since all major greenhouse gases possess absorption bands within the spectrum of incoming solar radiation, it follows that they should partially intercept this radiation, thereby reducing the heating of the Earth's surface. Second, it turns out that the absorption bands of the primary greenhouse gas CO₂ correspond to only a negligible fraction of the total energy of terrestrial radiation, as calculated using Planck's equation. Third, calculating the energy corresponding to just a single peak in the CO₂ spectrum yields, on a global scale, an absurdly high value that exceeds the energy of solar radiation many times over.

Discussion

The physical essence of the greenhouse effect hypothesis lies in the assertion that the absorption of infrared radiation by certain atmospheric gases is identical to the absorption of heat. It is stated that these specific gases—known as greenhouse gases—absorb the infrared radiation emitted by the Earth's surface, which has been heated by the Sun, and reradiate it back toward the Earth, thereby retaining a portion of the thermal energy within the Earth-atmosphere system. The metric adopted to quantify a greenhouse gas's capacity to retain energy is "radiative forcing" (or "radiative efficiency"), a value that varies significantly among different substances. The aggregate values of energy fluxes are presented in Earth's energy balance. Let us examine the internal consistency of the core concepts underlying the greenhouse effect hypothesis, as well as their alignment with empirical evidence and the laws of physics.

1) The definition of the greenhouse effect in the IPCC First Report states that "Short-wave solar radiation can pass through the clear atmosphere relatively unimpeded”. - Solar radiation cannot be considered short-wave. Approximately half of its energy falls within the near-infrared range, from 0.75 to 4 µm. In the Earth's energy balance presented in the Fourth IPCC Report [5, p. 96], the atmosphere is attributed a solar energy absorption value of 67 W/m², i.e., 40% of the amount absorbed by the Earth's surface. This is in no way consistent with the assertion that solar radiation passes freely through the atmosphere.

2) The list of greenhouse gases [5, Table TS.2, pp. 33–34] consists primarily of certain halogencontaining organic compounds. Most of these compounds may enter the atmosphere in extremely minute quantities (on the order of parts per trillion) and, due to their high molecular weight, cannot be uniformly distributed throughout the atmosphere. At the same time, the list excludes many widely prevalent gases that absorb infrared radiation—such as ammonia (NH3 ), hydrogen sulfide (H2 S), sulfur dioxide (SO2 ), hydrocarbons, alcohols, and others. This fact casts doubt on whether the IPCC experts were guided by scientific principles when compiling this list. It also raises doubts regarding the reliability of the assessment of both the overall contribution of greenhouse gases to absorption and the specific role played by individual gases.

3) Water vapor is considered as «Earth's most abundant and significant natural greenhouse gas responsible for approximately half of heat -trapping greenhouse effect. Water vapor, unlike CO2 is a “feedback” gas whose atmospheric concentration is determined by temperature” (AI definition). First and foremost, it must be noted that it is incorrect to consider water vapor "natural," as human activity exerts a significant influence on its concentration and distribution—specifically through the combustion of hydrocarbon fuels, biofuels, and hydrogen; the evaporation of water in industrial processes; and irrigation. Moreover, water vapor is distributed extremely unevenly throughout the atmosphere: it accounts for approximately 4% in humid tropical rain forests, yet merely hundredths of a percent in icy deserts. The uneven distribution of water vapor in the atmosphere offers an opportunity to estimate the greenhouse effect of water vapor by comparing average local temperatures at locations situated at the same latitude but differing in air humidity. Such calculations have been performed [28]; their results indicate that, in most cases, temperatures are lower in the more humid locations. This can be explained by the effect of increased cloud cover; however, the greenhouse effect of water vapor is not substantiated.

4) During volcanic eruptions, vast quantities of greenhouse gases—primarily carbon dioxide and water vapor—are released into the atmosphere. Major eruptions have invariably led to subsequent cooling, a phenomenon attributed to the blocking of solar radiation by aerosols present in the volcanic emissions. In such instances, the greenhouse effect—that is, the capacity of greenhouse gases to absorb radiation and retain heat—was in no way discernible.

5) As indirect evidence of the greenhouse effect, IPCC experts (First Assessment Report, 1990) view the discrepancy between the global mean temperature and the so-called effective temperature of the Earth (33 K, or thereabouts) is attributed to the greenhouse gas effect. However, the calculation of these temperatures is based on a conceptual model in which the Earth is treated as an idealized, smooth sphere possessing a constant temperature and radiating as a black body. The very applicability of such a model to actual facts requires independent verification.

6) Another piece of indirect evidence for the greenhouse effect is considered to be a comparison of temperatures on Earth, Mars, and Venus based on the carbon dioxide content of their atmospheres. — Temperature differences are determined primarily by the planets' distances from the Sun and the inclinations of their orbits, and—in the case of Venus—also by the incomparably longer duration of its daylight hours. Calculations demonstrate that the atmospheric conditions of Venus and Earth can be described by the ideal gas law; consequently, it is essential to account for the differences in atmospheric pressure (which differ by a factor of more than 90). The partial pressure of CO2 on Mars is higher than that on Earth; however, the temperature there is significantly lower.

7) The parallelism between average global temperature and the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. - Parallelism does not constitute proof of a causal relationship. If such a connection exists, independent analysis is required to determine the cause and effect. Certain indisputable facts are well-established: the solubility of greenhouse gases—specifically CO2 and methane—in water decreases as temperature rises; furthermore, water covers more than 70% of the Earth's surface. The dependence of gas solubility in water on temperature explains the data obtained from studies of ice cores from Antarctica and Greenland. At the same time, there is no evidence of independent fluctuations in atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations in the past.

8) There is no direct physical experiment confirming the existence of the greenhouse effect. Such an effect—were it to exist—could be detected by observing the heating of a gas in a spectrometer cell and/or the sell itself during the recording of the infrared spectra of various substances. The IPCC assigns values of so-called "radiative efficiency" to various greenhouse gases that differ by orders of magnitude (for example, by a factor of 37,000 between SF6 and CO2). The atmospheric concentration of SF6 is on the order of parts per trillion—that is, tens of millions of times lower than the concentration found within a spectrometer cell. Nevertheless, no thermal effect has been detected for SF6, nor for any other substance.

9) By definition, the greenhouse effect is determined by the ability of greenhouse gases to absorb radiation emitted by the Earth. An analysis of the spectral energy distribution for solar and terrestrial radiation reveals that the energy of solar radiation is negligible at wavelengths of 4 µm and greater, while the energy of terrestrial radiation is negligible at 4 µm and less. All major greenhouse gases possess absorption bands within the spectral regions of both terrestrial and solar radiation. Consequently, a single gas can simultaneously impede the heating of the Earth's surface by solar radiation and retain the heat radiated by that surface. Absorption bands exist that correspond to both high and very low energy levels of the external field. The assumption that the magnitude of energy absorbed by a molecule is determined solely by the energy of the external field—rather than by the intrinsic nature of the molecule itself—is physically unfounded.

10) In publications concerning the greenhouse effect, it is impossible to find a direct answer to the question: how much energy can a single greenhouse gas molecule absorb? Nevertheless, AI— which, as is well known, is programmed in accordance with current conceptions of the greenhouse effect—attributes the energy absorbed by the CO2 molecule to only one peak at 15 µm. However, it turns out that if a single CO2 molecule were to absorb such amount of energy, all the carbon dioxide in the atmosphere could absorb several hundred times more energy than the Earth receives from the Sun—a truly obvious manifestation of absurdity.

The search for a rational explanation for all the listed inconsistencies and contradictions leads to the necessity of rejecting the idea that the ability of various gases to absorb infrared radiation influences the temperature of the atmosphere. The rejection of this idea is based on a consideration of the molecular vibrations that determine absorption in the infrared region.

The existence of these vibrations is determined not by the influence of an external field on the molecule, but by the intrinsic nature of the molecule itself. The electrons forming chemical bonds are in continuous motion—or, more precisely, the density of the electron cloud is constantly fluctuating. This variation adheres to specific rules; in particular, the density of the cloud fluctuates within defined limits. Consequently, the energy of any given vibration is determined by the energy difference between specific quantum levels. For instance, the energy associated with the asymmetric stretching of a CO₂ molecule along the O=C=O axis corresponds to a wavelength of approximately 4.3 µm, whereas the energy associated with the bending of this axis corresponds to a wavelength of about 15 µm. Of fundamental significance is the fact that both the assignment of wavelengths to specific types of vibrations and the calculation of vibrational energies are performed solely on the basis of molecular parameters: atomic masses, bond lengths, and bond energies. Modern methods enable the calculation of the positions of absorption bands within the infrared spectra of complex molecules.

Based on this, one can understand why the greenhouse effect hypothesis cannot explain the insufficiency of solar and terrestrial radiation energy available for absorption by carbon dioxide in the 4 µm region. In reality, an external field is not required for molecular vibration to occur; the vibration is generated within the molecule itself.

This means that, in the absence of external influence, transitions between energy levels occur within the molecule. A photon from an external field—whose energy corresponds to the transition energy—is absorbed by the molecule precisely at the moment of the transition from a lower to a higher level. This photon imparts no additional energy to the molecule, as the transition is driven by the molecule's own internal energy. Consequently, this implies that the photon does not effect a "transfer of momentum" (in Einstein's terminology [17]) and, therefore, does not influence the kinetic energy of translational motion—nor, correspondingly, the temperature of the gas.

A similar process occurs regarding the absorption of photons from a radiation source within an infrared spectrometer. Molecules of the substance under investigation, situated within the spectrometer cell, absorb a photon of corresponding energy at the precise moment when the molecule's electron cloud transitions to a state corresponding to the upper energy level of a specific vibrational mode. This photon fails to reach the sensor element—a phenomenon that manifests itself in the observed spectrum. It remains unclear precisely how the energy of the photon, once captured by the molecule's electron cloud, is subsequently dissipated. The only certainty is that it did not affect the molecule's kinetic energy (as the temperature remained unchanged) and that it was not re-emitted by the molecule with its original energy (for had it been, it would have reached the sensor, rendering the recording of a spectrum impossible).

All of the above leads to the conclusion that the central premise of the greenhouse effect hypothesis— namely, the asserted identity between a substance's capacity to absorb infrared radiation and its capacity to absorb heat—contradicts the facts and is physically incorrect.

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