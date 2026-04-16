Here is the original source document.

Humanity’s conscience resists. “Everything for us, nothing for others”—this is the creed of the predatory empire built upon the corpses of nations. Shameless rapacity and insolence have reached their zenith, and Trump’s threats illustrate the depraved spirit of a civilization in decline. We must not be passive witnesses, but active architects of a new world where arrogance crumbles and justice prevails.

A broad transnational group of prominent voices—including former UN officials, retired career diplomats, former ministers, academics and intellectuals, political figures and former parliamentarians, military and security professionals, artists, lawyers, as well as journalists, activists and peace leaders, from 30 countries—has published an open letter strongly criticizing the global role of the United States and advocating for a new international order centered on sovereignty and resistance to what they describe as Western domination.

Most of the signatories are from Western countries, along with participants from Asia, Latin America, and Africa. The declaration, titled “A Declaration to the Conscience of Humanity,” was signed by more than 170 people from countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Portugal, Belgium, Italy, Scotland, Ireland, Australia, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Serbia, Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lithuania, Russia, China, Malaysia, India, Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Mexico, South Africa, Lebanon, Turkey, and Iran.

In this fact-based open letter, the authors launch a scathing critique of US foreign policy and its historical conduct . The letter asserts that for “249 years—spanning its entire existence since 1776—the United States has amassed a record of atrocities befitting a darker, pre-civilized era,” and describes the country as “a predatory empire built upon the corpses of nations.”

The signatories, including current and former faculty members from 52 universities and academic institutions worldwide, accuse Washington of maintaining global military dominance through a vast overseas presence. They assert that the United States operates “more than 800 military garrisons contaminating more than 90 foreign countries and territories” and has cultivated what the signatories call “a doctrine of absolute predation.”

The declaration also condemns US involvement in major wars of the 20th and 21st centuries , referring to what it calls “the genocidal horror of Vietnam,” “the annihilation of Cambodia,” and the “systematic killing of Koreans,” as well as the destruction of Iraq, Libya, Syria, and Afghanistan.

A central theme of the document is the current confrontation with Iran. These public figures argue that the present situation reflects what they describe as a US expansionist strategy aimed at dominating global resources. According to the statement, the US government is guided by “the demonic creed of ‘all for us, nothing for others,’ ” which, they claim, seeks control of global resources, from “Venezuela’s oil” to “Greenland’s mineral wealth” and “Canada’s energy reserves.”

The signatories further state that US policy is “now focused on Iran” because the country possesses “more than seven percent of the world’s mineral and energy wealth,” which they describe as “the last frontier of plunder.”

The document also criticizes contemporary American leadership, arguing that the “ moral collapse of the West finds its embodiment in the pathetic figure of Mr. Trump ,” and calling for what they describe as the end of “the era of plunder.”

Beyond its criticisms of US policy, the statement proposes several demands that, according to the signatories, are necessary to end the current war against Iran. These include guarantees against future aggression, the dismantling of US military installations in the region, formal international condemnation of the acts of aggression, reparations for the damage caused by the war, the establishment of a new legal framework for the Strait of Hormuz, recognition of Iran’s sovereignty, and the prosecution and extradition of anti-Iranian media agents who have incited this bloodshed.

The authors also call upon intellectuals, academics, institutions, and civil society organizations worldwide to condemn what is described as the normalization of violations of international law and to challenge the global structures that underpin domination and military intervention.

In conclusion, the signatories maintain that the present moment represents a decisive historical turning point. “We stand on the side of justice, not as passive witnesses, but as active architects of a new world,” the letter states, emphasizing that the international community must confront what it calls the return of predatory power in global politics.

Among the signatories are prominent scientists and figures representing a wide range of knowledge and leadership, including philosophers, economists, historians, sociologists, jurists, theologians, Islamic scholars, clergy, biologists, physicians, musicians, filmmakers, composers, singers, business leaders, engineers, novelists, and theorists, as well as a physicist, a psychologist, an anthropologist, and a comedian. This diverse coalition reflects the global consciousness of humanity, uniting practitioners, scholars, and advocates from multiple disciplines in a common appeal against American exceptionalism.

The full text of the declaration, along with the complete list of signatories, has been published in more than ten languages:

A declaration to the conscience of Humanity

To the peoples of the world, to thinkers, to academics, and to all who believe in justice:

A specter now haunts the conscience of Humanity —the return of predatory power—, but it will not go unanswered.

For 249 years—spanning its entire existence since 1776—the United States amassed a record of atrocities befitting a darker, pre-civilized era; a predatory empire built upon the corpses of nations; from the genocide of nearly 5 million Indigenous people, through the brutal enslavement of more than 4 million Africans, to the lynching of over 4,000 Black citizens under the Jim Crow laws. With over 800 military garrisons poisoning more than 90 foreign countries and territories, it cultivated a doctrine of absolute predation. From the genocidal horror of Vietnam, with over 3 million dead; through the annihilation of Cambodia, where 2 million perished under US-backed terror; to the systematic slaughter of Koreans, with over 4 million Korean lives extinguished; and the destruction of Iraq, Libya, Syria and Afghanistan, where a million Iraqis and tens of thousands of Libyans were consumed by American fire.

However, the rational order that governs the world once helped humanity overcome such practices. Humanity had relegated this barbarity to history. But now we are witnessing its return. The systematic and ongoing destruction of Gaza through sustained support for the genocidal Israeli regime, where more than 77,000 Palestinian civilians have been massacred, serves as a prime example. The magnitude of this atrocity reveals an inescapable truth: the pre-civilized practice has returned, and Washington has once again become its willing executor.

This is the demonic creed of “all for us, nothing for others.” With shameless rapacity, the US claims the world’s resources—be it Venezuela’s oil, Greenland’s mineral wealth, or Canada’s energy reserves—as objects of strategic right. And now, that voracious gaze has turned to Iran. Because Iran—which possesses more than 7% of the world’s mineral and energy wealth—is seen as the final frontier of plunder.

However, this is no longer a matter of economics. It is a matter of honor. The world is witnessing the United States actively participating in a criminal enterprise called the “Ramadan War” against the Iranian nation. This ongoing massacre has already claimed the lives of 208 innocent children. Let the world remember the date: 168 of them were young girls, primary school students at the Shadjareh Tayyebeh School in the city of Minab, Iran, killed in their classrooms by the terror ordered by the United States.

Their vain and desperate schemes aim at so-called “regime change” and the fragmentation of Iran, stripping the nation of its sovereignty and thereby facilitating the systematic plundering of its resources. In pursuit of this extreme depravity, the United States brutally assassinated Iran’s spiritual and intellectual leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei—recognized worldwide as a voice against arrogance and terrorism—along with his family.

They have waged a targeted war of terror against the very pillars of the Iranian state. To date, US aggression has criminally assassinated 39 Iranian statesmen, including the scientific genius Dr. Ali Larijani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council.

Now, the insolence has reached its peak. The US president is openly threatening the Iranian people on social media with the destruction of their energy infrastructure. This is the depraved spirit of a civilization in decline. The moral collapse of the West finds its embodiment in the pathetic figure of Mr. Trump, a man whose catastrophic conduct over the past two years has exhausted not only the world, but his own people. The time has come to declare, with one voice: Enough! The era of plunder is over.

But the United States has made a fatal miscalculation. What it faces is not simply a nation, but a civilization that has weaponized its very DNA: ancient organizational genius fused with 21st-century scientific sovereignty. This is the reality of Iran’s active deterrence: a global power pole that dictates the terms of engagement, forcing strategic retreat by rewriting the very rules of active defense. Now, its adaptive reorganization, civilizational continuity, and social unity have coalesced into a singular and unyielding force.

Iran’s comprehensive defense and active deterrence represent a golden opportunity to end global hegemony. Iran’s historical and civilizational doctrine is absolute: might does not confer right, and domination cannot serve as the foundation for justice. This is recognized as the basis of Iran’s invincibility. The world can seize this historical turning point, drawing inspiration from this same doctrine of liberation, to end domination and oppression wherever they exist.

American and Israeli exceptionalism has dragged the world into an epoch-defining choice between power and right, sovereignty and subjugation, dignity and dishonor. This moment must serve as a wake-up call for humanity to recognize that there is another way. It must impel people everywhere to do everything in their power to challenge the structures that underpin a global system that desecrates all moral values, including the right to life itself.

Iran is the final frontier. If it falls, the hope for a better, more enlightened future for the world dies with it. We cannot allow that to happen. The aggression against Iran is part of a global power system that oppresses us all. We cannot afford to stand idly by and watch arrogant authoritarianism run rampant. Our own future depends on Iran’s success.

Therefore, we cannot tolerate any outcome of this war that entails a return to the previous status quo. Those who inflict such suffering must pay a heavy price for their crimes. They must realize that military might does not absolve them of the responsibility to respect the laws upon which the peace and security of our world depend. To that end, we support the conditions set by Iran to end this war.

From the perspective of global justice, the conditions for ending this war are absolute and non-negotiable:

Guarantees against repetition and a binding international commitment to ensure that there will be no future aggression. The immediate dismantling of all US military installations in the region. Formal admission of the aggression, international condemnation of the aggressors, and full reparations for the loss of life and property. The immediate end of the war on all regional fronts. A new legal regime for the Strait of Hormuz that recognizes Iran’s sovereignty. The prosecution and extradition of anti-Iranian media agents who have incited this bloodshed.

We, the undersigned, make, in spirit, an appeal to our peers, to thinkers, academics, institutions of conscience, and advocates for justice throughout the world to:

To unequivocally condemn the United States for its systematic normalization of contempt for international agreements and its return to the spirit of historical cruelty and barbarism.

To diplomatically and economically isolate the dishonest regime of the United States for its continued crimes against humanity.

Recognize Iran’s inherent right to active deterrence against unprovoked aggression.

Demand an immediate end to US-backed and US-sponsored terrorism, and the prosecution of those who order it.

As it always has, history will record the courage of those who refuse to remain silent. We stand on the side of justice, not as passive witnesses, but as active architects of a new world that has reached a threshold where arrogance crumbles and righteousness prevails. Arrogance must be dismantled. The world demands it. Justice will enforce it.

Signed in solidarity;

1. Richard Falk (USA)

Professor Emeritus of International Law at Princeton University and former UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territories (2008-2014), author or editor of more than 50 books on international law and global politics

2. Denis Halliday (Ireland)

Former UN Under-Secretary-General and Humanitarian Coordinator in Iraq, Gandhi International Peace Prize (2003)

3. Norman Finkelstein (USA)

A political scientist of great international renown, son of Holocaust survivors, widely cited and recognized in the political debate on the Middle East. Former professor at DePaul and Princeton universities. Rutgers and New York

4. Avi Shlaim (United Kingdom)

Emeritus Professor of International Relations and historian at St Antony’s College, University of Oxford, British Academy Medal (2017) for lifetime achievement, PEN Hessell-Tiltman Award (2024) for historical work

5. Hans von Sponeck (Germany)

Former UN Under-Secretary-General and UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq

6. Alain de Benoist (France)

An internationally renowned philosopher and essayist whose work encompasses political theory, philosophy, the history of religions, and cultural criticism, focusing on the critique of liberalism, universalism, and modern egalitarian ideology.

7. Chris Williamson (United Kingdom)

Former shadow minister Minister of Communities and Local Government (2010 to 2013), former Member of Parliament for 7 years, former leader of Derby City Council

8. Boaventura de Sousa Santos (Portugal)

One of the most cited sociologists internationally, Professor Emeritus of Sociology at the Faculty of Economics of the University of Coimbra, distinguished jurist at the Faculty of Law of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, founder of the World Social Forum and the concept of “Epistemologies of the South”, Frantz Fanon Prize for Professional Career (2022), Kalven Prize, Jabuti Prize, Gulbenkian Prize in Science

9. Jean Bricmont (Belgium)

An internationally renowned theoretical physicist and philosopher of science, professor at the Catholic University of Louvain, and author and co-author of several books, including Fashionable Nonsense and Humanitarian Imperialism.

10. Dieudonné (France)

Internationally renowned artist and monologist, author of more than 25 monologues, awarded the Grand Prize for Black Humor (2000) for his contribution to satirical comedy

11. Hamid Algar (USA)

Professor Emeritus of Persian Studies at the University of California, Berkeley, winner of the King Faisal Prize

12. Oya Baydar (Türkiye)

A renowned novelist and sociologist, she spent years in political exile following the 1980 Turkish coup; she later returned and continued her literary career. She has received five awards in the fields of fiction, literature, short stories, and culture.

13. Philip Giraldi (USA)

Counterterrorism expert and columnist, executive director of the non-profit, non-partisan anti-war advocacy organization The Council for the National Interest (CNI), Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS)

14. Imam Suhaib Webb (United Kingdom)

Former imam of the Islamic Society of Boston Cultural Center , former resident researcher at the Islamic Center of New York University , founder of the Ella Collins Institute , included in the list of the 500 most influential Muslims in the world by the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre (2010), winner of the Brass Crescent Awards for Best Muslim Blogger of the Year and Best Muslim Tweeter of the Year

15. Cynthia McKinney (USA)

Former congresswoman for six terms (Georgia), adjunct professor and director of the Office of External Affairs at North South University ; recipient of various peace and human rights awards (e.g., peace advocacy awards)

16. Ann Wright (USA)

Army colonel and former US diplomat who resigned in 2003 in opposition to the US war against Iraq, jurist

17. Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid (Malaysia)

President of the Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations of Malaysia

18. R. Roshan Baig (India)

Former member for seven terms of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, former Minister of the Interior, former Minister of Urban Development, former Minister of Infrastructure

19. Saied Reza Ameli (Islamic Republic of Iran)

Professor of Communication and Global Studies at the University of Tehran , Director of the UNESCO Chair on Cyberspace and Culture , Founder and Dean of the Faculty of World Studies , Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Cyberspace Studies , Member of the Iranian Academy of Sciences , as well as of two Higher Councils of State Culture

20. Haim Bresheeth (United Kingdom)

Retired Research Associate Professor of Film, Media and Cultural Studies, and Visual Culture at the SOAS School, University of East London, Campaign against Misrepresentation in Public Affairs

21. Mohammad Marandi (Islamic Republic of Iran)

Professor of English Literature, Orientalism and American Studies at the University of Tehran

22. Ajamu Baraka (USA)

Green Party candidate for vice president in 2016, anti-colonial fighter and veteran of the US Black Liberation Movement, founder of the Black Peace Alliance

23. Bijan Abdolkarimi (Islamic Republic of Iran)

Philosopher, prominent intellectual of the post-7 October era, focused on ontology and political philosophy, specializing in the thought of Martin Heidegger, associate professor of philosophy at Azad Islamic University

24. Daud Abdullah (United Kingdom)

Director of Middle East Monitor and former deputy secretary general of the Muslim Council of Britain

25. Vijay Prashad (India)

Director of Tricontinental : Institute for Social Research, editor of LeftWord Books, chief correspondent for Globetrotter and senior fellow at Renmin University of China, member of the advisory board of the US Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel , co-founder of the Indian Leftists Forum, recipient of the Muzaffar Ahmad Award and the Paul A. Baran–Paul M. Sweezy Memorial Award

26. Ramón Grosfoguel (USA)

Sociologist and professor emeritus of the Department of Ethnic Studies at the University of California, Berkeley

27. Lawrence Davidson (USA)

Professor Emeritus of Middle Eastern History at West Chester University (WCU)

28. David Miller (United Kingdom)

Sociologist and former professor at the University of Strathclyde , the University of Bath and the University of Bristol , co-director of Spinwatch

29. Abbas Edalat (United Kingdom)

Professor of Computer Science and Mathematics at Imperial College London and founder of the Science and Art Foundation (SAF) and the Campaign Against Sanctions, Military and Imperial Interventions (CASMII)

30. Dinah Shelton (USA)

Professor Emerita of International Law at George Washington University School of Law ; former Commissioner and President of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (2010-2014), Elizabeth Haub Environmental Law Award (2006), International Environmental Law Award (2016)

31. Jodi Dean (USA)

Political theorist and lecturer at Hobart and William Smith Colleges , former Erasmus lecturer in Humanities at the Faculty of Philosophy of Erasmus University Rotterdam

32. Peter Limb (USA)

Internationally renowned historian and professor at Michigan State University

33. Michael Maloof (USA)

Former senior security policy analyst in the Office of the Secretary of Defense

34. Michael Springmann (USA)

Former diplomat in Germany and Saudi Arabia, lawyer and legal advisor, PhD in Law

35. Augusto Sinagra (Italy)

Professor Emeritus of International Law at Sapienza University of Rome

36. Syed Sadatullah Husaini (India)

President of India’s largest Muslim organization (Jamaat-e-Islami Hind)

37. Angelo d’Orsi (Italy)

Historian of philosophy and professor emeritus of the History of Political Doctrines at the University of Turin

38. Sibel Edmonds (USA)

Whistleblower of corruption and intelligence failures in US government agencies, PEN/Newman’s Own First Amendment Award (2006), Sam Adams Intelligence Services Integrity Award (2012)

39. Kevin B. MacDonald (USA)

Professor Emeritus of Evolutionary Psychology at California State University, Long Beach (CSULB)

40. Alberto Bradanini (Italy)

Former director of the United Nations Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute and the United Nations Crime and Drug Research Institute , former ambassador to Tehran and Beijing, president of the Centre for Studies on Contemporary China in Italy

41. James H. Fetzer (USA)

McKnight Professor Emeritus of Philosophy of Science at the University of Minnesota Duluth

42. Piero Bevilacqua (Italy)

Historian, Professor of Contemporary History at Sapienza University of Rome, author of 34 books

43. Claudio Mutti (Italy)

Former professor at the University of Bologna , director of « Eurasia, Rivista di Studi Geopolitici»

44. Siddiqullah Chowdhury (India)

Representative of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly , member of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)

45. Claudio Moffa (Italy)

Former Professor of History of International Relations at the University of Teramo

46. ​​Maria Poumier (France)

Professor at the University of Havana , former professor at the University of Paris (Sorbonne) , documentary filmmaker

47. Bruno Drweski (France)

Professor Emeritus of the National Institute of Oriental Languages ​​and Civilizations (Université Paris-Cité) and of the Paris Academy of Geopolitics

48. Paulina Aroch Fugellie (Mexico)

Full Professor in the Department of Humanities at the Metropolitan Autonomous University

49. Munyaradzi Mushonga (South Africa)

Global Academic Director of the International Decolonial Network (DIN) , Associate Professor at the Free State University

50. Mufti Mukarram Ahmed (India)

Religious and literary scholar, imam of the second largest mosque in India (Shahi Masjid Fatehpuri)

51. Alain Corvez (France)

Colonel in the French Army, former advisor to the Minister of Defense, former deputy to the commanding general of the United Nations Force in southern Lebanon, advisor on international affairs

52. Jodie Evans (USA)

Co-founder of the pacifist organization Code Pink , filmmaker, former chair of the board of directors of Rainforest Action Network

53. Jean-Louis Poirier (France)

Philosopher, historian, and translator

54. Zlatko Hadžidedić ( Bosnia and Herzegovina )

Political scientist and director of the Center for Studies on Nationalism in Sarajevo

55. Elizabeth Murray (USA)

Former Deputy Director of National Intelligence for the Middle East at the National Intelligence Council; member of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS)

56. Pepe Escobar (Brazil)

Geopolitical analyst and journalist who has written for Asia Times, Mondialisation.ca, CounterPunch, Al-Jazeera, RT, Sputnik, Strategic Culture Foundation and Guancha

57. Rodney Shakespeare (United Kingdom)

Economist and visiting professor at Trisakti University, expert in binary economics

58. Salman Hussaini Nadwi (India)

Founding member and president of numerous religious, medical, computer science, and engineering faculties and hospitals; scholar and professor of Islamic sciences; author of numerous academic works; president of Jamiat Shabaab ul Islam; editor and co-editor of thirteen different periodicals in English, Urdu, Persian, and Arabic

59. Ralph Bosshard (Switzerland)

Former military advisor to the Secretary-General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe

60. Daniel Estulin (Lithuania)

Writer and international speaker, author of “The True Story of the Bilderberg Group”

61. Peter Koenig (Switzerland)

Economist and geopolitical analyst with over 30 years of experience at the Bank World Health Organization and Swiss Cooperation for Development

62. İbrahim Betil (Türkiye)

Founding President of the Turkish Education Volunteers Foundation , businessman and social entrepreneur, former CEO of Tekfen Holding , recipient of multiple Turkish civil society and philanthropy awards

63. Tommy Sheridan (Scotland)

Candidate for Glasgow in the 2026 Scottish Parliament elections, former MP , former Scottish Socialist Party coordinator , former Glasgow councillor , former Solidarity coordinator

64. Christoph Hörstel (Germany)

Author and expert on security, NATO policies, geopolitics and German foreign policy, publicist

65. Sara Flounders (USA)

Co-director of the International Action Center and member of the secretariat of the Workers World Party

66. Kevin J. Barrett (USA)

Arabist scholar and Islamologist, former professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison

67. Zakia Soman (India)

Former Professor of Business Communication at the University of Gujarat, founder of Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan (BMMA ) on women’s rights, member of South Asian Alliance for Poverty Eradication (SAAPE)

68. Stephen Sizer (United Kingdom)

Former vicar of Christ Church of Virginia Water in Surrey and director of The Peacemaker Trust

69. E. Michael Jones (USA)

Former professor of English literature at Saint Mary’s College ( Indiana) , founder of Culture Wars Magazine

70. Tim Anderson (Australia)

Political economist, director of the Centre for Counter Hegemonic Studies , former senior lecturer at the University of Sydney

71. Piers Robinson (United Kingdom)

Former Professor of Political Journalism, International Politics and Political Communication at the universities of Sheffield, Manchester and Liverpool, co-director of the Organisation for Propaganda Studies and director of research at

the International Center for 9/11 Justice

72. Pino Cabras (Italy)

Former Vice-President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Italian Parliament

73. Jean Michel Vernochet (France)

Former journalist for Le Figaro Magazine , writer and geopolitical analyst

74. Angelo Persiani (Italy)

Former ambassador to Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Sweden

75. Guillermo Barreto (Venezuela)

Biologist and retired professor from the Department of Organismal Biology at Simón Bolívar University

76. Mateusz Piskorski (Poland)

Former professor at the University of Szczecin and Jan Długosz University , co-founder of the European Centre for Geopolitical Analysis , former member of the Polish Parliament in the Western European Union Assembly

77. Declan Hayes (Ireland)

Retired professor from Sophia University in Tokyo

78. Anisur Rahman Qasmi (India)

Academic, community leader, former vice-president of the All India Milli Council , professor of Islamic jurisprudence

79. Dave Smith (Australia)

Anglican priest, social educator, boxer, candidate in the 2022 federal elections - United Party of Australia (Grayndler)

80. Aran Martin (Australia)

Editorial Director of the Institute for Postcolonial Studies (IPCS), Professor at the University of Melbourne , Executive Director of the Foundation for Global Security, Editor of Postcolonial Studies

81. David Rovics (USA)

Singer-songwriter, musician focused on US wars, globalization, anarchism, social justice, and labor history, ASCAP Deems Taylor Award recipient

82. Vito Petrocelli (Italy)

Former president of the Italian Senate’s Foreign Affairs Committee, editorial director of AntiDiplomatico,

83. Dilek Bektas (Türkiye)

Retired Professor from the University of Fine Arts Mimar Sinan

84. Veysel Dinler (Türkiye)

Professor of Law at Hitit University

85. Christian Bouchet (France)

Anthropologist, former politician, and anti-war activist

86. Make Ansal (Türkiye)

Professor of Sociology at Işık University , expert in social theory and gender

87. Denijal Jegić (Lebanon)

Professor of Communication in the Department of Communication at the Lebanese American University

88. Pawel Moscicki (Poland)

Professor at the Polish Academy of Sciences , philosopher, essayist, and host of the Inny Swiat podcast

89. Vanessa Beeley (France)

Freelance photographer and journalist specializing in Middle Eastern affairs, based in Syria

90. Massoud Shadjareh (United Kingdom)

President of the Islamic Commission on Human Rights in London , with consultative status at the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs

91. Zeki Kılıçaslan (Türkiye)

Professor of Thoracic Diseases at Istanbul University Faculty of Medicine , advocate for social justice

92. Sandew Hira (Netherlands)

Founder of the International Decolonial Network , known for his Decolonial Theory , director of the International Institute for Scientific Research

93. Paul Larudee (USA)

Founder of the Free Gaza Movement and the Free Palestine Movement, member of the International Solidarity Movement, co-contributor of the 2010 Gaza Freedom Flotilla

94. Yvonne Ridley (United Kingdom)

Secretary General of the European Muslim League , candidate for Glasgow in the 2026 Scottish Parliament elections, former president of the International Union of Muslim Women

95. Konrad Rekas (Poland–Scotland)

Professor at Nottingham Trent University , member of Polish YES for Scotland

96. James Perloff (USA)

Author, researcher, and former editor-in-chief of The New American magazine

97. Lucien Cerise (France)

Author of Governing by Chaos , anti-war activist and geopolitical analyst

98. Jürgen Cain Külbel (Germany)

Criminologist, investigative journalist, author of a book on Israel’s role in the assassination of Hariri

99. Carol Brouillet (USA)

Peace activist, co-founder of the Northern California 9-11 Truth Alliance and Green Party candidate for the United States Congress for California (2006, 2008, 2012)

100. Dogan Bermek (Türkiye)

President of the Alevi Philosophy Center Association , former president of the Alevi Federation of Turkey

101. Gilles Munier (France)

Investigative journalist and general secretary of the Franco-Iraqi Friendship Association

102. Rebecca Shoot (USA)

International lawyer, co-organizer of the Washington Working Group for the International Criminal Court and co-organizer of the ImPact Coalition for Strengthening International Judicial Institutions

103. Leonid Savin (Russia)

Editor-in-chief of Geopolitika.ru (since 2008), founder and editor-in-chief of the Journal of Eurasian Affairs

104. Rich Siegel (USA)

Pianist, composer, writer, and peace activist, and Green Party political candidate in New Jersey in 2015

105. Gordon Duff (USA)

Former UN diplomat in Iraq, sailor in the Vietnam War

106. Marion Sigaut (France)

Historian, essayist, and researcher on French history and political thought

107. Caleb Maupin (USA)

Founder of the Center for Political Innovation , journalist

108. Jacob Cohen (France)

Academic, novelist, and anti-war activist

109. Ken O’keefe (USA–Ireland)

Former Marine and Gulf War veteran, anti-war activist

110. Rainer Rupp (Germany)

Economist and journalist

111. Thomas Werlet (France)

Leader of the Mouvement FRANCE RÉSISTANCE

112. Dragana Trifković (Serbia)

Director General of the Center for Geostrategic Studies and President of the Eurasian Media Forum

113. Feroze Mithiborwala (India)

Columnist and founder of the India Iran Friendship Forum

114. Imam Muhammad al-Asi (USA)

Former imam of the Islamic Center of Washington, researcher at the Institute of Contemporary Islamic Thought

115. Benedetto Ligorio (Italy)

Adjunct Professor in the Department of Philosophy at Sapienza University of Rome

116. Rania Masri (USA)

Co-director of the North Carolina Environmental Justice Network

117. Haydeé García Bravo (Mexico)

Associate Researcher at the Interdisciplinary Research Center in Sciences and Humanities, National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM)

118. José Gandarilla Salgado (Mexico)

Principal Investigator at the Interdisciplinary Research Center in Sciences and Humanities, National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM)

119. Finian Cunningham (Ireland)

Author and journalist for the Strategic Culture Foundation

120. Margherita Furlan (Italy)

Journalist and director of Casa Del Sole TV

121. Eva Bartlett (Canada–USA)

Independent journalist, war correspondent and activist specializing in Middle Eastern conflicts

122. Teša Tešanović (Serbia)

Journalist and television presenter, founder of Balkan Info

123. Claude Janvier (France)

Writer, essayist, and columnist

124. Eric Walberg (Canada)

Geopolitical expert and author

125. Valérie Bugault (France)

Lawyer and geopolitical analyst; Lawyer

126. Adrián Salbuchi

(Argentina)

Political analyst and writer

127. Yvan Benedetti (France)

One of the prominent leaders of the Yellow Vest Movement

128. Yannick Sauveur (France)

Writer and geopolitical analyst

129. Pierre-Antoine Plaquevent (France)

Writer, political analyst and international consultant, director of the think tank Strategika and the newsletter Polemos

130. Arnaud Develay (France)

Political consultant and expert in international law

131. Michael Spath (USA)

Executive Director of the Indiana Center for Middle East Peace

132. Zhu Haozeng (China)

Editor-in-Chief of Haikou Xianjielun Cultural Media

133. António Gomes Marques (Portugal)

Retired bank manager, essayist

134. Haleh Niazmand (USA)

Art teacher at Modesto Junior College, conceptual artist, curator and art critic

135. Claude Timmerman (France)

Biologist, statistician and population genetics researcher; essayist, contributor to Boulevard Voltaire

136. Hafsa Kara-Mustapha (United Kingdom)

Journalist and author, Director of Global Operations at the African Legacy Foundation

137. Ginette Hess Skandrani (France)

Anti-war activist and member of the Parti des Verts (French Green Party)

138. Yacob Mahi (Belgium)

Theologian and Islamologist, Professor of Islamic Studies

139. Adam Shamir (Sweden)

Writer, journalist, and political commentator

140. Jean-Loup Izambert (France)

Independent investigative journalist and writer

141. Zafar Bangash (Canada)

Director of the Institute of Contemporary Islamic Thought in Toronto

142. Imad Hamrouni (France)

Professor at the Académie de Géopolitique de Paris, expert on Middle East affairs

143. Joe Iosbaker (USA)

Coordinator of the March at the 2024 Democratic National Convention to support Palestine

144. Richard Haley (United Kingdom)

President of Scotland Against Criminalizing Communities

145. David J. Reilly (USA)

Independent journalist, political commentator, former candidate for governor of Idaho in 2020

146. Nasreen Methai (India)

Founding member of Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan (BMMA ); an NGO dedicated to women’s rights

147. Kim Petersen (USA)

Co-editor of the Dissident Voice newsletter

148. Stefano Bonilauri (Italy)

Journalist and director of Anteo Edizioni

149. Tobias Pfennig (Germany)

Software engineer and political activist

150. Tony Gosling (UK)

Investigative journalist and political activist

151. Zhang Shouliang (China)

Deputy Director of Haikou Xianjielun Cultural Media

152. Steven Sahiounie (USA)

Award-winning journalist and editor-in-chief of MidEastDiscourse

153. Ümit Aktaş (Türkiye)

Physician, specialist in herbal medicine and acupuncture

154. Imran Mohd Rasid (Malaysia)

Chief Executive of Citizens International

155. Aly Bakkali (Belgium)

President of Partie Islam , anti-war activist

156. Fatma Orgel (Türkiye)

Doctor at the Esenler Clinic, anti-war activist

157. Gurhan Ertur (Turkey)