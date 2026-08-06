Source: Rafe Champion’s Substack

Australia needs more dams to retain water for the dry season

Climate change per se’ is nothing new, and it did not begin with the Industrial Revolution - circa 1800. For more than eighty percent of time - 4.5 billion years, Earth has been a warm wet greenhouse planet with no ice, however about 2 billion years ago the first ice age - the Huronian Glaciation came about followed by numerous interglacial and glacial periods ever since. Earth is currently in an interglacial phase of the Late Cenozoic Ice Age that started when the phenomena of plate tectonics led to Australia separating from Antarctica some 100 million years ago and today continues its drift north at several centimeters per year.

About 145,000 years ago, Earth was in the throes of the last but one intense glaciation. Much of the northern hemisphere was covered by kilometres-thick ice sheets, including all of Canada, much of Great Britain, and all of Scandinavia and Siberia. Because of this huge build-up of ice, global sea levels were 130 metres lower than today. In the southern hemisphere, the Alpine lakes and fiords of the South Island of New Zealand were filled with kilometres-thick glaciers, and in Australia, the former representative of the Great Barrier Reef would have been exposed as a 130 metres-high ridge of dead coral undergoing erosion in a colder ocean.

Then there was a rapid increase in temperature into the previous interglacial period, so that 125,000 years ago, the London area had a warmer-than-today climate with hippos, lions, and elephants wandering around (the fossils are on display in London). These warmer temperatures caused sea levels to rise globally, 10 metres higher than today - witness the Florida Keys, which are the exposed and stranded remnants of the barrier reef of coral of that time. In Australia, with the higher sea levels and warmer temperatures, the Great Barrier Reef would have regrown, and in NZ, most of the glaciers would have melted, and the fiords and Alpine lakes filled with water.

During the last 100,000 years, a similar succession of events developed. Temperatures dropped slowly from the height of the last interglacial, and a very cold glaciation was developed 20,000 years ago. Massive ice sheets again covered much of the northern hemisphere, sea levels had dropped by 130 metres, the Alpine lakes and fiords of NZ were again filled with glaciers, and the former Great Barrier Reef left dead and exposed as a 130 metres-high ridge in a colder ocean.

A rapid rise of temperature over the next 10,000 years resulted in the melting of the ice sheets and many glaciers, and the Great Barrier Reef re-grew again on the eroded stumps of the former reefs. Temperatures 8,000-6,000 years ago were slightly higher than today, during the Holocene Climate Optimum, and global sea levels were 2 metres higher than today. In Europe, we can rely on history to know that Alpine glaciers have repeatedly advanced and retreated over the last few thousands of years, often revealing the remains of forests that grew in warmer times. The areas in which grapes can be grown have shifted repeatedly. Remember, too, that Hannibal took his elephants over the Alps (because it was warmer then!). Our modern warming is just one further small fluctuation in temperature, and our warmer temperatures today are still lower than the warmer temperatures reached 8,000 and 125,000 years ago, when sea levels were 2 metres and 10 metres higher than today respectively.

Nothing unusual is happening today as we are presently enjoying the latter days of the Holocene Epoch, a warm period which began 11 thousand years ago. This is the latest short, fertile, warm interlude within the long cold barren Pleistocene Epoch, the beginning of which was over 2.5 million years ago. More recently an assiduous mathematician, civil engineer, geophysicist, paleoclimatologist and astronomer, Milutin Milankovitch (without mega computers and Conferences of the Parties – COP conventions) calculations in the early to middle part of the last century have proved far better at forecasting climate than any computer modelers at the UN IPCC can devise, and the Milankovitch cycles validate the next period will be a very cold one.

This statement is supported by the following historical evidence and empirical data:

• Historians have concluded climate change had a contributing role in the Rise and Fall of the Roman Empire. At the peak of the Roman Warming circa 250 BC – 535 AD, most of Europe enjoyed a Mediterranean climate when temperatures were several degrees warmer than today. Olive trees grew in the Rhine Valley of Germany, and citrus and grapes were grown in England as far north as Hadrian’s Wall.

• The Dark Ages - circa 535 – 900 AD and subsequent cooling nonetheless, by way of famine and the plague gripped and depopulated regions that had once thrived in the Roman Warming.

Then came the Medieval Climate Optimum - circa 900 –1300 AD when climatologists can deduce that most areas of the world once more became warmer than now, so warm that the Vikings grew wheat, barley, cattle and sheep on what is now ice-covered Greenland. And generally, food production and populations grew, along with art and culture.

After which another period of cooling returned with the Little Ice Age - circa 1300 – 1850 AD, ending coincidentally with the beginning of the Industrial Revolution. The period from circa 1550-1700 was a particularly frigid time when deprivation and disease again stalked the world, in which time, millions perished including the entire Norse population of Greenland. It was only the indigenous Inuit (Eskimo) people, who fortuitously survived the extreme Arctic conditions.

We are currently enjoying a slight Modern Warming. Why is it claimed to be of human origin, yet greater and longer past warmings were natural.

The Sun’s constant, predictable cycles, especially daily rotations, seasonal tilts, and longer-term orbital variations of perhaps 100,000 years have shaped our evolution. Homo sapiens, and other life on Earth, have evolved to function within these variously nested and overlapping cycles with perhaps two rhythms: glacial and inter-glacial with transitioning interludes. Life on Earth has evolved under these conditions that are ever changing but within predictable cycles. The Sun contributes 99.95% of the energy to the Earth atmosphere. And through constant cycles of predictable length including daily, seasonal, and then there are sunspot cycles with effects on magnetism and in turn on cosmic ray flux. The sunspot cycle is approximately 11 years, and it is part of a larger 22-year solar magnetic cycle. The 11-year cycle refers to the periodic increase and decrease in the number of sunspots, while the 22-year cycle accounts for the reversal of the Sun's magnetic polarity. Incoming solar radiation powers Earth's atmosphere and oceans, affecting weather patterns, climate dynamics, and biological activity. Biological activity in turn affects atmospheric levels of carbon dioxide.

Cosmic rays from supernovae (colossal explosions of stars at least five times the mass of our Sun, often occurring at the end of their life) bombard the Earth’s atmosphere and attract water vapour, that then condense and form into clouds. Cosmic rays play a significant role in cloud formation by ionising the atmosphere, creating charged particles that help form and stabilise aerosols. These aerosols grow into cloud condensation nuclei, which are essential for water vapour to condense and form clouds. Variations in cosmic ray flux, influenced by solar activity, can modulate cloud cover and impact Earth's climate. Increased cosmic ray flux leads to more cloud formation that then reflect the radiant heat from the Sun thereby having a cooling effect on Earth. However solar flares from the Sun at times interrupt the cosmic rays, stopping them reaching Earth’s atmosphere, causing decreased cosmic ray flux and periods of fewer clouds, which in turn causes periods of higher temperatures, as happened in the 1900s-40s, when it was much warmer than today, a period when heatwaves (typically 3 or more consecutive days over 40 degrees Celsius) were commonplace.

The Moon significantly influences weather through three primary lunar cycles: the phase cycle, perigee cycle, and declination cycle. These cycles, each with distinct durations and effects, interact to shape weather patterns, ocean tides, and atmospheric conditions. The lunar declination cycle has particular importance for understanding climate change. This cycle, both monthly and over 18.6 years, complicates the interplay of gravitational forces that impact our atmosphere and oceans additional to phase and perigee. The Moon’s Tidal Push is stronger when the Moon swings furthest north and south to an 18.6-year beat of the declination cycle, moving at greater speed above the equator like a swing speeding through its lowest point. This push affects a slow wave across the Pacific Ocean at depth, flipping between cold (La Nina) and warm (El Nino) every few years, which changes the Southern Oscillation Index (SOI). These changes will affect weather globally, creating conditions that will likely exacerbate localised flooding or droughts.

Submarine volcanic eruptions from Earth’s molten core release water vapour through evaporation of sea water and inject sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere to form sulfate aerosols. The water vapour and aerosols react and form clouds that reflect incoming solar radiation. On January 15, 2022, the Tongan submarine volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga blasted 150 million metric tons of water vapour directly into and saturating the stratosphere. The stratosphere is above the troposphere; it is above the clouds. This was the biggest splash into the stratosphere since satellites started measuring. About half of this water has hung around up there and has had a cooling effect on the stratosphere likely affecting rain and snowfall in the Southern Hemisphere. This cooling might have given a boost to the polar vortex, a swirling mass of cold air over the poles. In 2022–2023, Antarctica saw extra snowfall, with reports suggesting billions of tons of new ice has built up. And down under, the Australian Alps got dumped on thanks to a powerful low-pressure system over the Tasman Sea pulling in cold, wet air from the south

Glacial and inter–glacial cycles are determined by variability induced by natural mechanisms such as magnetic pole reversals, plate tectonics, volcanism, cloud, solar cycles, orbital/lunar cycles, Earth’s orbit and tilt of its axis around the Sun, together with energy emitted by the Sun reaching Earth.

Trends in ocean temperatures can help forecast whether we have El Nino or La Nina conditions for the next year or so. But for forecasts beyond that, we must look to other scientific disciplines: geology, chemistry, physics, archaeology and astronomy. Evidence from geological records of ice and sediment cores, stratigraphic mappings and clues exposed in mines and quarries reveal that no past warming events have been driven by an increase in CO2 in the atmosphere and that no past cooling events were driven by a decrease in atmospheric carbon dioxide.

When considered that oceans cover three quarters of planet Earth, could it be that ocean chemistry and biology have a far greater role in temperature movement and CO2 in the atmosphere than smokestacks? Energy transfer is from warm to cool. Therefore, warmth is transferred from oceans to the atmosphere, not the other way round as many would have us believe.

Both Ocean and atmospheric ‘average’ temperatures have been relatively stable at 21 and 15 degrees centigrade respectively for a long time. It is however misleading to average temperatures, considering there are a dozen or more distinctly different climatic zones on Earth. It is also wrong to universally accept global warming as a given, for atmospheric readings can be distorted by the urban heat island effect and the spurious reconstruction of temperature records.

Variables in Ocean temperatures - which lead atmospheric - are attributable to a combination of natural influences like Solar cycles, heat directly from the Sun, lunar tidal, cloud variability, ozone variability, cycles of ocean currents and submarine volcanoes. These variations cause fluctuations in the level of atmospheric carbon dioxide, and contrary to public opinion, ice core records spanning hundreds of thousands of years very clearly show that any rise in the level of CO2 lags a natural rise in temperature by 600 – 1000 years. Atmospheric CO2 concentrations are controlled by Henry’s law constant, Henry’s Ratio which in turn is controlled by sea surface temperatures. If humans emit more CO2, the oceans will absorb more of it to balance Henry’s Ratio. Conversely if humans remove CO2 from the atmosphere or reduce emissions, the oceans will emit more carbon dioxide to balance the ratio.

In 2006, then NASA scientist Ferenc Miskolczi published an important work challenging the very core of consensus climate science; Miskolczi developed a computer program called HARTCODE to calculate how heat moves through the atmosphere, finding that the total infrared absorption stays constant no matter how much CO2 is added, whether from natural sources or from industrial emissions. In his most recent 2023 paper - Greenhouse Gas Theories and Observed Radiative Properties of the Earth’s Atmosphere - Miskolczi used weather balloon data from 1948 to 2008 to show that CO₂ increases are offset by mid-tropospheric water vapour decreases, mediated by the hydrological cycle of humidity, clouds and precipitation. This dynamic feedback keeps outgoing longwave radiation (OLR) stable, challenging the IPCC’s CO₂ - driven warming narrative as an impossible artifact. Miskolczi’s work argues greenhouse gases do not amplify global warming because the atmosphere maintains a stable radiative equilibrium, with a constant infrared IR radiation optical thickness (τ ≈ 1.87) regardless of its carbon dioxide concentration at any given time.

While phytoplankton are often portrayed as net oxygen producers and carbon dioxide sinks — and they do photosynthesise during the day, absorbing CO2 and releasing oxygen — they respire at night, exhaling CO2. This dual role challenges the simplistic narrative of phytoplankton as solely beneficial for reducing atmospheric CO2. In the same way, forests, particularly boreal forests like the Siberian Taiga, are commonly believed to be massive carbon sinks. However, these forests release significant amounts of CO2 at night and during winter, with a seasonal flux exceeding total global human emissions from coal burning. This contradicts the assumption that forests consistently absorb more CO2 than they emit. The Siberian forests are net emitters of C02.

Carbon dioxide plays no part in the drama of glacial and inter-glacial cycles. Its only role is feeding plant life, which in turn feeds all animal life on Earth. When the seas warm up, degassing occurs and dissolved CO2 is driven into the atmosphere and plant life flourishes. But when the oceans cool down, carbon dioxide is re-dissolved, and all biodiversity suffers including that of plants and consequently humans. Carbon dioxide is not the control knob of the weather or the climate, nor is there any proof (alarmist predictions are based solely on computer modelling) of an anthropogenic CO2 induced global warming crisis – far from it. Atmospheric CO2 is not a pollutant as often claimed. CO2 is recycled naturally, unlike a pollutant that accumulates. Empirical evidence, astrological observations, chemistry and mathematics demonstrate very much otherwise, and that an abundant supply of carbon dioxide is in fact vital in underpinning humans’ very survival on a climatically diverse planet.

Nobel laureate Harold Urey’s theory, the Urey reaction (1952 a,1956 b) describes how over millions of years, carbon dioxide has been continually depleted from the atmosphere and absorbed into the Earth’s crust to be locked up in carbonates - limestone, marbles, corals etc. - underpinning flora and fauna life-forms to survive, but carbon dioxide is also the essential ingredient allowing that life to exist.

Over millions of years those life-forms have fossilised forming vast amounts of carbon dioxide being stored in hydrocarbon deposits - Mother Nature’s battery - which mankind has some measure of control over by being able to recycle some of the CO2 contained in the fossil fuels back into the atmosphere to nourish the plants that humans need to survive.

Australia is already at net zero because the absorption of CO2 by grasslands, crops, rangelands, forests, soils, and continental shelf waters is far greater than manmade emissions.

In ancient times the Earth’s atmosphere started with about 300,000ppm of carbon dioxide, so the present atmospheric level of CO2 at 420 ppm is historically very low, only marginally above the critical survival threshold known as the ‘death line’ of 150ppm; and well below the safety level of 5000 to 7000 ppm set for USS nuclear submarines.

Scores of glaciers are advancing. When geologists investigated the age of present-day glaciers, they found most are surprisingly young, and rather than declining, many are growing. Glaciers known to be advancing include the Franz Josef and Fox glaciers in New Zealand; Vernagtferner glacier in Austria, the Perito Moreno, Viedma, Piedras Blancas and Gorra Blanca glaciers in Patagonia; the Tsaa and Hubbard glaciers in Alaska; the Nisqually glacier in North America; and the Hofsjökull, Langjökull, Mýrdalsjökull, and Vatnajökull glaciers in Greenland. Victoria University of Wellington Antarctic Research Centre (NZ) reported in 2017 that no less than 58 glaciers in New Zealand advanced between 1983 and 2008 with the Franz Josef glacier advancing nearly continuously during this time and regaining almost half of the total length it had lost in the 20th Century. Contrary to the UN IPCC claiming in a 2007 report that Himalayan glaciers were all retreating, a significant number are also advancing.

The Arctic was cooling to the 1970s, then the situation reversed due to a periodic warming event. The Arctic Ocean’s ice cover has shrunk by about 13% per decade since the late 1970s, and permafrost is also thawing at a glacial pace releasing 50-150 million tons of CO₂ equivalent annually over the past five decades. Warmth stimulates biological activity that causes more carbon dioxide to be exhaled into the atmosphere. The Greenland Ice Core Project (1989 -1995) however has been able to reconstruct climate change covering the last one hundred thousand years and has found from studies of nuclear isotopes and various atmospheric constituents provided by the coresthat temperatures for the most part have fallen over the last 6000 and more years, and that all past warming events have proceeded an increase in CO2 levels in the atmosphere.