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Away from the previously known find sites, an Early Bronze Age neck ring was unexpectedly discovered in autumn 2026. Credit: Archaeological Service of the Canton of Bern, Regula Gubler

Loetschental Panorama Hike, Switzerland

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The team was on a routine check of high mountain sites. They walk these spots on a regular basis to look for prehistoric objects. This time they came across the largest metal object from prehistory ever found on the pass. The ring dates to the Early Bronze Age, between 2000 and 1700 BCE. The ring measures about 13 centimeters across and ends in two small loops. The metal is thin, yet the ring survived thousands of years outdoors in good shape. The crew recorded where the ring lay, lifted the ring with care, and took the ring to the ADB labs in Bern. Conservators are treating the piece there now.

The pass has a long record of finds. Roman coins and medieval arrows turned up earlier. Since 2011, researchers have also pulled Bronze Age items from the ice, including a bow, arrows, pieces of leather, and a box made of wood chips. Ice kept these organic items intact for centuries, and warming temperatures now expose them. The new ring lay away from the places where those items were found. The ring counts as the first bronze object and the first piece of jewelry from the Early Bronze Age recorded on the pass.

Similar neck rings come from graves of men and women from the same period near Gwatt, Einigen, and Hilterfingen. Sites from the era also exist south of the Bernese Alps in the Valais. Together, these finds show people traveled long distances back then and crossed alpine passes for thousands of years.

The delicate bronze neck ring measures 13 centimeters in diameter. It is almost 4,000 years old. Credit: Archaeological Service of the Canton of Bern, Roger Grisiger

Why would someone leave a ring on a cold, windy pass? The researchers think the ring was placed there on purpose. Possible reasons include an offering to a deity, a plea for a safe journey, or thanks for a trip that ended well.

See this article for information on Switzerland’s melting glaciers. “Retreating glaciers are taking entire worlds with them.”

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