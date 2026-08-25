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John Shanahan
Aug 25Edited

I have been following publications about weather and climate since John Holdren, Barack Obama's Science Advisor, started writing his alarmism about these topics in the 1970s.

Weather is what is the set of all physics that is actually happening at a small or large location at a given time. It varies from place to place and moment to moment continuously. That is becasuse the Earth is a rotating, orbiting sphere with a tilted axis.

Climate can be a general scientific description (cold desert, hot desert, tropics, temperate zone, arctic) or a mathematical average of a weather parameter, like temperature, over 30 years or longer.

Weather presents lots of information that follow the macro-, atomic-, and sub-atomic- laws of physics. Earth's weather differs from weather on other planets due to the vast amounts of water, carbon dioxide, and hydrocarbons that have supported animal, marine, and plant life for more than a billion years.

Climate is a very limited description of weather. The physics used to describe climate is incomplete and can provide either conservative or wrong answers . Authors should acknowledge this and be very careful when criticizing the works of others. Because climate is an average, a change in the average can not be related to changes in the parameters of weather. That applies to the average of two data points and to the average of millions of data points.

This paper, "A New First-Principles Framework of Earth's Energy Budget: Part 1" describes broad processes of weather. It goes a lot further than the simple flat Earth models that always face the Sun and do not account for the many roles of the oceans and the atmosphere-ocean water cycle that are the basis of the United Nations, American and European man-made global warming alarmism policies.

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John Shanahan
Aug 25Edited

This comment is posted by me on behalf of Ulrich O Weber in Germany. Please reply here. I will post his responses to your replies and comments. Thanks.

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I consider it beneficial for interested readers to learn that the additional phenomena - which, according to the authors in Section 7.3, lie beyond the scope of my model of hemispheric convection - are in fact included in my model.

Of course, an approach based solely on the geometry of the dayside hemisphere of Earth would hardly have sufficed for nearly 70 posts on the German EIKE blog. In those EIKE articles, I examined the hemispheric approach in the context of various atmospheric and climatic phenomena, gradually summarizing the results in blog posts at EIKE. These insights - regarding the day-night cycle, the seasons, the solar climate zones, meridional energy transport via global circulation systems, and an alternative to the "radiation altitude" concept in the GHE model - prompted me to integrate all these findings into the hemispheric approach and rename it the "hemispheric convection model." A summary of my fully developed hemispheric convection model, which serves as a rival to the GHE paradigm, was ultimately published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal

(https://doi.org/10.4236/acs.2026.162023)

Markus Ott’s critique of the GHE model is more rigorous and far more detailed than my geometric alternative and my critique of the simplified solution to the radiative transfer equation:

https://markusott.substack.com/p/the-fake-physics-of-the-greenhouse

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