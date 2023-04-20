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Global public education about the importance of Energy, Energy By-Products, related Environmental and Climate topics, and what People are doing that benefits everyone, and what harms others and the environment. We present the views of many individuals and organizations, our views, and our opinions on the works of others. Our audience can decide for themselves.