Summer vacation on planet Earth, the Water Planet, where CO2 supports the miracle of life.

There is no valid scientific reason for the tragedy of 70 years of man-made global warming alarmism.

Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, says that man-made carbon dioxide is a serious pollutant. We must restrict the use of fossil fuels and sequester man-made CO2. That is a bad fantasy!

See a great explanation of weather and climate in the article below.

[John Shanahan, retired civil engineer, professional engineer]

Terigi Ciccone, USA, Randolph Kinney, USA, Gerald Ratzer, Canada, and Grok

August 24, 2026

Executive Summary for Policymakers

This paper is written in clear, accessible language so that non-specialists can follow the argument without specialized training. It addresses a practical question: how does Earth actually handle the energy it receives from the Sun? A more accurate answer can help societies become better stewards of energy policy, public resources, and environmental goals.

In recent decades, the observational and analytical tools available to climate science have improved substantially. Continuous satellite measurements of the planetary energy budget, more precise spectroscopic data, and new analytical methods—including modern AI-assisted reasoning—now make it possible to distinguish more clearly between energy merely rearranged within the climate system and energy that crosses the boundary to space. These advances allow us to re-examine older, highly simplified pictures of the energy budget with greater care, precision, and new questions.

Three findings illustrate the value of this clearer accounting. First, the large difference between surface energy flows and the energy that ultimately leaves to space is primarily due to internal processing—storage, transport, and transformation—rather than a single long-lived reservoir of trapped heat. Second, only a modest fraction of surface-emitted infrared radiation escapes directly to space; most interacts with the atmosphere before the planetary energy budget is balanced. Third, the timescales of these internal processes range from minutes to centuries, so rapid throughput must not be mistaken for permanent accumulations.

Taken together, these distinctions support a more precise approach to energy and environmental policy: one that can meet genuine needs for reliable energy, a clean environment, and affordable costs without resorting to oversimplified descriptions of the climate system.

Introduction

This paper is Part I of a planned two-part treatment. It presents a comprehensive, system-wide account of Earth’s energy flows—from solar input through storage, transformations, transport, and final radiation to space. A companion paper (Part II) will subsequently examine the long-standing difficulties surrounding downwelling long-wave radiation (“back radiation”) and evaluate the “ghost photon” hypothesis in detail. With that division of labor stated, we now proceed with Part I.

This document presents a first-principles framework for understanding Earth’s energy system. It begins with the solar energy intercepted by a rotating sphere and traces that energy through absorption, storage, transformation, transport, and eventual radiation to space. The central claim is simple: the large difference between the energy fluxes leaving the surface and the energy that ultimately escapes to space is not a single “trapped” quantity. Rather, it reflects the internal accounting of a dynamic system that continuously converts, transports, and temporarily stores energy across a wide range of timescales and spatial scales.

The framework incorporates three key advances. First, it adopts the hemispherical treatment of the Stefan–Boltzmann relation developed by Uli Weber, which eliminates the artificial –18 °C starting point. Second, it examines the surface-to-space difference across distinct physical pathways—adiabatic conversion, latent-heat release, residual radiative exchange, friction, and storage—while keeping their very different timescales explicit. Third, it notes the near-surface regime, where continuum assumptions weaken, and collisional thermalization of infrared radiation may constitute an additional Earth internal energy cycle. That topic is briefly discussed herein, and a full discussion of the novel Ghost photons is reserved for a soon-to-be-published Companion paper, Part II.

The goal is not to deny the role of radiatively active gases but to place that role in proper proportion within a complete earth energy-system description. The following sections develop the argument step by step and then subject the resulting framework to a first-principles stress test against the principal alternatives currently under discussion.

Part-1 – The Earth–Sun Relationship

The Sun emits energy continuously in all directions. Earth intercepts only a tiny fraction of that output. The solar constant — the flux measured at Earth’s average distance from the Sun on a surface perpendicular to the Sun’s rays — is approximately 1361 W m⁻². Because Earth is a sphere, this energy is intercepted over a disk of area πR² but is distributed over the entire surface area of the sphere, 4πR². As a result, the global-average flux at the top of the atmosphere is one-fourth of the solar constant, or roughly 340 W m⁻². This geometric factor of four follows directly from the planet’s spherical shape.

Of the 340 W m⁻², approximately 100 W m⁻² is reflected back to space by clouds, ice, snow, and the surface. The remaining ~240 W m⁻² is absorbed by the Earth system.

(Note: The numerical values for the global energy budget — approximately 340 W m⁻² incoming, 100 W m⁻² reflected, 240 W m⁻² absorbed, 255 K effective radiating temperature, and 288 K mean surface temperature — are representative modern estimates derived from standard observational analyses and may vary slightly across datasets and over time.)

If one inserts this net absorbed flux into the Stefan–Boltzmann equation,

σT⁴ = 240 W m⁻²,

The temperature that satisfies the equation is approximately 255 K, or –18 °C. This value is the effective radiating temperature of the Earth system. It is the temperature a blackbody would need to emit the same total amount of long-wave radiation that Earth actually emits to space. It reflects the planet’s overall energy balance with the Sun. It does not predict the average temperature of the physical surface.

The observed global mean surface temperature is approximately 288 K, or +15 °C. The roughly 33 K difference between the effective radiating temperature and the mean surface temperature is therefore real. It does not arise from a simple arithmetic error in averaging the solar input. Rather, it reflects that the surface and the atmospheric levels from which radiation ultimately escapes to space are not the same. Energy absorbed at the surface can be stored, converted into latent heat, transported horizontally and vertically by atmospheric and oceanic circulations, and only later transformed back into radiation that leaves the planet. The atmosphere’s temperature structure (the lapse rate), the presence of clouds, the distribution of radiatively active gases (RAG), and the spatial contrasts between warm and cold regions all influence the altitude and geographic locations from which the outgoing radiation originates.

Radiatively active gases absorb and emit infrared radiation, thereby affecting the altitude and spectral distribution of the outgoing long-wave flux. In the present framework, they are treated as one component among several — including the atmospheric lapse rate, convection, latent-heat transport, clouds, and ocean heat storage — that shape the difference between the mean surface temperature and the effective radiating temperature. They are not regarded as the sole or even the primary cause of that difference.

A complete physical description must therefore explain why the average surface temperature is substantially higher than the effective temperature at which the Earth system radiates to space. That explanation encompasses the entire sequence of absorption, storage, transport, transformation, and final radiative loss — not a single adjustment to a global-mean blackbody calculation. Appendix A.1 provides additional clarification.

Part-2 – Energy-In Budget: Reception, Use, Storage, and Transformation

Of the roughly 340 W m⁻² that reaches the top of the atmosphere, about 100 W m⁻² is reflected back to space by clouds, ice, snow, and the surface. The remaining ~240 W m⁻² is absorbed by the Earth system.

The atmosphere and the surface process this energy in very different ways.

High-energy ultraviolet radiation is absorbed at high altitudes primarily by oxygen, ozone, and nitrogen. These photons carry enough energy to break the electronic bonds that hold molecules together (photodissociation) or to strip electrons (photoionization). The resulting atoms and ions fly apart at very high speeds. When this fast-moving debris collides with surrounding air molecules or particles, its kinetic energy is converted into ordinary thermal energy, warming the air. This process heats the upper atmosphere but accounts for only a small fraction of the total solar energy.

The great majority of incoming solar radiation is visible light and near-infrared. These wavelengths do not match the energy levels needed to excite or dissociate the main atmospheric gases (nitrogen, oxygen, argon). As a result, most of this radiation passes through the atmosphere with little absorption and reaches the solid and liquid surfaces. There, it is absorbed by land, vegetation, and especially the oceans, raising the temperature of those surfaces.

Once the energy is absorbed, several things happen. A portion remains as thermal energy, heating the surface and the air in contact with it. A large fraction evaporates water, converting sensible heat into latent heat that can travel long distances before being released during condensation. Over land, some energy conducts downward into the soil. The upper ocean, because of its high heat capacity and partial transparency, stores the largest share of the absorbed energy on timescales ranging from days to years. Deeper ocean layers exchange heat on even longer timescales.

Latent-heat release in deep convection is a principal energy source that sustains intense tropical storms and the major rain bands of the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone. The same process, operating within mid-latitude cyclones and frontal systems, helps drive the storm tracks that transport large quantities of heat and moisture poleward, thereby reinforcing the overall transport of energy from the tropics toward higher latitudes. Appendix A.2 provides additional details on Latent Heat.

In addition to the solar radiation absorbed at the surface, the surface also receives long-wave infrared radiation from the atmosphere above. These downwelling fluxes are measured by pyrgeometers and are part of the local surface energy balance. Their physical interpretation is discussed further in Part 4 and in Appendix A.4; a fuller treatment is reserved for the pending Companion paper, Part II.

Thus, the Earth system does not simply re-radiate energy the moment it arrives. It absorbs most of the usable solar radiation at the surface, stores and transforms it (especially through the water cycle), and only later makes it available for transport and eventual return to space.

Part-3 – How the Earth System Transports the Energy

If every location had to radiate away exactly the energy it absorbed, the tropics would become extremely hot and the poles extremely cold. Fortunately, transport prevents that outcome. Let’s examine Figure 1 above.

Vertical motion is driven by convection and the water cycle. Warm, moist air rises, carrying sensible and latent heat upward. As the air ascends, it expands and cools; water vapor condenses, releasing latent heat and forming clouds. The same air eventually sinks elsewhere, completing a convective loop. In this way, energy moves from the surface toward higher altitudes.

Horizontal transport operates on a larger scale through the Earth’s primary atmospheric circulation cells. In each hemisphere, the circulation is organized into three major cells: the Hadley cell in the tropics and subtropics, the Ferrel cell in the mid-latitudes, and the Polar cell at high latitudes.

In the Hadley cell, warm air rises near the equator, moves poleward aloft, cools, and then sinks in the subtropics before returning equatorward near the surface.

The Ferrel cell is an intermediate, eddy-driven circulation in the mid-latitudes.

The Polar cell features rising air at the polar front and sinking air near the poles.

Together, these cells, along with the jet streams and planetary waves, transport enormous amounts of energy poleward. The oceans perform a parallel function through surface currents and the deeper Meridional Overturning Circulation, moving warm water toward the poles and cooler water back toward the equator.

These large-scale overturning cells also interact with the atmosphere’s gravitational temperature structure. Rising motion causes expansion and adiabatic cooling; sinking motion causes compression and adiabatic warming. In this way, the organized circulations continually reinforce and redistribute the pressure-driven temperature gradient (the lapse-rate background) that arises from the weight of the atmospheric column.

Observational evidence from recent decades indicates that the Hadley cell has been expanding poleward, while the Ferrel cell has been correspondingly compressed or shifted. Whether such changes can progress to the point of fundamentally reorganizing the three-cell structure remains an open research question.

Among these mechanisms, latent-heat flux is the largest nonradiative energy carrier away from the surface. Evaporation, atmospheric transport, and subsequent condensation together move roughly 80–90 W m⁻² globally on average. Latent-heat release in deep convection is a principal energy source that sustains intense tropical storms and the major rain bands of the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone. The same process, operating within mid-latitude cyclones and frontal systems, helps drive the storm tracks that transport large quantities of heat and moisture poleward. Sensible heat fluxes and purely dynamical transports play important but secondary roles. Collectively, these processes smooth out the stark differences in solar heating that would otherwise exist between day and night, equator and pole, and summer and winter.

Part-4 – Energy-Out Budget: Structuring and Releasing Energy to Space

Ultimately, every joule of solar energy absorbed by the Earth system must be emitted as long-wave infrared radiation. Over sufficiently long averaging periods, the global energy budget requires that the Absorbed Solar Radiation (ASR) equal the Outgoing Long-wave Radiation (OLR):

⟨ASR⟩ = ⟨OLR⟩ ≈ 240 W m⁻².

This global requirement does not imply that the surface must radiate 240 W m⁻² directly to space. The surface energy budget and the top-of-atmosphere energy budget are separate.

At the surface, absorbed solar radiation is balanced by the following:

upward long-wave radiation from the window that passes directly to space, together with radiation emitted upward by radiatively active gases (RAG),

latent-heat flux (evaporation),

sensible-heat flux, and

any net heat flux into the ground or the ocean’s mixed layer.

These pathways operate on vastly different timescales:

Window radiation reaches space almost immediately.

Long-wave radiation involving radiatively active gases (RAG) is repeatedly absorbed and re-emitted; the net transfer of that energy toward space typically occurs on timescales of seconds to minutes.

Latent heat released during evaporation may remain in the atmosphere for days to weeks before condensation returns the energy to the thermal pool at another location and altitude.

Heat stored in the solid surface (soil, rock) is usually returned within hours to a day or two.

Heat entering the ocean’s mixed layer can remain stored for years; heat that reaches the deeper ocean may remain there for decades to centuries before returning to the surface or the atmosphere.

Only after these storage, transport, and processing delays does the energy become available again for final radiation into space.

Large downward long-wave fluxes are also measured near the surface by pyrgeometers, typically in the range of 300–350 W m⁻². These measurements are part of the local surface energy balance. In the strong absorption bands, observational evidence indicates that the photons reaching the instrument are overwhelmingly ghost photons produced by repeated local absorption, thermalization, and re-emission in the lowest atmospheric layers, rather than long-traveled radiative input. Their physical interpretation is briefly examined in Appendix A.4 and will be developed more fully in the upcoming Companion paper, Part II.

Radiation to space occurs from a range of levels: the surface itself (especially in the atmospheric window), cloud tops, and various heights in the atmosphere where radiatively active gases emit. Because temperature generally decreases with height in the troposphere, the altitude from which radiation escapes strongly influences how much energy can be radiated. The effective radiating level is the altitude from which the Earth system, on average, emits the radiation that escapes to space. The effective radiating temperature of 255 K characterizes the integrated result of emissions from this distribution of levels; it is not the temperature of any single physical surface.

The surface is warmer than the effective radiating level because the Earth system functions as a set of heat engines driven by uneven solar heating. Atmospheric and oceanic circulations transport energy upward and poleward, maintaining a lapse rate that keeps the surface and lower atmosphere warmer than the higher levels from which most radiation ultimately escapes. This temperature difference is the expected outcome of a system that stores and transports energy before radiating it.

Thus, the 33 K difference between mean surface temperature and effective radiating temperature is a natural consequence of a system in which energy is absorbed primarily at the surface, redistributed by convection, the water cycle, and ocean currents, and finally radiated from a distribution of warmer and cooler levels. Any framework that collapses this sequence into a single global-mean blackbody calculation necessarily loses the physical mechanisms that produce the observed surface temperature.

Part-5 – Changing Forces, Cycles, and Temperature Variations

The energy supply and its distribution are never static. Several overlapping cycles and irregular disturbances continually alter the amount and pattern of solar energy Earth receives or redistribute the energy already in the system, thereby changing temperatures.

Day–night and seasonal cycles: The most rapid cycle is the day–night alternation caused by Earth’s rotation. One side of the planet is illuminated while the other is dark, driving the familiar daily rise and fall in temperature. Next is the seasonal cycle, caused by the tilt of Earth’s axis as it orbits the Sun. This tilt shifts the distribution of sunlight between the hemispheres, creating summer and winter.

Solar variability: The Sun itself is not constant. Sunspot cycles (roughly 11 years) and longer solar magnetic cycles change the total solar irradiance by small but measurable amounts and, more importantly, alter the ultraviolet portion of the spectrum and the solar magnetic field. These changes directly influence the upper atmosphere and may affect circulation patterns lower down.

Ocean–atmosphere oscillations: Large-scale rearrangements of heat within the climate system occur without any change in total solar input. The El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) transports vast quantities of heat between the upper ocean and the atmosphere on timescales of years, producing clear global temperature signals. Longer modes, such as the Pacific Decadal Oscillation (PDO) and the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation (AMO), reorganize ocean heat content and atmospheric circulation over decades. These are internal redistributions of energy already present in the system.

Volcanic and tectonic effects: Major volcanic eruptions inject sulfur gases into the stratosphere, forming reflective aerosols that increase planetary albedo, reduce the amount of solar radiation reaching the surface and lower atmosphere, and lower temperatures. The resulting cooling can last one to three years. Smaller eruptions and the background level of volcanic activity also modulate aerosol loading and, consequently, the energy budget.

Orbital (Milankovitch) cycles and glacial–interglacial changes: On timescales of tens to hundreds of thousands of years, slow changes in the eccentricity of Earth’s orbit, the tilt of its axis, and the orientation of that tilt alter the seasonal and latitudinal distribution of sunlight. Together with ice-sheet feedbacks, the carbon cycle, and ocean circulation, these orbital variations have paced the repeated glacial and interglacial periods over the past several million years.

Meridional Overturning Circulation and the associated carbon cycle: A major pathway for multi-year to multi-decadal internal redistribution is the Meridional Overturning Circulation (MOC), of which the Gulf Stream system is a prominent surface expression. Cold, dense water sinks at high latitudes, travels through the deep ocean, and eventually upwells in other regions. This circulation transports vast quantities of heat from the tropics and subtropics toward higher latitudes while redistributing dissolved carbon. Upwelling brings carbon-rich, cold deep water toward the surface, where it can exchange with the atmosphere and thereby influence atmospheric CO₂ concentrations. The entire overturning loop operates on timescales of years to centuries and constitutes a large-scale, internal rearrangement of energy and carbon already present within the Earth system. (See Fournier’s treatment of the Meridional Overturning-Mediated Carbon Cycle, included as Appendix A in Revised Natural Drivers of Climate Variability.)

Internal variability more generally: Even without changes in external forcing, the coupled atmosphere–ocean system continuously redistributes energy. Weather systems, blocking patterns, shifts in the jet streams, and variations in the strength of the overturning circulations all move heat both horizontally and vertically. Temperature at any location is therefore the result of both the energy entering the system and the ever-changing pathways by which that energy is stored, transported, and released.

Taken together, these processes show that Earth’s temperature continually adjusts to shifting patterns of solar input and the planet’s internal redistribution of energy. These adjustments occur across timescales ranging from hours to hundreds of thousands of years. Any framework that treats the climate as a system driven solely by a steady solar constant and a single greenhouse term necessarily understates this rich natural variability.

Part-6 – Earth Energy Budget

The numerical partition below serves as a working bookkeeping device, as detailed in Appendix A.7 for the planned reformulation in terms of explicit control volumes. We start with the Figure of the Earth’s Energy Budget below.

1. Inbound: The Sun delivers a solar constant of approximately 1361 W m⁻². Because Earth is a sphere, this energy is intercepted over a disk of area πR² but is distributed over the full surface area 4πR², yielding a global-average flux of about 340 W m⁻² at the top of the atmosphere. Of that amount, roughly 100 W m⁻² is reflected back to space by clouds, ice, snow, and the surface (planetary albedo ≈ 0.29–0.30). The remaining ~240 W m⁻² is absorbed by the Earth system. This net absorbed solar radiation (ASR) is the long-term energy supply that must ultimately be balanced by outgoing long-wave radiation at the top of the atmosphere. Most absorption occurs at the surface, especially in the oceans; a smaller fraction is absorbed directly by atmospheric gases, clouds, and aerosols.

2. Storage, retrieval, and transformations: Absorbed energy is not radiated away immediately. A substantial fraction enters the upper ocean, where high heat capacity and mixing allow storage over timescales of years to decades. A smaller amount is stored in land surfaces. Net energy fixed by the biosystem through photosynthesis is approximately 0.6 W m⁻². Within the atmosphere, energy undergoes continual transformation: sensible heat is converted to latent heat by evaporation (global average ~80–85 W m⁻²); latent heat is later released during condensation; and thermal energy is exchanged with gravitational potential energy as air rises (expands and cools) or sinks (compresses and warms). These transformations move energy vertically and horizontally—from the surface toward higher altitudes and from the tropics toward higher latitudes—before it becomes available for final radiation to space. Retrieval occurs when stored ocean heat is mixed back toward the surface, when condensed water falls as precipitation, or when sinking air returns potential energy to the thermal pool.

3. Outbound: At the surface, the upward energy flux totals roughly 500 W m⁻²: long-wave (infrared) radiation ≈ 398 W m⁻², latent heat ≈ 80–85 W m⁻², and sensible heat ≈ 20 W m⁻². At the top of the atmosphere, satellite measurements indicate that only about 240 W m⁻² escapes to space as outgoing long-wave radiation (OLR).

Of the 398 W m⁻² emitted upward by the surface, only a fraction reaches space directly through the atmospheric window. Modern calculations estimate this direct surface contribution to be approximately 20–40 W m⁻² under all-sky conditions. The remainder of the surface long-wave flux is absorbed within the atmosphere.

The difference between the large upward surface fluxes and the 240 W m⁻² that ultimately leaves the planet amounts to a residual of approximately 158 W m⁻² on the long-wave side. This residual is not missing energy; it is the climate system’s internal accounting. We partition it approximately as follows (for bookkeeping purposes only):

Conversion of thermal energy to gravitational potential energy during ascent ≈ 60 W m⁻²

Latent-heat release aloft ≈ 70 W m⁻²

Residual internal radiative exchange ≈ 22.5 W m⁻²

Frictional and viscous dissipation ≈ 2 W m⁻²

Long-term storage (oceans, land and biosystem) ≈ 1.6 W m⁻²

The 22.5 W m⁻² term is strictly a residual radiative contribution. It is not the full conventional greenhouse-effect figure of ~155–160 W m⁻², nor does it include climate feedbacks. Most residual pathways operate on timescales of minutes to days; only the small storage term persists for years to centuries. These figures are order-of-magnitude estimates intended to keep the major pathways visible and to demonstrate that a coherent partition is possible without assigning the entire residual to a single process. The planned reformulation in terms of explicit control volumes is described in Appendix A.7.

4. Near-surface limiting behavior and a second internal cycle: In the free troposphere, the environmental lapse rate averages about 6.5 °C km⁻¹ and is often treated as linear. Near the surface, this idealization weakens. In the strong absorption bands of water vapor and CO₂, photon mean free paths become very short—on the order of meters or less. Downward-emitted infrared photons are absorbed, and their energy is rapidly shared with surrounding molecules through collisions, converting radiative energy into ordinary molecular kinetic energy.

At even smaller scales (millimeters to molecular dimensions), the continuum assumptions underlying bulk radiative transfer and fluid dynamics begin to break down. The distinction between a discrete “downwelling radiative flux” and the thermal energy of the air in immediate contact with the surface becomes increasingly artificial. Much of the energy recorded by surface pyrgeometers may already have been thermalized into the local kinetic pool of the lowest atmospheric layers rather than arriving as an intact radiative beam.

A further consequence follows from observational evidence on optical depths and collision rates: the downwelling radiation field observed at the surface in opaque bands consists almost entirely of ghost photons whose energy has been repeatedly borrowed back and forth between the radiative field and the local kinetic pool of the air.

5. This near-surface thermalization is hypothesized to function as a second internal energy cycle, analogous to gravitational auto-compression higher in the column. Both processes redistribute energy already present within the Earth system; neither adds to the net radiative requirement at the top of the atmosphere. Both help maintain a warmer surface and near-surface layer relative to the effective radiating levels. The quantitative contribution of the near-surface cycle remains an open question that requires further theoretical and observational research. The present framework records it as a physically motivated hypothesis consistent with the short mean free paths and rapid collisional exchange known to exist in the dense lower atmosphere, while acknowledging that a definitive accounting has not yet been established. Further details on this novel concept are examined in greater detail in Appendix A.4.

Part-7 – First-Principles Stress Test of the Framework

7.0 Purpose and Structure of the Stress Test

A framework that offers an alternative account of Earth’s energy flows cannot escape the same scrutiny it applies to others. Parts 1–6 have set out a coherent account of inbound radiation, storage and transformation, outbound fluxes, and the near-surface limiting regime. Section 7 now subjects that account to a first-principles stress test.

We proceed in three steps. First, we examine the framework on its own terms: energy conservation, the distinction between internal and external flows, the treatment of timescales, and the status of the near-surface hypothesis. Second, we place it alongside the Happer–Lindzen radiative-convective model—considered by many the most rigorous contemporary expression of the classical radiative approach—so that agreements and divergences are made explicit. Third, we acknowledge the foundational contribution of U Weber, whose hemispherical treatment of the Stefan–Boltzmann relation removed the artificial –18 °C starting point and thereby opened the path this work follows.

The purpose is not to claim victory for one picture over another. It is to test whether the present framework remains consistent when measured against the same physical standards it has used elsewhere and to locate it accurately among the principal alternatives now under discussion.

7.1 Stress Test of the Present Framework on Its Own Terms

Any climate framework that claims to rest on first principles must be able to answer a small number of non-negotiable questions. Does it conserve energy? Does it respect the distinction between internal rearrangements and flows that cross the system boundary? Does it keep timescales visible so that rapid throughput is not mistaken for long-term storage? Does it remain consistent when examined at both bulk and limiting scales? We apply these tests to the framework developed in Parts 1–6.

Energy conservation and the system boundary: The framework begins with the geometric fact that the Earth intercepts a solar flux with a global average of approximately 340 W m⁻² and absorbs roughly 240 W m⁻² after reflection. It ends with the observational requirement that the planet must return essentially the same 240 W m⁻² to space as outgoing long-wave radiation, averaged over multi-year periods. Between these two boundaries, every process we describe—evaporation and condensation, adiabatic ascent and descent, radiative absorption and thermalization, ocean storage and retrieval—is treated as an internal conversion or transport. No term is allowed to create or destroy energy. The long-term equality ⟨ASR⟩ = ⟨OLR⟩ ≈ 240 W m⁻² is therefore preserved by construction. The large upward surface fluxes (approximately 500 W m⁻²) do not violate conservation; they are simply the internal bookkeeping that occurs before the energy is finally radiated to space from a distribution of altitudes.

Internal versus external flows: A recurring source of confusion in climate discussions is the failure to distinguish flows that cross the Earth-system boundary from those that remain within it. Gravitational auto-compression, the conversion of thermal energy into gravitational potential energy during ascent, the release of latent heat aloft, and the rapid collisional thermalization of infrared radiation in the lowest atmosphere are all internal. They change the temperature structure and the vertical distribution of energy, yet they do not alter the net amount of energy the planet must ultimately radiate to space. The framework keeps this distinction explicit. Only the net absorbed solar radiation and the outgoing long-wave radiation at the top of the atmosphere are external. Everything else is rearrangement.

Timescales and the residual: The residual of approximately 158 W m⁻² between surface upward long-wave radiation and top-of-atmosphere outgoing long-wave radiation is distributed across processes with timescales spanning orders of magnitude. Radiative absorption and thermalization occur on timescales of milliseconds to minutes. Adiabatic conversion to potential energy occurs on timescales of minutes to hours. Latent-heat release and subsequent mixing occur on timescales of hours to days. Frictional dissipation is similarly rapid. Only a small term (approximately 1.6 W m⁻², including biosystem storage) persists for years to centuries. By specifying these timescales, the framework prevents the residual from being misread as a single, long-lived reservoir of “trapped” heat. Four of the five pathways are rapid atmospheric throughput; only a minor fraction represents true storage.

The near-surface limiting regime: In the free troposphere, the linear lapse-rate approximation is adequate. Near the surface, especially at millimeter-to-molecular scales, continuum assumptions begin to fail. Photon mean free paths in strong absorption bands become extremely short; radiative energy is thermalized into molecular kinetic energy by collisions almost immediately. At these scales, the distinction between a discrete downwelling radiative flux and the thermal energy of the air itself becomes increasingly artificial. The framework treats this near-surface thermalization as a second internal energy cycle—conceptually analogous to gravitational auto-compression higher in the column—while explicitly labeling it a hypothesis that requires further research. It does not claim quantitative closure for this term; it only asserts that the process is physically plausible, consistent with known collision rates and mean free paths, and belongs among the internal redistributions rather than among external forcings.

What the framework does not claim: The framework does not assert that radiatively active gases are irrelevant. It retains a residual internal radiative-exchange term of approximately 22.5 W m⁻² after the larger non-radiative pathways have been assigned. It does not claim that this residual is the full conventional greenhouse effect, nor does it include climate feedbacks in the steady-state partition. It does not claim that the near-surface thermalization hypothesis is already proven; it presents the hypothesis as an open but legitimate question at the edge of continuum physics. Finally, it does not claim high numerical precision for the individual residual terms. The numbers are order-of-magnitude estimates chosen to keep the major pathways visible and to demonstrate that a coherent partition is possible without assigning the entire residual to a single process.

Summary of the internal stress test: Judged by the criteria of energy conservation, clear system boundaries, explicit timescales, and honesty about limiting regimes, the framework holds up. Its central move—to treat the large surface-to-TOA difference as internal accounting distributed across processes with very different lifetimes—is consistent with first principles. Its most distinctive claim (the near-surface thermalization cycle) is presented as a hypothesis rather than a settled fact, which is the appropriate posture when the relevant scales approach molecular dimensions.

7.2 Comparison with the Happer–Lindzen Radiative-Convective Framework

The Happer–Lindzen approach is the most carefully articulated modern version of the classical radiative-convective picture. It treats the measured downwelling long-wave fluxes as real energy terms at the surface, retains a fully transparent surface energy budget, and invokes convective adjustment and changes in emission height to keep the equilibrium climate sensitivity low. Because it is both quantitatively explicit and respectful of spectroscopic data, it provides the most rigorous standard against which any alternative framework must be compared.

Points of agreement: Both frameworks accept that the long-term global constraint is set at the top of the atmosphere: absorbed solar radiation must be balanced by outgoing long-wave radiation at approximately 240 W m⁻². Both recognize that convection and the lapse rate are essential; a pure radiative equilibrium calculation yields an unrealistically steep temperature gradient and an overly warm surface. Both treat the 255 K figure as the Earth system’s effective radiating temperature rather than as a literal surface temperature. Both therefore reject the naïve claim that the 33 K difference between 255 K and 288 K is a direct measure of surface warming caused by greenhouse gases.

Points of divergence: The first major difference concerns the treatment of the surface energy budget. Happer and Lindzen retain the large measured downwelling long-wave flux within the surface balance as a genuine energy input that must be offset by upward radiation, latent heat, and sensible heat. The present framework accepts the pyrgeometer measurements as valid but interprets a substantial fraction of that downwelling flux as already thermalized into the molecular kinetic energy of the lowest atmospheric layers—an internal redistribution rather than an independent external heating term. This is the near-surface limiting hypothesis developed in Part 6 and Appendix A.4. It is offered as a physically motivated conjecture, not a demonstrated fact, and it constitutes the clearest single departure from the Happer–Lindzen surface accounting.

The second difference concerns the residual between surface upward long-wave radiation (~398 W m⁻²) and top-of-atmosphere outgoing long-wave radiation (~240 W m⁻²). In the classical radiative-convective picture, this residual is attributed primarily to the radiative effects of greenhouse gases and clouds, modulated by convective adjustment. In the present framework, the same residual is partitioned among several internal pathways—adiabatic conversion to gravitational potential energy, latent-heat release aloft, residual radiative exchange, friction, and a small storage term—with explicit attention to their very different timescales. After assigning the larger non-radiative pathways, the residual radiative term is only ~22.5 W m⁻² and is deliberately not equated with the full conventional greenhouse-effect number.

Consequences for sensitivity: Because Happer and Lindzen retain the standard surface radiative terms while allowing strong convective adjustment, they obtain a low but still positive equilibrium sensitivity to CO₂. The present framework, by treating a larger fraction of the surface-to-TOA difference as internal non-radiative throughput and by locating an additional internal cycle near the surface, leaves even less room for a large radiative feedback from CO₂. The two approaches are therefore not in direct numerical contradiction; they differ mainly in how much of the residual they assign to radiative versus non-radiative processes and in how they interpret the measured downwelling flux.

Summary of the comparison: The Happer–Lindzen framework is stronger in spectroscopic rigor and in transparent surface energy bookkeeping. The present framework is stronger in its insistence on timescales, its explicit partitioning of the residual, and its willingness to examine the continuum assumptions at molecular scales. The two can be viewed as complementary rather than mutually exclusive: one keeps the radiative terms fully visible and controls sensitivity through convection; the other keeps the non-radiative and internal-redistribution terms fully visible and treats the radiative residual as what remains after those terms have been assigned.

7.3 Relationship to the U Weber Hemispherical Convection Model

Any honest account of the present framework must begin with the advance made by Uli Weber. His hemispherical treatment of the Stefan–Boltzmann relation rejected the premature global averaging of solar flux that yields the familiar –18 °C effective temperature. By integrating emission over the actual distribution of surface temperatures on the illuminated hemisphere (and accounting for the thermal inertia that maintains temperatures on the night side), he obtained a mean surface temperature of 15–16 °C directly. No 33 °C greenhouse increment was required. That result demonstrated that the conventional gap between effective radiating temperature and mean surface temperature is, at least in part, an artifact of the averaging procedure rather than a pure physical necessity.

The present framework takes that insight as its starting point. Part I and Appendix A.1 explicitly adopt the Weber critique of the flat-average method and retain the conclusion that a proper spherical treatment eliminates the need for an artificial 33 °C add-on. From that foundation, the framework then extends the analysis in several directions beyond the original Weber scope: the detailed partition of the surface-to-TOA residual, the explicit hierarchy of timescales, the role of latent-heat transport and storm systems, the Meridional Overturning Circulation, and the near-surface thermalization hypothesis.

Thus, the relationship is one of continuation rather than rivalry. Weber provided the decisive geometric and radiative correction that frees the mean surface temperature from the –18 °C starting point. The present work accepts that correction and then asks the further questions that arise once energy can be stored, transformed, transported, and thermalized across the full range of scales, from the global circulation down to molecular collisions. Credit for the initial leap belongs to Weber; responsibility for the subsequent extensions, and for any errors they may contain, belongs here.

Appendix

Appendix A.1 – Alternative Evaluation of Global Mean Surface Temperature (Uli Weber’s Hemispherical Method)

A fundamentally different approach to relating solar input to surface temperature has been developed by Uli Weber. Rather than first averaging the solar flux over the entire sphere and then converting that single average into a temperature, he begins with the actual geometry of a rotating sphere and with measured or calculated surface temperatures distributed across the illuminated and dark hemispheres (Weber, 2026, https://doi.org/10.4236/acs.2026.162023; see also Weber, 2016 and Weber, 2019).

On the day side, solar radiation varies strongly with the solar zenith angle. The local flux peaks when the Sun is overhead and drops to zero at the terminator. Weber integrates the Stefan–Boltzmann emission over the realistic distribution of surface temperatures on the illuminated hemisphere. Because the relationship between temperature and emitted power is highly nonlinear (σT⁴), the correct procedure is to compute the emission for each local temperature and then form the global average. Averaging the flux first, as in the conventional S/4 method, and then taking the fourth root systematically underestimates the effective temperature corresponding to the real temperature field.

Figure 4 below shows that when this hemispherical integration is performed, and the thermal inertia of the oceans and atmosphere is allowed to maintain temperatures on the night side and in polar regions, the resulting global mean surface temperature falls directly within the range of 15–16 °C. No additional 33 °C “greenhouse” increment is required to reconcile the calculation with observations. The observed mean surface temperature is obtained from the measured (or realistically modeled) temperature distribution itself, once the spherical geometry and the nonlinear character of thermal radiation are respected

]

Appendix A.2 – Latent Heat Transport Cycle

Latent heat is the energy absorbed during water evaporation and released when water vapor condenses. On average, the global surface loses roughly 80–90 W m⁻² through evaporation, making latent heat the largest nonradiative energy flux from the surface.

The cycle works as follows. Solar energy at the surface provides the energy needed to convert liquid water into vapor (approximately 2.5 × 10⁶ J per kilogram of water). The energy is stored in water-vapor molecules and carried by atmospheric motions. In the tropics, the dominant pathway is the Hadley circulation: moist air rises in the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone, cools, and water vapor condenses into clouds and rain. The stored latent heat is released into the air at altitude. The same process operates within mid-latitude cyclones and frontal systems, helping to drive the storm tracks that carry heat and moisture poleward.

In this way, latent heat serves as a mobile energy carrier. It is loaded at the surface through evaporation, transported vertically and horizontally by atmospheric circulation and storms, and unloaded through condensation at a different location and altitude. This process couples the surface energy budget to the atmospheric heat engine and enables large quantities of energy to be redistributed before they are radiated to space.

Appendix A.4 – Downwelling Long-Wave Radiation: An Open Question at the Limits of Current Descriptions

Discussions of downwelling long-wave radiation often present an overly stark choice. On one side, the standard energy-budget treatment treats the large fluxes measured by pyrgeometers (typically 300–350 W m⁻²) as a distinct radiative energy input that reaches the surface and must be balanced like absorbed sunlight. On the other side, arguments grounded in rapid collisional thermalization suggest that treating this flux as a directed transfer of heat from a colder atmosphere to a warmer surface is problematic. Both positions are often framed as if one must be wholly right and the other wholly wrong.

A more careful view is that the binary itself may be false. The instrument readings are real, yet what those photons ultimately represent in terms of energy, how far they travel as radiation, and where their energy finally resides become progressively less clear as we examine smaller scales. It is possible that the actual situation does not neatly fit into either of the two common stories. At present, there is no definitive answer.

In the strong absorption bands of water vapor and CO₂, the mean free path of infrared photons in the lowest atmosphere is short. A photon emitted downward is usually reabsorbed after traveling only a modest distance. The energy is transferred to the absorbing molecule and, through collisions, is rapidly shared with neighboring molecules as ordinary kinetic energy. The radiative energy is thereby thermalized into the air’s sensible-heat field.

As we move ever closer to the surface — from meters to millimeters and ultimately to molecular scales measured in angstroms — the continuum assumptions of bulk radiative transfer and fluid dynamics begin to lose their validity. “Upward convection” dissolves into the statistics of individual molecular motions. The distinction between radiative and thermal energy becomes a question of whether a given quantum still resides in a photon or has already been transferred to a molecule’s translational, rotational, or vibrational modes. Even the definition of local temperature requires a statistical average over a small ensemble of molecules.

A further consequence follows directly from observational evidence. Because the cores of the strong absorption bands are optically thick over distances of only meters or tens of meters, a photon detected by a surface pyrgeometer has almost certainly been absorbed and re-emitted many times before reaching the instrument. Each absorption thermalizes the energy into the local molecular kinetic pool; each subsequent emission draws energy back out of that same pool. The photons recorded looking upward are therefore predominantly ghost photons — local, recycled products of repeated emission–collision cycles rather than virgin photons that have traveled intact from higher altitudes. In the strongest bands, the probability that a detected downwelling photon is a first-generation, long-path photon approaches zero. Nearly 100% are ghosts. This conclusion is observationally grounded in the measured optical depths of the bands and in the established collision rates of the lower troposphere.

In this limiting regime, it is no longer clear that the measured downwelling flux should be treated as a distinct radiative beam that travels intact to the surface and deposits energy there as absorbed sunlight does. Much of the energy may already have become part of the air’s local molecular kinetic pool in immediate contact with the surface — an internal expression of the temperature and density structure of the lowest atmospheric layers rather than an independent external heat source.

This near-surface process belongs to the same physical category as gravitational auto-compression. Both are internal redistributions of energy within the Earth system. Gravitational auto-compression arises from the weight of the atmospheric column; it produces the lapse rate and elevates the temperature of the lower atmosphere relative to the higher levels from which radiation ultimately escapes. The energy involved is already within the system and does not require additional long-wave radiation to space. Similarly, the rapid collisional thermalization of infrared energy near the surface keeps that energy within the Earth system and contributes to the warmth of the near-surface layers without increasing the planet’s net radiative obligation at the top of the atmosphere.

In both cases, the surface and the air immediately above it are warmer than the planet’s effective radiating levels, yet this warmth does not appear as an additional term that must be balanced by increased radiation to space. Both processes are internal, help maintain the observed temperature structure, and are consistent with the global requirement that the Earth system as a whole radiate to space only as much energy as it absorbs from the Sun.

The present framework therefore adopts a cautious yet consistent position. We accept the pyrgeometer measurements as valid observations of the infrared field near the surface. We do not assume that the entire measured flux constitutes a simple, additive radiative heating term at the surface. The detailed exchange of energy among radiation, molecular collisions, and the surface at the smallest scales remains an open physical question at the edge of the continuum descriptions typically used in atmospheric science.

Comments on this interpretation are welcome and should be directed to the author

Appendix A.7 – Response to First-Principles Review and Refinements to the Framework

Independent, detailed first-principles reviews of the current framework raised several important points. This appendix summarizes the main criticisms, identifies where we accept them, and outlines planned refinements for a near-term revision. The goal is to keep the framework consistent with energy conservation, clear system boundaries, and observational constraints while preserving its central insights.

1. The residual concept and control volumes

The most significant criticism concerns the 158 W m⁻² figure obtained by subtracting top-of-atmosphere outgoing long-wave radiation (~240 W m⁻²) from surface upward long-wave radiation (~398 W m⁻²). That arithmetic is correct, but the physical interpretation requires care. Because the two fluxes are measured at different boundaries, the difference is a cross-boundary flux difference, not a reservoir of energy that can be freely divided into separate physical processes.

Latent and sensible heat leave the surface through distinct pathways; they are not subtracted from the long-wave residual. Adiabatic conversion of thermal energy into gravitational potential energy is a real internal process, yet it must also be contained within a properly defined atmospheric control volume rather than treated as a simple slice of the 158 W m⁻².

Refinement: Future statements of the energy budget will use explicit control volumes for the surface, the atmosphere, and the Earth system as a whole. The large surface-to-space difference will be described as the result of atmospheric processing of radiation rather than as a residual budget to be partitioned. The individual processes (latent-heat transport, adiabatic conversion, residual radiative exchange, storage) remain important and will continue to be discussed, but they will no longer be presented as additive components of a single residual number.

2. The 22.5 W m⁻² radiative term

In the earlier bookkeeping scheme, a residual of approximately 22.5 W m⁻² remained after the larger non-radiative terms were assigned. This number is an assigned residual of that particular scheme; it is not an independently measured radiative quantity, nor is it presented as the full contribution of radiatively active gases.

Refinement: The term will be clearly labeled as the residual from the proposed bookkeeping. Independent spectroscopic and radiative-transfer evaluation remains required before any stronger claim can be made.

3. Direct surface-to-space radiation (the atmospheric window)

Modern line-by-line calculations (Costa & Shine, 2012) indicate that only about 20–22 W m⁻² of surface-emitted long-wave radiation reaches space directly under all-sky conditions. Our earlier range of 20–40 W m⁻² is therefore reasonable, with the lower end better supported by the published work. This result confirms that most surface long-wave radiation interacts with the atmosphere before the energy ultimately leaves the planet. It does not, by itself, determine how that interaction is partitioned among radiative and non-radiative processes.

4. Ghost photons and near-surface thermalization

Observational evidence on optical depths and collision rates shows that, within strong absorption bands, photons detected by a surface pyrgeometer have almost certainly undergone repeated absorption, thermalization, and re-emission in the lowest atmospheric layers. In that limited, optical-depth sense, they may be described as ghost photons — local, recycled products rather than long-traveled virgin photons.

However, the further claim that the measured downwelling flux therefore ceases to be a genuine radiative term in the surface energy balance is not established. Rapid thermalization explains the local origin of the photons; it does not remove the flux from the surface energy balance equation.

Refinement: The description of repeated local absorption and thermalization is retained. The stronger inference that downwelling radiation can be omitted from the surface balance is withdrawn. The near-surface process continues to be treated as an internal redistribution that may contribute to the temperature structure, but it remains a hypothesis requiring further quantitative work.

5. Gross versus net radiation

Large upward and downward long-wave fluxes can coexist even though the net radiative exchange at the surface remains much smaller. Emphasizing net rather than gross fluxes clarifies energy accounting and prevents large measured numbers from being misread as independent heat sources or sinks. This distinction will be made more explicit.

6. Weber hemispherical correction

The Weber treatment correctly shows that a simplistic global average of solar flux, followed by a Stefan–Boltzmann inversion, yields an artificial –18 °C baseline and an equally artificial 33 °C add-on. Their hemispherical approach is a genuine geometric and radiative advance and is retained as the starting point of the present framework. However, it does not demonstrate that atmospheric infrared absorption has no effect on the temperature structure. The claim is limited to removing the pedagogical 33 °C artifact.

7. Comparison with Happer–Lindzen

The comparison remains useful. The Happer–Lindzen framework keeps spectroscopic radiative transfer and surface radiative terms fully visible while controlling sensitivity through convective adjustment. The present framework emphasizes internal non-radiative pathways, timescales, and the near-surface regime. The proper test for both is quantitative closure against observed fluxes and spectra, not conceptual preference.

8. Strategic direction and planned revision

The framework’s enduring strengths are:

clear separation of top-of-atmosphere and surface balances,

insistence on timeframes so that rapid throughput is not mistaken for long-term storage,

recognition of latent heat and adiabatic processes as primary internal energy carriers,

the Weber geometric correction, and

attention to the near-surface limiting regime.

The principal refinement required is to replace residual bookkeeping with explicit control-volume statements and to keep all interpretive claims (especially those about downwelling radiation) proportionate to the evidence.

The refinements outlined above—particularly the shift from residual bookkeeping to explicit control-volume accounting and the more precise treatment of near-surface radiative exchange—will be incorporated into a planned revision of this framework. That revision will retain the present paper’s emphasis on timescales, internal versus external flows, and the Weber geometric correction, while strengthening the formal energy-conservation structure.

Comments and further critique are welcome

Sources and References