Jon Boone, environmentalist, artist, author, documentary producer, and formal intervenor in wind installation Public Service hearings (for which he created his website, Stop Ill Wind, in order to share his PSC findings with the larger world), has lived in Maryland most of his life. He had a 30 year career as an academic administrator with the University of Maryland, College Park. Along the way, he was a co-founder of the North American Bluebird Society. In retirement, he lived for many years in the mountains of far western Maryland. Today, he lives near Baltimore, spending time with family and trying to make sense of a world largely gone mad via mendacious policy making, institutional capture at virtually every level, and a palpably intentional perversion of truth through smokescreens of out of context accuracies. He also continues to write, enjoy the natural world, and, through his art, pay homage to the beauty in it. He remains dedicated, daily, to the joys of sprinting, following the maxim: Be quick. But don’t hurry.

Observations by John Shanahan:

We are defined by qualities of goodness, talent, learning, wisdom, how we relate to others, with nature, and how we change through a life time.

Jon Boone has exceptional skills with vocabulary and use of the English language, composition, observing and appreciating nature, painting birds in the sky, water, woodlands, and fields in all seasons, technical understanding of wind turbines, and the roles played by government officials, and alarmists of all types. There are few people who do all these things so well.

This essay presents some of his art and writing. We can easily appreciate his art. His writing in all areas, but particularly about the wind turbine industry is as good as his paintings of birds.

Studies and paintings of birds and their environment

Jon spends considerable time in the field observing birds and working on bird tracking projects.

Jon Boone

Jon Boone

Jon Boone

Jon Boone

Jon Boone

Jon Boone

Jon Boone

Articles about wind energy and related government policies.

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