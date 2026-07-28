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As It Is In Heaven - Mt Rainier

Aaron Reed, Washington State Nature Photography

After 25 years leading technology companies, I'm focused on dismantling false narratives preventing real progress on climate and energy. No ideological talking points—data and fact over narrative and anecdote.

A quick look at where I’ve been—and where I’m going next

Scott Grout

My Substack positioning- after 25 years leading tech companies, I’m focused on dismantling false narratives preventing real progress on climate and energy. No ideological talking points—data and fact over narrative and anecdote.

My approach– As a former CEO my habit is to focus on results and systematic analysis of failure to drive continuous improvement

My voice – data driven, fact-checked, approachable tech with a bit of snark for attention :)

Blog’s genesis– Blog about 90 days old. Long time energy learner. I analyzed the Energy Institute’s world energy report on actual consumption by source – shocked by reality vs narrative (see chart below)

My conclusion – 25 years into the energy transition and clearly no energy transition is happening – we picked the wrong horse(s)

The evidence

Since 2000 CO2 emissions are up over 50%

Actual fossil consumption is up 57%

Fossil still accounts for 86% of all global energy, down only 2 points in 25 years

Despite an $11T investment wind-solar make up only 3.3% of total energy

In 2025 60% of global new energy deployed was fossil, in 2025!

Meanwhile clean nuclear power is flat globally and down in the West and Japan

Root cause – we over-valorized wind-solar while over-demonizing nuclear energy - the false narratives

Reporting wind/solar nameplate over delivered energy – 4-5x capability overstatement

Bundling our grandparents’ hydro/nuclear in our “green energy” progress – 4-5x progress overstatement

Reporting only as share of electricity, not share of all energy – 4-5x capability overstatement

Reporting LCOE not firmed system cost – 2-5x cost understatement



Nuclear energy is unsafe and a systemic risk to society – two major low-casualty plant failures and 50 years of data prove this wrong

Nuclear cannot scale – France/Mesmer proved this wrong (0 to 80% in 12 years)

Nuclear costs too much – China/India/S Korea build plants at 1/4 to 1/5 the cost

Nuclear takes too long – China/India/S Korea build plants in 1/4 to 1/5 the time

One horse reality – in practice, outside of China we are not pursuing an “all of the above” strategy – false narrative

Wrong horse – asking intermittent & diffuse energy to meet 24x7 & concentrated demand is a physics and economic absurdity (moderation – there is a big role for wind-solar, just not the dominant one)

Counterfactual – the same $11T and 25 years invested in nuclear energy, could have made 80% of global electricity green by now and avoided nearly 200 Gt of CO2e.

About nuclear energy – I don’t believe we need new technology; we need financing/regulatory/logistics/public-opinion to scale what we already know

Blog to date – about 30 essays, four different dashboard/analysis tools,

Traction – 490 new subs in 90 days

My strategy – influence the influencers – those with reach. Equip with novel analysis and perspectives, with data/fact/context

My planned essay arc – start with and focus on misperceptions and false narratives, then move into solution space

My best constructive idea – nuclear power needs a vision and roadmap to rally resources and enrollment, wind-solar has a story – cheapest and most abundant energy available (it’s wrong)

Energy footnote – I use primary energy recognizing not all needs to be reproduced in an electrified world, but only 1/3 of waste heat goes away, which is then eaten up by demand growth projections

Blog AI footnote – just as I use AI to create analytic tools and dashboards, I use AI to help me write, I have zero years of journalism experience. Some may be put off, but I stand by the content.

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