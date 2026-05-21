A Hemispheric View on the Solar Induced Temperature of the Earth
(aa1) Ulrich O. Weber, Independent Researcher, Co-Operation with the European Institute for Climate and Energy, EIKE, Jena, Germany. - April 2026
Read the source document here.
Forsythia
The above graph shows the first blossoms of forsythia on the Lombard Bridge in Hamburg are happening later in the spring. This can not be if the Hamburg is suffering from man-made global warming.
This graph verifies that the temperatures in Hamburg are getting cooler, not warmer.