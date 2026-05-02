The Judeo-Christian Bible is a collection of history, wisdom, and stories. Various Christian faiths use the Bible in different ways, some literally, others more as a basic reference, and others to establish their own religious principles and dogma.

After a long life, I think about the Bible differently than in my youth. I divide the Bible into three parts:

Part 1 - The description of the beginning of the universe up to the story of Adam and Eve. Part 2 - History of humanity from Adam and Eve to the life of Christ. Part 3 - The story of the life of Christ, the writing of the New Testament, and the history of Christianity to the present.

This is different than the standard two-part division into the Old and New Testament.

Let me explain.

Part 1 - This part discusses the beginning of the universe up to the existence of humans. It parallels science’s studies of the same period. There are many similarities.

Part 2 - After “Adam and Eve” eat the forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden where they didn’t have to work, “God” is displeased and casts the stain of “Original Sin” on the souls of all humans thereafter and people have to work to survive. Everyone is affected until the end of time and the Final Judgement. Those born after Adam and Eve and up to the time of Christ’s crucifixion go to Limbo when they die. It is a holding place for thousands of years until Christ dies to atone for their stain of Original Sin. Then, they can be judged and based on how they led their lives, they go to Hell of Heaven.

After “Adam and Eve” are cast out of the Garden of Eden, their “sons” fight. Cain kills Abel. That should be a lot worse than eating a forbidden fruit. Humans have been killing each other ever since. Christians are involved in breaking the Ten Commandments, wars and conquests as much as other people.

Part 3 - After Christ’s death and resurrection, Christianity teaches that people are still born with the stain of Original Sin. But it can be “washed away” by the right Baptism. Different denominations of Christianity have varying opinions as to which faith’s Baptism washes away the stain of Original Sin. What matters is whether you believe in Salvation through Jesus Christ. A lot of humanity never learns about Jesus Christ and the Trinity. Jews and Muslims learn about Christ but do no accept Christ as the Savior.

My questions late in life: