Source: Academia, AI

Many people stick to the dogma they’ve been told by man-made global warming alarmists like James Hanse, completely ignoring the presence of oceans and the tremendous roles they play in determining variable climate all over the globe. Claiming to be able to determine global warming by a supposedly direct relationship of infrared radiation interacting with very small amounts of “greenhouse gases” is as questionable as claiming that you can operate a gasoline powered car using coffee!

This paper, “About physical essence of the greenhouse effect” by Aleksandr Zhitomirskiy, presents a critical analysis of the physical foundations of the greenhouse effect (GHE). The author argues that the current consensus—which attributes global warming primarily to the absorption of infrared radiation by trace gases—contains fundamental physical inconsistencies.

The following summary outlines the core arguments, evidence, and conclusions presented in the document.

1. Critique of IPCC Definitions

Zhitomirskiy begins by examining the evolving definitions of the greenhouse effect provided by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) across its various reports (1990, 2007, and 2023). He highlights several perceived flaws:

The “Thermal” Distinction: The author notes that the IPCC distinguishes between “solar” (short-wave) and “terrestrial” (long-wave/thermal) radiation, yet fails to explain why the near-infrared portion of solar radiation—which overlaps with greenhouse gas absorption bands—is not considered a direct heating agent for the atmosphere.

Selective Gas Classification: He questions why certain gases are “blacklisted” based on international protocols (like the Montreal or Kyoto Protocols) rather than their physical properties, pointing out that ubiquitous gases like ammonia (which also absorb IR) are often omitted from the discussion.

Lack of Experimental Rationale: The author asserts that despite the IPCC’s voluminous reports, there is a lack of direct experimental evidence or a clear physical rationale that confirms the existence of the greenhouse effect as a “settled science.”

2. Challenging the “Proofs” of the Greenhouse Effect

The paper identifies and disputes the three primary “proofs” often cited in the IPCC’s First Report:

Effective vs. Actual Temperature: The IPCC claims a 33 K difference between Earth’s actual mean temperature and a hypothetical “effective” temperature (calculated assuming no atmosphere). Zhitomirskiy argues this calculation is technically incorrect as it misapplies black-body radiation laws to a non-black-body system. Planetary Comparisons: The comparison of temperatures on Earth, Venus, and Mars is dismissed as insufficient evidence for GHE, as these planets have vastly different atmospheric pressures and compositions. CO2 and Temperature Parallelism: While the IPCC points to the historical correlation between CO2 levels and temperature, the author argues that parallelism does not prove causality. He suggests that rising temperatures could instead cause an increase in CO2 due to decreased solubility in the oceans.

3. Observational Inconsistencies

Zhitomirskiy presents several observational data points that he believes contradict the greenhouse gas hypothesis:

Global vs. Local Trends: Statistical analysis of temperature data from 1850–2020 shows that local temperature trends vary wildly between cities and regions. Some areas show negative trends, which the author argues is inconsistent with a single, globally dominant factor like the GHE.

Water Vapor Correlation: As the “primary greenhouse gas,” water vapor concentration varies significantly across the globe. However, the author notes that comparisons of average temperatures at the same latitudes show no statistically significant correlation with air humidity, suggesting water vapor does not drive temperature in the manner predicted.

Volcanic Eruptions: The paper observes that massive volcanic eruptions (e.g., Pinatubo, Krakatoa) result in short-term cooling due to aerosol-driven solar reflection, further emphasizing the dominance of solar radiation over internal atmospheric “trapping.”

4. The “Physical Essence”: IR Absorption vs. Heat

The most significant scientific challenge posed by the author involves the distinction between Radiant Energy and Thermal Energy:

The Heat Capacity Argument: Zhitomirskiy argues that the ability of a substance to absorb infrared radiation is not identical to its ability to “absorb heat.” Heat is a property of material particles (kinetic energy), whereas radiation is an electromagnetic field property. He maintains that the heating of a gas is governed by the Law of Heat Capacity , not its IR opacity.

Molecular Vibrations: The paper suggests that molecular vibrations (revealed by IR spectra) are intrinsic to the molecules themselves and driven by electron motion, rather than being “caused” by external IR radiation. He posits that a photon is only absorbed if its energy matches a transition that was already occurring, meaning it doesn’t necessarily “add” new thermal energy to the system.

Black-Body Misconceptions: The author emphasizes that gases do not behave like black bodies. Therefore, using the Stefan-Boltzmann or Planck equations to calculate “back-radiation” from the atmosphere to the Earth is physically inappropriate.

5. Conclusion: A Call for Reassessment

The paper concludes that the greenhouse effect hypothesis relies on a conflation of concepts—specifically, the idea that the absorption of specific IR wavelengths translates directly into atmospheric warming.

Zhitomirskiy suggests that by abandoning the notion that IR absorption is identical to heat, the “contradictions and inconsistencies” in modern climatology can be resolved. He advocates for a return to classical thermodynamics and heat capacity theory to explain atmospheric temperature fluctuations, rather than relying on the “settled science” of the greenhouse gas narrative.

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