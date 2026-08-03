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When John XXIII baptized Jews

John XXIII and John Paul II: Two Catholic saints for the Jews

Pope John XXIII and Judaism

Pope John, As Papal Delegate, Issued Special Passes to Save Jews

Born 1881. A village near Bergamo. His family worked land they did not own.

Seminary at 11. Priest at 22. Then the First World War took him. Italian army. Stretcher work in the hospitals.

1925 the Church sent him to Bulgaria. 10 years there. He made a friend. King Boris III. That mattered later.

1935 they moved him to Istanbul. Delegate to Turkey and Greece.

A polite way of putting a man on a shelf.

Then the war came. Turkey stayed neutral. Istanbul filled with spies. Every road out of Europe ran through it.

1942 a man came to see him. Chaim Barlas. Jewish Agency. Rescue Committee.

He asked Roncalli to help the Jews of Bratislava.

Roncalli answered him. So will it be. If God helps me, we shall get it done.

Barlas kept coming back. Every time news came from Poland, Roncalli clasped his hands and wept.

He wrote it down himself. Poor children of Israel. Every day I hear their moans all around me.

So he worked. He wrote to his old friend King Boris. Asked him to let the Jews of Bulgaria leave.

December 1943 the chief rabbi of Palestine cabled him. Italian Jews about to be shipped to the camps. Please ask the Pope.

Roncalli did it. The deportations stopped for a while.

The German ambassador in Turkey was Franz von Papen. Once chancellor of Germany.

He came with an offer. Join us against the godless Soviets.

Roncalli answered him. And what shall I tell the Holy Father about the Jews who have died?

April 4 1944. He wrote to the Vatican man in Budapest. The immigration certificates he had already sent had saved the lives of the people who got them. He had just taken 3 more packages from the Jewish Agency.

Then Hungary. Eichmann. Trains every day.

An American came to see him. Ira Hirschmann. War Refugee Board.

Roncalli listened while he described it. Nodded at every point. Then he pulled his chair closer.

Asked quietly. Do you have contacts in Hungary who will help?

The American said yes. Roncalli waited a few seconds.

Then asked if Jews would agree to be baptised.

He already knew nuns were handing baptism papers to Jewish children. The Nazis accepted them. Nobody checked.

Hirschmann said Roncalli handed over thousands of certificates on the spot. No conditions attached.

And that Roncalli said it plainly. Not one of these people becomes a Catholic.

It was paper. That was all. Paper that got you past a checkpoint.

They called it Operation Baptism.

Historians have argued about the scale for 40 years. Verolino, who was inside the Budapest mission, denied the numbers flat out. Others think Hirschmann mixed the baptism papers up with the immigration ones.

Nobody disputes the mail bags. Turkish visas. Palestine papers. Straight into Budapest through the nuns of Sion.

June 1944 the Auschwitz report reached Istanbul. Two men had escaped the camp and written down what was inside it.

Barlas brought it to him June 24. Roncalli read it and wept.

He sent it to the Vatican. He cabled Pius XII again and again.

No answers came back.

Letters in his own hand survive. He criticised the Vatican for not doing enough. He wondered why the men who could act would not.

One historian puts the Hungarians who got out on his papers at 12,000. Another says 50,000. Nobody agrees.

Israel has never named him Righteous Among the Nations. Yad Vashem says the risk element is not met, and that a diplomat has to have defied his own superiors. Roncalli worked through his, not against them.

People have argued about that ruling for 25 years. They are still arguing.

Somebody’s grandmother walked past a checkpoint holding one of his papers. She never learned his name. He never asked her to.

That was 1944. He had 19 years left.

November 1944 Paris. 1953 Venice. Cardinal.

October 28 1958 the cardinals made him pope. Age 76. Everyone said he was a caretaker.

He was not.

1959 he cut one word out of the Good Friday prayer. Perfidious. It had sat in front of the word Jews for centuries. He deleted it.

1960 American Jewish leaders came to see him. He opened his arms. Said I am Joseph your brother.

His own name was Giuseppe.

October 11 1962 he opened the Second Vatican Council. June 3 1963 he died. Age 81.

They called him the Good Pope.

1965. The Council ruled it. The Jews did not kill Christ.

The Church had let that charge stand for 1,900 years. It fed every pogrom in Europe.

A sharecropper’s kid took it out.

He started with a rubber stamp and a canvas mail bag.

He finished by making the oldest institution in the West stand up and say it had been wrong since the beginning.